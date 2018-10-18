Canopy Growth, Constellation Brands, And Irrational Exuberance

There is not enough potential revenue in the entire country of Canada to substantiate the current valuation of Canopy.

I have a real love/hate relationship with the recent mega-deal of Canopy Growth (CGC) and Constellation Brands (STZ). My knee-jerk reaction was like many others that the end result of this would be a strategic alliance for both companies. Beer companies are not exactly swimming in growth opportunities; diversification to find new opportunities to increase revenues makes sense. At the same time, Canopy would get a huge partner with a massive distribution network. Plus, Canopy's balance sheet would be greatly improved. However, I think Constellation paid far too much with their 50% premium of a stock that already had a premium. I am not alone in this thinking; Constellation's stock sold off on the news. Canopy's valuation is now some C16 billion. The current valuation of Canopy makes no sense, and, dare I say it, there is a great deal of irrational exuberance in this valuation. There will not be enough revenue coming from the Canadian recreational cannabis segment to support the valuation. I think the stock is overbought and will move lower. As for Constellation, eventually, they will have to annotate this purchase on their books (due to happen in 2021), and I do not believe this will bode well for the stock. While I believe in the long-term potential of cannabis and the opportunities the emerging sector represents, I think Canopy's stock is overpriced, and I think Constellation's stock will take a subsequent hit moving lower. Both stocks are likely to move lower over the course of the next two years.

To start, here is a look at the two respective weekly charts for Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth:

What's in a deal?

I wanted to take a look at the mechanics of the deal. This may help to temper a few of those who believe that Canopy stock is on a one-way ticket upward; Canopy has a long road to travel to justify a valuation of C$16.5b.

There were multiple rounds of activity with the Constellation/Canopy deal. The first was an acquisition of stock that bought ownership of 9.9% of Canopy by Constellation.

Here are the particulars of the first round:

October 27th, 2017

Issued 18,876,901 shares of Canopy Growth common

C$12.973 purchase price based on 5-day volume-weighted average

Equal number of purchase warrants with 30-month expiration to be exercisable at same price.

Basically, the stock was averaged over a 5-day period ending on Friday, October 27th. The deal was announced on Monday, October 30th. Canopy's stock jumped from Friday's close of C$12.79 - C$15.22 (Trading on the TSX under the symbol of WEED) pushing the valuation of the company to ~C$2.92 billion. Canopy had revenue at the time of ~C$40 million with a loss for the year of some -C$15 million. That bears repeating, so I shall: Canopy Growth had top line revenues of -C$40 million and net revenue -C$15 million (Fiscal 2017) with a block purchase of their stock pushing their valuation to nearly C$3 billion.

The next round was an even bigger investment:

August 15th, 2018

Issued 104.5 million shares of Canopy Growth common

$48.60 purchase price; 39% premium to the 5-day volume-weighted average

Gives 38% ownership to Constellation (after exercise of existing warrants)

Constellation receives warrants for additional 139.7 million warrants exercisable over 3 years (88.5 million exercisable at C$50.40 and 51.3 million exercisable at 5-day weighted average at the time of purchase - would give Canopy an additional C$4.5 billion in working capital)

This investment, just 2 months old, pushed Canopy's valuation to ~C$16 billion with revenues of ~C$100 million and net income of negative -$C65 million (Fiscal 2018)

Constellation is a $42 billion (USD market capitalization) company with net income of nearly $2 billion annually. In the big scheme of things, the investment amounts to small potatoes from a company so large. But, then again, when you look at net revenues, this investment is about 2.5 years' worth of net earnings. From that angle, that becomes a substantial investment. While on the one hand, the cannabis industry shows a great deal of promise I am leery of the premium that was paid by Constellation.

At the same time, the valuation puts Canopy at about 25% of the valuation of Constellation. While I can see there is potential in the Canadian and global markets that Canopy is building businesses for, that valuation appears to be farfetched with a company that has yet to be profitable. Constellation has revenue and net earnings both measured in billions. Canopy has revenues, but it also has net earnings that are negative. And, the company should be valued at 25% of Constellation?

It is important to note that Constellation has made it clear it has no intention of investing any more into any other company for anywhere between 18 and 36 months.

Constellation expects to account for its investment under the equity accounting method. As such, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the company's full year diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2021. In addition, Constellation Brands remains committed to its investment grade rating and therefore, has no plans to engage in mergers, acquisitions or share repurchase activity until the company returns to its 3.5x leverage target, which is expected to occur within 18-24 months of deal closing.

Because of that, there may not be any support system for Canopy's stock should it start to slide lower.

Canada legalizes cannabis

At the time of this writing, cannabis for recreational use is hours away from being legal in Canada, only the second country to completely legalize cannabis for recreational use (behind Uruguay). Medicinal cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2001, but, on October 17th, 2018, recreational cannabis is legal.

So, what can the industry expect?

First, there is the medical marijuana side of the equation. There is slightly more than 200k registered users with Health Canada. There are some products that are now being called a drug under Health Canada and so insurance companies can now reimburse purchases for medical marijuana products. I expect there to be an increase in users of medical marijuana over time, but this will be a long process. Until more companies get their products labeled drugs, and thereby getting users to have the ability to reimburse their purchases through their insurance, the overall number of individuals using medical cannabis is going to be low.

