Netflix Is Not An Investment By Definition

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) produced strong Q3 results, the online streamer kept growing, exceeding consensus expectation. However, from a value investor point of view, Netflix is dangerous speculation at best. We share our view why we find Netflix not investable. The company seems unwilling to cut their losses in the foreseeable future, chasing the tiny possibility of breaking-even. Investing in Netflix is risk-seeking in the losses. At the current state, we think there are safer ideas elsewhere.

Yahoo Finance price chart

Not an Investment by Definition

At risk of being thrown old DVDs by the Netflix bulls, we view Netflix as how to invest if you want to stay up at night. The stock price is highly lumpy in the recent quarters and reflects wearying belief from passionate participants. They draw us to a certain image of henchmen high on octane on Mad Max: Fury Road. Fiery from the outside but it could burst anytime.

Source: Mad Max: Fury Road

On a more serious note, by definition, we view that an investor should run their portfolio like a conglomerate, diversifying their investments like running businesses that they would own themselves. At the core, these businesses should have products and assets that add value to the market, generate profit, and most importantly return cash to the owners. Netflix certainly adds value and even makes 'owners' feel like they can dominate the world, but Netflix is doing so on an increasingly weak foundation. The business is also not as asset light as it seems and as long as competition can encroach its total addressable market, Netflix's supreme position in the market and its share price will falter at this rate. Let us run through these points one by one.

Domination At A Colossal Negative FCF

Netflix changed the way people consume films, heck even cinemas are suffering and us non-believers are subscribers. Q3 revenue grew 34%, by any standard, it is impressive! Membership number was again the focus and have added another 5.87M users, to a total of 130.1M.

Source: Q3 Press release

The table shows an improving EPS number and margin, (it looks better than it is, but we'll go to that soon), but underneath it is hiding the stronger burning cash number. We get it that burning cash for content is producing desirable top-line, but too far and there won't be anything left to burn.

Source: FCF from Q3 2015 to Q3 2018, author's calculation

Interestingly, in the past, when asked about free cash flow the management team had successfully dodged the question, redirecting to its improving margin and impressive subscriber number, but last year the CEO came clean and warned investors that FCF would be in the region of negative $3-4B range for the foreseeable future. The cash burn rate has not changed but accelerated. However, the share price has doubled since then! So even when the leader of the gang has spelt out the trouble, his honesty seemed to have recruited more believers! In good times, investors can afford to party as the house burns, but when the party is sober, there won't be a house.

EPS Looks Better Than It Is

As mentioned, investors should be aware that the EPS number is looking better than it is. We are not talking about the smoothing of the content costs or amortization. We find this highly debatable but what we want to point to here is the similar approach to smoothing its expenditure in marketing.

At the Q3 conference call, the management admitted that some of the market cost had been shifted to Q4, making this quarter EPS looks better.

…some of that as we call that on the letter was sort of timing related and shifted a bit into Q4, so that's sort of the dynamic that you highlighted isn't a signal on any sort of specific change in the strategy.

Source: Q3-2018 CC

More so, what concerns us is the level of costs going towards expanding internationally, the contribution to profit is much lower than its core US market, 39% vs 17%.

Source: Author's calculation

Competition

Despite the negatives above, we think that domestically, Netflix is doing fine, rising above Amazon Prime (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But the state of the market is only going to get more competitive. Mainly, in the international market, where Netflix margin is much thinner, we would not want even to attempt to calculate the negative FCF going forward there.

The battleground has already proven too tricky for UBER (UBER), looking at some of the competitors in the biggest markets China, Japan and Korea, we think Netflix will find it very difficult to break-even there.

Source: Top 5 video streaming by revenue - ValueChampion 2017

Conclusion

Netflix is a typical investment a value investor would miss, betting on the potential, but in honesty, how many investors had the vision to invest in Netflix two or three years ago? How many had the conviction to put in a serious position in the portfolio to Netflix?

The Netflix bulls can judge us as sore losers, a host of analysts have already reiterated Netflix as a buy with PT between $440-$580, or $190B to $250B market cap, at least 20% upside from the current price. However, investing is a challenging game, and so we are happy to miss the rocket ride in Netflix. At the current price and scalability of the business model, we do not think there is much money to make, merely a lot of risks to chase. Considering, we usually put in a 10-15% position in an investment, Netflix like investments would be out of the question. From our view, there are better investments out there at this price. We urge investors to be prudent at this price. Netflix is not your haven anymore.

We welcome your view and comments, and we love old DVDs.

Endnote

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI, GNC, BHC, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.