Livent: Alive And Well?

Investors act with caution as earnings multiples seem very modest in relation to projected growth, although cash flow conversion will be very modest for some time to come.

Livent (LTHM) is an interesting business. The company is the integrated lithium company which is now being spun off from FMC (FMC) which is making its own effort to become a focused company and create shareholder value through a more focused strategy.

That strategy has not yet worked as recent market nerves and concerns about lithium pricing have weighted on the shares. While earnings multiples look very reasonable in relation to growth projections, investors have to consider the impact of recent price declines and depressed cash flow conversion for quite a while to come. Consequently, I am awaiting more information, including the first quarterly results to be released as a publicly listed business in the months to come.

The Company/Story

FMC is the full owner of Livent since the 1980s, and through this IPO, it is selling a minority stake (about 15%) in this lithium business. Besides the proceeds which the company will get, FMC will furthermore "obtain" a market valuation/quotation for these assets as well.

The company generated nearly $350 million in sales last year, with a history of nearly 60 years. The company has global assets, generating nearly half of sales from Asia, while the rest comes from Europe and North America.

The company produces products like lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and carbonate and chlorides. The main and best-known applications are that of energy storage at little over a third of sales. Other applications include greases, polymers, and synthesis, among others. With the energy function of lithium seeing massive demand among the electrification of vehicles, demand for lithium compounds is expected to grow by double-digit percentages in the decade to come.

The company is currently producing about 18.5 kMT of lithium per year and has plans to grow this to 55 kMT by 2025, representing a three times increase in production from current levels. The company is not alone in the race to grow production. Other key players include Albemarle (ALB) as well as Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), as well as some Chinese players.

The Offering

Livent sold 20 million shares at $17 per share, two dollars less than the preliminary offering range which was set at $18-20 per share. Following the offering, there are 143 million shares outstanding which value the equity of the company at $2.43 billion. Some 123 million shares will continue to be in the hands of FMC. The net proceeds from the offering will be paid to FMC to large extent; hence, the company will not see a big cash infusion following the offering.

The company operates with a roughly flattish net cash position following the offering, valuing the company at $2.4 billion indeed at the offer price. Following a small dip to $16 and change following the IPO, the valuation comes in close to $2.3 billion.

The company has seen rapid growth in its defense to justify such a valuation. Sales jumped by 78% in 2017 to more than $347 million on which the company reported a normalised operating income number of $101 million. With no interest and a theoretical 25% tax rate that works out to earnings power of $75 million or little over half a dollar per share.

The good news is that growth continued in a big way in the first half of this year. Revenues rose by 51% to $211 million as already fat operating profits more than doubled to more than $83 million. At an annualised rate and using the same interest rate and tax rate assumptions, I see earnings of $125 million or close to $0.90 per share. That looks rather compelling given the offering price, the fact that the balance sheet is free of debt and the long-term outlook is rosy.

Thoughts

While Livent looks like an interesting play, given that it is one of the few pure players in this market accessible to investors and earnings power in relation to the valuation is quite appealing, reality is that there are quite some risks. For starters is the location of production assets in China and Argentina, not the most attractive locations for a Western company to have overseas.

Price risks, (given that fat margins invite competition) as well as lack of proven reserve estimates, are other concerns. Another factor is that the spin-off from FMC will probably involve some additional and unfortunately, recurring costs which might weigh on earnings a bit. Furthermore, operating margins of 40% do not only invite competition, but it makes those providing concessions to the mining activities have a better hand in future negotiations as well.

It should be said that for a mining business capital intensity is pretty modest. In order to more than triple capacity to 60kMT by 2025, capital investments are pegged at just $525-600 million. Note that this is geared towards lithium carbonate as another $80-170 million is pegged for expansion of lithium hydroxide capacity. That works out to roughly $600-800 million in a year or 6-7, let's peg it at $100 million a year. In comparison, depreciation charges run at just $17 million at the moment.

That creates a drag on cash flow generation of roughly $83 million a year which is a very substantial number given that earnings currently run at $125 million a year, creating a big drag on free cash flow generation. Of course, these are huge expansion plans needed to grow production to meet these future ambitions. It does mean that free cash flows only come in around $42 million or at $0.30 per share, yet the company has great potential to leverage up a bit given its balance sheet, softening the free cash flow pressure for investors.

Yet, the biggest worry for investors is the fears of oversupply despite the rosy long-term (demand) outlook. This comes after many peers as well as Livent have announced ambitious production expansion plans, as this has recently put pressure on the price. Prices hovered around $4k per ton in recent years, but since 2015, have risen to more than $15k per ton more recently.

While the current earnings multiples look reasonable, especially given the lack of debt employed and rosy long-term outlook, concerns about price formation following added supply and cash flow conversion makes that I am operating on the cautious side, at least for now.

With few direct comparisons being readily available and we still have to see how the pro-forma picture looks like exactly following the spin-off from FMC, I am waiting to pull the trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.