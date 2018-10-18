Yara International ASA ADR (YARIY) CEO Svein-Tore Holsether on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yara International ASA ADR (OTCPK:YARIY) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Petter Østbø

Good morning and good afternoon. And thanks for joining this call of the third quarter results presentation.

So, I'm sure most of you have either seen our report and the presentation from this morning. So, I’ll focus my introduction comments on one specific topic, which is the longer time lag in our pricing this quarter.

So, there's been some questions around what did we actually mean by this. And what we meant is that the nitrogen fertilizer markets, just over this last year, they have moved away from being supply driven.

In a supply-driven market, buyers have a tendency to wait to buy later rather than early to a situation right now where there's a strong interest in buying early where there is more of a demand-driven situation.

So, this is not a structural shift. This happens depending on the market situation year-by-year. But at this point in time, we took a strong order book at the start of the season, which was in May. And that means that today our realized delivered lags further behind the spot price than normal.

But this is a temporary effect. This can be the same next year or it can change. But it’s wise at least to consider this three-month lag both for the third and the fourth quarter of this year.

One other factor I want to mention is the Freeport ammonia plant. This plant is still running at about 80% due to [indiscernible] failure. We expect this to be resolved by the end of the year, but it can be prudent to consider that the Freeport will not produce any EBITDA contribution in the fourth quarter.

So, back to the big picture. We believe the cycle is improving now. It's likely to stay positive for some time. It seems that supply growth pressure is easing after 2018. And it looks like the demand side has started to pick up and that it will continue to be stronger over the coming years.

The cash flow situation for Yara is set to improve. First of all, the cyclical improvement is coming, but we also have come over the CapEx peak this year. And as mentioned in the report earlier, we are guiding 200-almost-million-dollars lower CapEx for 2019 based on the Yara productivity system, which makes us able to do more for less.

We’re focused fully now on realizing the value of our growth projects in the market, whilst driving operational improvements, implementing the crop nutrition-focused strategy and maintaining efficient capital allocation.

With those introductory remarks, we are ready for the question and answers. So, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Christian Faitz. Please ask your question.

Christian Faitz

Yes, hi. Christian Faitz here from Kepler. Just two minor questions please. First of all, how have AdBlue sales developed in the quarter and what is your view on Yara’s market share in this segment?

And then, second of all, can you please update us on Yara Pilbara Nitrate TAN plant and the production issues there? Thank you.

Thor Giæver

Hi, Christian. This is Thor. Would you mind repeating the first question because we faded out a bit on that one?

Christian Faitz

Okay. Just how have AdBlue sales developed in the quarter and what is your view on Yara’s market share at this point in time?

Petter Østbø

Yeah. Hi, this is Petter. So, we don't typically comment on the market share of AdBlue quarter by quarter, but the sales has been as normal, a little bit up this quarter. So, if anything, we have maybe increased our market share a little bit, but there is not a major movement in that regard.

With regards to Pilbara Nitrates, that plant is still standing since and repairs are underway. It will need a major repair in about a year’s time, but we plan to restart it once the temporary repairs have been done and to operate it slightly reduced for a period of time.

Christian Faitz

Okay, very helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Thomas Wrigglesworth. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Good afternoon. Three questions, if I may. Firstly, with regards to M&A, in your EBITDA bridge, is that in the volumes or is that in the other line, if you can just clarify the M&A impact in EBITDA, that will be helpful.

Secondly, you note that the Brazilian market was up 12% in the third quarter, and yet Yara volumes were down 8%. Could you just explain a little bit, is that a function of the transportation costs? Could you just provide a little bit of color around why you’re stepping back so strongly from that market? And is that something we should bake in going forward?

And thirdly, obviously, we’ve got very high commodity nitrogen prices. As you look forward into your order book, are you able to fully offset those in your specialties or is there a risk that actually people start to down-trade? How do you think about that going into 2019?

Petter Østbø

Thank you for the question. With regards to the M&A and the EBITDA bridge, that’s in the other category together with other changes. So, that’s mainly an increase from the different M&As that have come this year and a slight downwards revision due to higher fixed costs mainly because of our quite significant digital business.

