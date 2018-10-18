International Petroleum's Acquisition Of BlackPearl Is A Win-Win

My valuation reflects a potential upside of 100% with limited downsize due to the low-cost producing assets of the combined company.

Win-win situation: BlackPearl obtains financing from International Petroleum's strong FCF generation, and BlackPearl will return plenty of FCF when the gap between WCS and WTI closes.

Plenty of room for growth: IPCO has 61% of 'mature assets' vs 12% in BlackPearl's assets.

Strategic and opportunistic acquisition: BlackPearl's valuation was depressed due to the huge WCS to WTI differential.

The International Petroleum acquisition of the BlackPearl assets is a strategic move, and quite opportunistic due to the current depressed valuation of the Canadian heavy oil producers, caused by the huge gap between WCS and WTI prices, that has even widened to historical highs the same week as the acquisition was announced.

I estimate that BlackPearl assets were trading at 0.2 times its P/NAV before the acquisition was announced, meanwhile that International Petroleum was trading at 0.7 P/NAV.

International Petroleum shares were -16% down in the 5 following trading sessions since the acquisition was announced. I think that Mr Market didn't like the implied dilution from the acquisition.

The company is underfollowed and this could represent an opportunity to buy an E&P company with a wide discount to its intrinsic value.

Please note that all the financial data and share prices in reference to BlackPearl will be in Canadian Dollars, and for International Petroleum will be in US Dollars, the reporting currency for each company.

Acquisition Rationale

The International Petroleum management team knows well BlackPearl and its assets, because BlackPearl is also part of the Lundin Group of Companies. The Lundin Family holds a participation of about 12% in BlackPearl and a 33% of International Petroleum.

Source: Lundin Group of Companies

Ramping up production : the company's guidance for the upcoming Q2 2019 is 16,000 bopd , or a +45% increase from the latest reported production at the end of the Q2 2018 of 11,000 bopd. Almost all of the production increase will come from the 'Onion Lake Thermal' assets, which have a lower decile operating costs of about ~CAD$10/bbl.

: the company's guidance for the upcoming Q2 2019 is , or a +45% increase from the latest reported production at the end of the Q2 2018 of 11,000 bopd. Low cost producer : The reported all-in breakeven costs are ~CAD$27/bbl, including initial and sustaining capital.

: The reported all-in breakeven costs are ~CAD$27/bbl, including initial and sustaining capital. Long life producing assets : the company reports a reserve life of +20 years in its current most productive asset -Onion Lake Thermal- based in a 'potential production' of 20,000 bopd.

: the company reports a reserve life of +20 years in its current most productive asset -Onion Lake Thermal- based in a 'potential production' of 20,000 bopd. Plenty of room to increase production : The Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves are 12% in BlackPearl versus the 61% in International Petroleum.

: The Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves are 12% in BlackPearl versus the 61% in International Petroleum. BlackPearl's reserves are ~99% oil, by acquiring these assets, International Petroleum will increase its 2P oil reserves base from the current 42% to the 74%:

Source: BlackPearl acquisition presentation

What International Petroleum is doing here is to combine its strong FCF generation with much less mature assets from BlackPearl, which will require a lot of cash to develop its non-producing reserves.

For instance, the phases 1 & 2 of the 'Onion Lake Thermal' project required an investment of about CAD$413 million in the last four years, we will explain this project below.

Lukas Lundin: This is exactly the right time in the resource cycle to be pursuing this strategy. Right now, the Canadian oil patch is getting killed by the differential, which is enormous, but over time we think that’s going to change because there’s going to be some pipelines coming up. So, if you survive this short-term pain, the long-term gain is very big. Source: BlackPearl acquisition press release & Bloomberg

BlackPearl: Assets

All of the core properties are located in Canada:

Onion Lake , Saskatchewan: Primary: A conventional heavy oil property. Thermal (SAGD): The first phase was put on production in 2015 and the second phase was put on production in the second quarter of 2018.

, Saskatchewan: Mooney , Alberta: a conventional heavy oil property currently developed using both horizontal drilling and ASP flooding.

