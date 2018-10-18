Gamida IPO: Phase 3 Of Development

The company issued several patents that were not registered in the balance sheet. They should be valuable, and the market should appreciate them.

With an expected enterprise value of $185 million, Gamida (GMDA) does not seem undervalued as compared to other peers with similar size. With that, the company could represent an opportunity. There are relevant institutional investors inside. The target market is expected to represent $37.61 billion in 2025. Finally, data will be released in 2019 and 2020, so the stock price is expected to move a lot in the next two years.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Incorporated in Israel and headquartered in Jerusalem, Gamida is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies intended to treat cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases.

Source: Gamida-cell

The company’s lead candidate is NiCord, a NAM-expanded cord blood cell therapy intended to treat patients who need a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. With this product candidate at a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and 120 patients being currently tested, the company seems to be an interesting name. Investors will need to remember that top-line data is expected to be released in the first half of 2020.

The market participants willing to invest right now in Gamida will appreciate that clinical data from other Phase 1/2 clinicals is expected in 2019. NiCord also is being tested for the treatment of bone marrow failure disorders, aplastic anemia, a rare, life-threatening hematological disorder.

Finally, the company has another product candidate, which uses NAM technology for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. This other product candidate is at Phase 1 of the development, and Gamida is expected to release data in 2019. The market will be ready to assess the data, which could make the share price increase if beneficial.

The image below provides details about the pipeline as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

NAM-Based Cell Expansion Technology

With most cell-based therapies having the requirement of sufficient therapeutically active cells, the company’s technology seems to be a solution to this issue. Thanks to the NAM-based epigenetic technology, the company is able to increase the number of donor cells while having the functional therapeutic characteristics.

Source: Prospectus

The prospectus reads that the company has been able to demonstrate, in preclinical models, that NAM-treated cord blood cells have 7.6-fold improved ability to establish stable grafts vs. cord blood cells expanded without NAM. The image below provides further details on the results: Source: Prospectus

NiCord For Patients Who Need A Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant and Patients With Hematologic Malignancies

Intended to increase the number of donor cord blood stem cells while maintaining the cells’ functional therapeutic characteristics, NiCord is intended to fight the limitations in hematopoietic stem cell transplants:

Source: Prospectus

Gamida has worked at Duke University with a total of 36 adolescent and adult patients with hematologic malignancies who did not have a matched donor. The results of the Phase 1-2 clinical trial has been promising. Among the good results, the most interesting seems to be that patients treated with NiCord had to be hospitalized for shorter periods than other patients treated with alternative therapies. Check the image below for further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity

Research conducted by Transparency Market Research showed that the market is quite large for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants. It was worth $113.06 billion in 2016, and it's expected that it could grow at a 12.8% CAGR, reaching $37.61 billion in 2025. It seems very positive for Gamida. Keep in mind that a larger and growing market means more revenues for the company.

Balance Sheet And Patents

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.04x, the balance sheet seems solid. As of December 31, 2017, the company had cash in hand amounting to $21.32 million, liquid assets of $14.75 million, and short-term deposits of $5 million. Market participants will appreciate the large amount of liquidity for Gamida. It shows that it has resources to continue its research and development for a certain amount of time. Finally, the company did not have to sign any debt with financial institutions. The financial risk is non existent. The image below provides the asset and liabilities as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

It seems very relevant to note that the company issued several patents that were not registered in the balance sheet. They should be valuable, and the market should appreciate them. The lines below provide further information on this matter:

“As of April 30, 2018, we own 36 issued patents and 17 pending patent applications worldwide, including 11 U.S. issued patents, three pending U.S. non-provisional patent applications.” Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate And Use Of Proceeds

The income statement may not be that appreciated. It shows that Gamida is burning cash at a fast rate. The company reported R&D expenses of $15.018 million and $19.095 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively. In addition, the operating losses were equal to -$19.49 million in 2017. The image below shows the income statements:

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to use the money from the IPO to complete the Phase 3 clinical trial of NiCord. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Regarding the candidates at Phase 1 and Phase 1-2 of development, the company will not have cash to finance Phase 3 of these candidates. If the company has to raise further capital in order to do so, stock dilution risk will exist. As a result, investors should expect the share price to decline. Read the following lines for further details:

“Based on our current plans, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and short-term deposits will be sufficient to enable us to complete our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of NAM-NK, to complete our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial and our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of our lead product candidate, NiCord, to seek FDA approval for NiCord for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, and to establish our manufacturing capabilities.” Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Valuation

The expected capitalization shows that cash after the IPO will be equal to $72.836 million. If the company burns $19 million per year, Gamida should have cash for about three to four years. Investors need to remember this date. If the company raises further capital, the stock price could decrease.

It's interesting that the company expects to convert all its preferred stock after the IPO goes live. It seems beneficial. The equity structure seems very simple. It can be seen in the image below:



Source: Prospectus

The company expects to have 18.485 million shares outstanding after the offering. With this information in mind, at $14.00 per ordinary share, the market capitalization should be $258 million. Deducting $72.8 million, the expected enterprise value should be $185 million.

The following are competitors that were mentioned in the prospectus:

Nohla Therapeutics, Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA)

Kiadis Pharma NV (OTC:KIADF)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPHF)

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc (ZIOP)

Among these competitors, only a few have the size of Gamida. MGTA has an enterprise value of $151 million, and its pipeline does not seem more advanced than that of Gamida. Take a look:

Source: MGTA’s Website

BLCM has an enterprise value of $205.83 million. Its pipeline seems very similar to that of Gamida. With this figure in mind, Gamida does not seem very undervalued with an enterprise value of $185 million. The image below shows the pipeline of BLCM:

Source: BLCM's Website

ZIOP has an enterprise value of $539 million, which is more than that of Gamida. However, ZIOP does not really seem to be comparable to Gamida. It has many product candidates, and its target market seems much larger than Gamida’s.

Shareholders

The list of shareholders shows that Novartis (NVS) is expected to own 17.6% of Gamida. It's very positive. It should retain the attention of other market participants. Other institutional investors also invested in the company. The image below provides the list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

The float is expected to be low, which seems beneficial. As a result, investors should not expect large stock price volatility.

Conclusion

Gamida Cell does not seem undervalued as compared to peers, which does not mean that there's no opportunity. Data is expected to be released in 2019 and 2020, which means that shareholders could receive stock returns. The most beneficial is that the total addressable market is large. The market for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants is expected to be $37.61 billion in 2025. Additionally, many institutional investors including Novartis bought shares.