Question two with Brazil, so in Brazil, what we have done is to change slightly how we work in the market. And what we have been focused – or what we have focused less on is commodity blends because that is a third-party product. We buy – basically buy straights from different producers and take them into the market, blend them and sell them at a small premium. We’re focused less on that and more on our own premium products.

So, whilst the volume is down quite a bit, the value in total is almost not changed. So, it’s sustainable, in that the shift towards value over volume we will continue. And then, whether the market will follow us or not, that we will see, I guess, in the quarters to come.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

And the third question about high commodity prices being passed through your premium products?

Petter Østbø

Yeah. I guess I can take that one too. So, in general, the commodity nitrogen prices will be passed through. In terms of the nitrate order book, it is more or less passed through month on month. And then, the only difference between realized and the publication prices is the lag we talked about earlier, meaning we have sold basically a little bit forward. When it comes to the other nitrogen products, like nitrophosphate NPK, it passes through as well, but it takes a little bit longer time due to, again, the value chain effect. Typically, it’s produced in Porsgrunn and sold in Asia and it takes just some physical time to move the products.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Three months as well type of timeframe.

Petter Østbø

Yeah. At least in the fourth quarter, that’s correct.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay. Very good. Thanks, Petter.

Petter Østbø

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Joel Jackson. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Joel Jackson

Hi, good afternoon. A few questions. Just more on the lag, I understand the few months lag that you’re suggesting [indiscernible] for Q4. Can you talk about – when you looked at your order book, did you do anything different than you normally would do with your order book little bit earlier than normal and it’s just the way that pricing worked out or maybe just elaborate more? Thanks.

Petter Østbø

Okay. So, basically, what happens is in May of each year, at the end of the season, we look at how do we set the starting price for next year and what volumes do we consciously allow for booking. It’s a Yara decision however much we sell and what price to sell it for.

This year, the consideration was that there was a lot of additional capacity coming in the market. The stocks both on producer and customer levels were fine. And we got signals that there was a lot of buying interest.

So, based on that, we took the decision to set the price as we did, which was not low at that time. And we also took the decision to sell a little bit forward in volumes, which now leads us to the three-month lag.

So, at that point in time, of course, we didn’t know how the prices went, but I think we were conscious. And I’m not saying we were wrong. I think it was actually a pretty good position to go that way.

When that is said, next year, it can be completely different. We might sell much less or more. So, I guess, that’s the comment I have.

Svein-Tore Holsether

What has caused this big attention on this topic is that more than $100 increase in the urea price within a very short timeframe. If you didn’t have that sharp increase in the urea price, this wouldn’t have been a topic.

Joel Jackson

Yeah. Second question on Galvani. Can you let us know roughly, for the non-controlling interest, what run rate Galvani was, so we can in our models figure out what to – how to model properly now that you control all of it? Thanks.

Petter Østbø

I'm sorry, what was the question you wanted us to answer?

Joel Jackson

Now that you control all of Galvani, what was the run rate, basically the non-controlling interest?

Petter Østbø

You want to know the run rate EBITDA of the non-controlling interest part?

Joel Jackson

Basically, what’s the incremental EBITDA to Yara for now controlling all of Galvani?

Petter Østbø

Sharp, shrewd question. Looking around the table. Are we able to answer that now? What’s the 40% of the EBITDA of the Galvani part?

The short answer is we are not able to answer that right now.

Thor Giæver

We can revert directly to you on that one, probably based on what we have in the annual report.

Joel Jackson

And finally, in Brazil, as you talk about, trying to focus less on commodity products, presumably the market in Brazil and other places going that way to be less commodity, more specialized, more custom. How was your plan to sort of address that? How will the market change? How will the competitive landscape change as maybe we move to more custom market?

Petter Østbø

So, Yara’s strategy to work towards precision farming. And that’s good for the environment because you get less runoff and less evaporation and so on. And it’s good for the farmer because they only put on what they actually need. So, in that context, what we call premium products, the nitrate-based products, are better. And they would typically use more specialized products, like the YaraVita foliar products and so on.

