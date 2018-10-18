Kinder Morgan Q3 2018: Improvements Confirmed

Despite the positive developments, the market values the company at a discount.

With the sale of the TransMountain project, the debt situation is improving.

Thanks to the strength of the natural gas market, the company will exceed its 2018 goals.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has released encouraging Q3 2018 results. Despite some issues with a couple of projects, management announced the DCF (distributable cash flow) and EBITDA would exceed the FY 2018 initial targets. This positive development is due to the strength in the natural gas segment.

Also, the company is deleveraging thanks to the sale of the TransMountain project. Without the need to further reduce the net debt, management will allocate extra cash to growth projects or share buybacks. The decisions will depend on market conditions.

Even with these good results, the market still values the company at a discount. Thus, I will be buying shares at a price below $18.

Strength In The Natural Gas Business

Management announced some delays in the completion of the Elba liquefaction project. It also confirmed the termination of a contract in the Gulf LNG joint venture. Despite these issues, management expects to exceed EBITDA and DCF goals for the FY 2018.

This performance is due to the strength of the natural gas market, which grew by 9% in Q3 2018. The CO 2 , terminals, and products pipelines segments grew by 7%, 1%, and 3%.

As a result, the company expects to exceed the 2018 planned DCF of $4.57 billion and the adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion.

During the Q3 2018 conference call, the CEO replied to an analyst about the sustainability of the natural gas strength:

So, really, there is good tailwinds there, and they're expected to continue. And we've had growth like we've never seen, at least in a very, very long time in the gas markets year-over-year, and we're going to have another -- it looks like another good year of growth next year on the supply and the demand side. So, that looks like a good, beneficial trend for us, carrying on.

Also, the company already sold out all the capacity of the Permian Highway natural gas pipeline project with long-term contracts. This project is expected to be in service by the end of 2020. And management indicated that most of the growth capital would be directed toward natural gas projects.

Besides the improved DCF and EBITDA targets, management also announced a reduced leverage.

The Debt Situation Is Improving

The leverage metrics are improving. As announced before, the $2 billion from the sales of the TransMountain project will be used to reduce the debt.

During Q3 2018, the net debt/EBITDA ratio dropped to 4.6x against 4.9x during the previous quarter. And management is targeting a 4.5x ratio by the end of the year instead of an initial goal of 5x.

As a result, the rating agencies assigned a positive outlook to the debt.

The net debt amounts to $34.54 billion and annual interests represent approximately $1.89 billion. In the context of rising interests rates, increasing interests will penalize the DCF.

But the maturities are spread over time with about $2.5 billion every year for the medium term. The company can roll over the debt at acceptable conditions considering the important cash flow and the investment grade.

Source: presentation September 2018

Flexibility And Options For The Capital Allocation Decisions

We have seen that the company will generate a DCF above $4.57 billion for the FY 2018. The $0.8/share dividend represents about $1.77 billion per year. Thus, there is approximately $2.8 billion left for capital allocation decisions after the payment of the dividend.

During the Q3 2018 conference call, management indicated:

Regarding our growth prospects, I believe we can develop good higher return infrastructure projects in the range of $2 billion to $3 billion per year.

Depending on the growth projects, some extra cash is available for share repurchase or debt reduction. But with the deleveraging due to the sale of the TransMountain project, management excluded further decreasing the debt.

With our leverage target achieved, we would expect to use the additional available cash to fund the equity portion of attractive growth projects that we may add to the backlog or for share repurchases. And I'll say again that we continue to believe that our current share price is an attractive value for share repurchases. - Steve Kean, CEO

Source: Q3 2018 conference call

Thus, management will have the flexibility to allocate the capital left after dividend payment. The decision between growth projects and share buybacks will depend on market conditions.

In any case, funding growth by issuing shares is still out of the picture.

Management expressed its frustration with the low share price. But these market conditions give the management an extra option with accretive share buybacks.

And like many of you on this call, I'm puzzled and frustrated that our stock price does not reflect our progress and future outlook. - Rich Kinder - Executive Chairman

Source: Q3 2018 conference call

A Modest Valuation

So, is the market undervaluing the company?

I assume a conservative DCF of $4.6 billion and EBITDA of $7.5 billion for FY 2018. The DCF the company communicates is actually a measure of free cash flow to equity after maintenance capex (or sustaining capex).

Source: author, based on company reports and assumptions

The Price/DCF ratio at 9 is attractive. It means that, at $17.85/share, the market offers the company at 9 times the cash flow after sustaining capex. Even if we assume that the growth capex will not generate a return above the cost of capital, the valuation is low.

A reasonable DCF multiple of 12x values the company at $24.9/share.

Considering the improving situation and the growth potential, I will start buying shares at a price below $18. This price corresponds to a discount of about 28% to my conservative valuation.

Conclusion

The strong natural gas results compensated for the temporary issues with some projects. Management now expects to exceed the FY 2018 EBITDA and DCF goals. Also, with the sale of the TransMountain project, the net debt is decreasing.

The company will generate excess cash after the dividend payment and after the sustaining capex. Thus, management will allocate the excess capital towards growth projects and share buybacks.

At 9x the DCF, the market values the company at a discount to my estimation of a conservative valuation. Thus, I will be buying shares at less than $18.

