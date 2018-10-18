Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Tarek Sherif - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Glen de Vries - President

Rouven Bergmann - Chief Financial Officer

Betsy Frank - Head of Investor Relations

Sterling Auty - J.P. Morgan

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo

George Hill - RBC

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Sandy Draper - SunTrust

Scott Berg - Needham

David Windley - Jefferies

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc

Sean Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Gene Mannheimer - Dougherty & Company

Later there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining Medidata's third quarter earnings call. I am here today with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Sherif; our President, Glen de Vries; and our Chief Financial Officer, Rouven Bergmann. They will each deliver remarks and then we will open it up for your questions.

But first, I would like to remind you that elements of this discussion are forward-looking and based on our best view of the business as we see it today. I refer you to our detailed disclaimer set forth in the Press Release and our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we think help to explain our underlying performance. Today's press release provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to these measures.

Tarek Sherif

Thanks, Betsy and thank you all for joining us this morning. We had a strong third quarter both financially and operationally. I am very proud of our team’s execution in a quarter that is typically impacted by seasonal factors. Revenue grew 18% and EBITDA margin was over 25%.

Our positive results are reflective of the health of our business. We are seeing good momentum positioning us well to achieve our full year plan and laying the foundation for healthy growth in 2019. Our results demonstrate the durability and resilience of our core franchise.

To that point, we are gaining market share in our Rave business. In fact we’ve seen an acceleration in revenue growth driven by higher win rate and we are seeing better attach of our integrated solution. With over 1,100 customers currently running nearly 5,000 studies in 130 countries, we are the largest Cloud Company in clinical development. We continue to build a solid foundation that will drive future growth.

Our reach, it is truly global as evidenced by high profile deals we signed with the largest sponsors in China and Korea this quarter. The continued strength and predictability of professional services demonstrate our deep domain knowledge and the value our customer’s see in working with us. Highlighting this fact is the sustainability of this revenue even as some of our largest implementations have already gone live. Moreover, the fundamentals of our business and the industry overall are very positive as innovation, efficiency and digital transformation are priorities for our customers.

Now let’s go a little bit deeper on a result. Our core business is healthy and we’re expanding our market share. We now have over 15,000 trials on Rave. This number has doubled over the past four years and growth is accelerating. This is in part due to many of our high profile enterprise wins, as sponsors’ ramp their study starts. It also reflects our success in addressing the needs of mid-sized and smaller customers.

The data repository we are building as a result of this is by far the largest and most comprehensive in the industry. To put it in perspective, we have about 4.5 million subjects and nearly 600,000 sponsor site relationships. We believe we are currently in the earlier stages of unlocking its value.

With larger enterprise deals tend to get a lot of the focus, it’s important to note that a single study business is very healthy; both unique bids and our win rate on Rave hit all-time highs this quarter.

In our effort to drive incremental platform adoption, we are always looking for opportunities to attach additional products to Rave, single study or enterprise. Today we are seeing significant momentum with RTSM and ePRO among others, both with sponsors and with partners. Our attach rates are accelerating due to the maturity of these solutions and focused execution. By example, this quarter we signed 13 new ePRO customers and 31 RTSM customers. Glen’s going to talk about the significance of this a little bit later.

At a higher level, we are well positioned to meet the complex needs of the industry in accelerating their digital transformation. One proof point comes from platform deals we signed this quarter and over the past several years.

Typical customer start with Rave and expand towards the platform, however companies with more aggressive plans to transform the way they innovate are more likely to adopt a full platform as their entry point. I mentioned that we signed the largest sponsor in China this quarter, that was a platform win and we had our first platform win with a mid-tier CRO in the U.S.

One quarter in, the integration of SHYFT is going well and we are seeing some healthy trends emerging. We signed three new sponsors, one new partner and had the highest number of new deals this quarter. We are seeing all the right synergies fall in to place. We’ve made good progress on integrating the back office. We are seeing a lot of these sales opportunities and our two sales organizations are working together leveraging existing relationships.

While we are addressing a new market with different buyers, our sales forces are working together to create awareness around SHYFT. As the partner channel continues to grow in strategic importance for Medidata, we are confident that SHYFT can add value to these relationships as well.

I also want to note that one of our core thesis for the acquisition was around the importance of real world evidence. This is a key focus area for life science companies today and we are having a lot of conversations around quantum, SHYFT’s RWE platform. We are confident in quantum’s prospects for becoming a standard in the industry over time.

Finally, I want to highlight some important third party validation we received this quarter. First, we were recognized in Fortunes 100 fastest growing companies for the second year in a row, and second, we were certified by the Great Place to Work Institute. I’m proud of our employees and I’m proud of the culture we’ve cultivated.

In summary, our good Q3 results put us on track to execute on our full year plan, which represents healthy top-line growth and a healthy margin expansion. We have all the elements in place to be successful in 2019 and are well positioned to achieve our longer term growth goals.

