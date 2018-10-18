Journey Through The Motorhome Retirement

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome GrayBeard Retirement as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Phases in Retirement

We plan to retire in July 2020 at the age of 54. This means our money will have to last 30 to 40 years or more. Additionally, several of those years will be without assistance from social security and IRA withdraws or both. There is enough money overall to retire at this age, but a disproportionate amount of it is in qualified IRA accounts, so it is not available until 59.5. So, we need to create a plan that will allow us to do this.

We will split the money into different time buckets and create a plan for each bucket. The buckets are:

From age 54 to 59.5. This is the time frame we will not be able to withdraw from IRAs and will not have social security income. This may be the most critical time period because the funds are limited comparatively to the overall funds. Some or all of this time will be spent traveling the country in our motorhome. This will be called the Motorhome bucket.

From age 59.5 to 62. During this time frame, we can withdraw from IRAs, but will not have social security income. This will be called the IRA bucket

From age 62 and older. We can withdraw from IRAs and will have social security income during this time. This is the longest time period, so the plan here will be more of an outline, and execution of this plan will be more dynamic in nature, responding to market conditions more so than the other buckets. This will be called the Full Retirement Bucket.

For the Motorhome bucket, we will have three sources of funds we plan to use, and a fourth one we don't plan to use unless necessary. The sources are:

A high yield portfolio. Our cash and short-term treasury savings. Our 401(k) accounts, using the penalty-free withdraw allowed at age 55 or older when you separate from employment. The "for emergency only" funds are in an equity portfolio that does not pay dividends.

When we get to the IRA bucket time frame, our cash and short-term treasury savings and 401(k) funds are likely to be depleted, or at least nearly depleted. We can replace them with some treasuries held in IRA accounts if needed, but for now the plan is to let those funds stay in the IRA. That leaves us with three sources of funds for the next bucket:

The high-yield portfolio. Our IRA accounts. The "emergency fund" equity portfolio.

While there are fewer sources in this bucket, the amount of funds is significantly increased. The aim during this phase is to be able to support ourselves off the income generated by the accounts and only spending principal if necessary. All while understanding that when the next bucket starts, we will have social security income, so it is not a tragedy if we have to dip into principal.

The Full Retirement bucket looks a lot like the IRA bucket except that social security income is added.

Social security income. The high-yield portfolio. Our IRA accounts. The "emergency fund" equity portfolio.

Portfolios to Get Us There

The investing strategy for these last two buckets will be the same. As a foundation of the plan, there will be 5-7 years of expenses in short-term treasuries and money market accounts. For income, I will maintain/adjust the high-yield portfolio as money and/or better or new investment opportunities present themselves. For income from the IRA accounts, I will maintain and adjust a dividend growth portfolio. It should have a minimum turnover. For a total return in the IRA accounts, I will create and maintain a value-oriented portfolio. Turnover in this portfolio will be higher as investments return to fair value and are sold for an undervalued issue. Lastly, I will create a permanent portfolio and monitor the results. The reason for this is that as I get older this will be easier to maintain. If I develop confidence in this strategy based on my results, then as I age our investments can be converted to it.

So, the portfolios in our strategy are:

The "Permanent Portfolio"

A Value Portfolio

A Dividend Growth Portfolio

A High-Yield Portfolio

There are many studies and examples of these portfolios that can be found on financial websites, including Seeking Alpha. Many folks put out recommendations for portfolio composition or recommend different securities. For this reason, I will not go into a detailed explanation of the mission of each portfolio. These portfolios will be real money portfolios. I will be posting what I do. I am writing these articles to chronicle my investments and to help me maintain discipline to create and maintain these portfolios and our strategy. This is not an investment advice.

The Permanent Portfolio Begins

The first portfolio to be created is the Permanent Portfolio. It is the only portfolio that will be created by purchasing all the securities at the same time. The others will be created as securities are researched and found to be appropriate for the portfolio mission.

The Permanent Portfolio was developed by Harry Browne in the 1980s. Its mission is to have investments for each economic environment. Studies can be found that detail the performance of the portfolio, so without going into all the details, they say it returns 5-9% per year depending on the study and time frame studied. The studies also say there are very few negative return years. The portfolio composition is as follows.

25% Gold

25% Stocks

25% Long-Term U.S. Bonds

25% Money Market

The gold is for inflationary environments. The stocks are for prosperous or growth environments. The long-term bonds are for deflationary environments. The short-term bonds/money markets are for recessionary environments.

On Monday October 1st, 2018, I purchased the following ETFs to begin this portfolio.

IAU, a gold ETF.

VOO, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

TLT, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

SHV, iShares U.S. Treasuries of one year and less to use as a Money Market substitute.

For the gold ETF, GLD was also considered. However, IAU has a lower expense ratio of 0.25% compared to 0.40% for GLD. This is visible in a comparison of the long-term performance of the issues.

Source: E*Trade charting tool

For the equity portion of the portfolio, VOO was chosen over SPY due to the lower expense ratio of 0.04% vs. 0.09% for SPY.

For long-term bonds, TLT was chosen over VGLT due to having a better performance since the inception of the fund.

Source: E*Trade charting tool

SHV invests in Treasuries with 1-12 months remaining till maturity. It has a low interest rate risk and is the only fund I could find that emulated money market fund conditions.

Permanent Portfolio Shares Cost/Sh Initial Value % VOO 9 $ 267.86 $ 2,410.74 24.1% IAU 212 $ 11.41 $ 2,418.92 24.2% SHV 24 $ 110.27 $ 2,646.48 26.5% TLT 21 $ 116.20 $ 2,440.20 24.4% Cash 84.64 $ 1.00 $ 84.64 0.8% Total $ 10,000.98 100.0%

The percentages are not exactly 25% due to not having the option of buying partial shares. I selected the short-term Treasury fund for the extra while leaving the other components as close to equal as I could. There was also $84.64 left over.

The standard practice for this portfolio is to rebalance annually. How often I rebalance is to be determined. Over the next month or so, I will research if I want to rebalance more often. I can see rebalancing as frequently as monthly or as little as annually. I could also see developing a set of rules for balancing based on the values.

The Rest of the Portfolios

The high-yield portfolio will be what I consider to be a safe high-yield. I want it to be boring. MLPs and REITs are not automatically eliminated, but only what I think is the safest cream of the crop. I will not reach for a yield. It is not likely to see any 8% or higher yields. I anticipate the total yield of the portfolio will be 4-5%. The portfolio exists now, but it currently has some more risky issues that will be replaced.

The dividend growth portfolio also currently exists. It is in better shape than the high-yield portfolio. However, it needs some trimming and adjusting to provide safe growing income.

The value portfolio does not currently exist. The reason for this portfolio is to provide capital returns that can then be reinvested in the dividend growth portfolio or restock cash reserves. I will seek to find and purchase undervalued companies and sell when they become fairly valued. Hopefully that occurs when the price of the stock rises and not when the value falls. I anticipate this portfolio will have the highest turnover and most risk of the portfolios.

All portfolios will be real money portfolios, and I will post updates monthly and when a purchase or sale is executed.

None of this is investment advice. The strategies presented in this article are for my situation. Your situation may be different.