, Alberta: a conventional heavy oil property currently developed using both horizontal drilling and ASP flooding. John Lake , Alberta: A conventional heavy oil property.

, Alberta: A conventional heavy oil property. Blackrod, Alberta: A bitumen property (oil sands), in the exploration and evaluation phase, located in the Athabasca oil sands region in which the Company is currently operating a pilot project using the SAGD recovery process

Onion Lake Thermal - Aerial photo. Source: Company

Properties summary:

Core Properties 2P Reserves MMbls Production Q2 2018 bopd Potential Production bopd Onion Lake Primary 4.7 1,558 2,000 Onion Lake Thermal 138.5 7,482 12,000 - 18,000 Mooney 15.7 1,061 3,000 - 5,000 John Lake 2.7 585 1,000 Blackrod Pilot 0 401 80,000 Other 0 163 - Total 161.6 11,250 98,000 - 104,000

Source: Author using company filings

As you can see, the main part of the production comes from the 'Onion Lake Thermal' assets. This area accounted for 80% of total production in the Q2 2018, and is still ramping up production.

BlackPearl: Reserves

Now, let's take a look to the 2P reserves:

And the 2C are:

Source: Company

Rounding, the company has a 20% of 2P reserves and a 80% in 2C, making a total of about 802 MMboe.

Source: Company

Furthermore, the company has increased its 2P and 2C reserves with the expansion plans developed in the last years, as you can see in this graph:

Source: Author using company filings

These core properties provide the Company with a combination of short-term cash flow generation and medium- and longer-term reserves and production growth on multi-phase low decline projects using both EOR and SAGD thermal recovery processes. Source: Company

BlackPearl: Potential Production

The company is still ramping up the production for the Onion Lake Thermal Phase 2 and has plenty of room to keep developing its producing assets:

Source: Company

After the acquisition, I think that BlackPearl could bring forward its expansion plans for the Onion Lake Thermal Phase 3, using the 'new' available FCF that International Petroleum will provide.

The company could increase the production developing the projects in:

Onion Lake Thermal 'Phase 3': There are still no details about this expansion, but each of the first two phases required an investment of about CAD$207 million for a production capacity of about 6,000 bopd, then we could estimate a similar CapEx and potential production for the upcoming Phase 3.

Source: Company

Blackrod 'Phase 1': the company reported a estimated cost for this project of around CAD$800 million for a production capacity of about 20,000 bopd.

Onion Lake is economic @ ≈US$40/bbl WTI and Blackrod is economic at US$55+/bbl WTI (with normalized differentials) Source: Company

As you can imagine, the short-term project should be the Phase 3 expansion in Onion Lake Thermal, and Blackrod Phase 1 could be developed in the long-term if the WTI prices are well above US$55/bbl.

BlackPearl: A Brief History

The company was previously known as 'Pearl Exploration' until January 2009, when they acquired 'BlackCore Resources', then they've changed the company's name for the actual 'BlackPearl Resources'.

In conjunction with the acquisition, they hired a new senior management team from 'BlackRock Ventures', including:

John Festival : BlackPearl's actual CEO . He was in charge of BlackRock Ventures Inc. This company was sold to Shell Canada Limited for CAD$2.4 billion in May, 2006, or 48 times its invested capital during 7 years. He will join to the International Petroleum Board of Directors.

: BlackPearl's actual . He was in charge of BlackRock Ventures Inc. This company was to Shell Canada Limited during 7 years. He will join to the International Petroleum Board of Directors. Don Cook : BlackPearl's actual CFO , has more than 30 years of experience in the oil & gas industry.

: BlackPearl's actual , has more than 30 years of experience in the oil & gas industry. Ed Sobel : BlackPearl's actual Vice President of Exploration, with more than 20 years in heavy oil.

: BlackPearl's actual Vice President of Exploration, with more than 20 years in heavy oil. Chris Hogue: Vice President, Operations, as Ed Sobel, he also has more than 20 years of experience in the heavy oil industry.

Seeing their track record in 'BlackRock Ventures' I think that International Petroleum is adding very talented, experienced and valuable people to the company.

