Westlake Chemical Partners: Finally A General Partner Not Taking Advantage Of Unitholders?

After covering Westlake Chemical (WLK) recently it only makes sense to do a bit of a dive into its daughter firm, Westlake Chemical Partners (WLK). While I'm a fan of the ethylene business, the general partner, and the take or pay supply agreement that is in place, I do have concerns around how future growth will be funded. Most investors looking at this company are greatly underestimating the leverage present and, given that, there's going to be a lot of future secondary offerings done. While I think the recent IDR reset was welcome news, it was done for a reason. Without propping up the shares a bit, this MLP was on its way to being orphaned. With shares in the $20s, that's now less of a concern, but investors should be ready for several large secondary offerings over the next couple of years.

Business Model Overview

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) is a partnership created by Westlake Chemical (WLK) to operate, acquire, and develop ethylene production facilities. The company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) back in 2014 and has since completed several secondary offerings since then to acquire larger stakes in underlying assets. To understand the structure a bit, both Westlake Chemical Partners and Westlake Chemical own stakes in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (“OpCo”). Westlake Chemical retains a large stake in the limited partner (“LP”) units of Westlake Chemical Partners, a factor that will become important further along in regards to the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”).

*Source: Westlake Chemical Partners, September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 3

Westlake Chemical Partners actually owns and controls the general partner (“GP”) interest in OpCo, but Westlake Chemical indirectly retains control via its GP and LP stakes. OpCo assets are comprised of three ethylene plants, which convert ethane (sourced from natural gas fracked from shale) into ethylene, a key building block used to produce products like polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”). OpCo also owns a 200-mile ethylene pipeline which is used to connect Mount Belvieu, Texas, (a major pipeline hub) with Westlake Chemical’s polyethylene processing plants. Two of the three facilities are located at Westlake Chemical’s Lake Charles, Louisiana facility (management refers to these as “Petro 1” and “Petro 2”) and the other is located in Calvert City, Kentucky. Total annual production capacity is 3,730mm pounds. Westlake Chemical consumes the vast majority of ethylene produced by Westlake Chemical.

Concurrent with the IPO, OpCo entered into a 12-year supply agreement with Westlake Chemical. Under this agreement, the company agreed to purchase 95% of OpCo’s planned ethylene production on a cost plus basis. Included is this formula is the cost of feedstock, estimated operating costs, and an average of maintenance capital expenditures based on a five-year rolling average… plus $0.10/pound. Given this is inclusive of pretty much all costs associated with running the business, that $0.10/pound is basically pure profit. Any ethylene not sold to Westlake Chemical under the agreement is free to be sold into the open market at spot pricing. Currently the spot ethylene market remains depressed as the Gulf Coast markets are currently oversupplied, but this does give some upside optionality as more facilities that use ethylene come online in 2019 and beyond. The contract is 100% take or pay.

Polyethylene and PVC are used in a wide variety of consumer and commercial products. Westlake Chemical itself focuses on linear low density polyethylene (“LLPDE”) and low density polyethylene (“LDPE”) which are used primarily in plastics like bags, containers, and trays. While the story is less important to the MLP than the parent, the parent has a global cost advantage due to cracking ethylene with ethane vs. naptha (sourced from crude oil). So long as Westlake Chemical remains profitable and pays under the terms of the ethylene sales agreement, there's no material risk to company cash flows. With the company currently generating around $2,000mm of EBITDA on a standalone basis on a very low leverage profile, I don’t see any risk there.

IDR Tiers Reset, Minimal Leverage

Effective in July of this year, Westlake Partners reset the IDR Tiers with the GP – not an unusual move in recent years as MLPs try to lower cost of capital. As the IDRs were already in the money to some extent, this was immediately cash accretive. This was a massive change. This reset of the IDR Tiers allows the first quarter distribution ($0.3975/share) to more than triple before there would be any IDR payments. The second target distribution, where the IDRs start to be “in the money,” is now set at $1.4063/quarter. Given the distribution has been growing in the low teens on a compound annual growth rate, this significantly extends the time period where cost of capital is much lower for drop down transactions. Westlake Chemical received no compensation for this reset. Zero. In a world where there is nothing but bad news when it comes to GP abuse of LP unitholders, Westlake Chemical has certainly taken the long view here, doing its best to ensure it has a viable MLP to dropdown assets into. CEO Albert Chao – who also heads Westlake Chemical – had this to say during the Q2 2018 conference call:

While distributions to the IDRs were a small portion of partners cash flows, we wanted to proactively address the investor interests regarding the IDRs in a manner that will be mutually beneficial to both the Partnership and our sponsor Westlake Chemical. We believe this transaction accomplishes these goals and provide significant long-term benefit to both the Partnership and Westlake Chemical.

