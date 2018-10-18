IBM: Reasons For Optimism?

With an annualized dividend payout of $6.28 per share, the stock yields a healthy 4.68% (which is far above the 1.14% average seen for the technology sector).

But IBM’s strategy approach has landed new cloud deals for the company which could generate enthusiasm and growth in the quarters ahead.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) are plummeting once again, and most of the activity is coming as a response to the company’s third quarter earnings release. The report showed IBM beat market expectation for earnings but missed estimates for revenues. This stopped a two-quarter streak of revenue growth for the company and ignited investor fears that IBM has resumed its multi-year bear trend in operations.

The stock has also been hit hard by selling pressure in the broader market. But the stock’s elevated 4.68% dividend yield generates significant payout opportunities for income investors, and recent deal activity in IBM’s newer business segments suggests negative results from the third quarter could be reversed as we head into next year.

On the positive side, profits showed reasons for encouragement and evidence of improvement in operational efficiency. Excluding certain items, IBM reported $3.42 in earnings per share for the third quarter. This was firmly above the analyst expectations of $3.40 per share, and representative of a 5% annualized gain for the company. The revenue side of the equation did not fare as well, however, coming in at $18.76 billion. This was below the consensus estimates calling for $19.10 billion for the period and representative of a 2% decline on an annualized basis.

Unfortunately, analyst expectations for the quarter were already indicating potential weakness and IBM’s inability to clear this lower bar is what has led to the massive sell-off seen in recent trading sessions. Perhaps even more troublesome is the fact that investors have been lulled into a false sense of security (given the more upbeat performances we have seen over the last three quarters).

During this period, IBM has managed to reverse a five-year trend of declining revenues and post growth in three consecutive reporting periods. Thus, the latest news indicating a possibility that these bullish trends are no longer active has inspired many bulls to surrender their positions.

Key areas of focus are to be found within the Technology Services and Cloud Platforms segment, which still produces the largest portions of IBM’s total revenue. This business segment generated $8.3 billion in revenue for the quarter (which represents an annualized decline of 2%). Prior to the report, analysts were calling for revenues of $8.43 billion for the period (which represents a revenue disappointment of 1.54%). Further declines were found in the Cognitive Solutions business segment, which showed a revenue decrease of 6% (at $4.1 billion).

The revenue story was not all bad, however, as some segments did show signs of stability. The Global Business Services segment fared a bit better, producing gains of 1% (at $4.1 billion). This beat the market’s expectations of $4.06 billion. Revenue from the Strategic Imperatives segment (which includes security) generated gains of 13% (to $39.5 billion) when viewed over the last full-year period. Annualized revenue gains of 1% were also generated by the company’s Systems business (which showed revenues of $1.7 billion).

Overall, this was a mixed quarterly performance. But most of the attention has been focused on the fact that IBM failed to match the market’s relatively weak expectations for revenue. At this stage, it is undeniable that IBM is facing growth problems.

But it is also important to maintain perspective and monitor the long-term trajectories influencing quarterly performances. Positives still exist, as the launch of IBM’s new mainframe computer systems have generated expansionary trends in recent reporting periods. Cyclical headwinds remain but the most likely scenario is that IBM shows an ability to produce more sustainable revenue growth by next year.

If this outlook turns out to be correct, it will mean that sell-offs (similar to those we see currently) will actually turn out to be buying opportunities for bulls with an extended time horizon. For the full-year period, guidance from IBM suggests we will see earnings of $13.80 per share (at the bottom end of the range). Transaction activity tends to pick up during the fourth quarter but IBM is still likely to encounter obstacles in the mainframe business segment given the current period in the cycle.

In prior years, the company has shown an active interest in developing its cloud resources as a key driver going forward. These strategies have had a massive impact on companies like Microsoft (MSFT), so it would be incorrect to suggest that IBM will be unable to locate areas of potential development in the quarters ahead.

In addition to strengthening its cloud infrastructure, IBM’s four-pronged strategic initiative includes analytics, social, and mobile development. And while IBM has already failed to match portions of its long-term growth outline, the company’s newer approach has shown evidence of progress in deals with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Novis, and Canada’s Economical Insurance. Over the last year, IBM has generated $19 billion in revenue from its cloud segments, and this represents an annualized gain of 20%.

The majority of this revenue figure (roughly $11 billion) came from IBM’s services offerings, so its cloud infrastructure business remains smaller in size relative to similar offerings from Microsoft and Amazon (AMZN). But IBM seeks to differentiate its offerings through several different cloud support outlets, and this strategy may generate surprise revenue performances in the quarters ahead.

For many investors long IBM, the dividend remains a factor which is of primary importance. The stock is currently trading lower by 12.63%, and this has pushed the dividend yield back toward highs which have not been seen since the early 1990s. With an annualized payout of $6.28 per share, the stock currently yields a healthy 4.68%. This is far above the averages seen for the technology sector (which now stand at a dismal 1.14%).

Even with all of the negative headlines surrounding the stock, this elevated dividend has created a payout ratio of only 45.4%. This suggests a high level of dividend safety relative to many commonly-traded income generators. Additional safety can be found in the third quarter report, as guidance reveals expectations of roughly $12 billion in free cash flow. This should calm many of the fears experienced by longer-term IBM bulls following the market’s negative reaction to third quarter revenue misses.