You can check further details about the current management team here.

From 2009, the new management team has focused on reduce the operating costs, developing just the lower cost producing assets, even discarding promising areas like San Miguel in the US, financing its expansion mainly with debt and the Operating Cash Flow that was generated by the company even during the downturn. The management met its own expectations repeatedly, with no excuses, for instance:

Source: Company

The management team also delivered their two last projects ahead of time and... in budget!. I'm talking about the Phases 1 & 2 of the 'Onion Thermal Lake', here you can check a schedule for the project that was successfully completed:

Source: Company

BlackPearl: All-in Breakeven Costs

First of all, I would like to highlight the ultra-low costs in the Onion Lake Thermal:

Source: BlackPearl 2017 report

In 2017, the costs/boe for the Thermal production were a ~55% lower than the conventional production, and for the Production Costs/boe were at similar levels, even below of the H1 2017:

Source: BlackPearl Q2 2018 MD&A

Of course, this low cost production requires a lot of previous CapEx investment in infrastructure like the CPF, pipelines, drilling... But, in return, the company has long-term low cost producing assets with a low maintenance CapEx.

After contact with the company's investor relations, they reported a estimated annual CapEx for the Onion Lake Thermal Phase 1 of about ~CAD$10 million, that would represent about CAD$4.6/bbl for an average production of 6,000 bopd.

In addition, the last two years the company reported the following operating netback per boe:

Source: BlackPearl 2017 report

And these are my estimations for the "All-in breakeven costs" in the following years, please note that I'm excluding unpredictable items like the gain/loss on risk management contracts:

Source: Author using company filings and his own estimates.

To be conservative, I'm using a 'bit higher' operating cost/bbl than in the previous years. This should be lower, specially for the Thermal extraction as it happened in the previous quarters.

The Maintenance CapEx of about CAD$25 million is a personal estimation of the company for the current producing assets. I'm assuming that the remaining CapEx is a non-recurring item that would be used for expansion and improvement of the production.

If you don't trust this maintenance CapEx, just take a look at the evolution of the reported CapEx in the last years, since the new management took charge of the business, specially at what happened after the 2014-2015 downturn:

Source: Author using company filings

As you can see, during the downturn, the company reduced drastically the CapEx to just CAD$9.3 million in 2016.

I also found interesting the CapEx investment per zone, for the same period, as you can imagine, the highest expenditure was for the development of the Onion Lake Thermal Phases 1 & 2:

Source: Author using company filings

WCS To WTI Differential

BlackPearl reports a possible improvement in differentials for three different time periods:

Short term – improved rail logistics

Mid term – one of 3 pipelines built

Longer term – all 3 pipelines built

Source: Company

In the acquisition presentation, the company also shared an illustrative graph about the new upcoming capacity for the next years, mainly from the ENB Line 3 replacement and the rail loading capacity:

Source: Company

I also found a 'Fair value' calculation for the discount between Western Canadian Select and WTI in two different scenarios, ranging from US$15 to US$20 approximately, well below from the current discount of more than US$50:

Source: Scotiabank

In summary, we could see a reduction in the differential as soon as the heavy oil refineries resumes their "normal production", or when the new pipeline capacity comes online, probably for the late H2 2019.

For additional information, I recommend the readers to keep updated with articles like the Trans Mountain pipeline setback from the Seeking Alpha collaborator HFI Research -whom I thank for sharing so valuable content- or the latest news about the oil sands and heavy canadian oil from JWN Energy.

Acquisition: Purchase Price Analysis

International Petroleum Corp. and BlackPearl Resources Inc. are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement under which IPC will acquire all of the shares of BlackPearl based upon a share exchange ratio of 0.22 shares of IPC for each BlackPearl share (the “Transaction”). Based upon a volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the IPC Shares for the last thirty days, this represents an acquisition price of CAD 1.85 per BlackPearl share representing a premium of 42% to the closing price of the BlackPearl Shares on October 9, 2018 or a premium of 49% to the VWAP of the BlackPearl Shares for the last thirty days. The acquisition remains subject to shareholder approvals of both IPC and BlackPearl and certain regulatory approvals, with completion expected in December 2018. Source: BlackPearl acquisition press release

This would represent that International Petroleum should issue about 76.1 million of new shares if the transaction is approved, or a dilution for the existing shareholders of 86.5%, based on the Q2 2018 outstanding shares of 87.9 million,

In the Valuation part I will estimate a NAV for the "post-transaction" company.