Glen de Vries

Thanks Tarek. I’m just back from the Global Site Solution Summit. It was over this past weekend that’s up in the organization of the Society of Clinical Research sites and I got to meet with quite literally hundreds of investigators and site staff; some good representative sample of our largest user community. We are universally pretty much part of their work flow and that’s a great place to be in our industry, but after Tarek’s comments, today I really want to focus on our direct customers of CROs and the sponsors and explain why some of these trends are happening.

Our platform strategy is one about being functionally broad and being deep. We are the platform behind research where patients, people are getting access to the most innovative therapies being developed around the world and you just can’t shallowly address capabilities in that world. The dysfunctional, the scientific, the regulatory details are important and our focus is on how those details get automated, they get automated easily, scalably and globally and that is why you see the momentum and the adoption of our platform beyond EDC.

Tarek specifically mentioned ePRO and RTSM, and let me go into little more detail about why these are such natural extensions of what we do with Rave. Let me start with ePRO; nobody has the unified Cloud approach that we have. You build your study once in Rave, ePRO is automatically deployed, patients get their connectivity to the study by a consumer app stores. Study designed are pushed at them automatically and then all the data collected from those patients is seamlessly automatically integrated with Rave EDC.

We had 24 patient Cloud deals close this quarter, including the 13 new ePRO customers that Tarek mentioned, and again this is not just for simple stuff. We recently extended our long term relationship with the National Cancer Institute, which you probably already know about. They have around 300 studies running with us. Their relationship is going to grow to be more than double that volume and they are Medidata footprint because of what I was just describing; now it includes ePRO as well.

Let me give you a similar explanation around RTSM, Randomization and Trial Supply Management. Just to be clear, that’s the supply management around what is being tested in research.

We’ve taken a uniquely integrated and configuration driven approach to RTSM as well. This is a complicated, a traditionally complex and customization heavy space. It’s also as I said, a critical piece of virtually any research project. If you look at our momentum there, again it’s both direct sponsor business, as well as our CRO channel. In Q3, 13 different CRO partners implemented randomization and trial supply management along with Rave EDC and that is just a small fraction of the 245 RTSM studies that we started over the last 12 months.

As Tarek mentioned, some recent high profile wins in APAC. One of them was Hengrui, it’s the largest pharma company in China. They run more than 70 studies in Asia and the U.S. Forbes listed them as one of the top 100 World’s Most Innovative Companies. This is also a great example of our global delivery capabilities and global compliance efforts, but is also about our platform strategy.

So Hengrui replaced their legacy vendor with Medidata Rave for the core of their clinical data management, inclusive of course of EDC, but they also included RTSM and they are not just adopting us for clinical data management capabilities. They are also implementing CTMS and ETMS solutions as part of their enterprise agreement.

So hopefully that gives you a sense of why our strategy is working the way we want it to work. And with those comments, I’ll hand the call over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Thanks Glen. As you heard from Tarek, this quarter demonstrated the resilience of our business highlighted by 18% total revenue growth, strong profitability and nearly 2x sequential increase in operating cash flow. The accelerated subscription revenue growth was more than 100 basis points over the last quarter to 17% year-over-year.

Our growth drives of density, intensity and new customer wins continue to propel us forward. There is more than 1,100 customers in our platform. We have been adding on average nearly 50 net new customers per quarter since 2016. We’re gaining market share and rate by increasing our win rates and we are participating in more bids, while at the same point we are attaching more products. So essentially we are growing our share of wallet with every new deal. Let me back this up with some numbers.

Tarek mentioned unique bids are at an all-time high, meanwhile win rates have improved substantially since the beginning of 2017 and are now well in north of 50%. And attach rates have improved meaningfully. Year-over-year we have nearly doubled bookings for multi products single study deals. So as you can see, these trends are stellar. Our rate franchise is stronger than ever before.

We are not only getting market share by adding new customers, we are also very focused on expanding our existing enterprise relationships. Our revenue retention rates remains at record levels of 99.8% and our renewals over the past 12 months have generated a 28% uplift above prior contact volume; both density and intensity contributed to this.

These strong trends driving top line growth also translate to healthy demand for our professional services business, up 22% in the quarter and a margin of over 33%. While I do not expect the growth rate to remain at this level, so please keep that in mind when updating your models, what’s important to understand is sustainability and the stickiness of this offering.

What gives me confidence to say that? So when you look at our top 30 customer, they’ve had services engagement with us going back more than a decade on average. So there is real longevity here that drives the engagement and expanded use of our solutions and that’s why this is such a great business.

Moving on to profitability, the combination of strong top line growth, healthy growth margins and focused investment led again some strong operating profit growth. EBITDA was $41.4 million with a margin of 25.3% despite a full quarter acquisition impact of SHYFT. Excluding this dilutive impact, our EBITDA margin in Q3 would have increased to 100 basis points year-over-year and this is in line with our pre-acquisition plan.

Gross margin at 74.2% declined by approximately 300 basis points, primarily driven by purchase accounting related to the acquisition and the higher contribution of service revenue from SHYFT. The mismatch between revenue and expenses has the largest impact on gross margins. This is temporary and we expect gross margins would begin to expand again later next year.

