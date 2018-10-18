Jaguar Mining - How To Read Financial Reports

In my previous article on Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD), I made the following conclusion:

"In my opinion, the ongoing technical problems at Turmalina drag the Jaguar business down. What is more, as discussed in the article, the main problem is hidden in the company's cash flow statements and sustaining capital spending. That is why a full understanding of Jaguar's problems is not easy, at least at first sight. If my analysis is correct, it will take some time until the new management team is able to bring the Turmalina mine to its previous efficiency. As a result, in my opinion, Jaguar shares are supposed to underperform their peers in the medium-term perspective."

A few days ago, the company released its 3Q 2018 production figures. As expected, although at first sight the data looks pretty well, the company is still facing serious problems. As a result, my initial thesis is still valid.

Introduction

Jaguar operates two underground gold mines located in the so-called Iron Quadrangle camp in Brazil:

Source: Jaguar

This year the flagship operation, Pilar, is supposed to produce 39.2-47.0 thousand ounces of gold. The lagging mine, Turmalina, encountered serious technical problems in 1H 2018, which resulted in a radical cut in production guidance for 2018. Apart from these operating mines, the company has two properties, Roca Grande and Paciencia, currently on care and maintenance.

3Q 2018 production data

According to the latest release, year-to-date Jaguar produced 58.0 thousand ounces of gold (a decrease of 4.8 thousand ounces or 7.7% compared to the first three quarters of 2017). To remind my readers, this year the company plans to deliver 80-85 thousand ounces of gold and, in my opinion, it should meet this guidance. I have to also note that in the beginning of 2018 Jaguar planned to produce 90-105 thousand ounces, but due to problems at the Turmalina mine, the guidance was cut in August.

Now, 3Q 2018 was pretty good for the company. For example, Turmalina and Pilar delivered 20.3 thousand ounces of gold, the highest quarterly figure this year. What is more, in 3Q 2018 the operating cash cost of production was reduced to $630 per ounce of gold, driven down by excellent performance at Pilar (operating cash cost of production of $560 per ounce). So, once again, at first sight, everything looks good, doesn't it? No, not really… please, look at the charts below:

Chart 1

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart on the left shows cash operating costs calculated for both operations. And the black dotted line depicts the total (average) cash operating cost (this cost is defined as direct cost of mining and processing + royalties + other on-site costs). Note that although Turmalina is producing its gold at a cost of around $700-800 per ounce of gold, the general trend is favorable for the company - since 1Q 2016 the total cost was reduced from $742 per ounce of gold to $630 (a decrease of 15.1%). As a result, Jaguar looks like a low-cost gold producer now. However, the costs reported by the company are totally misleading because the real problem is somewhere else.

Now look at the chart on the right - here you will find the so-called development spending (cash spent to keep a mine going as, for example, shaft sinking, construction of mining stopes, etc.) reported by each mine, starting from 1Q 2017. To give you some perspective, development spending is the main component of sustaining capital expenditures (roughly speaking, development spending accounts for 85% of total sustaining capital expenditure). And here is the real problem - while development of Pilar is relatively cheap, the Turmalina mine needs a lot of capital. As the chart shows, to develop Turmalina, in 3Q 2018 the company had to spend as much as $531 per ounce of gold (the red line).

As a result, an adjusted all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) was standing at $1,257 per ounce of gold, at least (Chart 2). It means that Turmalina was a capital-intensive operation, and at current prices of gold of around $1,220 per ounce, this mine is not able to deliver free cash flow.

Notes:

Adjusted AISC is calculated using the following formula: adjusted AISC = cash operating cost of production + development spending.

As mentioned above, the actual AISC is higher than $1,257 per ounce; the formula I am using does not take into account additional capital spending as brown-field exploration and other on-site costs (these costs will be disclosed in the full version of 3Q 2018 report).

Fortunately, the second mine, Pilar, is an excellent operation. Chart 2 shows that contrary to Turmalina, this mine reports lower and lower all-in sustaining cost of production (the blue arrow on the chart below):

Chart 2

Source: Simple Digressions

Summarizing, Jaguar operates two totally different mines:

Pilar is a low-cost operation, steadily increasing gold production. In my opinion, it is one of the best gold mines in Brazil.

Turmalina burns cash at current gold prices. What is more, as the chart below shows, the company expects that the lower zone of the mine is supposed to deliver fewer gold ounces per one vertical meter (look at the black line called "Projected").

Source: Jaguar

It means that the deeper the company goes at Turmalina, the lower amount of gold it is supposed to mine. This projection plus the fact that the company is spending a lot of cash to develop Turmalina makes me pessimistic about this operation going forward.

A quick look at the cash flow delivered by both mines

I have made a basic calculation of the free cash flow delivered by Turmalina and Pilar in 3Q 2018. Here is the appropriate table:

Source: Simple Digressions

If I am correct, in 3Q 2018 both mines were supposed to deliver free cash flow of $5.0M, with Pilar contributing $5.3M and Turmalina burning $0.4M. What is more, the estimated 3Q 2018 free cash flow is comparable (or even higher) to that delivered in 2Q and 1Q 2018. As a result, somebody could say: "Hey, there is improvement at Jaguar".

Well, not really. It has to be noted that apart from running two mines, the company spends money on corporate issues as, for example, administrative expenses, care and maintenance costs (two former mines, Paciencia and Roca Grande, have been put on care and maintenance), finance expenses, etc. Roughly, each quarter the company spends $5M to cover these costs. As a result, despite a cash flow of $5M generated by the mines, the total cash flow delivered by the company was probably around zero (please note that the growth capital is not included in these calculations). In other words, despite owning an excellent gold mine (Pilar), Jaguar is still very far from becoming a free-cash-flow-generating company.

Summary

Despite "decent" production figures, Jaguar is not out of the woods yet. A capital-intensive, lagging mine (Turmalina) drags the company down and even an excellent second operation, Pilar, cannot help. What is more, I have big doubts about Turmalina going forward:

It looks like there is less gold at the lower part of Orebody A:

As far as the size of the deposit is concerned, Orebody C looks better than Orebody A; however, the grades reported at Orebody C are lower than at Orebody A.

High cost of development may be a crucial factor making Turmalina a cash flow negative operation.

Now, if I am correct and Turmalina's problems are going to stay there, the only way to make Jaguar a cash flow generating company is to develop the second, in my opinion, excellent mine and/or go shopping and purchase another mining project. However, it is an issue for another article.

Summarizing - I stick to my initial idea that Jaguar shares are highly speculative at the moment. As a result, it is a good idea to avoid them.

