PCI: Still My Top Pick From Pimco

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Pimco Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. With the majority of Pimco CEFs seeing steep losses recently, valuations have come down in turn. PCI was no exception to this trend, but its current valuation has caught my eye in that it is back to being the only Pimco CEF trading at a discount to its NAV. This makes the fund look attractive in comparison to the alternative investments investors could choose within the Pimco family. Furthermore, PCI has some of the best income production figures of all the funds, which tells me the current discount may not last for long. Couple these facts with continued improvement in the U.S. housing market, and PCI seems well poised to head higher as we move closer to 2019.

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation". Currently, the fund trades at $23.32/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1641/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.44%. I recommended PCI in my last review in June, when I felt the fund's outlook was extremely positive. Since that time, PCI has returned just under 4%. This is pretty solid performance, especially considering the recent volatility in the majority of Pimco CEFs. Despite the recent sell-off, or perhaps because of it, PCI remains attractively priced, and I believe PCI remains a buy, for the reasons I will outline in detail below.

A primary reason for my continued bullishness on PCI is certainly because of the fund's valuation. While PCI has notoriously traded at a discount for a long time, the fund has had a strong year, and had pushed the premium in to positive territory for an extended period. While I rode the wave up, I was certainly concerned that PCI, along with most Pimco CEFs, was getting too expensive. As such, I was not completely surprised when PCI fell broadly along with other funds during the sell-off, because the fund was priced higher than its long-term average.

The good news is, with the sell-off, PCI is back at a level I find very attractive. Pimco CEFs, on the whole, rarely trade at discounts, so whenever I find one I always give it a very serious look. Given that PCI is currently the only fund trading at a discount, I am giving it very serious consideration to add to my position. While its discount is just over 1%, this still sets the fund apart from the rest of the pack, and it is also pretty much in line with its average valuation over 2018, as well as the past year. To illustrate, I have compiled relevant metrics related to PCI's valuation in the chart below:

Current Discount to NAV 1.14% Discount to NAV during June review 2.82% 1-Year Average Discount to NAV 2.70% 2018 Average Discount to NAV 2.11%

As you can see, PCI is trading at a slightly higher valuation than it was in June, as well as at a level above its short-term averages. However, it is still at a very reasonable level, and at a price where investors are actually able to purchase the fund for less than its underlying holdings are worth (because of the discount). Furthermore, PCI's underlying assets are holding their own, even as interest rates rise. While many Pimco CEFs, as well as bond funds in general, have seen their NAV's decline this year as the Fed hikes rates, PCI is eking out a positive return in this regard. The fund has seen its NAV gain roughly .38% since 2018 began, and has added .55% over the past trading year. Again, while this does not sound wildly impressive, it has to be put in to context. With interest rates having been increased three times this year, and a fourth hike likely on the way in December, I would expect most bond funds to be seeing declines. PCI has bucked this trend, which is not only an extremely positive sign, but is helping to keep the fund's valuation at such a compelling level.

My takeaway here is simple. For investors looking to initiate a position in a high-yield fund right now, valuation is critically important. While many Pimco CEFs have been high flyers in 2018, the recent sell-off has shown the perils of such investing. While PCI got caught up in the crosshairs as well, the drop has pushed the fund back down to a discount, which is likely not warranted. The fund's underlying value has actually increased this year, and its outlook is solid. Considering many Pimco CEFs saw large drops but still trade at expensive valuations, PCI looks very interesting by comparison.

While I believe PCI's valuation is a standalone reason for consideration of the fund, another vitally important aspect is the fund's income production. While valuation is important, a discount could surely be warranted if a fund was struggling to earn enough income to cover its distribution, or if a negative long-term trend was developing. Fortunately, PCI has very strong income figures, as listed on Pimco's October UNII report. While PCI is the only fund offering at a discount, it is also one of only seven Pimco CEFs (out of twenty) that has a fiscal year to date distribution coverage ratio above 100%. At almost 128% for both its fiscal year and the last three months, PCI actually has the strongest short-term metric as well. Therefore, in summary, PCI has the highest short-term coverage ratio and the cheapest valuation. Sounds like a buy to me.

