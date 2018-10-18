GW Pharma Pipeline Will Add To Bottom Line And Stock Price

Summary

GW Pharma was approved by the FDA for their key drug, Epidiolex, the first cannabis-derived pharmaceutical approved in America.

The same drug is currently being tested for several other conditions and shows promise in various clinical trials.

The addition of a customer base to an already existing product will add to GW Pharma's bottom line without significant cost increases.

GW Pharma is already earning revenues from this product and the release of the drug into the American market will be an additional revenue stream.