Bank Of America: Leverage Machine

As with most large bank stocks, the market is making it easy to remain bullish on this sector. The financial crisis ended a decade ago and stocks like Bank of America (BAC) continue trading at depressed levels. Buying the stock below $30 remains a gift as the company continues to generate operating leverage gains.

Image Source: BoA website

Leverage Windfalls

My investment thesis on BoA has long centered on the constantly improving operating leverage at the large bank. Whether revenues have grown or not over the last few years, the large bank has constantly boosted operating leverage. In Q3, BoA saw operating leverage improvements at 7% was near the highest levels since 2015.

Source: BoA Q3'18 presentation

The key story here is that BoA has consistently grown revenues over the last few years so the market likely gets the long-term growth story, but the bank has been able to keep expenses in check whether revenues grow or not. The ability to match revenues with cost initiatives provides more confidence that the large bank can better handle the next downturn.

The market hasn't seemed to catch onto this constantly ability to improve leverage no matter the market conditions. The stock has stalled at the $30 level all year while reported earnings continue to rise. Analysts continue to expect the earnings trend to remain positive with a '19 EPS estimate up at near $2.90.

BAC data by YCharts

Interest Windfall

Part of the bullish thesis has always been that BoA benefits the most from higher interest rates. Net interest income was up $700 million when excluding FTE due to strong loan and deposit growth absent at some other large banks. The net interest yield continues to slowly rise driving the excellent NII gains on the balance sheet growth.

Source: BoA Q3'18 presentation

The bank continues to be positioned for the next 100 basis points rise in the interest rate yield curve to the tune of $2.9 billion. The amount does trail levels from the past including an expected $3.2 billion benefit last Q3. Either way, the numbers are still impressive for the stock trading down at 10x '19 EPS estimates and around $5 off the lows.

The market fears that this NII windfall isn't going to last as an economic slowdown will sink the balance sheet. The large bank currently benefits from limited credit losses. Only $700 million in credit losses in the last quarter is an extremely low level for a bank with a multi-trillion dollar balance sheet.

Remember though that the bank had $9.0 billion in pre-tax income in Q3 providing tons of cushion in the next down cycle. BoA would have to face substantial additional write-offs to burn through existing cash flows.

Without substantial additional write-offs, BoA remains on plan to return an incredible $26 billion to shareholder over the course of the next year. The stock weakness place the market cap closer to $280 billion suggesting the large bank will return close to 9% of the market cap to shareholders in that time period providing significant downside protection for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that BoA remains a bank stock to own on weakness. The large bank is positioned for higher interest rates while having the operating leverage to handle volatile financial markets unlike in the past. Use the weakness to own BoA as the company likewise repurchases a larger amount of shares on this weakness.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.