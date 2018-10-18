Canada Will Dominate The American Cannabis Market - Comparing MedMen And Aurora

MedMen is further hamstrung by restrictive laws that will prevent it from matching Aurora's scale.

I compare the access to capital of Aurora Cannabis (Canadian) and MedMen (American), and the disparity is startling.

One American Cannabis CEO warns that US companies could be little more than acquisition targets unless President Trump acts quickly.

Summary

An American cannabis CEO has warned that unless US laws change, US cannabis companies will be more acquisition bait for Canadian companies like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF but on NYSE imminently).

I analyze this claim by looking at two recent loans - one to C$14 billion Aurora Cannabis and one to $4.2 billion MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) - an American cannabis company.

The disparity is startling.

Despite being a $4 billion company, MedMen has poor access to capital. MedMen must borrow from small lenders, pay high interest rates (up to 15% on notes), and give up valuable warrants to borrow money. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis can borrow from Tier 1 banks (BMO) at great interest rates with longer loan terms and higher borrowing limits.

MedMen is further hamstrung by restrictive US laws that hinder its ability to achieve economies of scale. This means that even when cannabis become federally legal, MedMen could have difficulty competing with Canadian peers in both the global cannabis market and the US cannabis market.

Change is needed.

A CEO Worries US Firms Are Just Acquisition Targets

Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC) is a small vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Irvine, California. As of their most recent quarter, they had ~$110 million in total assets and $8.8 million in quarterly revenue, with a market cap of $155 million.

Terra Tech is led by its CEO, Derek Peterson, a former investment banker at Morgan Stanley:

(LinkedIn)

As a former banker and as someone who has run a cannabis company for nearly seven years, he is likely to know a lot about both the cannabis industry and the banking industry.

And Peterson is worried about the poor access to capital of American cannabis firms. Enough so to take out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal:

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

In his letter, Peterson laments that US companies are forced to list on Canadian public markets and that Canadian companies are acquiring US assets. In his call to action, Peterson says the federal government must allow states to enact their own cannabis regulation to allow US producers to compete and protect their domestic industry.

Peterson has said even more in other interviews:

"Derek Peterson, CEO of California-based Terra Tech, says American companies are being left in the dust. 'The problem that we're under as US operators is these Canadian companies are using the healthy capital market up there to fund and raise a ton of capital, putting us at serious risk,' the former investment banker, who has helmed Terra Tech for nearly seven years, said in an interview. 'We'll end up being take out candidates for probably great premiums for our shareholders, but the concern is about longevity.'" Markets Insider, October 16, 2018

Peterson's concern is simple: Canadian cannabis companies have much better access to capital and are using that capital to grow larger and stronger. When the US legalizes cannabis (or at least removes the federal ban), rich Canadian companies may swoop in and buy out US companies and dominate the US cannabis industry.

I agree with Peterson.

US Cannabis Companies are at a Huge Disadvantage – Cost of Capital Comparison

To illustrate Peterson's cost of capital concern, let's compare two companies: Aurora Cannabis and MedMen. The former is Canadian, and the latter is American.

I have recently written on both companies, writing "Aurora Cannabis: This One Is 'Just Right'" (no paywall) in September and writing "MedMen: Analysis After The Largest Deal In U.S. Cannabis History" for The Growth Operation subscribers (free trials available) on October 12. As part of the research for these articles, I noticed large differences in their ability to raise capital.

Aurora is larger than MedMen, but the two companies are still of ~comparable size.

Last quarter, Aurora generated C$19.1 million in revenue, or C$33.1 million pro forma, including MedReleaf. Meanwhile, MedMen generated C$25.2 million in Q4/18 earnings ($19.2 million) during the same period - both ending June 30, 2018. Aurora has an enterprise value of ~C$12 billion while MedMen has an enterprise value of ~C$5 billion. Aurora also had more debt on their books as of their most recent quarterly filings, with Aurora having ~C$200 million in debt (mostly convertible debt) and MedMen having ~$67 million in debt.

On the surface, these two companies are comparable, with the most major difference being the Aurora is Canadian and MedMen is American.

But consider these two recent loan transactions:

MedMen Aurora Cannabis Loan ($CAD) C$100 million C$250 million Maturity 2020 (2 years) 2021 (3 years) Interest Rate 7.5% mid to high 4% Lenders Hankey Capital and

Stable Road Capital Bank of Montreal Additional Consideration* ~C$60 million

(~9.1 million warrants) None

(*Most of this consideration is for "consulting services" received from the lenders)

Aurora is able to walk up to the Bank of Montreal - a Tier 1 bank - and obtain a loan for up to C$250 million at favorable interest rates - a floating rate "expected to be in the mid to high 4% per annum range over the term of the Loans." In return, Aurora gave no additional consideration - no stock grants, no warrants, no consulting services. Aurora simply asks a banker for a loan and gets a great loan - no problem.

Meanwhile, MedMen is not borrowing from a Tier 1 bank. MedMen is forced to borrow from Hankey Capital and Stable Road Capital because cannabis is federally illegal - preventing banks from lending to MedMen.

