FedEx: Outlook Remains Favourable

FedEx Corporation's (FDX) Q1 fiscal 2019 EPS was below the consensus forecasts. However, we believe the company's outlook remains favorable due to the following: (1) strong global economic activities, (2) capacity expansion from offering 6 days a week of ground services, and (3) unrealized synergies from its TNT Express acquisition. Its shares are currently trading at a valuation below its historical average. The company has increased its quarterly dividend by 30% earlier this year.

FDX data by YCharts

FedEx's Q1 2019 Earnings Miss

Let us first take a look at FedEx's latest quarterly report. In Q1 2019, the company's revenue grew by 11.8% to $17.1 billion (see table below) from $15.3 billion last year. Its adjusted EPS grew by 37.8% to $3.46 per share in Q1 2019 from $2.51 per share in Q1 2018. As we can see, both its top and bottom lines continue to grow at a fast pace. However, its adjusted EPS was below the consensus estimate of $3.82 per share. Its adjusted operating margin also declined slightly to 7% in Q1 2019 from 7.1% in Q1 2018.

Q1 Fiscal 2019 Result (Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Release)

Reasons Why We Think Its Outlook Remains Favourable

Favorable economic outlook

FedEx should continue to benefit from strong global economic growth in 2018 and 2019. As can be seen from the table below, global GDP growth rate is expected to reach 3.2% and 3.0% in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In the U.S., GDP growth rate is also expected to remain at about 2.9% and 2.6% respectively. These healthy economic growth rates should support FedEx's shipping business favourably.

Source: FedEx Website

FedEx Ground will operate six days per week in 2019

FedEx Ground will begin operating six days a week in the upcoming year. We like this initiative, as it will help FedEx strengthen its competitive position especially in the rapidly growing e-commerce market. In addition, operating six days per week will increase its capacity (adding one extra day of delivery) without adding additional capital expenditures (e.g. no need to purchase new delivery vehicles).

Integration of TNT acquisition should continue to improve its operation favourably

FedEx continues to integrate TNT Express into its delivery network (the company announced the acquisition back in 2016). TNT Express has a strong ground network in Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. The integration should improve its global capabilities, profitability, and competitiveness. The company is currently working on integrating the sales team and should complete the sales integration in its fiscal 2019. Although there are still integration expenses, the company expects these expenses to drop considerably after its fiscal 2019. In addition, management expects about $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion of operating income improvement in its fiscal 2020 over its fiscal 2017. This is equivalent to about $4.43 ~ $5.50 per share.

Exposure to trade tensions between United States and China is low

Although trade tensions between the United States and China are worrisome, FedEx does not have a high exposure. In fact, management indicated that FedEx's revenue on the China-U.S. lane, bi-directionally, only represents about 2% of its total revenues. In addition, only a small portion of that 2% is impacted by the tariffs.

Attractive Valuation

Share price of FedEx has declined by about 17% since January 2018. As a result, its share price is currently trading at an attractive valuation with a trailing P/E ratio of 12.8x. This is significantly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 26.5x. Compared to its rival United Parcel Service's (UPS) trailing P/E ratio of 19.5x, FedEx is also trading at a significant discount.

Trailing P/E Ratio 5-Year Average P/E Ratio Price to Cash Flow FedEx 12.8x 26.5x 12.5x UPS 19.5x 27.3x 16.7x

Source: Created by author, Morningstar.com

FDX data by YCharts

FedEx currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.1%. The company has been generous to its shareholders with frequent dividend increases. As can be seen from the chart below, FedEx has recently increased its quarterly dividend by 30% from $0.5 per share.

FDX data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Although FedEx's exposure to trade to and from the U.S. and China represents just 2% of its total revenue, a full-scale trade war has the potential to at least slowdown GDP growth rates in these two countries (and potentially other countries as well). We believe a slowdown in economic activities coupled with declining business and consumer confidence will likely result in a reduction in transportation volumes.

The company also faces the risk of increasing competition. For example, Amazon (AMZN), one of FedEx's key customers, is also offering shipping services in many markets in the United States. We do not see Amazon as a main threat to FedEx at the moment. However, increasing competition is likely as Amazon gradually expands its network and increases its scale.

Investor Takeaway

Although FedEx's Q1 2019 EPS was below consensus estimates, the company's outlook remains favorable. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount. The company also has a growing dividend. We believe the pullback has created a good buying opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

