Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 14 October 2018

GT Gold’s Tatogga is turning into one of the best copper-gold-silver porphyry projects in the northern part of the Golden Triangle.





Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Gimlet gold project in Australia

By far the best drill intercept last week was 4m @ 393g/t Au from 52m in hole 18GAC063 at the Gimlet gold project of First Au. This is equal to 1,572 (AuEq.)m.

Gimlet is located 15 km northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and 500 meters along strike from the operating Teal gold mine of Intermin Resources:

Source: First Au

Hole 18GAC063 is located around 200 meters north of the boundary with Teal and was terminated at a depth of 60 meters. The hole’s purpose was to follow up a previous hole which intersected 8m @ 1.24g/t Au. First Au thinks that the 132,000 ounce Yolande Jacques deposit could be the southern extension of this newly discovered mineralized trend and is now planning an RC drilling campaign.

The whole Teal project currently hosts a mineral resource of 4.25Mt at 2.11 g/t Au for 289,000 ounces: Source: Intermin Resources

While Gimlet is at a very early stage, I think that combining this project with Teal could make sense in the future.

Unfortunately, First Au and Intermin are not listed on a U.S. stock exchange.

2) Goongarrie nickel-cobalt project in Australia

On 8 October 2018, Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF) announced that it intercepted 112m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.26% Co, 31g/t Sc from 30m in hole AGSR419 at its Goongarrie nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia. This is equal to 925 (AuEq.)m and this hole formed part of the company’s Definitive Feasibility Study (NYSE:DFS) drilling program. AGSR419 was drilled at the Pamela Jean Deeps orebody which is scheduled as the mining target during the payback period of the project.

Goongarrie is one of the best undeveloped nickel-cobalt projects in the world and it boats some pretty good economics:

Source: Ardea Resources

The main issue is that it’s a lateritic nickel ore deposit, which means that initial capex is pretty large and Ardea has to use a high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plant. The latter are notorious for being technically challenging and have a very bad track record of capex blowouts and not reaching nameplate capacity.

Regarding funding, Ardea appointed KPMG in June to search for a financing partner and I think the company will probably aim to find a strategic partner and sign some offtake agreements by the end of 2018. I think that the overall size of the project (1Mtpa, 1.5Mtpa or 2.25Mtpa options) will very much depend on the type and size of funding that Ardea manages to secure.

Ardea is one of my two investments in the nickel-cobalt space. What I like about the company is that the management seems to be competent (spun out from Heron Resources (OTC:HRLDF)); the deposit is large and shallow and in a good jurisdiction; and there are a lot of opportunities for by products such as scandium, vanadium, manganese, alumina and chromium. Looking back though, I think I should have waited for "funding secured" before investing in the company.

3) Tatogga gold project in Canada

On 10 October 2018, GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) announced that it intercepted 904.12m @ 0.51g/t Au, 0.93 g/t Ag, 0.30% Cu from 15m in hole TTD093 at its Tatogga gold project, which is equal to 918 (AuEq.)m.

Source: GT Gold

Tatogga is located in BC’s Golden Triangle and is adjacent to Skeena’s (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek project which I have already covered in my series:

Source: GT Gold

Hole TTD093 forms part of a group of seven widely-spaced holes which have targeted the Saddle North porphyry discovery in 2018. Drilling at Saddle North is continuing with two drills and drilling to date has outlined a very large porphyry gold-copper-silver discovery.

GT Gold is currently carrying out a 18,000-meter drilling program which could be extended by another 5,000 meters thanks to a recent funding.

Back in September, GT Gold’s shares rose by 44% in a single day when news about the discovery at the Saddle North target broke out. Charles Greig, the vice-president of exploration, said that this could be the most important new copper-gold-silver porphyry discovery in the northern part of the Golden Triangle since the discovery of the nearby Red Chris deposit.

The Angry Geologist put out a resource estimate for Tatogga back in February but I think the numbers should be much higher with the new assays from Saddle North:

Source: Angry Geologist

Conclusion

First Au reported amazing grades at its Gimlet gold project and it plans to launch a 3,000m RC drilling program to complete drill coverage across three sections. The company thinks that the Yolande Jacques deposit could be the southern extension of this newly discovered mineralized trend. Gimlet is located 500 meters along strike from the operating Teal gold mine and I think that eventually combining the two projects could make sense from an economic point of view. While I don’t like to invest in early stage projects like Gimlet, I think that further high-grade interceptions could provide a strong boost for the share price. For example, First Au’s stock rose by more than 26% in just a day after the 4m @ 393g/t Au hole was announced. However, the company is not listed in the USA so you’ll have to go to the ASX if you want some shares.

Ardea is my top pick in the nickel-cobalt sector and last week the company showed yet again how good their Goongarrie project is. I like that it’s shallow, large and located in Australia (most cobalt is mined in the unstable DRC). Goongarrie is also close to some excellent infrastructure and there are good opportunities for by products such as scandium, vanadium, manganese, alumina and chromium which could improve economics significantly. I think that Ardea has a good chance of finding strategic and offtake partners by the end of the year and an interesting recent development is the issue of performance rights, some of which vest upon the company’s shares reaching a 30-day VWAP of more than A$2.37 per share. This is almost four times higher than the current share price which I think comes to show you that the management has big plans for the company.

GT Gold has been reporting amazing drilling interceptions over the past few months and the share price has soared. I think that it’s likely that Tatogga could have over a million ounces of gold equivalent resources and I like the project's good access to infrastructure such as roads and power. I also like the presence of mining legend Ross Beaty as a 9% shareholder. However, with GT Gold’s capitalization passing C$180 million, I think that the story is becoming over hyped at the moment and a correction could follow. I will continue to follow GT Gold but I think that it’s overvalued at the current share price.