So, when we say we have less of a focus on commodity, that basically means if we are to sell commodities, we need to make good money on it. Whereas previously, we have had a conscious decision to drive the premium [indiscernible] holds up to have a certain market share of commodities. I think we are confident now that we’ve reached a level of premium sales in the market where we no longer need to drive volumes and, therefore, kind of with the value focus. I’m not sure that answers your question because I’m not able to talk about how Mosaic and others think in the market, but at least that’s how we think.

Joel Jackson

I would think as you have more custom products, the issue is, if you’re delivering a custom product and the demand for that goes down, with the commodity product, you could ship the cargo somewhere else. But if it’s custom, it’s going out of that region, it changes how your supply chain, how your sales operations work. It creates a lot of more complexity or challenges or opportunities as well, but it changes everything, doesn’t it?

Petter Østbø

No, not really. So, we’re not talking about having a custom blend that we then need to sell wherever that blend is popular. What we’re talking about, for example, can be a nitrate product. And you’re saying that if we sell a blend in this region, going through the nitrate product in that blend and it becomes more efficient. So, should the market for nitrate in that period go down slightly, what you do is just ship less nitrate. So, this is actually easier from a value chain perspective than shipping our own commodities.

Joel Jackson

Okay, thank you very much.

Thor Giæver

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Andrew Stott. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Andrew Stott

Good afternoon, everybody. I think I've got a couple. Just wanted to come back to the bridge on slide 10 of the presentation. It’s sort of linked into what Thomas is asking, I think, in terms of that volume number. So, you’re saying that doesn't include M&A because M&A is separate in the others line.

Petter Østbø

Yeah.

Andrew Stott

I’m just wondering how you end up with plus 2% from minus 3% which was the underlying number. So, that’s the first question.

And then, on the others, I just wanted to check my own math here. I was assuming a run rate quarterly – so, Cubatão and [indiscernible] at around $30 million. So, that would naturally lead to cost inflation underlying of about $25 million, if you take in your $6 million, right? So, just want to check on that balance, if you like.

And then, finally, question for Petter, you mentioned in your opening remarks about a Q4 impact from Freeport. I just wonder if you could quantify that please? Thank you.

Petter Østbø

Okay. So, I’ll start with question two first. Regarding the run rate impact from the new businesses, you’re right, in that that weighs about $32 million, which is Babrala and Cubatão. And you’re right also that that is offset by mostly changes in fixed cost, and that’s what I mentioned in this digital business development we are doing quite forcefully.

With regards to the first question about the volume, that’s actually a minus 2 number, and the reason the minus 2 is that the reduction in volumes have been predominantly on commodity blends, which are third-party products with a low value, and the increase has been in nitrophosphate NPKs and also more specialty products which have a higher value. So, there’s been a shift in portfolio at the same time.

Andrew Stott

Okay. Yeah, that was a methodology question really. So, it’s volume/mix. And so, prices only the average price year-on-year. Yeah, okay. I get that. Thank you.

And then, sorry, just to come back to your first answer, so is the $25 million run rate for cost inflation something to work with or was this a particularly big quarter on the digital spend?

Petter Østbø

So, I think the digital is more or less fixed. And that’s around $10 million per quarter. So, that’s the kind of level we’re going to stay at for some time in digital, if that answers the question.

Andrew Stott

Yes, okay. No, it does. Thank you.

Petter Østbø

You also asked quarter four on Freeport, I guess the assumption there for quarter four for Freeport is basically zero contribution from that plant in the fourth quarter.

Q - Andrew Stott



And what was it last year?

Petter Østbø

Well, it’s a new plant.

Andrew Stott

So, it’s just the construction. Okay, fine. All right.

Petter Østbø

Yeah.

Andrew Stott

Okay, super. Thank you for taking the questions.

Petter Østbø

Welcome.

Andrew Stott

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Neil Tyler. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Neil Tyler

Good afternoon. Couple from me as well please. Staying with Brazil, first of all, you mentioned, I think, the second quarter that you expected a $15 million impact from the logistical interruptions in Brazil. Has that been the case? And can you point us to where that you've sort of booked that, if you like? And that impact in the bridge, is that in volumes?

Secondly, back to Galvani and the minority buyouts, can you just share with us a bit more color on how that enhances your strategy in the region and what you are able to do with those assets that perhaps you weren't before that justifies the investment you’ve made?

