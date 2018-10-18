Ride The Uber And Lyft Revolution With HyreCar

The stock has dropped 60% since the IPO on June 27, 2018 at least partially due to an overhang of converted notes, preferred stock and warrants.

Two of the fastest growing companies in the world today are Uber and Lyft which allow car owners to earn money driving unrelated passengers like a taxi. A Wall Street Journal article on October 17, 2018, noted that Wall Street firms valued Uber as highly as $120 billion. Both of these companies are privately owned so individual investors are currently unable to benefit from their growth. However, there is a way to share in the growth of ridesharing and that is through recent IPO HyreCar.

Background

HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was formed in 2014 and is based on Los Angeles. It provides a digital marketplace for car owners with idle cars to rent them to Uber and Lyft drivers who cannot afford a car or who don’t own a car that meets the standards of Uber or Lyft. HyreCar estimates up to 40% of potential Uber and Lyft drivers don’t own a qualifying car. HyreCar vets its drivers with a background check and provides insurance for owners when the car is not being employed in an Uber or Lyft ride. This is through a policy with a large insurance company. Uber and Lyft also do background checks. HyreCar claims to be the number 1 independent activator of Lyft drivers in the U.S. It operates in 34 states and Washington DC. HyreCar does not have a formal relationship with Lyft or Uber. However, on May 17, 2017, Lyft agreed to allow HyreCar to activate its drivers through Lyft’s sign-up portal. This allows drivers to begin driving for Lyft within one business day. HyreCar differs from other rental companies in that it allows rental periods as short as one day and as long as indefinitely.

Revenue growth has been explosive, albeit off a small base. The financial performance the past two and a half years is shown below.

(1) Adjusted net income excludes $1.855 million of stock expense related to the IPO in 2Q 2018 and interest expense from notes converted to stock

Sources: Forms S-1 and 10Q.

Management expects revenues to exceed $10 million in 2018. That is 210% revenue growth over 2017. Revenues grew 32.5% in the second quarter from the prior linked quarter. The company showed a large loss in the second quarter of 2018, but this was mostly due to expenses from the IPO. The adjusted net income excludes IPO share expenses and interest on a note now converted to stock. The gross margin has increased from 9.6% in 2017 to 47.3% in the second quarter of 2018.

HyreCar currently gets about 41% of the gross revenues for the rental of the car, with the rest going to the owner.

Competition

Competition is from traditional car rental companies such as Hertz and Enterprise and GM and smaller companies as shown below. HyreCar differentiates itself from the competition by offering leases from 1 day to indefinite, no contracts, drivers as low as 21 versus 25 for most competitors, and an insurance protection for car owners when the drivers do not have an Uber or Lyft passenger (Uber and Lyft cover that). A brief description of competitors is below.

Lyft

Lyft is not allowed to own cars. It has a program where it gets cars from others such as Hertz. There is a 7 day minimum contract, and a heavy requirement of 85 rides per week. Lyft’s program is in 22 metropolitan areas. It forces drivers to work alot. Effectively, the more you drive, the more your cost goes down.

Maven

Maven is owned by GM and owns its cars. It is available in 7 metropolitan areas. The minimum 7 days rental and there are lots of fees.

RideShare Rental

RideShare Rental is in six metro areas currently. It is a subsidiary of Yay Yo which through another subsidiary owns the cars. The minimum rental is seven days.

Getaround

Getaround is peer to peer and is in six metro areas currently. It is more for leisure, rentals include sports cars, Teslas and exotics.

Fair

Fair is in four states and four California metro areas. This was a money losing subsidiary of Uber that Uber sold in December, 2017 when its new CEO cleaned house. It owns its cars.

Drive Whip

This one is small and in D.C. only.

HyreCar is currently the only peer to peer company dedicated to rideshare drivers. It has a first mover advantage and larger scale than most listed above. This business model is somewhat like eBay and Amazon third party sales in that it is a platform that people and businesses conduct business. The company will thrive or struggle based on how well it operates and adds to that platform.

Positives

There is essentially no current direct competition as far as peer to peer leasing to ridesharing drivers.

Insiders own 33% of the stock. CEO Joseph Furnari has acquired more shares since the IPO. He has been CEO since 2016.

The balance sheet is strong. The recent IPO raised $11.34 million in cash and all debt was converted to stock. As a result, cash totaled $11.87 million on June 30, 2018 with no interest bearing debt. Even if the company cannot reduce its current $1 million per quarter cash bleed rate, there is sufficient cash to go until 2021.