Leverage, despite management presentations, remains a concern. At the end of Q2 2018, the company held $478mm of debt on its balance sheet. However, $224mm of that was at the OpCo (which is consolidated on balance sheet) and not at the partnership.

The consolidation of OpCo, which is done because Westlake Chemical Partners owns the GP interest, is a major problem. Remember that the consolidated EBITDA that the company reports ($231mm so far this year) is only partially attributable to Westlake Chemical Partners. They only hold an 18.3% stake in OpCo cash flows, so you can think of it this way. Westlake Chemical Partners only holds a proportionate share of $42mm in EBITDA thus far in 2018, or $84mm on a full year run rate. The impact of this is perhaps most apparent in cash available for distribution. Management pegged the company as having $30mm in distributable cash flow (“DCF”) attributable to LP unitholders through Q2 and, given the $27mm in declared distributions this year, coverage has been 1.14x.

*Source: Westlake Chemical Partners, September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 11

Investors do have to be careful with slides like the above. This is, perhaps deceivingly, based on consolidated EBITDA. In my view, net debt/EBITDA leverage is closer to the 3x range when considering 1) $84mm in proportionate EBITDA attributable to Westlake Chemical Partners this year and 2) $254mm of debt held at the partnership level. This is, perhaps, already kind given it ignores OpCo debt. At around 3x leverage, this is not far off the 4x target leverage range management has mentioned. Don’t be deceived by consolidation.

Because of this, investors can see just how important having a viable funding model is for Westlake Chemical Partners. They need to be able to fund dropdowns accretively. Given DCF coverage is so low and the plants are already operating at 99% utilization, there's no opportunity to grow organically. There's absolutely no growth in DCF from here without further dropdowns of interests in OpCo. The last dropdown – 5% of OpCo in September of 2017 – was priced at $229mm. Given OpCo is generating around $450mm in EBITDA today, dropdown pricing has been at around a 10x multiple. This is not necessarily “cheap” as EBITDA multiples in the 8x range are not unheard of in the midstream pipeline space for instance, however admittedly OpCo does hold a very protected stream of cash flows. Still, with the higher multiple there's a need for a low cost of capital to make purchases accretive. Westlake Chemical motivation on the IDR Rest now makes sense here – they’d rather give up a smidgeon of IDR payout in order to help ensure they have a viable MLP to drop down billions of dollars of assets to on a tax protected basis.

Debt-funded dropdowns have, thus far, been funded by the MLP Revolver. This is a senior, unsecured revolving credit facility funded by Westlake Chemical Finance, a subsidiary of Westlake Chemical. Once again, not an unusual move in itself by GPs with a strong interest in their LPs. Shell Midstream (SHLX), backed by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), also employs a similar approach. However, often these funding facilities price the debt at lower borrowing rates than what would otherwise be available in the private debt markets. The two entities recently amended the MLP Revolver to upsize the facility to $600mm. Rather importantly, financial covenants under the MLP Revolver are based on consolidated leverage – not proportionate. This is a big deal and is not necessarily something I believe a typical group of lenders are going to be supportive of – certainly not at rates that Westlake Chemical agreed to (LIBOR plus 200bps).

With about $350mm in capacity, the company can fund another 7.5% or so of OpCo this way. However, such a large debt offering is going to sway the capital structure significantly toward debt funding of dropdowns. No CFO worth his salt is going to let the bias run so wide. In my opinion, with Westlake Chemical Partners now above the $22.00/share offering price that they last diluted at, investors should expect another 10-15mm shares of dilution over the next several years to fund more OpCo dropdowns. Perhaps many investors already have accepted this after the commencement of an ATM program earlier in October. I don’t believe the alternative (funding debt at the OpCo level) to improve capacity – which would filter down to earnings at the MLP - is what Albert Chao and team are aiming to achieve with the current model.

Takeaways

There's a long pathway to growth here given the dropdown slate. In the past, management has laid out a case to increasing the distribution 300% from current levels. However, shares are still pretty expensive at around 12x adjusted proportionate EBITDA. This, coupled with no current access to debt markets outside the GP, highly incentivizes Westlake Chemical to fund those dropdowns with stock. I’m not sure how much upside there is here unless there are some concessions made on OpCo dropdown pricing. The lack of value here is a shame because I’m a big cheerleader for Albert Chao and team. They have created a lot of value at Westlake Chemical over the past several years. However, shares here just seem to trade at too much of a premium compared to energy midstream alternatives in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.