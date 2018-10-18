Apple: There's More In The Making

It was a little more than a month ago when technology giant Apple (AAPL) announced its newest set of iPhones. This year, the company reversed its strategy, launching the most expensive versions first, and higher pricing relative to last year should boost average selling prices. But while the smartphone still does a bulk of the business, Apple is reliant on a number of other products to continue growing its ecosystem and large services business. On Thursday, the company announced its next major event, "There's more in the making," which I will preview today.

(Source: MacRumors article, seen here)

In addition to changing up the iPhone strategy, Apple is likely doing the same with the iPad Pro this year. In 2017, the company launched 10.5- and 12.9-inch versions of its high end tablet in June, but this year it's likely going with a fall launch schedule which will more target the holiday shopping season. While there are more than enough rumors out there, the main feature this year is expected to be a design without a home button, relying on FaceID.

This year's iPad also is expected to feature usual upgrades to the processor, camera and other internals. The main questions surround items like the headphone jack, which is rumored to be eliminated, and whether or not Apple switches from a Lightning Port to a USB-C port. The company also may include an 18W power adapter, which would allow for faster charging. It's also possible that a second generation Pencil is launched for those that want more functionality with the device.

One of my biggest questions will be with regard to pricing. Like we saw with the iPhone, will Apple try to move consumers up the price ladder? It's certainly possible that if the newest iPads start with 128GB of storage, double what last year's model started with, we could see pricing higher than 2017. Of course, adding new bells and whistles like FaceID also might require a higher price to maintain decent margins.

Apple also is expected to provide some interesting updates to the Mac line. The Mac mini is supposed to be refreshed for the first time since 2014, while some believe Apple is going to announce a low-priced MacBook. The iMac could also see a refresh. With the company not refreshing its PC line in a big way yet this year, estimates below from IDC suggest that the company has lost a bit of market share in this space, and that we'll see a big drop in shipments at the quarterly report.

(Source: IDC Q3 PC report, seen here)

Now there are a couple of wildcards that could come at this event, although most rumors suggest they are still some time away. While Apple was expected to launch its AirPower charging mat this year, references of the product have been removed from the company's website. Like the Pencil I mentioned above, some are hoping for a second generation of AirPods, but that's 50/50 at this point. Finally, will we see a lower priced version of the HomePod for those who weren't willing to spend big bucks for the original version?

There's one thing that I can definitely say, and that's expectations for Apple are rising. In the table below, you can see how analyst estimates have been moving higher in the past couple of months, especially as iPhone pricing was a bit more than the street was expecting. The company also will be a beneficiary of rising interest rates, thanks to its large cash pile, while the recent market pullback also will provide some help to the ongoing buyback program.

(Source: Yahoo Finance Apple analyst estimates page)

Apple's fall event this year is a little later than some were initially expecting, but that won't stop the excitement surrounding it. Coming just a couple of days before earnings, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pros and a variety of Macs. With analyst estimates on the rise, the company is looking to refresh its secondary products and bring more users into the ecosystem. The street might be even more positive after the event if a bonus item or two are released, which might mitigate some of those trade war and China concerns that have knocked the stock down a bit in this tough market lately.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.