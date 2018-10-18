Forget High-Yield Risk. Get High Yield From Dividend Aristocrats While Lowering Market Risk

Today, I provide a current example of doing exactly this using Engineered Income Investing techniques.

Earn double-digit yield rates from conservative Dividend Aristocrats while at the same time reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

Ghouls may have started eating market profits a bit early this October, but the past week market swoon has opened Zombie hunting season. I first wrote about a unique set of 8 stocks that have a unique record of more than 100 years paying dividends with never a cut or interruption. These are my Dividend Zombies that just refuse to die.

In the world of income investing, it's all about value, cash flows, and dividend safety. So long as you enter at the right price and the company has a long history of paying safe dividends, along with current cash flow trends solidly covering the dividend, you have no risk other than choosing to liquidate in a down market. If you are prepared to focus on value and dividend safety, you can ride out downturns virtually risk free and harvest superior cash income at superior yields without the normal high risk associated with double-digit yields.

Today, I'll take a current look at zombie classic; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK):

Company: Stanley Black & Decker

Current Price: $128.52

Dividend: $2.64 (2.03%) ex-div ~12/6/18

Fair Value: (per YDP): $132.66 (for 1.99% historical yield trend)

P/E Fair Value: $127.00 (for 19.05 historical ratio average). Good correlation

Prior Results

We began Engineered Income Investing coverage of SWK back on 5/27/15 with cash secured puts using the 142-day $105.00 @ $5.80 for net covering cash of $99.20. Shares were presented at end of the contract, and we followed with 2 covered call contracts, the final one called away early for dividend on 5/26/16. Covered call premiums totaled $4.10 and an additional $1.10 in dividends was harvested. Total gains were $11.00 for the 12-month period opened with net covering cash of $99.20. This gain was an 11.09% annual yield rate.

Current Outlook

After spending the past 20 months in a price bubble, shares of SWK corrected with the broader markets and are now trading at $129.77, well below fair value of $132.66.

A check on the cash flow and dividend health confirms all is going well. Dividend payout ratios remain rock solid, near historic lows, under 40%.

Dividends of $363 million plus annual debt service of $46.6 million plus capital expenditures of $442.4 million combine to an annual outlay of $852 million. These figures are easily covered by the $976.2 million free cash flow, further backed solidly by the $1.987 billion FFO (funds from operations).

Revenues and cash flow are rising while total annual dividend distributions are actually falling thanks to a strong share buyback program. This is indeed the profile of an unstoppable zombie that weathers all conditions.

A look at the numbers on a per-share basis confirms revenue and cash flows are growing well and at a fairly steady pace also. Growth continues with no dilution of shareholder interests.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal

YDP fair value for the current $2.64 dividend calculates to $132.66 at the historical yield average of 1.99%. This valuation metric is well correlated historically and also supported by P/E valuations, currently in a similar range at $127.00 and with a modestly less strong historical correlation for value.

A check of correlation between the ratio of Predicted Fair Value (Price) to the Dividend distributions [D] confirms that indeed share price is very strongly inversely correlated to dividend yield, as expected from the P=D/Y form of writing the Y= D/P equation, using Y = historical average Yield and Dividend distributions to predict P (fair value). -1.0 would be perfect 100% correlation. We see a very strong > -0.98 dominated at most times.

Tech Chart Notes

The price chart clearly shows the recent 20-month bubble and return to value pricing now.

With shares only recently returned from > 25% price bubble and still in a weak technical trend, conservative strategies for entering SWK may be preferable.

Covered Option Opportunities

Stanley's shares are currently trading below fair value. This dividend aristocrat is normally prized for its 2.05% dividend backed by > 25 years of annual increases. Today, covered option writing opportunities exist for you to generate SWK income at 15% annualized yield rates while at the same time reducing current market risk by more than 6%.

Consider writing cash secured puts using the 31-day contracts for 11/16/18 $120.00 at $1.70 premium. This is an absolute cash boost of 1.34% (15.78% annualized yield rate).

Update

***Addendum added while awaiting publication***



Since the time of original writing, SWK shares have plunged $8.50 to currently trade at $120.00.

I am therefore adding updated option chain pricing and an idea for a buy-write at these very attractive prices (note that I have added this b/w trade into my own personal account at the time of this addendum).

Consider a buy-write with market leg of $120.23 and using a covered call leg for the 20-day $130.00 @ $1.40 premium for a net debit of $118.83. This is an absolute gain on net covering cash of 1.18% (14.83% annualized yield rate). Combined with the 2.19% dividend yield, total yield rate is 17.02%. If called away, there is an additional $9.77 intrinsic gain within the 29-day contract period (an added 103.5% annualized yield rate). The net debit at $118.83 is 1.16% discount below retail market for a current net entry price.

Closing Thoughts

It is always best to use covered options inside a tax sheltered account. If doing so in a taxable account, be aware of the potential tax consequences if shares are called away at a significant intrinsic gain. Tax liabilities in such cases may exceed the entire premiums gained.

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Richard