Non GAAP net income is up 28% year-over-year and non GAAP EPS is up 24%. We are expanding our profits as we grow our business and the scale we see now includes the SHYFT investment.

Moving onto the balance sheet; we ended the quarter with $218 million in cash and investments after paying down the $287 million convert. Operating cash flow was $33 million for the quarter, more than the past two quarters combined and putting us on track to exceed $80 million for the full year. Collections in the first weeks of October give us further confidence in exceeding this level.

As we’ve shared with you in the past, billings can fluctuate due to the timing of invoicing. Calculated billings are up 26% year-over-year and 16% on a trailing 12 months basis. Strong growth this quarter is associated with the study by study billings, for which the majority goes to our apartments.

DSOs went down slightly quarter-over-quarter to 73. I expected that over the next quarter or two DSOs will trend down at the mid to high 60’s range with collections trending strong. CapEx was $9.4 million in-line with our full year expectations of $40 million.

Now one additional point before moving on to the outlook. As we accept this sponsor of SHYFT I’m extremely proud to see well our teams are working together, be it product, sales, marketing or services, creating new opportunities for customers and value for our shareholders.

Now turning to our full year outlook. Remaining adjusted subscription backlog for this year grew 19% to $139 million. In aggregate, adjusted subscription backlog plus remaining professional service revenue provides coverage of almost 98% for the total revenue guidance midpoint of $636 million. This plan now considers professional services revenue to be in the range of $98 million to $99 million for the year given the strong performance year-to-date.

So as you can see, we are on the path to achieving the midpoint of our guidance and I feel good about where we stand, provided that our coverage is more than 350 basis points higher when compared to this time last year.

And finally, I look forward to seeing all of you at our Investor Day next week where we will focus the conversation on our long term opportunity and execution.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Sterling Auty with J.P. Morgan. You line is open.

Sterling Auty

Yes thanks, hi guys. I’m curious if you can give us a sense of the SHYFT contribution in the quarter, because we really want to try to get a sense of what was the organic subscription growth in the quarter and how did that compare versus what we saw in June?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, hi Sterling, good morning. Let me give you some additional color and I think when you listen to the prepared remarks, we’ve been very focused on our core business which all represent organic growth.

And not only the strong Rave’s results, but also our ability to upsell and cross sell at the time of renewal with a 28% increase compared to par value at every renewal. This is our core business, right, so contributes to organic growth.

As its related to SHYFT and the financial implications of SHYFT and I think that’s where your – method and core of your question is, really it starts with the profitability part, because I think that’s where we need to focus on, because that’s where the majority of the impact from a financial perspective is.

Because of purchase accounting, we had to write down SHYFT’s revenue and backlog and as we said all the way along, that only $5 million to $6 million of incremental revenue that we have acquired from the SHYFT acquisition, and that $5 million to $6 million is spread over the remaining term in 2018 since the close of the acquisition. So it’s essentially effective – a little bit the second quarter, very tiny, but third and the fourth quarter. And a good portion of these is also professional services revenue, so it’s not all subscription.

But here the focus is on the bottom line because we have to recognize all the expenditures while we only get a fraction of the revenue into our P&L in 2018 and I think that’s where you see the dilution coming through. But at the same point in time we’re also already showing scale. Now if you just exclude SHYFT, the SHYFT impact and you look at the bottom line results, there is about 200, over 200 basis points dilution to the quarter and it relates to the EBITDA margin and that’s really where that impacts us.

And from a revenue perspective I’m not prepared to break out SHYFT versus Medidata. We are executing very well together and we are looking at joint opportunity and of course since the close of the acquisition we’ve been adding pipeline, we’ve been starting to sign deals, but they are starting small, because it’s a small company that we’ve acquired and I expect that to really contribute in ‘19 and later in ‘20.

Sterling Auty

Okay, great, and then the one follow-up would be, then looking at the subscription line as you laid out all the elements in the prepared remarks. I think if we look at the guidance to the mid- point is 636. Investors are wondering, relative to the comments you made last quarter about reacceleration and subscription line, I think should they be anticipating that that happens more in the first half of 2019 or later and what are the drivers to help that happen.

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, no I think first starting, we see that the third quarter results already show a direction of actually 130 basis points in grow sequentially. Our sequential growth is actually in subscriptions 5%. But if you compare the growth rate of Q3 versus Q2, its actually 130 points higher growth rate that we put out in the first quarter.

Now if you look at – to your point, if you look now to the 636 as the midpoint of our guidance, also now is the updated $98 million to $99 million contribution from professional services, I expect the second half of the year to show subscription revenue growth around 18% and that’s its acceleration.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jamie Stockton

Yeah, good morning, thanks for taking my question. I guess maybe the first one, your comments about the momentum for Patient Cloud. I think that’s one of the platforms that you guys have noted has the potential to be – you know maybe it’s impactful from a revenue standpoint per study as Rave. I guess maybe you know is that right you know or are there circumstances where that could be the case and then you know maybe if you could just give us some sense for you know whether or not we’re seeing that as you know the most significant driver of the non-Rave portfolio right now.

