Has Twitter Peaked?

Social media stocks like Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Snapchat (SNAP) were once media darlings. Now their stocks are getting hammered amid questions over regulations, valuations and future growth expectations. Twitter's key metrics are showing mixed signals, yet the stock may have peaked.

MAU Growth May Have Peaked

Several quarters after its IPO Twitter failed to make money and prove that its business model worked. President Trump bypasses journalists and communicates directly to the public via Twitter. This has taken power away from the media and elevated Twitter's platform. It lacks Facebook's 2 billion active users ("MAUs"), but it could make up some of the difference with user engagement.

It may have to because Twitter's MAUs appear to have peaked. At Q2 2018 MAUs were 335 million, up about 3% Y/Y. They fell from the 336 million the company reported at Q1 2018. According to the company the Y/Y increase was driven by organic growth, marketing and product improvements. The sequential decline was due to management decisions to prioritize the health of the platform, to not move to paid SMS carrier relationships in certain markets, and the EU's general data protection regulation ("GDPR"). GDPR is designed to protect EU citizens from privacy and data breaches.

Whether Twitter can get MAU growth back into the low single-digit range remains to be seen. Stagnant to declining user growth also has plagued Facebook and Snapchat (SNAP). Facebook's Q2 MAUs grew 11% Y/Y, down from 17% in the year earlier period. With over 2 billion users, Facebook could be facing the law of numbers. It is much harder to generate double-digit user growth now than it was when Facebook had 500 million users.

Snapchat's Q2 daily active users ("DAUs") fell 2% sequentially due to disruptions caused by the redesign of its platform. Meanwhile, Instagram and WhatsApp have been rapidly growing their user base and that growth has likely come at Snapchat's expense.

While Snapchat and Instagram users tell stories through pictures and videos, Twitter is quick to point out that Twitter users talk about what's happening:

Here are three other recent moments we wanted to highlight. People use Twitter to talk about what's happening. There are 72,000 tweets per minute at the end of game one of the NBA Finals when JR Smith dribbled out the clock instead of taking a shot. Twitter provokes conversation when Serena Williams tweeted, she took her first steps, I was training and missed it, I cried, it prompted an outpouring of support and started a dialog about the challenges working mothers face.

That fact that Twitter users chat about what's happening is an important distinction. It likely does not go head-to-head with Instagram and WhatsApp, so their growth may not negatively impact Twitter.

The fact that Twitter's MAUs have stagnated could be cause for concern. Its ad engagement has been stellar, however. Twitter's ad engagement grew 81% Y/Y in Q2. The company defines ad engagement as user interaction with a pay-for-performance advertising product. The engagement is based upon a user completing an advertiser's objective such as liking, retweeting, expanding or replying to a promoted Tweet, reviewing an embedded video, downloading or engaging with a promoted mobile application, etc.

Twitter's ability to deliver breaking news and the penchant for President Trump and other celebrities to use Twitter to communicate with the public could be amplifying Twitter's level of engagement. Ad engagement could potentially separate the platform from Facebook and others. In my opinion, Facebook has been less transparent in how much its users actually engage with ads on its platform. Facebook promotes its 2 billion users, yet it may be less transparent vis-a-vis Twitter in how effective those ads are.

Will Twitter's Revenue And Earnings Peak?

When I first began writing about Twitter the company was having trouble amplifying user engagement and making money. In Q2 the company's revenue of $711 million was up 24% Y/Y. About 85% of total revenue was generated from advertising services - promoted tweets, promoted accounts and promoted trends. Twitter also generates advertising revenue by placing advertising products it sells to advertisers on third-party publishers' websites. The lion's share of advertising dollars is derived from Twitter's platform.

Data licensing revenue represented 15% of total revenue. This product line (1) offers data and data licenses that allow partners to access, search and analyze historical and real-time data on Twitter's platform and (2) provides mobile advertising exchange services.

Growth in advertising revenue was primarily attributable to the number of ad engagements, offset by the average cost per ad engagements. Ad engagements were spurred by increased demand, a mix shift toward video ad impressions and improved click-through rates. The reduction in the cost per ad engagement was driven by a mix shift to video ad engagements (which have lower cost per ad engagement vis-a-vis other formats) and lower cost per ad engagement across a majority of ad formats vis-a-vis prior year periods.

In Q2 2018 Twitter's average revenue per user ("ARPU) was $2.12 vs. $1.76 in the prior year period. This represented 20% growth Y/Y. Its cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU") of $0.41 was down 6%. Its net revenue (ARPU less CoRPU) was $1.71, up 29% Y/Y. Its $1.71 per user was available to cover other costs like R&D and SG&A.

Twitter's R&D expense fell 3% Y/Y while SG&A expense grew 2%. Double-digit revenue growth and flat to declining operating costs created tremendous leverage in the business. Its EBITDA of $209 million more than doubled Y/Y, and its EBITDA margin expanded from 15% in Q2 2017 to 30% in the most-recent quarter. The game of cost-cutting to spur the bottom line could run its course. Can Twitter generate revenue growth without rapidly growing MAUs?

The regulatory environment could result in Twitter purging certain accounts due to incendiary language or potential fake news from foreign governments. The company recently identified 10 million potentially state-backed Iranian and Russian tweets dating back to 2009. Secondly, if financial markets fall from their elevated levels they could take TWTR with them. Lastly, if the economy falters (which I expect it will) then discretionary spending on social media advertising could also decline. Either does not bode well for TWTR.

Conclusion

Financial markets, advertising and the U.S. economy have likely peaked, and so has TWTR. The stock trades at nearly 23x run-rate EBITDA (Q2 EBITDA annualized), which could be considered expensive if EBITDA does not grow. TWTR is up over 60% Y/Y, but has likely peaked. Sell TWTR.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.