MedMen has a term loan facility for C$100 million with an interest rate of 7.5% and a two-year duration. This lenders in this deal received ~500,000 warrants (at C$6.09 for 30 months) for lending the money. In addition, Stable Road Capital gives advisory services to MedMen, and received ~8.6 million warrants (at C$6.37 for most) for those services.

Today (using Black Scholes with 2.5% risk-free rate and 121% volatility), those warrants are worth a combined ~C$60 million.

In short, Aurora can borrow 2.5x as much money as MedMen, to borrow that money over a longer term, to borrow that money at a much lower interest rate and doesn't have to issue dilutive warrants to do it. Aurora has vastly better access to capital than MedMen.

I am not suggesting MedMen could have made a better deal than they received. Instead, I am suggesting that this deal shows one reason why US companies face an uphill battle to against Canadian peers - much worse access to capital. Because of that, it will be difficult for U.S. companies to match the scale of Canadian peers.

Other MedMen debts bear even higher interest rates:

(Q3/18 FS)

MedMen's promissory notes carry 15% interest - equivalent to an ~C/CC bond rating - deep in "junk bond" territory. The rating description for bonds in that range on Wikipedia is, "Default imminent with little prospect for recovery."

I am not suggesting MedMen is facing an imminent default - quite the contrary. They are much stronger than their interest rates imply. Instead, I am suggesting that American cannabis firms have terrible access to capital. Because cannabis is federally illegal, MedMen and others must pay interest rates equivalent to extremely risky companies while Aurora and Canadian peers get interest rates befitting multi-billion-dollar entities.

In short, MedMen is being harmed by poor access to capital due to US cannabis laws.

Regulatory Comparison – American Laws Stifle American Operators

MedMen - and other US cannabis companies like Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) or Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) - are also stifled by laws that restrict their ability to grow.

Consider this excerpt from MedMen's Q3/18 MD&A:

"Federal law provides that cannabis and cannabis products may not be transported across state lines in the United States. As a result all cannabis consumed in a state must be grown and produced in that same state. This dynamic could make it more difficult, in the short term, to maintain a balance between supply and demand. If excess cultivation and production capacity is created in any given state and this is not matched by increased demand in that state then the this could exert downward pressure on the retail price for the products we sell."

This law means that MedMen must be vertically-integrated in every state. This means that MedMen must build small grow operations (or purchase cannabis from grow operations) in every state in which they want to sell cannabis.

Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis can build multiple 1,000,000+ ft2 greenhouses because production from those greenhouses will not be limited to the province. Nor will it be limited to Canada - that cannabis can be exported worldwide (e.g., to Italy).

Because of these differing laws, Aurora will have huge, cost-effective greenhouses with massive economies of scale on their side - driving down the cost of production. MedMen will have small greenhouses in many states, failing to achieve economies of scale and ultimately being un-competitive on the global market when US laws eventually allow exports.

Further, if future US laws allow imported cannabis, Aurora will be able to out-compete MedMen on price in MedMen's home markets as well, thanks to economies of scale.

MedMen's growth is further restricted by local laws:

"The Company controls three (3) (the maximum allowed) of the 163 permitted dispensaries in the City of Los Angeles." MedMen Q3/18 MD&A

Los Angeles has limited MedMen to controlling only 1.8% of stores in the city. Thus, MedMen cannot even expand freely within California. Because of limitations like this and poor access to capital, MedMen may not even be able to achieve economies of scale within California - a market that is potentially as large as the Canadian market.

In short, MedMen is being harmed by restrictive US laws which hamper MedMen's ability to raise money and hamper MedMen's ability to achieve economies of scale.

Takeaways

US legalization may be on the horizon. At least one Republican Congressman believes that cannabis may be federally-legal soon (and become a state law issue):

"Rohrabacher tells FOX Business that the Trump administration has made a 'solid commitment' to fix marijuana regulation. ... Recreational marijuana was just recently legalized in California this year – but reforms on the federal level have been stalled for decades. Yet, according to Rohrabacher, that will soon change: 'It could be as early as spring of 2019, but definitely in the next legislative session.'" Fox Business, October 11, 2018

This legalization would lift all boats - cannabis companies in both the United States and Canada would benefit from legalization. The US market could be 10x as large as the Canadian market - I have estimated the American market at ~U$90 billion - which would lead to tremendous gains on both sides of the border.

However, US cannabis companies are being harmed by current federal laws and are falling behind Canadian peers. The longer that cannabis remains federally illegal in the United States, the more likely it is that Canadian cannabis companies will dominate cannabis both globally and in the United States post-legalization.

Today, American cannabis companies like Terra Tech and MedMen are hamstrung by restrictive laws. These laws limit access to capital (higher interest rates, lower borrowing power, and more need to dilute when raising money) and restrict the ability to achieve economies of scale (limiting each production facility to in-state demand).

Until that situation changes, US cannabis companies will fall further behind.

I agree with Derek Peterson - US lawmakers must act quickly.