Petter Østbø

Thank you for the questions. First, on the Brazil strike impact, we said second quarter about $16 million. The actual for this quarter is slightly lower, but in the same range. So, between $10 million and $16 million.

When it comes to Galvani, it’s of course difficult to answer in full. What I can say – what it opens up is the strategic opportunities for us. So, now our entire Brazilian operation is fully owned and we are able then to kind of position it how we want and do what we want with it. So, not able to say too much, but there are strategic thinking going on. And, let’s say, we might discuss that when that becomes relevant.

In practice, why we bought Galvani was for this asset. It’s a strong phosphate mine in the middle of Brazil, which is an import market. So, in itself, it’s an attractive asset, but it also opens up strategic opportunities.

Neil Tyler

So, I suppose, pressing a little bit on that, have you been limited in what you’ve been able to plan to do by the fact that you hadn't owned a 100%?

Svein-Tore Holsether

I think answering not directly, but of course when you own everything, you’re able to do more than if you own 60%. And also, if you do something clever, then you get all the value.

Neil Tyler

Okay, thank you.

Svein-Tore Holsether

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Chetan Udeshi. Please ask your question.

Chetan Udeshi

Yeah, hi. Thanks. Based on your current status, can you give us some sort of guide on how to think about the impact from volume growth in Q4? Are there any outages that are planned, which might have a negative impact on volumes because it’s like you’re starting the ramp up of some of your new projects, but still the volume contribution is negative, which is quite surprising to some extent? So, any help there would be useful.

And the second question was, based on your order book for nitrate, as it stands, and the delay that you normally have, can you give us some sense of how should we think about how much could be your potential realized pricing compared to what we might be seeing in the spot market right now? I think that would help us probably model the delta in pricing better.

Petter Østbø

Okay. So, the first question is concerning the volume growth, growth in the fourth quarter. So, the first thing to note there is that the turnaround mentioned on Tertre and Sluiskil will take about 170,000 tons out. That’s 100,000 tons of ammonia and 70,000 tons of finished fertilizer. And I guess I’ll hand over to Thor about the new growth projects, how much that consists in the quarter.

Thor Giæver

Yeah. I think if you refer to our slide 13 in the presentation, by way of a comment on the plants, we’ve already mentioned Freeport, which until the end of the year is not sort of adding much in terms of earnings. That will change from early next year.

Then we have Babrala and Cubatão that are already in the results and you can expect similar effects going forward too.

And then, you have that the two new – you have Sluiskil starting up this quarter. That starts to contribute in the fourth. And then the Swedish expansion is starting up during the fourth quarter, but probably the contribution will become meaningful in 2019.

So, I guess, Chetan, you need to kind of sum up these effects. I’m happy to go through it in more detail after the call, if you want to.

Petter Østbø

Okay. Question two regarding order book realized compared to spot, so if you look at our spot prices today, so to say, the current prices in the market compared to urea, there is approximately a $50 per ton average premium. And what we have realized during the quarter, there was an average premium of $20. So, what you will see then, of course, during these three months, the current prices will start to come into effect at the end of the period more or less.

Chetan Udeshi

So, when you say end of the period, you mean end of Q4 or end of Q3?

Petter Østbø

Q4.

Chetan Udeshi

Okay, fine.

Petter Østbø

So, current prices [indiscernible] getting realized end of the quarter.

Thor Giæver

So, that’s really the picture we paint for both the third quarter and the fourth quarter. It’s kind of what you’re selling today reflects prices from about three months ago.

Petter Østbø

No impact on [indiscernible] yet.

Chetan Udeshi

Okay, understood.

Thor Giæver

So, what we are reporting today.

Petter Østbø

Yeah.

Chetan Udeshi

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Walsh. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Paul Walsh

Yeah, hi. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for taking two questions that I had. I wanted to ask the first one about the pricing delays or longer lead time or lag on the nitrate and NPK product categories and the extent to which you think you can make up that $40 million that you mentioned on slide 10 of the presentation in the fourth quarter, i.e. should we expect that to drop in Q4?