Tarek Sherif

So yeah, if you’re really getting at ASP I guess for that and it can be as large as Rave or it could be in the range of 70% to 80% of your typical ASP in Rave; it really depends on the study in which you know – right now I’d say on average it’s probably about 70% to 80%, but it could be 100%. So there is the potential for substantial growth and substantial contribution there.

I wouldn’t say it’s the only large contributor. I mean we did call out randomization and trial supply management, because again, there we’re seeing a lot of momentum in terms of the attach rate and sort of if you look at our pipeline, where booking came from and where we expect booking to come from, good contributions there. That’s not to say our other products are contributing.

You know on a quarterly basis we like to highlight certain areas. I think around ePRO we really differentiate in the market and we are starting to feel that in the market place we’re seeing customers I think quite happy with the offering that we have and it is differentiated and the same thing with RTSM. It took us a while to get to market parity, because that was an established market versus the ePRO market, which is a newer market, but now we’re seeing our attach rates improve there and we expect that to continue.

Jamie Stockton

Okay, and then maybe just one more quick one. It feels like you guys have been highlighting success in the Asia Pacific region you know for a while now, from a contracting standpoint. If I delve into kind of the geographic numbers that you’ve disclosed in your filing, it feels like the business is still being very much driven by what’s going on domestically though. So I guess my question would be, have we started to see maybe in this most recent quarter you know the actual financial impact of the success in Asia Pac, in the numbers or is that really more something that is to come from here?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, I think we’re going to start to see more of it. I mean the size of the deals in Asia Pac are starting to increase. Remember, it was a relatively young market, especially China, but the speed with which that is changing is pretty dramatic and they’re achieving a certain level of maturity in terms of what they’re doing from an innovation and development perspective, and that means that I think we’re going to start to see our ASPs move higher, we’re going to see substantially more business coming up there, the base is broadening. And so over ‘19 and ‘20 you know we’ve established a very good reputation in that market. I think we have a great footprint and we expect the economics to follow over time.

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Hill with RBC. Your line is open.

George Hill

Hey, good morning guys and thanks for the color. I guess Rouven and Tarek, I would ask historically we’ve seen the professional services growth be a good leading indicator by call it lets – you know somewhere between 12 and 18 months of future subscription revenue growth. However if we kind of look back over the list [Audio Gap] 12 to 18 months that tie is starting to break down or at least we just haven’t seen the subscription growth rate accelerate. I guess is there anything different that’s being sold in the professional services book or are we just seeing an elongation from that correlation or kind of has something changed?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, I mean to some degree you make a good point, which is that we are selling more strategic services into our customers as some of our other non-Rave products are being adopted, and while that revenue is sticky, I wouldn’t go as far as to say there’s a breakdown between sort of the growth in services and subscription growth, because as Rubin pointed out, we’re starting to see that re-accelerate, but we are also seeing a different kind of – our customers are buying a different kind of service from us and that’s something that we wanted to see all along, because again, it helps in terms of making our platform more sticky and our customers seeing more value from it. So there are service wrappers that we’re putting around some of our more sophisticated solutions.

Glen de Vries

Right. I think it’s relevant even in some of the things we talked about today. The fact of the matter is the existing ePRO markets and vendors, now from long term existing, people who were doing what they call IRT or IVRS are now really part of this world of RTSM. We’re doing things with pretty weak or customized technology and it was a kind of technology core with a lot of services around it. But what the customer wants is what they got from them, just with a much stronger technology core. We see our professional services as a way to take all of our strength in that and get right up to those customer expectations and that creates another kind of stickiness that fits into this equation.

George Hill

Okay, thanks. But maybe I can hit you with a quick follow up, which is there’s been a lot of news probably since June from other companies trying to get involved in the clinical research technology space outside of EDC where I think you guys are kind of the unquestioned leader. I guess, can you talk about what you’re seeing in the competitive market for the non-EDC products and the impact it’s having on sales cycles.

Tarek Sherif

Sure. Yeah, so as you know there are a number of solutions that we have where we were attacking already mature markets. I think that you know RTSM’s a good example, CTMS is another good example, and I think the level of competitiveness is probably not that different than what we’ve seen historically. You might switch names around here and there, but it’s still – they were all highly competitive and we were coming into those markets as a new vendor with products in some cases that weren’t that mature.

As our products have matured, our competitiveness has gone up and our win rates have gone up and so that’s kind of a trend I would point to and then so I’m kind of bifurcating these opportunities. Then there’s the newer markets where I would put ePRO into that. I would certainly put our analytic solutions into it. There are some competitors in ePRO. I don’t think they have the same level of, the same kind of solution we do and we think we’re going to be very competitive there.

I think initially our entry into that market would have took some time, but we’re kind of finding our stride there, and then if you look at what we’re doing from an analytics perspective, we really pretty much don’t have any competitors right. If we’re dealing with sales cycles that revolve around solutions that are either internally based or perceptions even that are internally based, but it’s not like we have direct competitors there.

