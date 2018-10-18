How Safe Is Kraft Heinz's Dividend?

Kraft Heinz's dividend is covered by earnings for the time being, but the same cannot be said for the company's free cash flow.

In this article, we perform a deep dive on the company's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

Accordingly, investors are often concerned with the sustainability of the company's dividend payments.

The Kraft Heinz Company has one of the highest dividend yields among large-cap consumer staples stocks.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has one of the highest dividend yields among the large-cap consumer staples investment universe. The company's stock is used by many investors to increase the yield of their investment portfolios.

With that said, investing in high-yield dividend stocks like Kraft Heinz is sometimes risky because of the elevated probability of a dividend cut.

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Kraft Heinz's dividend safety. If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Kraft Heinz's Business Model

To begin, let's talk about Kraft Heinz's business model. Kraft Heinz is a processed food and beverage company whose product portfolio includes condiments, sauces, cheese & dairy, frozen & chilled meals, and infant diet and nutrition. The company was created in 2015 in a merger between Kraft Food Group and the H.J. Heinz Company. Kraft Heinz is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and trades with a market capitalization of $67 billion.

Kraft Heinz is a well-known blue-chip stock because of its low risk and dividend yield. In fact, Kraft Heinz is one of the few publicly-traded companies that has a yield above 4%. This makes the company attractive for retirees and other income-oriented investors.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Safety Relative To Earnings

First, let's discuss Kraft Heinz's dividend safety in the context of the company's current earnings.

Kraft Heinz does not provide financial guidance when it publishes its quarterly earnings releases. With that said, we can use the company's performance through the first half of 2018 to estimate its full-year earnings per share and then use the twelve-month figure to measure the company's dividend safety.

When Kraft Heinz reported second-quarter financial results on August 3, the company noted that it generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 through the first half of the year. Given this performance as well as the fact that the fourth quarter tends to be the largest for Kraft Heinz, we believe the company is likely to generate 2018 adjusted EPS of about $3.75.

For context, Kraft Heinz currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, which implies a payout ratio of 67%.

Using earnings, Kraft Heinz's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Safety Relative To Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company's dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Kraft Heinz's current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

Since free cash flow can vary wildly from quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of capital expenditures, we believe that considering Kraft Heinz's free cash flow during the most recent fiscal year makes the most sense here. In fiscal 2017, Kraft Heinz generated $527 million of cash flow from operating activities and spent $1.2 billion on capital expenditures. In other words, the company had negative free cash flow in the reporting period.

Fiscal 2016 was not much better. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of $2.6 billion and spent $1.2 billion on capital expenditures, which implies 2016 free cash flow of $1.4 billion. Kraft Heinz paid $3.6 billion in common share dividends during the same time period, which implies a free cash flow payout ratio of over 257%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is very different: Kraft Heinz's dividend is not currently covered by the company's free cash flow, although this could change if the company slowed its pace of capital expenditures.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Safety Relative To Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Kraft Heinz's current dividend safety in the context of the company's historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company's recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings per share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Unfortunately, for Kraft Heinz, the company did not exist in its current form during that time period. With that said, it can be useful to look at the performance of the ancestor companies to gain an understanding of how today's Kraft Heinz would perform during an economic contraction.

The performance of the original H.J. Heinz Company during the 2007-2009 financial crisis is shown below:

2007 earnings per share: $2.39

2008 earnings per share: $2.67

2009 earnings per share: $2.94

2010 earnings per share: $2.73

2011 earnings per share: $3.09

As you can see, the company's earnings growth was minimally affected during the last recession.

Similarly, the performance of the original Kraft Food Group during the 2007-2009 financial crisis is shown below:

2007 earnings per share: $1.62

2008 earnings per share: $1.92

2009 earnings per share: $2.03

2010 earnings per share: $2.39

2011 earnings per share: $1.99

Like Heinz before it, Kraft's earnings were generally unchanged during the financial crisis. Accordingly, we believe that today's Kraft Heinz has very little chance of cutting its dividend during future recessions.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Safety Relative To Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Kraft Heinz's current dividend safety is by looking at the company's current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company's weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company's adjusted net income will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of the most recent reporting period, Kraft Heinz had $34.1 billion of debt outstanding. The company generated $635 million of interest expense during the first six months of the fiscal year, which implies a weighted average interest rate of 3.7%.

The following image shows how changes to Kraft Heinz's weighted average interest rate would impact the company's dividend coverage, as measured by adjusted net income.

As the image shows, Kraft Heinz's weighted average interest rate would need to rise to approximately the 6% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by adjusted net income. Accordingly, we believe that Kraft Heinz's debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Conclusion

Kraft Heinz's high dividend yield leads many investors to question the safety of its dividend payment.

In this article, we examined the company's dividend safety relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt levels. We concluded that the company's dividend is currently covered by its earnings, but it has not been covered by its free cash flow in recent years. For risk-averse investors, this is certainly a trend that should be monitored closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.