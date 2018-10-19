Sugar Continues To Sweeten

Those who follow my articles here on Seeking Alpha or subscribe to my weekly report at Marketplace know that I had been buying sugar in the futures and ETF/ETN markets as the price dissolved over past months. Sugar moved from 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016 to lows of 9.83 cents in September as the price dissolved like a lump of the sweet commodity in a hot cup of coffee. The price of the beans that percolate into the java fell like a stone alongside the price of the sweetener.

Sugar had traded to a low of 10.13 cents in August 2015 before it found a level that turned out to be the bottom of its price cycle and the price more than doubled over the following fourteen months. A deficit in the sugar market that began to develop at just over the 10 cents per pound level in 2015 gave way to a glut that sent the price reeling and to a lower low in September of this year.

I did not think that sugar would fall below its 10.13 August 2015 bottom, but it did in another example of how challenging it is to pick bottoms or tops in any commodities market. When I first got into this business in the early 1980s, a boss told me that when you attempt to pick a bottom, you usually wind up with a dirty finger and a fist full of losses. When sugar put up that print that was 0.30 cents below the previous bottom in September, I felt a little sick to my stomach. Visions of 1985, when sugar traded at 2.29 cents per pound danced in my head. At that time, I suggested buying the sweet commodity in the futures market, and my boss responded by asking me why I would ever want to buy something that restaurants give away for free?

I stuck with my long positions as the price of sugar soured and fell to a lower low, but in less than one month, all of those ugly purchases turned sweet again as the price of sugar found a bottom and has posted an impressive gain.

The low end of the pricing cycle - the real and reality establish a bottom

At the end of September, the price of nearby sugar futures hit their lowest price since 2008 and traded below 10 cents for the first time in a decade. The last time the sweet commodity pierced the ten-cents level was in June 2008 when sugar futures fell to lows of 9.44 cents per pound. The expiring October futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low of 9.83 cents per pound in what now looks like a culmination of a bear market that began in October 2016 at 23.90 cents and ended at the end of the October-March roll period.

Sugar had been declining steadily as increased production from Brazil and India and a falling Brazilian real weighed on the price of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of nearby sugar futures more than halved in value falling from 23.90 to 9.83 cents per pound, a drop of 58.5%. Open interest on ICE futures rose as the price moved progressively lower, and price momentum and relative strength fell into oversold territory on the monthly chart.

Commodities tend to fall to levels where production declines, demand increases, and inventories begin to drop. At the bottom or top of a pricing cycle, it is often a challenge to pick the turning point when a market will shift from bull to bear or vice versa. Hindsight is twenty-twenty, and in the sugar market, it is telling us that the sweet commodity found the bottom end of its pricing cycle at 9.83 cents per pound at the end of September. One of the sparks that may have ignited the sugar futures market is the election in Brazil that lifted the value of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar.

Source: CQG

Brazil is the world's leading free-market sugar producer. Therefore, the value of the local currency can have a significant impact on the price of a commodity. While sugar declined steadily in 2018, the real dropped from 0.32005 against the dollar at the start of the year to a low of 0.23725 in late August, a drop of 25.9%. The fall in the value of the real offset the decline in the price of sugar for Brazilian sugarcane farmers and millers as the sweet commodity uses the dollar as its benchmark pricing currency. The decrease of the real resulted in less of a loss in the domestic price of sugar in Brazil.

The lowest price for sugar in a decade and a bottom in the real going into an election in Brazil that could boost the local economy was an injection of reality into the sugar futures market, and the price took off to the upside.

40% in under one month

After a twenty-four month period of selling and lower lows in the sugar futures market, the price turned and exploded to the upside this month.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, sugar moved from 9.83 in late September to highs of 13.95 cents as of October 18, a rise of 41.9% in less than one month. On the monthly chart, there is light resistance at just over the 14 cents per pound level, and some congestion at the 15-15.5 cent level. The price action in the sugar market has been impressive over the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, the active month March futures contract that is now approaching the 14 cents per pound level reached a low of 10.80 cents in late September and a high of 13.95 on October 18, so the total return on a long position in the March futures from the low stands at 29.2%

I have been in profit-taking mode, selling the long positions that were looking pretty sour as futures fell to decade lows last month. While I remain long the sweet commodity, my position is half the size it was on the lows, and I will continue to lower my risk profile in the sugar market, by shifting my horizon from long to short-term opportunities. My long position as the price approached and ultimately fell below the ten-cents per pound level was based on a view that sugar was approaching the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Markets rarely move in a straight line. It is likely that the volatile sugar market will begin to offer lots of opportunity on the long and short side of the market over the coming weeks and months now that the price has moved appreciably above the most recent decade low.