Glen de Vries

I just put that on the kind of, the basic, whether its EDC or not EDC, research is not single dimensional, the way I think some people talk about it, and I actually think the kind of attach rates that we’re talking about today and one of the reasons we want to focus on that is to emphasized how important being that multi-dimensional platform that can handle traditional data collection, as well as some of these new ways that people want to measure safety and efficacy. You’ve got to be able to handle all the dimensions for a client to be relevant in their research portfolio, and when we talk about our competitive position, that is such an important differentiator for us.

So we’re just as excited about virtual trials as other people; you’ve heard us talk about that in detail. But the point is that we can do a trial that’s partially virtual. We can have a leading ePRO solution at the same time as we can have the best way to get data directly from the sites, that’s the key to our core business.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the question. I was wanting to dig in a little bit in the billings, maybe just to follow-on to Sterling’s question. How seasonal are those and maybe even if we can get a sense of the impact to shift on the billing side in terms of you know how much might have been kind of the roll out from written off, differed and how do we think about that on an organic basis?

Tarek Sherif

Yes, let’s start with the last part first. So the billings implication from SHYFT its very, very tiny, so that’s not the driver. As I said in my prepared remarks, really what has driven the uptick in this quarter is the strong momentum we have seen through our study-by-study business that we typically orchestrate through our partner channel, and you know the strong – we talked a lot about the strong relationships we have with our CRO’s and how we’ve worked our partnerships and relationships over time, and that’s characteristic to this.

So typically those spell out CROs that we worked with have committed and fixed contracts with us and their billing cycles, there’s some level of volatility to this, because we typically invoice them based on their consumption. And so as we have started and find new contract, it takes some time to ramp them up and so that’s what was kind of a little bit of a headwind to us in the second quarter, also where we were going through the cycle of an uptick which we are now getting the benefit from in the third quarter; that’s really what’s driving that.

Brian Essex

Got it, that’s helpful. And maybe just to follow up on, you know last quarter I think you noted a you know pretty, I think 24% renewal rate. I think this quarter there’s a little bit of a different call out in your press release on net revenue retention rate, nearly 100%. How are the renewals trending and how much of a contribution was that in the quarter and how do we think about revenue retention as it’s trended over the past, you know the past couple years.

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, you have to have funds, absolutely. The revenue retention rate is a metric that we’ve used consistently over the years, and I think it’s important for investors and analysts to understand the true reflection of the stickiness and our customer relationships. We very rarely lose a customer and that’s why the revenue retention rate is almost 100%. And after some feedback we received following the second quarter call, we decided to put that back and into the additional highlights of the press release.

The renewal metric where we compare the review as to par value for every quarter and you give this now the trailing 12 month metric, just because we can also renew it, there’s some seasonality to renew it. The number of renewals and volume of renewals can change at any given quarter because of the timing of renewals and that’s why it makes sense to look at this over a 12 months trailing period.

In my prepared remarks I mentioned that on average over the last 12 months we have increased the renewable – the value from renewals compared to par by 28% and that comes from adding more products, but also running more clinical trials, so both metrics are very strong.

Glen de Vries

So Brian, I just want to add. Just because there’s been a couple of questions around this, I think one of the things that we tried to get across in our prepared remarks is, the industry is really healthy right now and our win rates are going up. So the core of the business, the Rave EDC business is actually re-accelerating in the midst of this and this fundamental strength in our business, we’re seeing a lot more bid and we’re winning a lot more bids and we’re increasing our attach rate and I think you can sort of draw that conclusion that you want from the impact that would have on subscription currently and into the future.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sandy Draper with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Sandy Draper

Thank you very much for taking the question. I guess the first one and maybe for Rouven or Tarek, and actually Glen brought up a little bit on the – it’s on the services side. I think it’s been commented before. It sort of continues to be a positive surprise on the services side and I think a lot of people sometimes think of services just as implementation.

So one, you know maybe if you could talk a little bit more about what beyond implementation are you really doing for the customer and also what’s the typical duration of a services project. Is this something that typically rolls six to nine months and goes for 18 to 24 months. I mean is there a way to think about you know the durability of those services projects?

Glen de Vries

Yeah, and Sandy good morning. I’ll start off and then I’ll probably hand it over to Glen or Tarek following with some more comments, but first I want to maybe give some more context around what really drove the bid, the growth this quarter just to kind of have more baseline information for us to have the conversation.

What really drove the number this quarter was various – and we talked about – Jamie asked this question around the relevance of Asia. So Asia was a big contributor to growth in our professional services number this quarter and that I think we see for the first time which now really reflects the momentum we have generated there, that’s one big contributor. The partner business secondly has been a lot of contributors to growth this quarter.

Then I also want to quickly touch on our enterprise segment within professional services. You know over the last two years we talked a lot about the large scale implementations we have done and that are underway and those – and I think that’s very, very important to note. They are now starting to kind of trend down and we’ve completed both, transformation of projects and high scale projects and at the same point in time those enterprise professional services revenues still stayed at very high levels and are very solid.

