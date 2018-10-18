Wingstop Me If You've Heard This One Before

Over 100% gain this year and near vertical price movement since July result in a likely low return going forward. Unrealistic optimism today could result in less than 5% annualized return even if earnings quadruple over the next 10 years.

Wingstop (WING) is a rapidly expanding chain with a simple yet trendy concept: Chicken wings and "boneless wings" (basically chunks) with a variety of sauces, fries, and soft drinks. The current "Big Night in Bundle" promotion emphasizes 25 takeaway/to-go or delivery friendly wings and dips for $15.99, riding the rising tide of food delivery options. While Wingstop seems to be hitting on all cylinders, it has an aggressive growth line with both domestic and international plans; I fear they are the next "trendy" restaurant story stock. The restaurant landscape is littered with such story stocks with overly optimistic growth trajectories causing inflated prices and eventual problems including bankruptcy and reorganization. I'm not predicting a collapse in the stock. At its current valuation, too much optimism and much of the future growth seems to already be priced into the stock, and investors may only earn a mid-single digit annual return.

Wingstop's Business Model And Strategic Plan In 105 Words

Wingstop serves "classic" chicken wings and boneless wings with a variety of sauces, fries, and soft drinks. This simple menu is both trendy and a factor in the ease of rapid expansion. Competitively priced and sold in groups and combos, Wingstop's wings are a fast, flavorful meal if not balanced or offering much variety other than wings in various sauces. Wingstop announced strong results in the past two quarters. Same-store sales were above industry trend-lines. The company also announced a strategic plan to double U.S. locations and open about 1,000 new international stores. Additionally, many of these new stores will be franchised, which should increase margins with less risk to the parent company.

Strong Earnings And The Strategic Plan=Enthusiasm And 100+% Stock Price Gain In 2018

This resulted in a near vertical move in the stock. From the end of July to Wednesday, the stock went from $49 to $73.94 and has more than doubled in the past year. This run-up raises parallels to other trendy restaurant stocks that captured cultural trends, became popular based on one or two items or concepts, say rapid appreciation and expansion only to crash and burn. Not to wish ill for Wingstop, but this story plays out every 5-10 years. Going back to Po' Folks and Kenny Rogers Roasters, to Boston Chicken/Market and Krispy Kreme, to the "burger bubble" playing out its final stages now, there are warning signs flashing for investors considering Wingstop at current levels based on their "story".

Warning! Even If Everything Goes Right

In the name of research (not the fact that fried chicken in all its forms is my favorite food, of course!), I visited my nearest Wingstop one Friday night a couple of weeks ago. The boneless wings I ordered were well-seasoned, and surprisingly, the serving of fries included as part of the combo could have easily fed two adults, and probably should have fed three! The store was fairly small, with maybe half a dozen tables to seat four and four that could have seated two. The aviation-themed décor was spartan. Service was adequate if a bit slow, but this was impacted by a large percentage of phone-in to-go and delivery orders. The three dine-in orders gave me a false impression and once I factored in there were actually 3x as many orders in work, the service was fine.

That said, there was nothing unique about Wingstop compared to any other wing chain, and it loses out head-to-head with a local wing shop my daughter and I've now visited three times - local owners and more unique local flavor sauces. This is a huge issue in my mind - Wingstop has zero moat and barrier to entry for competitors and nothing in their model struck me as significantly different to make them the must-go-to place for wings. Does this mean they can't expand to their target number of over 3,000 restaurants worldwide? No - but I don't see outsized profits and dominance in an already crowded marketplace of local and chain wing restaurants and numerous others (even McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)) that offer wings. I see this as the next chapter of yet another "story stock" restaurant chain that gets bid up to a high stock price prematurely. I don't think this will be a crash-and-burn story, just that too much of Wingstop's future growth has already been priced into the stock at these levels.

Why I'm Estimating Modest Single-Digit Annual Returns

Recently, L&F Capital Management wrote an excellent article (link) that broke down many of the numbers inside Wingstop's performance and forecast it going forward. To not sound like a broken record, I want to just highlight some of his findings and provide a bit more analysis.

(IR Deck, Used by Permission of L F Capital Management)

First, same-store sales are better than industry trends but are slowing. I repeated the bar graph from the previous article due to something I noticed when reviewing it. Yes, they are increasing year-over-year as the company likes to point out, but they are slowing, often by significant amounts annually. The drop from 12.9% to 2.6% in three years shows a significant slowing. My opinion is the same-store growth only looks good in comparison to an anemic industry growth cycle. This has led to unbridled enthusiasm for the stock. Additionally, it is a truism about growth over an ever-increasing base. But this is often forgotten when the "story" is good and momentum is piling into a stock.

My concern is that chicken wings are a very competitive, trendy food, and Wingstop not only has lots of competition, but it's all they offer. If same-store sales stay in the low single-digits or even stall, the multiple compressions in the stock could be swift and violent.

At what point will the company's expansion both begin causing stores to compete with each other (see Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)) or face locating stores near strong local or chain competitors? For example, a Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) is developing an empty site basically in the other side of the same shopping center where I visited Wingstop. While BWW has a different model (and its own "story stock" issues), if a group wants more variety than simply wings and fries, a beer, or to watch the game, B-Dubs is the choice over Wingstop. While Wingstop's combos and specials are currently better than B-Dubs, this compresses margins, whether for the corporation or the growing number of franchisees.

L&F Capital Management estimated earnings growing to $4 per share over ten years - a quadrupling of profit. The logic in the article is sound, and I'm not here to challenge it. In the article, the author also cites industry P/E ratios and assigns Wingstop a favorable 25 multiple as a leading concept restaurant, the positive tailwinds, and likely good margins as more and more of the growth comes from franchised restaurants. So, I followed this logic and assumptions, L&F estimated a valuation of $100 per share when WING reached $4 in EPS. This is where further analysis shows the weakness in chasing a story stock and the "risk" in buying WING even if they execute their strategic plan. Factoring in the gain from their current price of $73.94, this allows only $26.06 or so of capital gains on top of the currently minute $.09 quarterly dividend (as a growth stock, this isn't an issue, just stating the fact to not discount the .5% yield)

As Wingstop builds out the new stores and increases earnings, the multiple could likely fall from "story stock" 70+ P/E ratio to 25 in line with more mature yet top industry leaders. Using a simple internal rate of return calculator leads to capital gains of 3.1% if this takes 10 years to grow earnings to $4 a share. Of course, this improves if WING can reach this level of profitability sooner. However, even a five-year quadrupling of profit only leads to an annualized return of 6.22%. This shows this year's and specifically this summer's run-up brought most of the growth forward and reduced the potential capital gains to the mid-single digits.

(CAGR calculator from Moneychimp.com)

To me, this shows how much enthusiasm and momentum has been priced into the stock at current levels. Even with tailwinds, a growth plan that diversifies the company between franchisees and international growth, and a realistic top-line number of stores worldwide, the recent run-up has priced much of this future growth into the stock long before it happens. An investor at these prices could likely see a very modest long-term capital gain of 4-7% and could have a bumpy ride between now and then. Of course, I could be "completely out to lunch", Wingstop could continue to expand and grow earnings without losing margins or distinction, and achieve even greater profitability, but this is likely a cause where another restaurant "story" has pushed the stock too far, too fast, and caution should be exercised here. But I'll continue to do research by visiting a variety of wings places in the name of thoroughness!

