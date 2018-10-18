Alcoa: I'm On The Sidelines Despite Solid Q3 Results

America's largest aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) just reported its third quarter earnings. Not only does this tell us a lot about Alcoa's operations and financial stability, we also get some insights into the strength of the a(global) aluminum market. Overall, I am very pleased with the results, but macro factors will determine whether Alcoa is able to bottom indeed. Source: Alcoa

Earnings Beat

Adjusted EPS came in at $0.63. This is $0.85 higher than GAAP EPS due to pensions and other post-employment benefits. Expectations were at $0.25, which means that the company beat estimates for the third consecutive time. The bad news is that earnings were down 12% compared to Q3 of 2017, which is mainly due to the company's rising input costs.

Sales improved to $3.39 billion, which is up 14% on a year-on-year basis. Sales came in $30 million above expectations. Total sales were supported by favorable year-on-year price changes of key commodities like aluminum, which was up 10.2%, and realized alumina prices, which accelerated 57%.

Cost of goods sold increased $194 million, which translates to a 8.3% surge. Note that the company saw lower sales on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Personally, I do not care too much about QoQ changes because it includes seasonality. However, in case of Alcoa there is one thing that moves the stock. Not only on a quarterly basis, but almost on a daily basis. That "thing" is the price of aluminum.

Aluminum had a spectacular run after bottoming in Q1 of 2016. However, prices started to weaken after Q2 of this year after China started to show signs of weakness.

Before I move over to my view on China and the company's own expectations, let me discuss two important topics. The first one being the special items that were excluded in the adjusted EPS numbers.

Special items totaled $160 million. This was mainly due to pension and other post-employment benefits. Total restructuring and other charges were $177 million due to US pension annuitization and the cessation of US salaried retiree life insurance. This has caused total pension and OPEB reliabilities to drop to $2.2 billion.

This is part of a series of steps to achieve higher financial stability. At this point, the company's liquidity is at healthy levels. The current ratio is at 1.30. This is slightly below the 1.39 of Q3 of 2017, but it is still one of the highest numbers since the start of the economic expansion in Q1 of 2016.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a LTM basis) has been lowered to 0.26 which is a healthy number. Also, 2018 YTD return on capital is at 12.0% while cash levels are above $1.0 billion.

So far, the quarterly results are telling us a few things. The first thing is that the company was able to use the favorable market environment of the past 12 months to improve sales and operating income. We also see that the company has used these tailwinds to improve financial stability which is needed in case economic growth starts to slow.

That said, import tariffs from the Trump administration actually benefited Alcoa. Management mentioned the higher premiums as a reason of higher sales growth. Even though I did not have the ability to make a clear prediction myself, I expected that the company would report a slight benefit from tariffs. Alcoa (among other companies) is working to expand production capacities in the US to benefit from the tariffs instead of being punished for imports from Canada.

While we paid tariffs mostly on Canadian production that's not the entire Section 232 Tariff story. Our U.S. smelters benefitted from tariffs pushing up the Midwest regional premiums so the impact of tariffs in the quarter compared to not having tariffs was a net benefit to Alcoa of $27 million.

This brings me to the next part of this article.

What's Next?

According to Alcoa, we can expect adjusted EBITDA to come in between $3.1 and $3.2 billion. This would be a 31% increase from FY17 EBITDA of $2.35 billion. The current expected EPS range is based on unpriced sales at $2,000 LME, $500 API and $0.20 Midwest regional premium. The company has also slightly lowered the outlook of bauxite and alumina shipments.

The good news is that Alcoa continues to see a deficit in the alumina and aluminum markets while bauxite will continue to see a slight surplus. China is actually seeing a bauxite deficit which is being offset by global bauxite surpluses. Especially supply growth in Guinea is pressuring the market.

Global aluminum demand growth is actually quite solid. Global 2018 aluminum demand is expected to grow between 3.75% and 4.75% while China will likely be 1 point higher. The world ex-China will likely see growth between 3% and 3.5%.

With that in mind, I have to add something else. In this article, I discussed the price of aluminum. Aluminum has been falling a bit this year which is not a coincidence. Economic expectations as displayed by the Markit manufacturing PMI are slowing. A value above 50 indicates an economic expansion while values below 50 do the exact opposite. Note how well sentiment has supported the global commodity bottom of 2016. That said, as long as the current trend is down, we can expect further pressure on industrial commodities and stocks like Alcoa.

That said, it is no surprise that Alcoa's stock price is not doing so well either. The stock has dropped from $60 in Q1 of this year to currently less than $40. This happens despite further debt reductions, higher sales and a valuation of just 9.2 times next year's earnings. There is just no way of escaping the slowing trend in China.

Personally, I have Alcoa on my watchlist. I like the company's transition after the spin-off of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC). Alcoa is becoming a financially solid aluminum producer that will be a very interesting trade once Chinese economic sentiment rebounds. If that happens, I would not be surprised to see a rally towards (at least) $70.

However, until this happens I am staying on the sidelines to monitor the economic trend in China and the US. When the slowing trend changes, we will be rewarded generously by traders who return to quality basic material companies.