And the second question, just coming back to the digital spend that you’ve now flagged per quarter running at $10 million, was there digital spend in the P&L last year and what’s the focus of the project here and where do you think that will boost your productivity, your business, i.e. where do you think you’re going to get the return on that investment? Thank you.

Petter Østbø

Okay, thanks for asking. So, pricing delay, page 10, are we talking about the $40 million?

Thor Giæver

Yes. So, Paul, I think the question you’re asking is what will the lag look like next quarter. And we have communicated today that we expect a similar lag, about three months or so in the fourth quarter.

Petter Østbø

And, of course, then if you refer to page 10 and the $40 million, that was a reaction from our side to the difference between the – and that is the estimate on how we have talked about the one-month lag and what was realized in the quarter. So, in order to figure out what the then relevant $40 million figure will be for next quarter, you need to know the urea price first.

Paul Walsh

Sure. But you also say in the third page that CAN prices are up 18% year-on-year, but you only realized 9%. Are you basically insinuating that you’ll get that delay caught up in the fourth quarter? I guess, my point is what’s the purpose of the $40 million? Are you flagging you're going to get it back? Or are you flagging that there’s just a three-month delay now rather than the one-month delay going forwards?

Petter Østbø

Sure, thank you. The reason for that, let’s explain the difference between the consensus estimate and our – let’s explain our belief of the difference between – not for the third quarter, for the fourth quarter. Of course, what we will do is to try to catch up, right? Because we invoice at delivery. So, we have to hold things that we haven't just delivered to the customer. And then, you have [indiscernible], enough trucks, and so on and so on. But, definitely, we are working on reducing the three-month timeline.

Paul Walsh

Okay, okay. Thank you. And on the digital investments?

Petter Østbø

Digital, the spend has ramped up quite a bit. So, that’s one of our major pillars for the strategy going forward. And that’s set up as a business unit in itself. So, it’s there to make money, not to have just users for users’ sake. However, that spend last year was not relevant in the P&L. So, most of that spend has been ramped up through last year and into this year. It’s kind of reached its correct level at this point. And it’s getting quite some traction. So, maybe we should get back to that properly in the fourth quarter presentation to show the impact on what we’re actually doing there. Let’s check out at farm.com and you will see some exciting solutions. And if you’re a hobby farmer, then sign up.

Paul Walsh

Thank you, guys. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Alicia Aydin. Please ask your question.

John Tumazos

Thank you. This is John Tumazos from John Tumazos Very Independent Research. There’s been a lot of news reels in the US of record inventories of corn and soybeans in improvised storage devices, et cetera. If US agriculture loses market share due to tariffs, where is the incremental offsetting demand for fertilizers from the other countries that are exporting more foodstuff to China or other destinations?

Petter Østbø

Okay, Dag Tore.

Dag Tore Mo

That’s a big topic elsewhere with the agricultural markets and the political issues. I would say that – let’s say, the first order effects are – it’s hard to see – very negative because Brazil and Argentina are having premium soybean pricing now, almost $100 above the US price, export price, at the moment because of what you say. And in Brazil, they even put some nitrogen on the soybean acreage, while it’s very positive if the American farmers turn to corn as their current expectations are for a quite substantial increase in the US corn acreage next year. It’s early days yet, but that’s at least the current forecast based on the relative price between corn and soybeans that now favor corn in the US. You also see that – it’s little bit early days yet – but in China, if they struggle to import that much soybeans as they want to, they are probably looking at alternative sources of protein and they are more likely to try to focus on their own corn production rather than soybeans because it’s more kind of intense and more calories per hectare. So, that could also be potentially a positive. So, I guess, the negative would be, if calorie demand, protein demand falls in total and less meat consumption and those kind of things, but I don’t really see that. So, I don’t think we see much big effects of this in the nitrogen consumption globally.

John Tumazos

Are you worried that US farmers are simply not going to plant next year because they didn’t sell the 2018 harvest?

Dag Tore Mo

No. There are some discussions about the export competitiveness on US, [indiscernible]. So, we don’t see it particularly strong in problems with inventories in the US and risk product. No, that’s not something we see. I think the US market is actually much more upbeat on the nitrogen side now than a year ago with the stronger delivery so far and actually pricing that is at par with global values while it was discounted quite heavily last year. So, I don’t really see that situation that you’re describing.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chetan Udeshi. Please ask your question.

