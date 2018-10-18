Anheuser-Busch InBev: A Key Reversal May Be Close

The continuation of the V shaped reversal in the S&P that we have had over the past few days leads us to believe that we should get a daily cycle low out of this strong bounce. The S&P would need to break through its down-cycle trend line as well as break through its 10-day moving average in order to confirm the daily cycle low.

Some stocks though such as Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) have not participated in the latest rally. Now trading at under $84 a share, we now are looking at a company trading for just under 20 times earnings which is well below its average earnings multiple over the past 5 years. BUD due to the diverse nature of its international operations has been at the behest of how multiple international currencies have behaved against the US dollar. The moves in recent weeks have been unprecedented. As a result, analysts covering this stock have lowered their revenue and earnings expectations for BUD for 2019. In fact, over $0.30 per share has been shaved off average earnings estimates over the past 90 days.

However, we have stated that we cannot see a sustained divergence between the US dollar and the likes of the Brazilian Real and the Argentinean Peso. Why? Because long term, we see the dollar going lower. We actually wrote about this last month. Since then, we now have a confirmed monthly swing high in the greenback.

Therefore, we continue to focus on the positive fundamentals on BUD whilst ignoring the temporary headwinds. Organic sales growth and strong margins should keep this stock in good stead as it works through extracting synergies from the SABMiller purchase. Remember, this is what the company has always done which is buy up companies and then extract significant synergies through sheer scale and distribution. We see the same success transpiring after the recent SABMiller acquisition. Here are other strong reasons why we may scale into a long position here on a daily swing

When you boil everything down, Wall Street wants companies which can grow their earnings aggressively. The street will usually reward the respective share price for sustained aggressive growth. Companies can grow their bottom line by increasing sales and/or cutting costs. Obviously, the former is more advantageous as cutting costs usually has less potential over the long run. However, by studying the numbers, it is plain to see that BUD has had no problem growing its margins with the benefit of scale. Gross margins stand at 63% over a trailing twelve month average and operating margins at 31.8%. It is normal to see operating margins ebb and flow due to the timing of acquisitions but the general direction has most certainly been up over the past decade. More sales has traditionally led to higher margins at this company. With sales of around $57.5 billion next year, therefore we should see some margin expansion from that 3% expected top line growth rate next year.

As mentioned, Bud's price to earnings ratio of under 20 times earnings is well behind the industry average of just under 30. The company's dividend yield of 5.1% is also light years ahead of the industry average of 3.1% Furthermore this company has looked after shareholders too concerning growth as the dividend has increased by 22%+ on average per year over the past 5 years. These types of growth numbers are well ahead of inflation and protect the purchasing power of shareholders. The ability to spin off regular sizable cash flows ($10.69 billion last year) will become a big calling card for income based investors if the share price continues to languish. We do not see the dividend at risk at this stage. Bud's interest coverage ratio dropped to just over 2 in 2016 but has been rising ever since and will continue to rise. We foresee value investors stepping in here before long.

From a technical standpoint, we seem to stuck in a downward channel. Interestingly enough though, we should meet support any day now and may have even bounced off support in intra-day trading yesterday.

Moreover, technical traders will be focused on whether we get a weekly reversal this week. Before we get a weekly swing low, we could get a weekly reversal which means that we make a lower low this week (which we have) but finish higher for the week. This means we would have to finish above the closing price of last Friday ($84.34). If we can finish above this level by the close of business tomorrow, we may have an important turning point on our hands. For this reversal to play out, we would be looking for heavier volume this week to confirm the weekly reversal.

To sum up, we feel that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's fundamentals remain strong despite currency headwinds. Shares now have dropped to an attractive valuation. We cannot print a swing low this week, but we could get a selling climax. Let's see how the next couple of trading days turn out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.