CANE and SGGB - a comparison of results

ETF and ETN products have increased trading activity and liquidity in the world of commodities and in the sugar market since their introduction. These products have also made it possible for market participants who do not trade in the volatile and leveraged futures arena to participate in raw material markets. In the world of sugar, SGGB is an ETN and CANE an ETF that attempts to replicate the price action in the sweet commodity. The fund summary for the iPath Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN (SGGB) states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the "index components") and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

As the summary states, the ETN holds futures positions in the sugar market to replicate price action.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SGGB did not hit its low in late September when sugar futures found their bottom; rather it fell to its nadir in late August at $36.50 per share. In late September, SGGB hit a low of $37.19 when the price of sugar futures fell below the 10 cents per pound level and to its low. On October 18, as the price of nearby sugar futures were trading at just under 14 cents per pound and had recovered by 29.2%, SGGB was up by 28.7% from its late September bottom as the ETN marginally underperformed the futures in the sweet commodity.

The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) holds three ICE sugar futures contracts in its portfolio.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund summary for CANE states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), or on foreign exchanges.

Source: Barchart

CANE moved from a low of $6.46 in late September to $8.01 on October 18, a rise of 24%, below both sugar futures and the SGGB ETN. CANE charges a higher expense ratio which weighs on returns and divides its performance between three futures contracts. While March futures rallied by 29.2%, the rally in the May contract over the period amounted to 27.8%, and the March 2020 futures contract rose by 20.9%, the blended return of 26% accounts for the lower performance of the CANE compared to the SGGB product. On the downside, the blend of three contracts could lower the risk of the ETF during corrections to the downside.

One reason why I prefer CANE

While I prefer the blended approach to CANE's holdings, I always favor an ETF over an ETN product. Despite its higher expense ratio, CANE reflects only the risk of the sugar futures market. ETN products include an additional risk. Holders of SGGB or other ETNs assume the risk of the credit of the issuer of the Exchange Traded Note.

There are many ETF and ETN products out there in the market today and given their success; it is likely that many more will come to market across all asset classes. The credit risk inherent in ETN products adds another level of risk that can impact performance.

Levels to watch over the coming weeks

ICE March sugar futures settled at 13.87 cents per pound on October 18. The contract traded to a high of 13.95 cents during the session which was the highest price since April 9 and one tick above the June 1 peak at 13.94 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the next level of technical resistance stands at the 14.90 cents, the early March high. Open interest has declined significantly from over 1.060 million contracts in late August to its current level at 754,192 contracts as of October 17. A continuation of the rally in the sugar futures market could depend on a rise in the metric as higher open interest, and rising price is typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Additionally, price momentum and relative strength measures have moved into an overbought condition which could create conditions where the rally runs out of steam in coming sessions.

Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, a double top at 15.49 cents per pound dating back to November 2017 stands as critical technical resistance for the sweet commodity. Above there, a 50% retracement of the move from the October 2016 high at 23.90 cents and September 2018 low at 9.83 cents stands at 16.86 cents which could be a target for long positions.

Many factors will determine the path of least resistance for the price of sugar over the coming days, weeks, and months. Supply and demand data continue to point to a glut condition in the soft commodity. Meanwhile, the path of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar could influence the price of sugar. A continuation of the recovery in the real could provide support for the price of the sweet commodity. Finally, since sugar tends to be a highly volatile futures market, a return of speculators on the long side could exacerbate the current price trend and recovery and push prices to technical levels on the upside. Keep an eye on the open interest metric for signs that speculative interest is returning to the market on the long side as the recent move could tempt trend-following traders to hope on the sweet and bullish freight train that has pushed the price of the commodity over 40% higher from the late September low.

Meanwhile, there is one other factor to watch when considering a long position in sugar these days. The weekly chart displays a gap that occurred as October rolled to March. The gap is from 10.86 to 11.03 from the end of September to the beginning of October. Price action tends to fill these voids on charts which serve as a warning sign for the market that remains in a state of oversupply.

I have taken profits on half my sugar positions and will be using a trailing stop well above the level of the gap. If price action takes sugar back down to fill the void, I want to be in a position to reestablish a long position at a level I believe is close to the low end of the pricing cycle for the sweet commodity. One of the most bullish factors for the sugar market is the increasing number of consumers around the world. Since the turn of this century, the number of people in the world has grown by 25% from six to seven and one-half billion. Sugar is a staple, and more people around the globe means that the addressable market for demand has increased which should keep the low end of the cycle around the 10 cents per pound level or higher in the months and years ahead.