Chetan Udeshi

Yeah, hi. Thanks. I just wanted to check, how do you – how has been the sort of acceptance of the recent price increases that you and your peers have announced for CAN in Europe? Can you just sort of give us some color around that?

And do you see potential to sort of raise it further at this point, given the urea prices have gone up even higher after you’ve last announced your CAN price increase? Thanks.

Petter Østbø

Okay, thank you. Regarding acceptance in Europe, so Europe is, of course, consisting of many so-called micro-markets and it varies a little bit with where you are on an aggregate level, although the reception is quite good. That also impacts the potential to raise further. There is definitely a potential. Over time, the question is when and where and how much. But I wouldn’t expect no changes forever.

Chetan Udeshi

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Thomas Wrigglesworth. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Thank you. Thank you. A quick follow-up from me. Given that current levels of farm profitability are still relatively subdued, do you think there’s a maximum urea price that the farmers can afford before eventually they, in fact, get disincentivized to plant or after reduced demand?

Svein-Tore Holsether

It’s as always very difficult when you get into these situations, but we’d like, of course, that we are close to full capacity utilization at least for current and that the small shifts in the supply/demand balance has the potential to make quite a steep price volatility. It is hard to get [indiscernible] to so many different markets. At what threshold will India try to do something. We saw Ethiopia. I don’t know if you saw on Friday, there was some question mark about their tender. Basically, it affects the market. But you have now a combination of a lot of public/governmental supported tenders in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and so forth. You have buying from the northern hemisphere [indiscernible] the sentiment be there and it’s very hard to judge exactly where the threshold of this is. If you need a certain demand rationing, which it seems like at the moment, at the moment it seems like you need at least more and more demand rationing, where will that come from and exactly what price. Very hard to establish, I think, or to forecast. But it’s in my situation today.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

You said we’re already in a place of demand rationing today, is that what you are saying?

Svein-Tore Holsether

Well, everything is running. You have some idle capacity. You have some idle capacity in Ukraine, for instance. That is very high cost. And you have some elsewhere and maybe a plant in Turkey. Then you have some plants in Bangladesh and Pakistan that’s curtailed because of lack of – lack inexpensive gas. And then you have China, which there is a question mark on the supply response.

But when you say that urea prices today are, let’s say, $340 from Egypt, it’s hard to kind of say that there are not many that have negative margins at that price, right? So, everybody has positive margins on paper. So, then it means that the supply curve is basically vertical, right? And the demand curve goes up and down that takes the price up and down and you don’t get really a volume effect and it’s the demand rationing in the sense that if the price had been $300, there would have been stronger demand. And prices go up to $340 to force some of that out of the market. Don’t take the numbers to get where we’re at accurately, but just the concept, right? I don’t know if that was understandable.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Stott. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Andrew Stott

Hi. Thanks for the follow-up. So, I just wanted to get a point of clarification from the webcast this morning. I think it was Dag Tore Mo who mentioned that there was, in October, early October, obviously, we had seen an increase in production in China. I wondered what data you were looking at and what that percentage was? And if it’s not for the export market, which I think is what he said – correct me if I'm wrong on that – then why is there domestic demand growth given the government’s zero application policy? Thank you.

Dag Tore Mo

Yeah. The numbers that I refer to, we get from the – it originates from the Nitrogen Association. They have a kind of a weekly update on the daily production rates. And we get it through this China fertilizer market weekly publication. I don’t know if you have seen that [indiscernible] these numbers and that we believe are maybe the most accurate source of information when it comes to the production developments. And for that first week of October, this was the Golden Week holiday week, that production rate is reported at 149 kilotons of urea per day, up from 145 kilotons the week earlier and same week last year. So, very minor, but still I will just make the point that that’s the first week in a very long time since I’ve seen that it actually did not drop year-on-year for that same week.

Andrew Stott

Yeah, perfect. So, very modest production growth. Yeah. Okay, I just wanted to understand the content of that. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Dag Tore Mo

Yeah.

Operator

