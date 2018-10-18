Chicken For The Souls - No Soup For Us

377 SA investors/followers of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) would know why the stock is an easy sell. CSSE produces positive and inspirational videos about heroes of the world. Their contents aim to bring out the best of the human spirit, be it kind neighbors, or just the ordinary moms and dads. They are distributed through CSSE's networks, notably A Plus (a company found by actor investor Ashton Kutcher, who still owns 23% and CSSE owns 75%), Screen Media and Popcorn.com, all recently acquired by CSSE.

However warming the heart contents, does it make financial sense to be an investor here? The current market capitalization of $105M, CSSE's 2018 EBITDA guidance of $18M implies the stock is cheap, trading at around 6xEBITDA. And it seems well worth an investment knowing CSSE has clear paths to growth. The current brand spread also boasts over 10B video views across media channels and 4M Facebook followers.

Nevertheless, upon further investigation, we find multiple red flags. We find CSSE's structure confusing. Its recent capital allocation decisions also contradict with its growth objectives. We conclude that CSSE is at best served as a social change platform and is more akin to a value trap than a profitable investment. Investors should not expect a return on this investment if not for the feel-good factor. Our reasoning follows.

Eye-catching fund-raising capability and guidance

We will start with a positive first; CSSE head, William Rouhana is a marketing expert. Given the company limited track record, he successfully raised $30M for the company through an IPO on the NASDAQ. Over the last three years, the company continued growing aggressively; acquired Screen Media, one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries, then Popcornflix, an advertiser-supported video-on-demand (VOD) network and recently Pivotshare.

Recently, their ability to raise fund was again demonstrated, the company sold 600 thousand preference shares (NASDAQ: CSSEP) at $25/ share in June 2018, raised a total of 14.1M before expenses.

At the back of the bullish achievement and eye-catching growth model, the management has guided eye-catching EBITDA for the year.

For 2018, we are reiterating our full year outlook of $36 million of total revenue and $18 million adjusted EBITDA

Q2-2018 CC

The chart below suggests a linear top-line growth which somehow translates to exponential EBITDA growth, which we will see in the following section.

Source: Company presentation

Overconfidence

Is this the case of overconfidence? As we dig through the 10-Qs and 10-K, we found many items suggesting the 'guidance' or management's best case scenarios is far from reality.

We see no evidence to suggest the company can achieve $18M of EBITDA this year. Looking at the past three years, and the first six-month record (+$2.1M), we were left scratching our head as how the company can squeeze out another $16M of EBITDA by the end of the financial year.

10-Q Q2 2018

Perhaps, the company expects a huge windfall of revenue in the second half much like 2015 and 2016? We doubt that. The previous revenue increase was attributed to a newly formed non-profit organization - Boniuk Foundation and a 'gain on bargain purchase'. They are not revenue from the core operation. For more details on these two items, please read this article. Moreover, in a bullish scenario (management guidance), the newly Pivotshare acquisition would only expect to deliver an additional $750K of EBITDA.

They are taking $3.35 million in the preferred, which means we're going to pay them roughly $300,000 a year of dividend. But we're going to make $1 million a year on that, that's three times as much money. Now it's all the $1 million, we'll go to EBITDA, but the net cash flow will be over - roughly three quarters of $1 million…

Q2-2018 CC (emphasis ours)

Humbly, the math doesn't add up to $18M EBITDA. We fail to connect the dots here.

Overpaid for growth

The company path to growth suggests a fragile prospect for the company. Despite signs of growth in adverts, followers and video watch stats, or vanity stats, CSSE's route to growth by acquisition will prove a massive burden in the future.

For example, CSSE acquired Pivotshare recently to accelerate its growth. However, to fund the purchase, the $3.35M preferred share was raised. We can't reliably estimate how much synergy Pivotshare will bring, but the deal comes with a hefty $300K dividend outlay each year. The transaction looks excellent on the balance sheet as it doesn't dilute shareholders and it does not show up as a loan, but we think the return on the acquisition is wishful and the maintenance liability of 9.75% is expensive.

Similarly, the acquisition of Screen Share showed a lousy deal. Screen Share has been a deteriorating business with over $40M of net debt. We certainly cannot count on it to add immediate EBITDA.

For CSSE to exist, it has to build up quality contents. On the one hand, it has focused on expanding the library and film library cost, and programming costs have been rising, but over the last few years, there has been little proof of revenue and EBITDA from these contents. As mentioned, the majority of past revenue has been attributed to one-off events.

Lastly, if we compare the average gross profit and net profit from other reputed media companies, one we are starting to watch closely is Discovery Communications (DISCA), albeit, at a different scale, their model has similarity to CSSE, it's clear that CSSE is still far off Discovery's normalized margins of 65% and 30% respectively. CSSE is still far from making break-even, not dreaming too far ahead of more matured competitors' margins.

Conflicting signals

Another pressing issue is how CSSE has been allocating its scarce capital. A brief history of CSSE shows it is far from an established business, yet the recent capital allocation of almost 25% of its cash back to shareholders puts a conflicting signal to how the company can execute its growth.

In June and July this year, management paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share or $264K. The following month, the company went on to distribute another dividend, this time it's a special one, a whopping $5.2M.

Maybe investors can fill in the knowledge gap for us, but the answer to the puzzle has already been laid out? Checking the company 10-K shows that the management has always been keen on spending the receding cash to returning value to investors.

we may use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to fund repurchases of our stock in open market transactions.

10-K - Mar 30, 2018

A repurchase program was approved for up to $5 million of Class A common stock before April 30, 2020.

So as much as it sounds like a great company in terms of returning cash to its shareholders. It is contradictory to do so when there is little evidence that the company will become a viable media network in a few year times.

Our Board plans to perform a review of near term and long-term value creation for shareholders annually. Going forward around this time which is the anniversary of our IPO. During the second quarter, our Board approved a $5 million share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of our common shares in open market, or privately negotiated transactions at management's discretion. As of the end of the second quarter we have repurchased 74,235 shares at a total cost of approximately $633,000 at an average price of $8.53.

10-Q - Jun 30, 2018

At the same time, existing shareholders are still further diluted.

10-Q - Jun 30, 2018

Valuation

Nothing complicated here, $18M guided over $105M Market Cap is 6x EBITDA. Cheap on the first looks for a seemingly capital-light business (but it is not, content is not cheap). However, there is little evidence as to how the guided EBITDA can be achieved. Meanwhile, the company will continue to burn cash and spend it lavishly to return to investors in dividend or share buybacks.

Takeaway

What are we missing? CSSE came across as an easy-sell investment idea; couple with the lack of conference call or major analyst coverage, it was an appealing stock to dig deeper.

However, our findings showed that new investors do not need to waste their time. CSSE will remain obscure and underfollowed. Despite the supposedly favorable business setup and successful capital raise (preference share and IPO), we are left quite confused about how the company can responsibly guide an $18M EBITDA for the year. The company capital allocation rationale also doesn't make any sense. Collectively, we have doubts about the credibility and sustainability of the company's revenue, earnings, and adjusted EBITDA metrics.

Endnote

If you found this article helpful and/or would like to easily refer back to it in the future, please click the"Like" button and it will be saved to your favorites.

If you would like to stay up to date on our latest analysis, we invite you to follow us on Seeking Alpha (click the"Follow" button next to our profile picture at the top) as we continue to cover hidden value stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.