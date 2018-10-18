Prospect Capital Corp.: Don't Sell This 10.2%-Yielding BDC Just Yet

The dividend is likely safe for the next 2-3 quarters.

PSEC is an interesting income vehicle for investors seeking high, recurring dividend income and have an above-average risk tolerance.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s (PSEC) shares are a "Hold" at today's valuation point. The business development company's shares have held up reasonably well during the most recent market slump, and the dividend remains moderately safe, in my estimation, for the next two to three quarters. Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares also continue to be priced at a large discount to net asset value, improving investors' margin of safety. Investors have no reason to sell PSEC at this time, in my opinion. An investment in Prospect Capital Corp. comes with a dividend yield of 10.2 percent.

Prospect Capital Corp. has held up moderately well during the last market downturn which was driven by higher interest rates and surging bond yields. According to the Relative Strength Index, RSI, Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares remain in neutral territory, therefore are neither overbought nor oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Business Overview

Prospect Capital Corp. is structured as a BDC, or business development company, meaning the company is required by law to pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends to shareholders of the company.

The company typically invests in middle-market companies with an EBITDA somewhere between $5 million and $150 million. At the end of the June quarter, Prospect Capital's investment portfolio included 135 investments in various sectors. Total portfolio value: $5.8 billion.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

PSEC is highly diversified in terms of industries, which tends to protect shareholders in the event of a specific industry downturn. In particular, the company has low exposure to the energy industry, whose profitability depends on an uncertain oil price.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Prospect Capital is one of the largest publicly-traded BDCs in the sector which gives the company and its origination teams access to a large variety of investment opportunities. That said, though, the net investment income has dropped off in the last two years on the back of compressing debt yields and a reduction in capital offerings.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Though the company has a diversified investment portfolio, a sliding net investment income and a rather consistent decline in book value have had a negative effect on overall investor sentiment, which in turn is the reason for the BDC's large discount to NAV.

Here's the book value per share growth over the last five years:

PSEC Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

The Dividend Is Moderately Safe For The Time Being

Prospect Capital Corp. slashed its monthly dividend payout on the back of declining net investment income a year ago from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share, reflecting a decrease of ~28 percent. This wasn't the first time that it reduced its dividend payout, though.

Here's the five-year dividend growth chart:

PSEC Dividend data by YCharts

Management has reduced the monthly dividend twice in the last three years, each time by a significant percentage.

However, I think the current monthly dividend is reasonably safe, at least until PSEC starts to underearn its dividend again. The company has underearned its dividend with net investment income for a few quarters last year, and its dividend coverage stats have improved after last year's dividend cut.

Today, Prospect Capital again outearns its dividend. It goes without saying, though, that investors need to watch PSEC's dividend coverage very carefully going forward.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Prospect Capital is by far the cheapest BDC in the sector, which can be explained by the company's declining NII, book value, and two major dividend cuts in the last three years.

Today, investors wanting to access PSEC's 10.2 percent dividend pay ~75 cents on the dollar.

And here's how PSEC compares against other major BDCs in the sector today in terms of price-to-NAV ratio:

PSEC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Despite a decline in NII, NAV, and dividend, I currently rate Prospect Capital as a "Hold". The BDC continues to cover its dividend payout with net investment income, and the company has shown a willingness to underearn its dividend in the past. Shares didn't drop all that much during the latest market drop, and shares continue to be priced at a large discount to net asset value. Now is not the time to sell.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "follow". I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, MAIN, ARCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.