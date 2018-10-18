Phillips 66 Partners: Hamstrung By The IDRs

When will PSX do as MPC did and modify (or better yet, abolish) the MLP's IDR arrangement?

Like nearly all names in the sector, Phillips 66's (PSX) MLP - Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) - has been a severe underperformer as compared to the broad S&P 500 and even the energy sector itself. MLPs have been out of favor for years now as investors in several high-profile names have gotten burned, and Wall Street analysts continue to question a business model in which many limited partners ("LPs") have to finance 100% of organic growth projects and dropdowns only to receive less than 100% of the resulting distributable cash flow. That's because LPs typically much pay incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") up to the general partners ("GPs"). At the current IDR 50/50 "high splits," PSXP is certainly no exception. That's one reason (among others) that PSXP is still down significantly from its all-time high of almost $79/unit almost three years ago:

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, after two 5.3% distribution increases this year, the tax-advantaged yield (5.9%) is now quite interesting. Despite seven rate hikes that have increased the Fed Funds rate by more than 4x (from 0.5% to 2.25%), PSXP's 5.9% yield is quite compelling as compared to the 10-year Treasury (currently 3.17%). That said, the units have been trading around the $50 level for about two years now as the rest of the market has roared ahead.

Apparently, 5.9% isn't enough to get investors interested in this investment grade MLP even though its GP, refiner/chemicals/midstream company Phillips 66, has been a very strong S&P 500 performer since going public in 2012. That's true in terms of both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

It would appear investors still have a bad taste in their mouth for the MLP business model - even for high-quality outfits like the PSX/PSAP partnership. Why? Note that in Q2, Phillips 66 Partners generated $204 million of distributable cash flow. It was paid out as follows:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

Note that distributions to the GP (not counting distributions paid to the LP units that PSX holds) were $57 million compared to $40 million for public unitholders. Of the $148 million of distributions, only $40 million went to public unitholders. Of course, some of that is simply a function of the percentage of public LP units that are outstanding (43%) as compared to the percentage that the GP owns (55%). PSX, of course, also owns a 2% GP interest as well. Regardless, it's clear through the existing IDR arrangement that PSX will get 50% of all incremental distributable cash flow from here on out:

Source: Annual Report

So, the question that's valid for PSXP unitholders to ask is: What sense does it make for PSXP to fund 100% of the purchase price of dropdowns from PSX, and 100% of the cost of organic growth projects, when PSXP level investors will only receive 50% of the incremental distributable cash flow generated by those assets going forward?

I'm disappointed in myself for investing in PSXP, which I still own, instead of simply buying more shares in PSX - which is yielding 2.9% after its recent pullback. Yes, I get a significantly higher yield from my PSXP units, and yes that income is tax-advantaged, but I'm getting little to no capital appreciation whatsoever while holding onto a business model that Wall Street appears to despise (at least the LP side of it). Meantime, PSX is operating very well, continues to grow earnings and hike the dividend, and the prospect for further capital appreciation is excellent. Not to mention that the MLP is of much greater benefit to PSX as compared to PSXP.

Still, one has to like the MLP's high quality and diverse asset base:

Source: PSX Investor Update

This includes significant interest in several mainline pipes:

Bakken Pipeline System - oil

Sand Hills - NGLs

Southern Hills - NGLs

Explorer - refined product

And, of course, the distribution rate increases this year means that PSX has met its original commitment of growing the distribution at a CAGR of 30% from the date of the IPO through this year:

PSXP is a high quality MLP with a great asset base and several excellent organic growth projects in the queue - see the Grey Oak Pipeline for instance. Grey Oak has the potential to transport up to 1 million bpd of Permian oil production to the Gulf Coast for export or refining. However, until the partnership's management decides - like so many GPs have done - to modify (or abolish completely) the existing 50/50 IDR split, capital appreciation potential for these units will be muted.

With PSX owning such a large percentage of the LP units (55%), investors should start to wonder - why doesn't the GP modify (or abolish) the current IDR structure in order to get some additional capital appreciation (not to mention higher tax-advantaged distributions) from its sizable LP unit holdings? Maybe one day. Note that PSX's largest rival, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), announced an IDR deal with its MLP - MPLX LP (MPLX) - earlier this year. Why is there never a conversation about this for Phillips 66's MLP?

Bottom line: Investors considering a position in PSXP, although it's an excellent MLP (assets and operationally), would be better off buying shares of its General Partner: Phillips 66. While PSX is up 20% over the past year, it's down 12% from its recent high back in August. Meantime, as I have reported, PSX is the largest importer of deeply discounted Canadian crude. Expect refining results to be strong in the upcoming Q3 EPS report (due on October 26). Meantime, the stock pays a $3.20 annual dividend. That's good for 2.9%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, PSXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.