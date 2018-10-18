Potential Recession Scenarios

We have seen an uptick in the number of news stories and analytical pieces focusing on the next half recession. New York Times columnist and Nobel prize winner Paul Krugman recently penned a piece titled, "The Smorgasbord Recession" (Opinion | A Smorgasbord Recession? (Wonkish)), in which he argued that the next recession will be a "death by 1,000 cuts" scenario where multiple small problems will create one big problem - namely, a recession. We've also seen several Seeking Alpha authors offer pieces on the same topic. This article is my contribution to the discussion.

Let me begin with this observation: recessions are typically caused by an economic shock that is so large it disrupts the natural flow of the economy. A spike in oil prices is a good example. Here, the price of a commodity that is a prerequisite for economic growth increases to such a degree that demand declines. This, in turn, slows economic growth. James Hamilton has well-documented this phenomenon in numerous papers. Financial shocks - like the S&L crisis of the mid to late 1980s or the housing crisis of the mid 2000s - are another example. And then we have the Fed "taking away the punch bowl" or "tapping on the brakes" (raising interest rates) to such a degree that growth slows. Put another way, we need to look for an event that is akin to throwing a boulder into a tranquil pond.

Right now, most of the risks are international, starting with Brexit. Just to provide some context: the UK is the 6th largest economy in the world. It has become the financial center of the EU region since the EU was formed. The negotiations to separate the two regions have been fraught with conflict and discord, making the possibility of a "hard Brexit" (where one day the UK is a member of the EU and the next day it isn't) a modest possibility. But even if the parties come to an agreement, there is no guarantee the separation won't cause a major disruption. This is after all a situation that has "unintended consequences" written all over it.

Next up, we have the oil market, or more specifically, the collapse of the Iran deal, which means that countries buying oil from Iran after early November face the possibility of U.S. sanctions. This is no small risk: all major financial institutions run a large part of their operations through the U.S., which means the imposition of sanctions could harm earnings in at least a modest way. As a result, expect most countries to shy away from Iranian oil. The Trump administration has attempted to jawbone the Saudis into increasing production but to no avail - at least, not yet. Right now, U.S. gas prices are hovering below $3.00/gallon on the national level. Anytime prices hit a round number - like $3.00 - the story hits the press, which may depress sentiment and spending.

Third, we have the strong dollar, which is hampering the finances of countries with large, dollar-denominated external debt. We've seen the weakening of some EM currencies as a result, which has the effect of increasing the overall cost of interest payments on their dollar-denominated debt. So far, the problem has been contained to specific countries, such as South Africa, Argentina, and Turkey. However, as with Brexit, this is a situation that has "unintended consequences" written all over it. A single country's problem could easily ripple out in its respective economic region, causing a more wide-spread slowdown.

Fourth, we have the rise of economic nationalism. Italy, Brazil, Hungary, Poland, and the U.S. have all elected leaders that are challenging the previous world order. So far, the U.S. has withdrawn from the TPP, threatened to withdraw from NAFTA only to have it renegotiated with modest changes, concluded a new deal with South Korea, and is looking to strike up new deals with the EU, Japan, and the UK (once it withdraws from the EU). There have been ongoing budget issues with Italy. Right now, the world order is in transition. I haven't seen any meaningful analysis of where it's headed, but anytime the old is replaced with the new, we can expect problems to develop.

Fifth, we have the trade war issues, which have been started by the U.S. and which are ongoing. So far, they have impacted the U.S. at the margins: for example, the anecdotal comments on the ISM manufacturing report contains several quotes about tariffs increasing prices and causing hoarding. The impact on China especially is difficult to discern. But there is modest evidence to suggest that the central government is worried enough to consider injecting cash into the economy or lowering margin requirements. I've also been a bit suspicious of Chinese economic statistics. However, the latest RBA Minutes contain a description of a Chinese economy that is experiencing some sector weakness. These tariffs are another development that has a major "unintended effect" potential.

And then we have the U.S. economy, which right now is in great shape. But that does not mean all is perfect. Several weeks ago in my weekly Turning Points piece, I increased my prediction about a U.S. recession to between 25% and 30% based on the following developments: the U.S equity market was expensive and would have to correct for it to fall in line with other global equity indexes (which has since occurred); building permits were weakening (which they did again in the latest report); and the Fed is dead-set on raising rates above the neutral rate, which, if it occurs, would invert the yield curve. The latest retail sales report shows some additional areas of slower/slightly weaker restaurant and building materials sales. And the new and existing home sales market is just a tad weaker, most likely as a result of very high prices. As one comment described it, it's very much a "cracks are beginning to appear" scenario. Yes, the cracks are small, but they do exist and the number is potentially increasing. Should this trend continue, events would line up in the Krugman described economic "smorgasbord."

In conclusion, nothing is set in stone; it never is in economics. Going forward, pay particular attention to international events. I think these have a much higher possibility of causing problems that eventually flow back to the U.S. As for the domestic economy, I think it's really more a "death by 1,000 cuts" than single event possibility that we should be aware of.

