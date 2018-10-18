Will Berkshire Hathaway Implement Meaningful Share Repurchases?

In July, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) announced that it had raised the limit for share repurchases. Until that time, the company would repurchase shares only if the stock price fell below 120% of its book value. The company amended its buyback program and now lets Buffett and Munger to order share repurchases if they believe that the stock price is lower than its intrinsic value. As this amendment has provided greater flexibility for share repurchases, the big question is whether it will result in meaningful share repurchases.

First of all, Berkshire has a growing problem, namely its accumulating cash hoard. As per the latest financial report, the liquid assets of the company include $111 B in cash and $28 B in premiums and other receivables. In addition, the cash pile increases by $20 B - $30 B per year. As the cash pile currently comprises approximately 21% of the $520 B market cap of the stock and earns an almost negligible return, it exerts a significant drag on the return of the stock.

Buffett has always wanted to have ample cash on the sidelines in order to fund high-return acquisitions whenever he pinpoints attractive deals. However, in the last two years, the Oracle has repeatedly stated that he has not identified attractive takeover targets due to the prevailing rich valuation levels of the market. This is only natural, as the ongoing bull market has become the longest in history and has sent the S&P to all-time high levels. Even worse, a sizable premium to the current stock prices will be required for a takeover to materialize. To cut a long story short, the prevailing euphoria in the stock market has made it impossible even for Buffett to identify great bargains. As a result, Berkshire has accumulated much more cash than the Oracle is comfortable with.

When companies have much more cash than they need for investing in their business and acquiring other companies, they distribute dividends. However, Buffett has repeatedly emphasized his aversion of dividends. He strongly believes in the miracle of compounding returns and hence he views dividends as cash that is permanently lost, with 0% return. Moreover, due to the mindset of investors, when a company initiates a dividend, it essentially initiates a long-term commitment. Investors demand dividend hikes every year while they view dividend cuts as disastrous. On the other hand, Buffett wants to have ample optionality with cash so that he is able to invest it in the most promising assets. Consequently, Berkshire is not likely to initiate a dividend for the foreseeable future.

Given the above, the only option left to Berkshire is to spend some cash on share repurchases. The conglomerate initiated a buyback program in 2011 at a ceiling of 1.1 times the book value but that threshold resulted in negligible buybacks. In 2012, the company raised the bar to 1.2 times the book value. However, raising the limit resulted in a negligible 0.4% decrease in the share count. Moreover, no share repurchases have been executed in the last five years. The big question is whether the recent lift of the limitations will trigger meaningful share repurchases.

While Berkshire did not disclose what the new limit for buybacks is, the limit has probably been raised to approximately 1.3 times the book value. A lower raise would not be material for an announcement while a larger raise would indicate a compromise from Buffett, who is very disciplined in enhancing shareholder value. As the stock is now trading at a price/book value of 1.46, it is far from the above buyback threshold. Moreover, it is worth noting that the stock has rarely traded below 1.3 times its book value during the last five years, as shown in the chart below.

It is thus evident that there will be negligible share repurchases under the prevailing market conditions. The stock should correct at least 15% from its current level to trigger meaningful buybacks. However, as the investing community is now aware that the buyback threshold has been lifted, there will be very strong bid for Berkshire if the stock approaches 1.3 times its book value. As a result, meaningful buybacks are unlikely even in the event of a market correction.

Only a bear market can cause the stock to fall significantly below its intrinsic value and thus result in the activation of the buyback program. However, whenever the next bear market shows up, Buffett will almost certainly want to have plenty of cash on the sidelines for potential acquisitions. After years of rich valuations, Buffett will be on the hunt for his next takeover targets and he will almost certainly identify attractive targets in the event of a bear market. Consequently, even though Berkshire will become more attractively priced in the next bear market, the company is likely to execute limited buybacks in order to allocate its funds more efficiently. The edge of the company is the exceptional skill of Buffett and Munger in capital allocation and the resultant compounding process and hence the company will probably try to maximize its benefit from this competitive advantage.

For instance, airline stocks tend to sell-off to the extreme during bear markets due to their highly cyclical business. While the Oracle had always stayed away from airline stocks, he has now appreciated the sector thanks to its extended consolidation and its resultant strong pricing power. As a result, Berkshire has purchased significant stakes in the four major U.S. airlines in the last two years. In addition, Morgan Stanley recently stated that Southwest Airlines (LUV) could be a suitable takeover target for Berkshire. Moreover, Berkshire has significant stakes in other cyclical companies, such as General Motors (GM), which will sell off in a bear market. Overall, whenever the next bear market arrives, Buffett will want to maximize his investment on the resultant bargains.

At this point, it is also worth providing a perspective for the effect of share repurchases. Even if Berkshire incurs a 15% correction from its current level, it will have a market cap of $442 B (=0.85*520). Consequently, even if it spends $20 B on share repurchases, it will reduce its share count by only 4.5%. Even in the extreme scenario, in which Berkshire spends $40 B on buybacks after a 15% correction of its stock price, it will reduce its share count by only 9%. Therefore, it becomes evident that the conglomerate is not likely to perform game-changing share repurchases for the foreseeable future.

To sum up, Berkshire is not likely to implement meaningful share repurchases in the upcoming years. As long as the ongoing bull market remains in place, the stock is not likely to approach its buyback threshold. Moreover, whenever the next bear market shows up, Buffett will want to allocate almost all the available funds (apart from a $20 B cash reserve) on attractive takeovers. After all, he has waited for so many years to identify attractively valued targets. It is remarkable that Berkshire rallied 5% on the day it announced the amendment of its buyback program. However, that rally resulted, not from buyback expectations, but from the strong downside protection that the stock will enjoy in the event of a correction thanks to its amended buyback program.

