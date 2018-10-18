I view Netflix as an increasingly risky stock at current levels, and I am using this rally to decrease exposure to Netflix shares.

In addition, the stock's technical image appears to be breaking down, and significant multiple compression is a substantial risk if a market downturn materializes.

Yet, Netflix shares are extremely frothy now, and the stock is going to need about 5 years just to grow into its current valuation.

Netflix has been one of the best performing stock over the last decade.

Source: MyBroadband.com

Netflix: Fade The Rally

I’ve been a Netflix (NFLX) shareholder since early 2011. In that time, Netflix has surged by about 3,600% from a split-adjusted $10 a share, making it one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade. In recent years, international subscriber growth has accelerated, the company has become profitable, momentum with the company has been incredible, and the stock has been on fire.

NFLX 5-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

However, Netflix is not a small cap company anymore. Right now, the company is worth an astounding $160 billion. But trading at 135 times 2018’s expected earnings makes Netflix’s shares appear very frothy at these levels. Additionally, Netflix’s technical image appears to be breaking down, and the stock could face significant multiple compression if a market downturn materializes. Therefore, despite the company’s stellar earnings report, I am using this rally as an opportunity to reduce my position in Netflix’s shares.

Netflix’s Earnings

Netflix’s most recent earnings were good, but are they good enough to sustain the stock price at this level? And if so, for how long?

Revenue came in line with consensus estimates at $4 billion, a 34% YoY increase.

EPS came in at 89 cents vs. estimates of 68 cents, a 31% beat, YoY EPS increased by about 200%.

Domestic adds easily beat estimates coming in at 1.09 million vs. 673,800 estimates.

International adds also beat handily coming in at 5.87 million vs. 4.46 million estimates.

Net adds came in at 6.96 million.

The company also guided to 9.4 million total adds in Q4.

The numbers look great. However, it is important to point out that Netflix disappointed investors in its prior quarter. Incidentally, the company missed on domestic adds by approximately the same margin as it beat this quarter. Q2’s international adds were also disappointing, and lower than estimates. So, if we combine the last two quarters, actual subscriber growth numbers are essentially in line with estimates for the two quarters combined.

As far as the 21-cent EPS beat, it is largely inconsequential in the greater scheme of things. Firstly, the company's earnings often fluctuate from quarter to quarter. There are some beats, as well as some losses. And secondly, Netflix is still expected to report roughly $2.69 in EPS for the year, and next year Netflix is projected to deliver $4.26. Both estimates remain slightly below projections from 90 days ago, despite the recent beat.

Valuation Perspective

Here’s where Netflix starts to get away from many market participants, especially value investors. Just about any way you look at Netflix, the company looks to be notably overvalued right now. If we try to value Netflix on a P/E basis, the company is trading at around 135 times 2018’s projected earnings, and at roughly 86 times 2019’s projected earnings.

Even if we look farther out to 2020, consensus estimates call for EPS of about $6.33, which implies Netflix is currently trading at about 58 times 2020 earnings estimates. Presumably, we would have to go out a few more years, possibly to 2022/2023 to get to a “fair valuation” (20–30 times earnings). And this is assuming a similar level of subscriber growth, and earnings expansion persists.

The problem is that most companies are not valued on projected earnings going out several years. The primary reason is because the growth picture starts to get hazy after a year or two. You never know what could occur regarding competition, consumer habits, the broader economy, stock market, etc.

Paradoxically, the sky-high valuation has not deterred investors from investing in Netflix in recent years. In fact, the stock has experienced enormous demand lately, and shares are up by about 78% just in the last year.

Netflix’s Curious Short Interest

With a sky-high valuation of 135 times this year’s expected earnings, Netflix has a relatively high short interest. About 16.4 million shares are sold short in the company, which equates to about $6 billion at current value. This makes Netflix one of the top 5 U.S. companies sold short by dollar value. The curious thing is that only about 3.7% of Netflix’s shares are sold short, which is relatively low, especially for a company trading at such an astronomical valuation.

The significance here is that the relatively low percentage rate of short interest takes the chance of a potential short squeeze off the table. Additionally, this increases the chances for a buildup of short interest down the line, which could ultimately put substantial pressure on the stock in the future.

Implications Of A Future Downturn

The fundamental image surrounding Netflix is still quite strong right now. Growth is robust and there is no indication that a meaningful slowdown is imminent. However, Netflix’s stock faces a threat from a slightly different direction.

Possibly the single greatest threat to Netflix’s stock is an economic downturn. Yes, I know, this is applicable to just about all stocks. However, Netflix is especially vulnerable for several reasons.

First, Netflix is an extremely high multiple name, and when a downturn occurs that multiple will get compressed substantially. Some stocks may fall by 20–30% in a broader market downturn, but Netflix could easily decline by 50% or more.

Source: Odyssey

In fact, even if Netflix declined by 50% from here, the company would have a share price of about $182, and a P/E ratio of about 70. Even if we use 2019’s consensus estimates, Netflix would still have a forward P/E of 43 after a 50% decline, not exactly a bargain on a P/E basis. So, the stock could easily fall by more than 50% if a serious stock market downturn occurs.

Second, some market participants falsely believe that Netflix’s business will not be significantly affected in an economic downturn. I’ve heard this argument several times, that Netflix will not lose many subscribers in a recession, and possibly even more people will switch to Netflix’s platform.

I don’t buy this argument. In a broad market downturn, consumers look to cut spending in almost any place they can, and it is quite possible that many consumers will cut their Netflix subscriptions to conserve disposable incomes. After all, if you are faced with the decision between a Netflix subscription and putting food on the table, food wins every time.

Third, rotation. Even before a significant market downturn begins, market participants will likely begin to rotate out of Netflix, and other increasingly high multiple tech names in favor of other more defensive sectors, and dividend-yielding value stocks. In fact, Netflix already appears to be the victim of rotation, as the stock was recently down by 26% from its all-time highs, and despite the earnings beat remains off its highs by about 13%.

The Bottom Line

Netflix has been a remarkable stock to own over the past decade, and the company remains fundamentally strong with robust user growth and improving profitability. However, the shares are now priced very richly. Trading at roughly 135 times this year’s estimates, Netflix would need to maintain similar growth for about 5 years just to grow into a reasonable valuation.

Also, there may be a market downturn on the horizon within the next few years, which makes Netflix’s longer-term growth picture hazy. Additionally, Netflix could become a victim of a significant multiple compression in a market downturn, and could potentially decline in value by 50% or more.

Additionally, the stock already appears to be experiencing some rotation, as some market participants seem to be shifting capital away from the ultra-high flying names like Netflix and into more defensive, value-based sectors. Furthermore, Netflix’s technical image has deteriorated somewhat since the highs were reached several months ago.

I am not ready to sell out of my Netflix position completely, but I am using the post-earnings surge to reduce my Netflix holdings. Also, if I did not already have a position in Netflix, I would not initiate one at these levels. There are much safer stocks with plenty of upside potential to invest in besides Netflix, and I believe Netflix shares will be available at cheaper levels in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read my article. If you enjoyed reading it please hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like to be notified about my future ideas feel free to press the "Follow" link.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

Want more? Want full articles that include technical analyses, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio insight, option ideas, price targets, and much more? To learn how to best position yourself for a rally in SLV please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Enjoy access to AIG's top-performing portfolio that has outperformed the S&P 500 by 73% over the past year.

Take Advantage of the limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.