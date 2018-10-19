GoPro: Visibility Cleared. OpEx Down 50% And The Best Product Launch In Company History

Significant revenue and profitability guidance increases should be expected in the next financial report. I believe that the stock should double within six months.

In September GoPro launched its first compelling product line following three years of underachievement. Product reviews are very positive.

The management restructured the operations. Employee numbers halved, and OpEx is down more than 50% from the 2016 peak.

GOPRO has fallen off investors' radar screens. The company had several difficult years. Now we are facing a reset.

Introduction to GoPro

GoPro is the largest action camera producer in the world. In the US it is the best selling camera for 18 quarters. In dollar terms, GoPro has a 97% market share of the action camera category. GoPro does not have much competition. Below is a summary of the company history in one slide.





Source: GoPro

Initially, GoPro investment was a very happy ride. The company share price increased strongly and peaked around 90 USD. Then came a painful fall.





There were two reasons for the fall – overinvestment and underperforming products. The company has grown its cost base in anticipation that revenues will continue growing. It invested heavily in the Karma drone, that was discontinued early this year. The new cameras were not innovative enough. The company mishandled product launches. Heavy losses dragged down the share price. In 2017 the company went into restructuring mode.

Restructuring successful - OpEx 50% down

The turnaround started in 2017. The company undertook several measures to cut costs:

Employee numbers decreased from 2016 peak of 1722 to 948 in the last quarter

In January 2018 GoPro stopped producing the loss-making Karma drone.

Some development jobs were transferred to Romania to save costs

CEO Nick Woodman, the US highest paid CEO in 2014 cut his salary to 1 USD.

The operating expenses are guided to stay below 400 million USD, around 50% below 2016 levels.

The company guided that for 2H2018 the company will achieve net income and EBITDA profitability, for the first time since 2015.

The costs side of the business is well understood by the market. It was well communicated by the company. Despite the restructuring, the share price continued its dive. The reason is that the market has been concerned that the company lost its innovation drive, and that therefore there is limited revenue upside potential.

New product launched in September 2018

In late September the company launched Hero 7 product line. The product was very well received. Its main feature is image stabilization.





Source: GoPro

It was the first product launch that included the whole new product line – in the past the company was co-selling old and new models at the same time. That resulted in a confused customer.

Before the launch, the company managed to clear the distribution channels. In the past two years, the products were sitting too long in the distribution channel which forced the company into price reductions. Over a period of 18 months, the company has cleared the distribution channels, and now the inventory is at a four year low.

GoPro made the product easier to use. Over the last 18 months, GoPro vastly improved its editing suite. Targeted marketing is helping to communicate this well to consumers.

In summary, after three years of mismanagement, the company has finally restructured itself into good financial shape and properly launched a good product. The revenue side is not appreciated by the market, yet.

Revenue should rise significantly

Wall Street´s consensus 2H2018 revenue forecast is based on the latest company guidance. The company guided 2H18 revenues at 660 mil USD; Wall Street consensus is at 662 mln USD.

The issue with the 2H2018 revenue consensus forecast is that it is 17% below the 2H2016 revenues. It means that either net selling price per unit and/or the volumes in 2H18 should be lower than in 2H16. Neither scenario seems right, in my opinion, for the following reasons:

Similarly priced product range 2H18 vs 2H16– GoPro does not disclose sales by a product. Hero 5 product range was priced the same way as Hero 7 product range that was launched this year. Having no figures to back this up we assumed that the average net selling price should be similar.





Source: GoPro

2. Less discounting should increase net selling price in 2H18 vs 2H16 - For the first time in several years, the company has positioned its product cycle properly. Andrew Uerkwitz, the Oppenheimer research analysts, stated: „The biggest headache in the past 24 months was a bloated available product that ultimately lingered in the channel too long. This forced price reductions, mixed advertising, and a confused consumer. Over the last 18 months, the company has cleared channel and shelf space. Inventory currently sits at a four-year low.“ This should help to drive the 2H18 volumes up. It should also reduce the discounts GoPro has to pay to its distribution network on discontinued products which should help to drive the average selling price above 2H16 levels.

3. The volumes in 2H18 should be materially higher than in 2H16.

There are primarily three reasons:

Hero 7 is a much better product than Hero 5 at its time. The image stabilization is an attractive feature that drives people back to GoPro. The consumer reviews talk about first groundbreaking GoPro product in three years.

The image stabilization is an attractive feature that drives people back to GoPro. The consumer reviews talk about first groundbreaking GoPro product in three years. Initial sales are higher – As stated above the company announced: “ GoPro HERO7 Black Achieves Strongest Week-One Unit Sell-Thru in Company History “. It is an indication that the sales should well exceed 2H16 sales.

– As stated above the company announced: “ “. It is an indication that the sales should well exceed 2H16 sales. Sales of Hero 5 did not meet expectations; Hero 7 is exceeding expectations - GoPro considered Hero 5 as a product that did not meet GoPro´s expectations – GoPro in its latest presentation (slide 14) states that both Hero 5 and Hero 6 "Underperformed expectations.“ Hero 7 seems to be outperforming expectations. Despite that the Wall Street consensus assumes that 2H18 revenues will be 18% lower than revenues 2H16. Given the latest strong week-one sales announcement, the assumption seems to be too conservative.

4. Hero 7 first week sales even beat the 2015 product launch. Hero 7 first week sales even beat first week sales of product launches in 2014 and 2015, which were the two best years in GoPro history. Revenues in 2014, 2015 and 2016 were USD1,394 million, USD1,620 million and USD1,185 million, respectively. Therefore our 2016 benchmark revenues were 38% lower than the peak 2015 revenues. Hero 7 first week sales have beaten all of those years.

The table below illustrates camera volume forecasts. The consensus forecast assumes that volumes would be 18% below 2016 volumes. We are assuming that the volumes should be at least at 2016 level. Our Base case is 10% higher volumes, and our optimistic case is 20% above 2016 levels.

Source: GoPro, Our calculations

Risks to our forecasts

We are quite confident in the demand for the product. The risk for the volume forecast could be GoPro´s inability to deliver the required volumes. It did happen before. Given the company has finally started to do the things in the right way, we believe that this is a low-risk scenario.

I went through all available research on the stock. No one is assuming 2H18 revenues above GoPro´s 2H18 guidance. This should be reflected in the current share price. Given the latest announcement, under a realistic worst-case scenario, the revenues will be around GoPro´s guidance. In the worst case, the share price should not move. There should be a very limited downside risk.

The other major risk at this very time is the market risk. A significant drop in the overall market could reduce the upside potential at least in the short-term.

Valuation

We have calculated the impact on GoPro profitability for 4 scenarios. The table below indicates, that if GoPro would be able to sell the same amount of cameras as it did in Hero 5 launch, the company should become full year profitable. The market does not expect this. Full year profitability should result in significant re-rating of the stock.

Source: Our calculations

We valued the company based on revenue multiple

Source: Our calculations

We expect that the company should announce a significant increase in revenue and profitability guidance. This should drive up the revenue multiple. We believe that the share price should at least double within six months (after announcement of the full year financials).

Conclusion

GoPro is well positioned to regain profitability. Its OpEx is down by 50%. GoPro launched a good product with good reviews, and the launch was well executed. Low pre-launch inventory means higher sales and lower discounts to retailers on discontinued models. To me this looks like a GoPro reset. The first re-rating should come in two weeks time when the company reports its guidance for the year. My valuation estimate suggests a 100% short-term return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.