So initially you know going back two years ago we actually weren’t really sure if they are going to be a drop off at some point in time, because these large scale implementations are going to wind down at some point, but that’s not happening and that brings me to the other part of your question about the longevity of those arrangement.

In my prepared remarks, talking about the top 30 customers where we have severance relationships that go back to more than 10 years and I would talk more in detail about this in a separate session at my financial Analyst Day presentation, so I don’t want to take too much thunder away from that, because it’s a deep dive topic for this part.

But what’s really important is that we’ve been growing our services revenue with those top 30 customers steadily over the last 10 years, while at the same point in time our margin has gone up very significantly in the last – over that period of time as well. So that really represents the type of relationship and the financial strength we have in our services business and I’ll hand over to Glen.

Glen de Vries

Yeah, I’ll make a quick comment around why some of these service agreements continue from an industry perspective. So it’s not like a traditional software and service platform where you implement it and then you’re up and running. These clients are changing their therapeutic focus; they’re deciding to take different approaches to what types of data they’re going to integrate into a clinical trial. There is an ongoing guidance that we and they have realized is a productive piece of having us as part of their infrastructure, and so that drive some of these continuing relationships.

And to put one of my answers before around ePRO and RTS having the same context, it could have been with another vendor that a client was saying, this is how I want my randomization to work, this is how I want my supplies to work and that vendor would take that “spec” and run off and build customer software and use duct tape and hope to put something together for them.

All it takes to deliver that order in the Medidata platform is some pointing and clicking, but the customer still may not have the organization to do that pointing and clicking. They still may want to describe to a Medidata services person, how they want that randomization and that supply to be set up, and we can just do it that much more efficiently because the core of our technology is so strong.

I think that’s why we’re so strong in the partner market, because it’s a great opportunity for a contract research organization to take some of that underlying services and turn it into better margin. So hopefully that kind of scratches the itch from another perspective as well.

Tarek Sherif

So I’m going to get in on this act too, but I have a comment that sort of I was thinking about something about something as Glen was talking, which is really one of the things that keeps coming up is you know what’s our competitive situation like? There have been you know some questions the come up about EDC. I think those are pretty much irrelevant given the results we are seeing.

But part of what really differentiates us and has made entry into this market difficult for typical software vendors is you need to have a lot of deep domain expertise in your services organization. It’s not good enough to just hand over the software and assume that everything’s going to go well, because the implementations are difficult. The ongoing support requires a lot of domain experience.

You’re doing it on a global basis with complex science and so I think that’s why you’ve seen the industry gravitate to us away from other competitors and that’s why our win rates are gone up, that’s why we’re so sticky. So in the core of our business, that marriage between having the right software and having the right services people really is a combination that’s very difficult to beat and that – yeah, I think that’s been a big contributor to our success.

Sandy Draper

Okay, that was all – all that was really helpful, I appreciate that and may be just one quick follow-up. When we think about 2019 renewals, can you sort of characterize and I would just give a broad range of sort of the average high or low. How would you think about the – you know what’s up for renewal going into ‘19? Is this a big renewal year, an average year or a pretty light year?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, no I would – Sandy, I would start – let’s focus on Q4, right. So Q4 is – there are some base enterprise renewals that they are kind of working through that are very well on track and that’s really what’s going to matter at we are transitioning over into 2019, because every one of those renews with the potential to upsell contributes to backlog and that sets us up for a nice transition into 2019. But we are not concerned about our ability to renew enterprise here. If you look at our revenue retention rate, if you look at our strong uptick, uplift at renewals, this points to our competitiveness and strength.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Scott Berg with Needham. Your line is open.

Scott Berg

Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I have one and then a follow-up. I guess I’d like to quantify [inaudible].

Tarek Sherif

Hey Scott, you just faded out. I don’t know if you can hear us.

Scott Berg

Is that any better? I’m sorry about that.

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, that much better.

Scott Berg

Fantastic! Tarek, I think you made the comment on and maybe it was Glen, but I thought it was yourself, was this quarter was the highest number of details ever in a quarter and I just wanted to see if you can help us quantify that may be with any additional data in terms of maybe attach rates or ASPs. Obviously a lot of deals is great, but I just want to see how that may be stacks up against prior quarters in terms of margin.

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, just to clarify. So it said it was the highest number of unique bids that we’ve had and that in the SHYFT business we saw the highest number of signed deals that they’ve had.

I don’t actually have the metric for our total number of signed deals. I know that you know based on sort of the strengths we are seeing in the business, our win rate is definitely up and I don’t have anything quantitative I can share with you right now about ASPs, but I would argue that they’re pretty healthy.

We’re not seeing any kind of pricing degradation or anything like that happening. In fact you know given our attach rates going up, our ASPs are moving higher because if you’re selling Rave plus ePRO of Rave plus RTSM, you are going to see an uplift of 50%, 60%, 70% something like that when you sign up one or if both it will be higher than that.

