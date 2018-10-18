BGR: Recent Oil Price Fall Offers Buy-In Opportunity

BGR trades at an 8.5% discount to NAV. Investors that are bullish on oil prices may want to take advantage of the recent price decline and buy in.

The fund does use a covered call strategy to generate income, but right now, its use of them is relatively limited.

Back in early August, I published an article to this site discussing the BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR). At the time, I was somewhat unimpressed with the fund, partly due to its relatively low yield compared to comparable closed-end funds. Since that time, the fund has declined in price from $14.94 when my last article was published to $13.67 today, an 8.5% decline. In some cases though, a decline in price can be good as it sometimes allows us to get an asset for less than it is actually worth. In this article, we will attempt to determine if that is the case here.

About The Fund

As the name implies, the BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust aims to deliver both current income and capital gains by investing in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies. It also writes call options against its equity positions as a way to generate income. Of course, the use of call options is something of a double-edged sword because if a particular company's share price climbs above the option's strike price before the option expires then those shares might get called away, which causes the fund to sacrifice any capital gains above that level. As a general rule though, the strategy is a good one and most of the time the shares do not get called away.

In my last article, I somewhat lamented that roughly 60% of the fund's holdings were in just ten companies. This seems to have gotten worse over the past few months. Here are the fund's top ten holdings as of the end of September:

Source: BlackRock

As we can see here, the fund's top ten holdings make up 61.62% of the total assets of the fund, which is actually higher than it was a few months ago. We also see that we have four holdings that account for more than 5% of the fund. As my regular readers likely know, I dislike seeing any single position with greater than a 5% weighting as this is roughly the point at which that holding can begin to subject the overall portfolio to company-specific risk.

Basically, if something happens that results in a heavily-weighted stock declining, it will result in a noticeable negative impact upon the fund as a whole. In this case, all four of the heavily-weighted companies are energy supermajors and admittedly none of them are likely to go bankrupt anytime soon, but an event such as a major oil spill is always a possibility. Thus, this is a risk that investors in the fund should remain cognizant of.

As is often the case, BGR is heavily centered on the American market:

Source: BlackRock

As we can see here, approximately two-thirds of the fund is invested in American companies. Admittedly though, many of them are largely global companies that have operations in many different countries. Thus, in actuality, it has much more global exposure than it appears. Overall, I do not really see this focus on the American market as a drawback even though I would like to see a few other countries represented here as well.

It does seem that the fund's portfolio was set up to generate a relatively high level of dividend income. We can surmise this by the fact that all four of the top four holdings boast very high dividend yields. This presumably is so that the fund can limit the number of call options that it has to write in order to maintain a certain level of income. Currently, the fund only has options written against 31.71% of its portfolio. This relatively low level of written calls allows the fund to still provide exposure to the upside potential of its holdings while providing an acceptable level of premium income.

BGR And Oil Prices

Many news reports about oil prices frequently associate movements in the price of this commodity with the price of the fund's shares. On the surface, this certainly makes sense as the fund is dominated by the shares of big energy companies, which are generally considered to have a correlation to oil prices. Let us examine the correlation between oil prices and BGR and see if this can explain the fund's 8.5% decline over the past two months. In addition, it could tell us if this fund is a good way to play oil prices and collect a high yield while doing it.

We will perform our comparison by comparing the price performance of BGR to that of the United States Oil ETF (USO), which aims to track the price performance of WTI using futures. Here is how the two assets compare over the past year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, there definitely appears to be a correlation here between the two assets. This is obvious as the price increases and declines tend to appear in conjunction with one another. However, BGR does not appear to have the same degree of upside as USO as its moves are more muted. This also appears to be true on the downside.

We can also see that the most recent plunge in BGR's share price does appear to match up well with USO's. Thus, this could explain why BGR's price performance has been poor for most of this month.

Valuation

I suggested in the introduction that the fund's share price decline may have provided us with an opportunity to acquire the fund at a bargain price. To determine if that is the case, let us value the fund. The most common way to value a closed-end fund is by using its net asset value, which is the market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding liabilities. In essence, this is the amount that common equity investors would receive if the fund were liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase a fund when it is trading for less than its net asset value as this means that we are essentially purchasing the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. As of the time of writing, BGR has a net asset value of $15.01 per share, which thus means that the fund trades at an 8.93% discount to net asset value.

Thus, the fund does appear to be offering a fairly appealing entry point at today's level. Admittedly, this does not mean that the underlying companies are trading at value prices, but for those that expect oil prices to rise long term, the fund could be a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.