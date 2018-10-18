The Parking REIT Starts $100 Million IPO Process

When we learn more details from management about the IPO, I'll provide an update.

The firm owns 42 parking facilities in the U.S. and seeks to acquire more as part of a consolidation play.

The Parking REIT has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

The Parking REIT (PARK) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm operates as a real estate investment trust, focused on owning and operating vehicle parking facilities.

PARK is pursuing a strategy of parking facility consolidation. The firm has had a recent history of a financial restatement, firing its auditor and indictments of 2017 merger partner MVP I senior company personnel.

Company & Business

Las Vegas, Nevada-based The Parking REIT was founded in 2015 with the intent to invest in parking facilities, including vehicle parking garages, parking lots and other parking structures throughout the US.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Michael V. Shustek, who has been with the firm since inception, was previously President at Vestin Group.

The Parking REIT has acquired interests in 42 parking facilities located in 17 states. The firm is managed by MVP Realty Advisors, LLC dba The Parking REIT Advisors, a Nevada limited liability company.

Below is a map showing the trust’s parking facility locations:

(Source: PARK S-11)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the US parking lots and garages industry was valued at $10 billion and is projected to grow during the period between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the increase in the values of residential and nonresidential construction, particularly mixed-use developments.

Major competitors that provide or are developing parking and garages include:

ABM Industries (ABM)

Indigo

SP Plus (SP)

Management believes the parking facility industry is fragmented, where 65% of parking owners only own one property and is, therefore, an excellent candidate for targeted consolidation.

Financial Performance

PARK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant growth in topline revenue

Uneven modified FFO

Negative debt leverage ratio

Below are the company’s financial results since inception on May 4, 2015 (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: PARK S-11)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $10.3 million

2017: $10.4 million

2016: $1.6 million

Modified FFO

1H 2018: ($3.6 million)

Leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA)

December 31, 2017: (31.8)

IPO Details

PARK intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

repay approximately $9.1 million in outstanding indebtedness, which is currently pre-payable without penalty; and the remainder for general corporate and working capital purposes, including to acquire additional parking facilities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