Scott Berg

Got it, very helpful, thank you. And then on a follow-up perspective, Rouven you had talked about professional services guidance for the year, which I think by my math is roughly $3 million higher than your prior guidance. That has been locked up a couple quarters now. I know you are maintaining your overall revenue guidance which is a big bang, so certainly would encompass a couple of million dollars change. But I guess I wanted to see what’s going on in the business and I guess why is that number higher over two quarters stand, because I don’t remember seeing that in any of your guidance last couple years where you have been constantly working on professional services that much?

Rouven Bergmann

Yeah. So actually what I just – to build on this question before when Sandy asked that – kind of going to the similar point, the one thing to add or cause this wall is that SHYFT professional services has contributed in the third quarter and of course that is net incremental.

We don’t have that in our – in any comparable basis so the like-to-like comparison is a little off, right. So that’s an additional data point that you need to consider has driven the profession services number up. Besides everything else that Tarek and I and Glen just mentioned around the momentum we have in the services business, there is a contribution from SHYFT as well reflected in the third quarter and it’s the first full quarter since the close of the acquisition.

You are right, this was – so this time it’s a big jump up and we are now planning to see like $98 million to $99 million from professional services and so that’s reflects all of those elements. I hope that’s clarifying your question.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Windley with Jefferies. Your lien is open.

David Windley

Hi, thanks, probably follow ups for me. So Rouven, wondering if based on the guidance and parameters you’ve laid out, wondering if it would be reasonable for us to look at SHYFT as something like $2.5 million a quarter. You said $5 million to $6 million, small amount in 2Q, maybe $2.5 million in each of the remaining two quarters and then half or more. Are we thinking kind of more than half of that is in professional services? Is that reasonable?

Rouven Bergmann

No the professional services – so overall it’s reasonable. So the $5 million to $6 million, that is the acquired revenue now in our backlog that we took over with the acquisition of SHYFT and that’s what we are recognizing, it’s a positive we had to write down. That’s what we are recognizing in Q3 and Q4. But the professional services part is much more than the number you referred to. Professional services for that part is more in the range of 30% to 40% of the total revenue $5 million to $6 million. So that’s a bigger impact to profession services than you probably think it is.

David Windley

Sorry, so professional services is 30% to 40% or app services is 30% to 40%?

Rouven Bergmann

No, professional services is – around 40% of the $5 million to $6 million, is professional service revenue.

David Windley

Got it, okay. Probably a question that Glen will jump on, but I’m wondering, you are talking about ePRO and Patient Cloud, what is Medidata doing or seeing in eCOA?

Glen de Vries

Yes so, yeah your right, I’m going to jump all over that. So we actually do both, the ePRO and eCOA. There is probably a bunch of people in our Patient Cloud team who every time I just say ePRO and not ePRO, eCOA are going to demand that I put a quarter in a cookie jar somewhere. But we think that eCOA is an increasingly important tool in clinical development. We are not in the eSource space where you see people trying to kind of replace the full electronic health record infrastructure at a site.

We got people to push data in from eSource platforms. That’s kind of a something that we see a temporary step along the way to better and better as you’ve also heard us talk about in the past, direct actual EHR to the clinical data management way back in the future. But having a tool that has been used by not only a patient, but by a physician in real time to collect data, that’s going to be used for an end point, that’s a 100% part of what we can do and what I was referring to was are ePRO solution. It works the same way, deployed the same way. I mean in fact the site can have a tablet were they do eCOA and eConsent and actually it’s one of our strengths in that market is that we can just do all that in one piece of infrastructure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Donald Hooker with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Donald Hooker

Great, good morning. Just a question, kind of some ball questions as well. In terms of booking mix and trends, I mean you guys seem to be emphasizing single study work that you do, single study relationships that you’re developing. I assume that’s just with smaller kind of startup emerging biotech companies or biopharma companies. Is there a big change there in the percentage of mix towards that? Is that kind of a new trend and are there any kind of implications in terms of price and margin from that?

Tarek Sherif

No, Don I think what we’re doing is just highlighting the strength of the business across the board. We obviously have enterprise deals that signed and our renewal rates are good. We haven’t had a big top 25 to announce, but we are doing quite well in the mid-market. So I wouldn’t make the assumption that it’s just single studies with small organizations. We do see a lot of big volumes through the channel and that’s great, I mean that’s healthy. But we are also still signing enterprise deals.

I think one of the things we also have to think about is that historically the single study is the lead in to us being able to sign an enterprise agreement, because we then bundle multiple studies and upsell that and so I think we’re really just talking about the breadth of our business. We’re not let overly leveraged to single studies and we’re not overly leveraged to enterprise. I think they are both contributing to the growth and the bookings right now.

I would say that you know overall win rate is up, that’s good, and attach rates are moving higher and there’s good momentum there and I think that will be – that’s something that we’ve talked about wanting to do for some time and we are starting to see that actually happened in a – with a lot of momentum, which I think bodes well for the future.

Donald Hooker

Gotcha, and then I guess I think yesterday Oracle looks like it’s planning to acquire goBalto and a lot of focus on you all the time around the front end of the clinical trial patient enrolment feasibility studies and things like that. You guys haven’t really commented much on that, but have you seen momentum there? Can you talk about the front – your customer on the front end of your solution set kind of demand trends or where are you seeing traction or where you hope to see more traction?