Regarding the 2P reserves, International Petroleum would have a more diversified portfolio, with a higher oil weight (from 42% to 74%) and a longer reserves life:

Source: Company

Valuation: BlackPearl

Due to the volatility of the WCS barrel prices it will be impossible to predict the cash flows for the short-term, but I've prepared some calculations under different barrel price scenarios and WCS to WTI differential:

Source: Author using his own estimations

Please note that I'm using above of average WCS to WTI differentials due to the uncertainty of when this gap would be closed.

In summary, the company only would lose money with WCS barrel prices of ~US$20, as it is been the case recently, but I think that this huge discount is only temporary for the reasons above mentioned:

Source: oilprice.com

Valuation: International Petroleum

For International Petroleum, I've published an article talking about the Q1 results, and I make a FCF estimation of ~US$160 million, but this was based in a Brent price range between $60 to $70.

Then, it would be realistic to estimate a higher Free Cash Flow generation for the FY2018. Here we have the latest reported Cash Flow of the company:

Source: International Petroleum Q2 2018 MD&A

In this case, I prefer to exclude the positive Changes in working capital, because these are a non-recurrent item, then, we would have a OCF of ~US$136 million for the H1 2018.

To be conservative, I just will double the OCF for the FY2018 to US$272 million, but please note that the average Brent barrel prices were higher during the Q3 than in the Q2, and Q4 is being even better.

The latest reported CapEx estimation of International Petroleum was US$44 million, I will consider it 100% maintenance to be conservative -again-, then we would have an FCF estimation for the FY2018 of ~US$228 million.

2018 Capital Expenditure Forecast: 44.0 MUSD (Q1 39.4 MUSD) Source: Company Corporate Presentation

Valuation: Post-Transaction Company

I will estimate a lower FCF generation for International Petroleum in 2019, rounding it to US$200 million. In this case, my estimations are:

Source: Author using his own estimations

Then, even if the Market decides to keep International Petroleum undervalued with a EV/FCF of just 6 times, we would have a potential upside of 28% for 2019. Please use your favorite multiple.

I consider this valuation asymmetric, with more potential upside than possible downside in case that the oil market crashes again.

In my previous article about International Petroleum, published in May 2018, I estimated a potential upside of ~94% in the short-term due to the high FCF generation from their mature assets. Now, this upside could be even higher, a 143% considering the same EV/FCF multiple of 10x.

Furthermore, the BlackPearl assets should generate a much higher FCF in the mid-term, specially when the gap WCS to WTI gets closer, maybe for 2020.

But, the FCF will depend of two variables: the brent barrel prices and the WCS to WTI differential, so, we may take a look to the Net Asset Value.

For the NAV estimation, I'm using the 2P reserves NPV reported by International Petroleum in its reserves report and for Blackpearl in its 2017 Annual Information Form:

Source: Author using his own estimations

So, even with the dilution, seems that International Petroleum is returning additional NAV/Share to its shareholders.

Based in the NAV valuation, we would have a higher Market Capitalization/NAV discount. I consider this discount a "margin of safety" for the investment.

Mispricing

I think that the market is just overreacting with the recent sell-off of the International Petroleum shares (-16% in 5 trading sessions).

Source: investing.com

Furthermore, International Petroleum is recent spinoff (the IPO was in April 2017) and an underfollowed Small-Cap, in fact, most of the analysts are "locals" from Sweden -some of them only write their reports in Swedish-, and this could represent an opportunity to buy an E&P company with a wide discount to its intrinsic value.

