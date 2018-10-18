Don't Be Leery: Profits Ahead For Lear

Lear's current PE is 6.8, which is far below its normal PE of 10.5. This offers an attractive opportunity to purchase shares of a great company at an inexpensive price.

Alas, we have arrived at the reader favorite, valuation article. I have kept up with the theme of providing a pun as a title. This title, however, serves a dual purpose. It alludes to the fact that Lear Corporation (LEA) is on track to deliver strong results and hefty profits in the long run. Their 2018 Q3 earnings call is right around the corner, scheduled for October 25, 2018 at 8am.

I have taken the last few weeks to go through the company and try my best to offer a different perspective. Through my articles, we covered Lear’s management team, competitive advantages, biggest risks, discussed some reasons its stock price has fallen, and analyzed its ROIC/EVA in relation to the company itself and to one of its competitors, Adient (ADNT).

I will link each article in chronological order so if you are new, you have a logical place to start. These three articles should be read prior to this valuation piece so that we can have a solid base understanding of the company. With that being said, I will still provide some important context from my prior articles to help frame out the business as a whole.

Important Context

Lear has an excellent management team that has made smart, insightful acquisitions over the past decade. For example, they bought Everett Smith Group, which provided Lear with the missing piece in the quality of their craftsmanship: the leather. Combined with Lear’s fabric and their ability to sew, the leather allowed Lear to create the most holistic in-house seating capabilities on the market.

On January 10, 2018, Lear completed the acquisition of EXO Technologies, a leading developer of differentiated GPS technology providing high accuracy positioning solutions for autonomous and connected vehicle applications.

Management have learned from their past mistakes of chapter 11 bankruptcy and have diversified their customer and region base while lowering their debt risk profile. Lear has a solvency ratio of 86.33%, which is absolutely phenomenal.

Lear has many competitive advantages:

Seating AND E-Systems company Seats will never go out of style Crafted By Lear offers a differentiated product assortment Introduced the industry's first super connected gateway module Consistently high performing operating business Smart management team

Lear's Economic Value Added, or EVA is $607.85 million. EVA is the true measure of a firm's profitability. It takes into account the after tax operating profit less the cost of capital and quantifies the net cash return to the shareholder. It is highly correlated to stock prices. Lear's EVA is incredibly high and is vastly superior to Adient's EVA, which is -$30.02 million.

Now, without further ado, let’s see what I believe is Lear’s fair share price. I will first present my discounted cash flow model and then I will present some technical analysis using FastGraphs.

Valuation – DCF Approach

Slide 12

Slide 8

The first thing I want to draw your attention towards is the company guidance that they will produce 7% growth per year in sales until 2023 (Point A). That will give us a 2018 sales figure of about $21,900 million in my DCF, which is right in the sweet spot of where the company has guided (Point B). The company also believes they will have $30 billion + worth of sales by 2023, which my DCF has accounted for with wonderful accuracy.

I have taken their word for 7% CAGR until 2023, but subsequently adjusted their sales growth post 2023 to 2% per annum in order to offer a conservative valuation. The CGS Expense and SGA Expense were derived by the historical averages for the company.

NOTE: The company guides that they anticipate Operating Income of $1,800 million for 2018 (Point C). As we can see, in my DCF, I have Operating Income of $1,330 million for 2018. The reason for this is that currently the company is experiencing lower CGS & SGA expenses than they have historically. The company has not guided the exact breakdown for both expenses for FY 2018 and even had they, I believe it is best to be conservative and apply the higher, historical average (90.72% and 3.20%, respectively) as that is more reflective of the company’s long term trends.

The company has guided that the effective tax rate for 2018 will be 22% (Point D). Post 2018, I reverted it back to the corporate tax cut rate of 21%

The company’s WACC or Weighted Average Cost of Capital, comes out to be 9.47%. Here is a table demonstrating the calculation (the YTM, or Yield to Maturity was computed by calculating the weighted average interest rate of outstanding debt obligations):

The assumptions not specified so far were all based off of historical averages. The terminal growth rate is set to 2%, simply to keep up with inflation.

Thus, we arrive at an enterprise value of $16,687.58 million. Next, we make the necessary balance sheet adjustments, including subtracting outstanding debt, which includes the present value of operating leases. Many analysts forget to account for this step or simply are not aware of the fact that operating leases are financing activities and should be treated as debt. Taking our final equity value and dividing it by the number of currently outstanding shares, we arrive at a fair share price of $238.81 for Lear. Currently, Lear is trading at $134.50. Therefore, there lies potential for a 77.56% gain.