Demand is high. Management has stated that demand exceeds supply by ten to one based on requests coming into its website. The company is focused on generating more supply of cars. It has started reaching out to fleet owners such as used and new car dealers. They are starting to have success. The average cars per owner has doubled in the past nine months.

The growth rate for revenues is currently running over 200% annualized.

HyreCare claims it is quicker to get into a car going through them than going through rental companies such as Hertz and Enterprise. It has a pay as you go model with no contracts for drivers.

HyreCar is an extreme asset light business model. It needs no physical presence in any market served. Fixed assets are nominal, there is no inventory, and almost no receivables.

Very scalable model. Currently every $1 spent in marketing is bringing in $4 of revenue.

Catalysts

HyreCar believes it can cut insurance costs by 30% from 2017. It is also exploring self insurance which would cut costs even more.

The company has many fixed costs, so rapid revenue growth should convert to net income sometime next year if growth continues, even at only 100% next year. The gross margin should continue to improve and R&D and SG&A should decline as a percentage of revenues.

HyreCar is currently focusing on the easiest part of the market, Uber and Lyft drivers. However, their will be more opportunities in the future in food and package deliveries and renting for travel.

HyreCar is moving to fleet owners for cars and having some success as witnessed by the doubling of cars per owner over the past nine months. This has the potential for unlocking substantial new revenue more quickly. Used car dealers are a prime source.

The ridesharing industry is itself growing rapidly. In addition to Uber and Lyft, vehicles are needed for newer services such as Grubhub, Instacart, TaskRabbit and Via.

Being the largest in a rapidly growing space, HyreCar is acquisition bait for Uber and Lyft, but probably more so for Hertz, Avis and Enterprise. I’m sure all would want to get into a less asset heavy ancillary business. Management has indicated it is interested in acquisitions. I would advise against that while revenues are growing over 100% per year. Better to use capital to fund growth and avoid distractions. However, it may make sense for easy bolt on acquisitions.

The only app in the App Store is currently for claims. The company pulled its marketplace app as it was not functioning to their standards. They expect to reintroduce it with features that will make the onboarding process easier and quicker.

Concerns

As shown in the competition section, HyreCar competes with some much larger companies, including Lyft itself. However, it is the largest with a peer to peer business model and appears to have a head start.

Yelp reviews show only 2.5 stars and lots of complaints. Competitors such as Maven had even worse ratings. Uber and Lyft themselves run about 2.5 stars. There are many things that can go wrong. One group of complaints was difficulty reaching a customer service rep. I experienced that myself. Difficulties are understandable considering the rapid growth. The company is currently posting only two jobs for sales reps and believes its staff can be optimized better based on peak times.

There are no formal agreements with Uber or Lyft. However, it is in Uber and Lyft’s best interest for a company like HyreCar to succeed.

Autonomous cars are likely within five years. However, while Uber and Lyft may not need drivers then, they will still need cars. Cars from individuals and fleets may be a more cost effective source of vehicles. It allows Uber, Lyft and others to maintain an asset light business model. A good argument may be made the autonomous vehicles offer more opportunity to HyreCar if they execute. No drivers means less issues and headaches for the car owners and lower insurance costs.

Conclusion

HyreCar is currently the only pure play publicly traded stock in the ridesharing space. SA writers and companies themselves often talk about how big the market potential is. I usually avoid that but the potential here is absolutely huge. In December, 2017, Uber said it had 2,000,000 drivers worldwide with 750,000 in the U.S. According to a CNET story in January, 2018, Lyft has 1.4 million drivers, mostly in the U.S. HyreCar had 1,068 average rentals during the second quarter of 2018. Once autonomous cars come in, it is possible in my opinion that cars used for taxi services will be over 25% of all cars owned. Everything comes down to execution. A formal agreement with Uber or Lyft could be a big boost.

A big question is why, with all the growth, is the stock down 60% in the four months since the IPO. The IPO was oversubscribed by a factor of 3. Part of the decline is from an overhang of selling by note holders who were converted to stock during the IPO. All of them sold after the IPO putting initial pressure on the stock it hasn’t recovered from. Since then the volume has died down.

Valuation

Valuing a stock like this is very difficult. It is currently trading at $2.05 or 2.4X the run rate of revenues. Most companies with this degree of growth get at least 10X revenues. The stock price at 10X revenues assuming 15 million diluted shares is $6.67. That is my one-year stock target.