With the acquisition, the company could also be more known among institutional investors, specially from Canada, where BlackPearl had a trading volume of ~CAD$300,000/day versus the ~CAD$42,400/day of International Petroleum in the Toronto Stock Exchange. Institutional investors like 'Burgundy Asset Management' and 'Franklin Templeton' have -or maybe, had- important positions in BlackPearl as of June 30, 2018 (15% and 12% of the company, respectively).

Usually, the sell-side E&P analysts just value the E&P companies that they follow based on generic information like the 2P reserves NAV, but this would omit other valuable assets like:

2C reserves of 853 MMboe.

of 853 MMboe. Production assets : for example, BlackPearl invested about CAD$413 million just in the Onion Lake Thermal Project in the last four years, the main part of the expenses were for PP&E (CPF...).

: for example, BlackPearl invested about CAD$413 million just in the Onion Lake Thermal Project in the last four years, the main part of the expenses were for PP&E (CPF...). FPSO vessel : it was almost sold for US$265 million in 2016 versus its actual Net Book Value of just US$107 million.

: it was almost sold for US$265 million in 2016 versus its actual Net Book Value of just US$107 million. Reserves growth : in the last 9 years the company multiplied by 7 its 2P reserves in Canada, increasing them from 22.3 MMboe in 2009 to 161.6 at the end of 2017, or a CAGR of 25%.

: in the last 9 years the company multiplied by 7 its 2P reserves in Canada, increasing them from 22.3 MMboe in 2009 to 161.6 at the end of 2017, or a CAGR of 25%. Production growth: as I've justified above, BlackPearl will increase its production +45% in 2019, and the company could start new expansion projects.

Furthermore, I think that the market simply doesn't like any asset related with the WCS due to the actual -and temporary- huge differential with the WTI prices, an example of 'market sentiment'.

Some of these reasons -or all of them- could offer us the opportunity to buy an undervalued company.

Risks

Oil downturn : it's obvious that the E&P companies completely depends on the oil prices. This risk is partially mitigated by the low production costs of the assets, the share price could suffer during a low oil prices environment, of course, but my estimations are that the company would generate FCF with Brent Barrel prices above US$35-40 and/or WCS above US$25-30. Even if the share price goes down a -50% I would consider it simply temporary volatility, but is just my opinion and you may judge this downside risk implications by yourself.

: it's obvious that the E&P companies completely depends on the oil prices. This risk is partially mitigated by the low production costs of the assets, the share price could suffer during a low oil prices environment, of course, but my estimations are that the company would generate FCF with Brent Barrel prices above US$35-40 and/or WCS above US$25-30. Even if the share price goes down a -50% I would consider it simply temporary volatility, but is just my opinion and you may judge this downside risk implications by yourself. Debt: An inherent risk to every cyclical company. International Petroleum has already reduced its debt by ~US$100 million during the H1 2018. I estimate that the Net Financial Debt/FCF could be ~1x after the upcoming Q3 results. Furthermore, in case of need, the CapEx could be drastically reduced, like BlackPearl did in 2016.

For a complete list of risks, I encourage you to read my previous articles about International Petroleum.

Conclusion

As I've justified above, the BlackPearl acquisition makes a lot of sense and adds value to the company in a NAV/Share basis, and will boost the future FCF generation of the company if they decide to develop the Onion Lake Thermal Phase 3 (+6,000 bopd) or the Blackrod SAGD project (+20,000 bopd).

With this acquisition, International Petroleum is:

Multiplying its reserves: 2p x2.3 and 2C x6.

Increasing its reserve life +7 years

Increasing its boepd production +50% in the years ahead (as it was reported in the acquisition presentation)

(as it was reported in the acquisition presentation) Increasing the NAV/Share a 11%, even with the implied dilution, International Petroleum is generating value for the current shareholders.

Regarding the valuation part, I think that International Petroleum is undervalued based in the estimated FCF for 2019, with a potential upside between the 28% for the 'base' scenario and 143% for the 'best' case.

Thanks to the Mr Market's rapid sell-off, the NAV discount to the Market Capitalization has increased from the acquisition announcement.

I strongly believe in the management's capital allocation due its proven track record of value creation.

For all the mentioned reasons, I think that International Petroleum is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPCFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not represent any kind of investment recommendation.