Aside from current income production, another bright spot is how much income PCI has in reserves. Given that the fund has been consistently over-earning its distribution, PCI has been building to its undistributed net investment income (UNII) for some time. Currently, its UNII sits at $.49/share, which represents three months of income in the bank to act as a cushion in case future income lags. This is a strong figure, and gives me a lot of comfort that the high-yield offered by PCI is safe.

But just how strong a figure is having three months of income in reserves? While it does sound good on the surface, I want to put the metric in perspective to gauge if this is a good reason to buy the fund. To do so, I will compare PCI's income reserves against ten other Pimco CEFs, excluding the funds focused on municipal debt. The comparison is listed in the chart below:

Fund Months of Income in Reserve PCI 3 PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) 2 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 1 PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) 1.5 PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) 3 PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) Negative PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) 1 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Negative PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) 2 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) Negative PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) Negative

Once again, we see PCI leading the pack. Therefore, when considering PCI's valuation and income production, especially when compared to alternative Pimco funds, choosing PCI seems essentially a no-brainer.

While I have laid out a reasonable case for choosing PCI as an investment, the fact is the discussion focused mostly on past performance. What is probably more important, is the fund's outlook heading in to the new year. Fortunately, again, I have reasons to be optimistic. For the purposes of this review, I will focus on PCI's largest sector exposure, the mortgage debt space, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Pimco

Clearly, what is good (or bad) for the mortgage market will impact PCI, so let us consider what happened last quarter in this space. Again, the news is roundly positive. While Q2 this year showed a substantial decrease in the number of mortgages currently in foreclosure, Q3 continued this trend. In fact, the number of foreclosure filings in Q3 was down 6% from Q2, and was down 8% in a year over year comparison. This shows strength in the housing market, and a continuance of a decade long trend, sending foreclosures filing to their lowest level in almost 13 years, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: PR Newswire

I'm very encouraged by this progress because foreclosures have been declining for quite some time, making continued progress more difficult. Yet, progress has occurred anyway, pointing to overall strength in both the housing and employment markets. With employment figures and home values climbing, homeowners have increased incentives to stay, and remain, current on their mortgages. From an investment standpoint, you would not want to lose an appreciating asset to foreclosure, and that seems to be playing out broadly in the U.S. housing market. Homeowners are paying their bills, on time, and that bodes well for investors who own the debt to these assets, as in the case with PCI.

While I have laid out an argument for buying PCI, that is not to suggest this is a risk-free investment. In fact, high-yield funds could certainly come under pressure as interest rates rise, since the resulting higher rates will increase interest expenses across corporations and governments alike. Furthermore, PCI is highly leveraged, with total effective leverage of almost 46% of total assets. This costs shareholders over 2% annually in interest expenses. Given the fund's positive performance, this is justifiable, but if the trade starts to move in the other direction, the high amount of leverage will magnify any potential losses. Therefore, investors should be aware that there is the risk of large swings in both directions, which can sometimes be overlooked when the long-term trend is positive. While I feel PCI will indeed move higher, I am making a point not to be complacent to the downside risk. If income production falters, or the NAV begins to reverse course, I would consider exiting this investment because of the risk profile that is present.

PCI has been my top Pimco holding for a while now, but the fund was not immune to the recent steep drops Pimco CEFs experienced across the board. While it hurt to see some gains wiped out in a such a short time period, I believe the fund will recover in the near term. The drop represents an opportune time to either initiate or add to long positions, in my opinion, because it has pushed the fund's valuation down to a point where it is once again trading at a discount to NAV. Not only that, but PCI is the cheapest Pimco CEF available in that regard. Of course, discounts are often valid in the high-yield space, but with respect to PCI, in this instance it seems unjustifiable. The fund's income metrics are strong, and the underlying holdings exposed to U.S. mortgage debt should perform well as delinquencies remain well below historical averages. While further volatility could certainly lay ahead, PCI remains a reasonably priced fund and its current price should be viewed as a solid entry point. Therefore, I continue to recommend investors consider initiating positions in PCI at this time.