Valuation – FastGraphs Approach

Earnings Graph

If you recall, the title to my first paper on Lear was called “Enjoy The Smooth Ride.” Stripping the graph down to solely earnings, we can see what a smooth ride it has been, indeed. This is a beautiful sight to see as the company’s earnings have grown at a rapid, consistent rate since 2010. And even given all this growth, we can see on the right side of the image (where I have highlighted in glowing orange) that Lear’s PE ratio is still only 7.2 (it is actually 6.8 currently... FastGraphs uses monthly closing stock prices, but the stock is currently lower today, October 17th than it was September 30th, which is what FastGraphs used).

Dividend Graph

Now let’s analyze the dividend. When we take a look at the dividend yield, which is the burgundy line, we can see that the highest dividend yield Lear had ever offered was 1.3% and that was back in 2011. However, fast-forward to present day and we can clearly see that Lear is boasting its highest dividend yield ever at 2.1%. Furthermore, Lear’s dividend payout ratio, the white line with dots, is only 12%, indicating the company has abundant room to grow the dividend in the future.

FCF Graph

A high yield is meaningless if the company does not have sufficient free cash flow to cover its dividend. I think it is pretty safe to say there are no immediate concerns here. Lear’s FCF vastly covers their dividend. And as a quick side-note, look how stable and smooth Lear’s FCF has grown over the years. Most companies have FCF graphs with so many sharp peaks and valleys it looks like an outline of Dracula’s teeth.

Stock Price Graph

Moving on to some price analysis, I want to draw your attention to the historic relationship that the stock price (black line) has had with its normal PE (blue line with the dots). One can clearly see that over the past decade, Lear’s stock price has been intertwined with a normal PE of 10.5 almost perfectly. It is only recently that the price has dipped down far below its normal PE of 10.5, as the current PE is 6.8 (7.2 if you use FastGraphs' September 30th stock price).

Shortened Stock Price Graph

This is that same graph, but with a slightly smaller time frame, which effectively allows us to zoom in, so that we can better see how drastically undervalued the stock is from its normal PE. Currently trading at about $134, if Lear were to reverse course and move toward its historical pairing with its normal PE line, it would trade at $198. That represents a $64 gain or 48% return. Even still, the company is still trading far under its earnings which leads to me further believe that $238 (as calculated in my DCF) is a strong possibility at some point in the future.

Forecasted Earnings Growth Graph

Lastly, let’s look at the forecasted earnings growth for Lear. Let’s start by focusing on 'Right Now', which is letter A. Follow the dotted black line all the way to point B, which is at the end of 2020. This line represents the path back to Lear’s normal PE. Point A is a PE of 7.2 and Point B is a PE of 10.5.

Now, from point B, follow the glowing blue arrow to the glowing blue box. If Lear meets analysts’ earnings expectations and its stock price moves back to its normal PE, then there is an estimated total gain of $112 and the stock could be at $238.96 in about two years. Of course there is no guarantee in investing, but for long term investors, this opportunity looks quite promising. Overall, there is potential for a total ROR of 84% and total annualized ROR of 32%.

This is quite striking as I had not looked at FastGraphs once while calculating my discounted cash flow model; I never want to be influenced by outside factors when creating my DCF. It is quite reassuring that my model determined the fair share price should be $238.81 and according to FastGraphs, the fair share price could be $238.96 (if Lear meets its near term earnings expectations). This degree of similarity is remarkably encouraging.

Note: I want to quickly point out that in the above graph there is no earnings stress depicted or “expected” by analysts (the green shaded area has more area underneath it each year). However, the stock price has clearly fallen dramatically starting about halfway through 2018 to present day (point A). The decline in the stock price does not align with the fact earnings are increasing. To me, this signifies a misalignment in the market and I believe it will only be a matter of time before the stock price realigns and starts to trend in the same direction as earnings.

Analyst Scorecard Chart

You might be wondering at this point, what if the analysts are wrong about future expectations. How likely is it that Lear will meet its near term earnings expectations? Sure, $238.96 is an incredible price, but can Lear get there? While there are no certainties regarding the future, I want to point out that Lear has never missed analysts 1Y or 2Y earnings expectations.

In other words, analysts have either gotten Lear's earnings correct or underestimated their earnings 100% of the time. This level of accuracy leads me to believe that the Forecasted Earnings Growth Graph (the one up above this one) has a great chance of being accurate.

Takeaway

Lear Corporation seems to me to be dramatically undervalued in the market. I believe the recent pullback offers investors a great opportunity to enter and accumulate dividends while they wait for the capital appreciation. Lear has a strong financial position and they expect to grow their earnings at a consistent rate in the future. I believe the tumbling share price is not justified. This trend may not reverse in the immediate term, but I focus solely on long term investment opportunities. And when it comes to the automotive industry, Lear is in the driver’s seat.

Disclaimer: Neither this article nor any comment associated with it is taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.