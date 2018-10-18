30-Year TIPS Reopening Auctions With A Real Yield Of 1.235%

The inflation breakeven rate came in at 2.13%, in line with recent auctions of this term.

The yield was the highest for any 29- to 30-year TIPS auction since February 2014.

The after-inflation yield of 1.235% was higher than where this TIPS was trading in the secondary market. That indicates weak demand.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening auction of a 30-year TIPS - CUSIP 912810SB5 - generated a real yield to maturity of 1.235%, the highest for any auction of this term since February 2014.

The resulting TIPS has a term of 29 years, 4 months, and it carries a coupon rate of 1.00%, which was set by the originating auction on February 15. The after-inflation yield of 1.235% was higher than where this TIPS was trading in the hour before the auction closed at 1 p.m. EDT. The higher yield indicates that demand may have been weak.

Because this Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a real yield higher than the coupon rate, buyers got it today at a discount: about $96.36 for about $102.25 of principal, after accrued inflation is added in. That's substantially lower than the $103.30 buyers paid at the June reopening, which generated a much lower yield of 0.934%.

After remaining stagnant for the last two years, long-term Treasury real yields have been climbing in recent months, as confidence in the U.S. economy grows. Here is the trend over the last three years for the 30-year real yield, showing the steep increase (about 42 basis points) since early July:

But even with a real yield of 1.235%, a 30-year TIPS is yielding only about 16 basis points higher than a 10-year TIPS. Many investors are seeing shorter-term TIPS as the better value in a time of rising interest rates.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a nominal 30-year Treasury yielding 3.36% today, this TIPS gets an inflation-breakeven rate of 2.13%, which is very close to the 2.12% generated by auctions for this same TIPS in February and June. The breakeven rate means this TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages higher than 2.13% over the next 29 years, 4 months.

While breakeven rates have been climbing recently, a rate of 2.13% seems reasonable, edging on cheap. At the least, this TIPS is fairly priced versus a nominal Treasury. In general, a 30-year breakeven rate above 2.5% indicates that TIPS are expensive versus a nominal Treasury.

Here is the three-year trend in the 30-year breakeven rate, which has remained in a band from 2.1% to 2.2% since June:

Reaction to the auction

Although today's real yield came in higher than expected, the market greeted the news with a shrug.

The price of the TIP ETF - which owns a broad range of maturities - barely budged after the auction's close at 1 p.m.

Reuters is reporting that the ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS offered was 2.32, down from 2.62 at the previous 30-year TIPS auction conducted in June. This is another indication of weak demand.

However, Treasuries overall may benefit today from a "flight to safety," with the Dow Jones Average down about 375 points in afternoon trading.

This auction closes out CUSIP 912810SB5. Here is its history:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.