Tarek Sherif

So we do this stuff in the kind of clinical trial planning world. When people are using our platform, there is site master data management, we help them look at study designs and think about a little more practical perspective, what sites to work with and also from a more mathematical perspective what’s a good model to think about from an enrolment trend. I mean we have a great data source for that. But yeah I’ll just specifically address goBalto.

I mean I think they do a lot of stuff that’s complementary to us. We’ve always really liked those guys, we are really happy for them and we are actually an old bunch of accounts together where I think there is great opportunity for us to be collaborating. I’m excited about the fact that hopefully those guys now have a little more gas in the tank and we can put some, effort into how we can work with some of their really cool study start up stuff.

So I was just actually with some of the goBalto people of the site, the clinical research sites. So I think what they do is largely complimentary. It’s not like we are absent in the space of thinking about starting up a trial and again we actually saw that as a positive thing for our clients in the industry.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Sean Wieland

Hi thanks. I guess most of my questions have been answered. On SHYFT, can you just maybe talk about since the last quarter since you’ve acquired the business, more from a strategic basis of how that’s positioned both to cross sell within your existing base of enterprise accounts and then how that has strategically positioned you to win more deals as we look out into 2019?

A - Tarek Sherif



Sure, I mean we are just getting started with this – with how we align from a sales perspective. Obviously we said the integration is going well and we got the back office stuff well in hand. Sales organizations are working together. I think we expect to be more synergies as we get into 2019. But it does change the tenor of the conversations we are having.

There is a lot of focus right now on real world evidence. There aren’t any scalable platforms out in the market place currently and so that’s creating a lot of conversations within our existing base and actually quite frankly with other companies who haven’t historically been Medidata customers certainly around EDC. So I think there is a lot of strategic value in that for us.

On the commercial side, that business is starting to ramp and I think SHYFT being part of a larger, well capitalized company and being able to sort of accelerate their development plans and we get them into more accounts, again we are seeing that starting to ramp. Obviously you know 2019 is going to be a big year for us. We are seeing some wins now, but we are also seeing the pipeline really starting to grow and I think that’s important in the partner channel as well.

So I think it’s definitely elevated the conversation in certain parts of organization. It’s given us an entree into organizations we haven’t historically been able to penetrate from an EDC perspective. So there’s a lot more work to be done, but I think there’s a lot of opportunities out there for us as well.

Sean Wieland

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gene Mannheimer with Dougherty & Company. Your line is open.

Gene Mannheimer

Thanks. Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. Can you talk a little bit about the strength of Rave relative to your total subscription revenue growth? So I know that you know historically Rave has been a low to mid-teens grower and maybe that’s dropped off a bit in the first half, but how should we think about that going forward relative to the total subscription pie.

And my follow up follow up would be on SHYFT. Rouven if you said that the revenue from SHYFT is more professional services centric, then is the mix of your core business. Tell us how that becomes accretive in 2019? Thank you.

Rouven Bergmann

Okay, let’s start with the Rave question first, thanks Gene. Yes typically, and I think we’ve been very consistent to say our Rave business is around 12% to 15% grower and it can vary from quarter-to-quarter depending on the mix of deals and that’s not any different right now.

Again, I redirect what Tarek said. We’ve been so focused on this here also to reiterate the strength of this business. If there is no doubt that Rave is winning market share and that we are expanding our share of wallet to the right opportunities, because when you think about the attach opportunity, every time we sell Rave EDC’s, it creates and opportunity to add RTSM, to add ePRO, to add payments, to add ETMS, it creates multiple opportunities for our customers and that’s why this is so strategic and important.

But the 12% to 15% growth is really related to the Rave EDC part and that’s been consistent and it’s doing very well, so that was the first part.

Gene, can you repeat the second question again, I don’t remember?

Gene Mannheimer

Sure. It just relates to the margin profile of a SHYFT and the mix of professional services…

Rouven Bergmann

Okay. I think we’ve – when you look around, SHYFT of course it’s much earlier in their live cycle than where we are. There is a higher service component in delivering their services. So there is a service engineering team, a professional services team that’s also why the cost of revenue part is higher than what you typically see on a percent base from Medidata Core.

Then on the flipside driving a higher percent of professional services, percent of total revenue, it’s around 40%, but that is something, that’s a status quo. When you look forward and of course we are very focused with our investment to provide for the scale and drives us more towards subscription revenue growth and we think that we can – we can through the investments we are making and the scale that we are providing, we can bring those curves pretty much together into the same territory where we are as Medidata today over time.

Thank you. And this concludes the question-and-answer session. I’ll now like to turn the call back over to Tarek Sherif for closing remarks.

Tarek Sherif

Again, thanks for joining us today and I’m looking forward to seeing many of you next week at our next conference in New York City with more than a 1000 other life science leaders and those of you who can’t attend can watch it on the web and otherwise we’ll see you on our Q4 call. Thanks again.

