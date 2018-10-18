AcelRx Will Overcome Its Recent Stock Woes

Last Friday, exactly one year after previously receiving a CRL from the FDA, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' (ACRX) lead drug candidate Dsuvia received a 10-3 vote from an FDA Advisory Committee - according to the Advisory Committee, the benefits of approving Dsuvia for use in a medically supervised setting outweigh the risks. As a result, it seems likely that the FDA will issue an official approval for Dsuvia sometime in the weeks leading up to the drug's November 3 PDUFA date. However, ACRX's stock has been performing poorly, contrary to general expectations. On Tuesday, ACRX closed at a price of $3.97 - one cent lower than its closing price the day before the all-important AdCom meeting.

Is AcelRx Bottoming Out?

After closing at $3.98 on Thursday, October 11, ACRX was halted for trading on Friday during the AdCom meeting. After receiving a positive vote from the AdCom, ACRX's stock was reopened for trading at 4:45 PM, at which point it jumped up rapidly to around the high $4 range. Although share price did briefly touch the $5.00 mark Friday after hours, it was unable to break through that level and establish any sustained upwards momentum. Though ACRX experienced a pop of ~25% after it resumed trading on Friday, this jump in price was certainly smaller than expected. Most observers expected ACRX to jump on Monday morning, but after briefly reaching $5.03, ACRX sank for the rest of the day, closing at $4.29, just 7.79% over its previous closing price. On Tuesday, ACRX continued to disappoint, trading under $4 for the majority of the day before closing at $3.97.

At Tuesday's close, ACRX's market cap was $240.6M - this appears to be a massive undervaluation of a company with a potential blockbuster drug for which approval is highly probable. Management has previously estimated that Dsuvia could generate as much as $1.1B in peak annual revenue; however, let's assume for the sake of conservatism that peak sales are just $550M, half of ACRX's projected figure. Though I have previously used a conservative 2x peak sales multiplier to arrive at rudimentary valuations for ACRX, I believe that a 3x multiplier is more appropriate at this point, given that the risk of a CRL has now practically been eliminated. This multiplier yields a valuation of $1.65B, which would represent a share price of just over $27.

Obviously, ACRX does not quite yet merit a valuation of $1.65B - it still has to successfully tackle the challenge of commercializing Dsuvia. That said, I think a valuation of $750M (around $12.50/share) is attainable by year-end. Though share price will likely increase gradually over the next few months, the resubmission of the Zalviso NDA sometime in Q4 may act as an additional catalyst.

Is AcelRx Preparing For a Buyout?

Though ACRX's management has not yet given any indication that the company is seeking a buyout, it is widely speculated that management will now look to sell ACRX to a larger pharmaceutical company. Much of this sentiment originates from the fact that ACRX elected not to sell European rights for Dsuvia to a European pharmaceutical company upon Dsuvia's approval in the EU. This move could indicate that ACRX may be looking to package Dsuvia's EU and USA commercialization rights in order to make the company more attractive to a potential big pharma buyer with a presence in both the United States and the EU.

If ACRX is intent on seeking a buyout from a big pharma company, my guess is that the company will do so sooner rather than later. A large pharmaceutical company is much better equipped to commercialize Dsuvia than ACRX and could do so relatively quickly. Given the current opioid shortage in hospitals around the United States, a big pharma could stand to potentially generate enormous profits by buying out ACRX and rapidly producing and distributing Dsuvia throughout the country. I would imagine that ACRX would probably announce a buyout (if it elects not to commercialize Dsuvia itself) sometime before the mid-point of Q2 2019 - it simply would not make sense to wait any longer.

Finally, it is important to note that all three members of management have buyout experience. As such, it would make sense that the management team would play to its strengths and seek to sell, rather than take the plunge with commercialization.

Financial Status

At the end of Q2, ACRX had $50.1M in cash on its balance sheet, not including the $20M raised by the July equity offering. Management has indicated that quarterly burn rate going forward will be $10-11M, meaning that ACRX has enough cash for at least the next year. In the event that the company tries to seek a buyout from a larger pharma company, ACRX's large cash balance and long runway also affords the company a stronger position from which to negotiate.

Risks

As with any clinical-stage biotech company, investment in ACRX holds some significant risks. The greatest risk is simply that Dsuvia will not find approval, though the positive vote from the AdCom last Friday has greatly reduced the likelihood of a CRL. However, it is important to understand that a second CRL for Dsuvia in November would be nearly impossible for ACRX to recover from. Rejection from the FDA would likely mean another clinical trial, which would necessitate a raise of capital and further share dilution in the future. Given that stock price fell to as low as $1.55 in the aftermath of Dsuvia's first CRL, a second CRL would probably send share price below $1. Once again, though Dsuvia has been largely derisked at this point, investors should be aware of the possibility of massive losses that would result from a potential CRL.

If Dsuvia receives approval, ACRX's primary risk is that the company is not able to successfully commercialize Dsuvia on its own and is not able to deliver a long-term return to investors. Though I believe it is likely that ACRX will seek a buyout from a larger pharmaceutical company (thereby eliminating commercialization risk), the risk that ACRX could fail in commercialization is nevertheless important to take into account.

AcelRx - Nowhere To Go But Up, For Now

To me, it stands to reason that ACRX must be near bottoming out. Dsuvia is nearly at the finish line and will offer significant commercial potential if it secures FDA approval. I would attribute the post-AdCom drop to a wave of profit-taking from those who were lucky enough to buy heavily on any of ACRX's recent dips - for those enough lucky to buy in the high $1 or low $2 range, selling ACRX early this week would have resulted in gains of 100%. However, there can only be so much profit-taking; ACRX will likely consolidate soon around the $4.00 mark before moving up going forward.

ACRX still appears undervalued, and I think it is only a matter of time before market participants realize this - sometime in the next month, I would expect ACRX to experience a quick, pronounced run-up. On 10/24, NASDAQ will also disseminate the amount short interest in ACRX as of 10/15; this statistic may provide interesting insights, as a significant decrease in short interest would indicate that ACRX might be on the verge of a breakout. Overall, my take is that assuming FDA approval, ACRX will eventually get off to the races; for now, all retail investors can do is wait for the bigger players to make their moves.

Author's note: If you liked this article and want to read more pharma ideas like it, click here for my profile - then click the big, orange "Follow" button. Thanks, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.