Then there is the recreational side of the business. As my readers know, I have homes in both San Francisco, CA, and Denver, CO and so I know a few things about the recreational side of marijuana. I have had a front row seat to seeing the budding business blossom into the industry it is in Colorado. Now, I get to see the repeat all over again in California, albeit in a slightly different manner. The numbers on Colorado are what I want to look at simply because of the nature of how the industry has progressed as well as similarities in the laws with Colorado and Canada.

The bottom line, based on numbers from the State of Colorado, is that 15% of the general population consume recreational cannabis in some form or another. There are varying levels of consumption; hardcore users consume the most, obviously. You can use the good ol' 80/20 rule that 80% of the consumption comes from 20% of the individuals that actually consume. The rest of the population consumes in small amounts on an irregular basis.

As it turns out, Canada's predictions from their government are about the same as Colorado's in terms of percentage of use. For comparison, let's stick to the baseline of 15% of the general population consuming recreational cannabis in Canada, roughly in line with the numbers of Statistics Canada.

Colorado's population is 5.7 million, and the state had revenues of $1.5 billion in 2017 (total marijuana sales). That is a per capita of $263.00 per annum for consumption in Colorado. Not bad.

Canada has a population of 37 million. 15% of that is 5,550,000 individuals who are statistically going to use cannabis (in Canada). If we assume a linear per capita use of $263.00 annually, then the industry is looking at $9.73 billion in revenue USD which converts to about C$12.59 billion. If we assume a profit margin of 15% for all revenue, then we are looking at profit potential in Canada at some C$1.88 billion. Given a modest 20-times earnings multiple that puts the Canadian cannabis industry at C$37.77 billion. Canopy's valuation of C$16 billion represents nearly 50% of the total market valuation from recreational cannabis in Canada.

But that figure is derived comparing Canada to Colorado using the latest figures available after 4 years of legalization and maturation of the cannabis industry in Colorado. Often, people cite the 2017 number for Colorado and then extrapolate that number to determine how things will go in Canada. That may not be the most optimized methodology. The simple reason is that Colorado took several years to get to that $1.5 billion number. Canada will not be at peak levels for some time as the industry ramps up.

Here is a breakdown of the revenue generated from Colorado over the course of the past several years:

Calendar Year Total Marijuana Sales Total to Date 2014 $683,523,739 $683,523,739 2015 $995,591,255 $1,679,114,994 2016 $1,307,203,473 $2,986,318,467 2017 $1,507,702,219 $4,494,020,686 2018 (Jan - Aug) $1,022,245,511 $5,516,266,197

Extrapolating these numbers gives us a different feel for where Canada, and by extension, Canopy Growth, will be now that cannabis is legal: Lower than generally expected. Per capita from 2014 only puts Colorado's number at $127.00 USD. That converts to Canada having a first year of about C$6.70 billion, slightly less than half the original number.

Given that number, Canopy's valuation now means they are valued at 100% of the entire cannabis industry of Canada. This would completely discount significant players such as Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Cronos (CRON) to name just three. As I have said, I believe in the cannabis industry. However, I do not believe that Canopy's valuation is in line with reality. I believe this valuation to be a bit irrational, and exuberantly so.

Canopy is more than just Canada, but not much

Canopy Growth has some 20 different companies doing a variety of businesses. Evaluating each one goes beyond the scope of this article. However, rest assured, those companies are part of the Canadian market as well as parts of the cannabis world outside of Canada, such as Uruguay, Germany and Argentina, to name a few. The companies have varied markets they participate in such as medical marijuana and hemp.

There are only two countries that have complete legalization of recreational cannabis in the world: Uruguay and Canada. Other countries have legalization of medical cannabis. However, look at the number of registered users in Canada at only 200k. This is a small number in the bigger picture (There is likely to be 5 million recreational users in Canada). That segment is going to become far bigger over time as more and more drugs come to market and are labelled as drugs thereby allowing for insurance reimbursement. But that takes time.

Colorado can give a good idea as to the potential of what the medical marijuana sales will look like worldwide: Flat, as this chart shows:

The bottom line is that the real growth in the business in marijuana is in recreational marijuana both smoking (65%) and consumables (35%). Above, I think I made a clear case that Canopy's opportunity is limited, and the market is irrationally exuberant.

While there is medical marijuana sales growth potential worldwide for Canopy to get into, the company is more likely going to have to poach sales from already existing companies. Or, Canopy could purchase those companies with the windfall of cash befallen upon them. But that is not organic growth that would be necessary to sustain their market capitalization.

Do not look towards hemp as the source of significant growth potential. In the United States which hemp is legal, sales only reached $880 million for the whole country.

But if the real growth in marijuana is in recreational sales, and there are really only two countries that have legalized recreational marijuana sales, then how does any company grow in a contained environment like that? Besides, Canopy is already involved in both Uruguay and Canada, so they have good footing there.

The point is, there is simply not enough potential to sustain the valuation of the company based upon "future projections of marijuana sales". There is an expectation that legal sales are to hit $57 billion. But that is in 10 years.

There will be a time when the reality of the pricing of the stock purchases by Constellation has a reality check. It may not be immediately, although some of the headlines I have been seeing rolling through Seeking Alpha suggest I sell immediately. But I believe the day will come when the Canopy's stock has a day of reckoning. It might take a while, but that day will come. In the meantime, I am not a buyer of this stock.

In 2021, Constellation marks its financials with the Canopy purchase

As per the deal announcement mentioned above, Constellation will be recording their deal purchase in 2021:

Constellation expects to account for its investment under the equity accounting method. As such, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the company's full year diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2021.

I wonder where Canopy's stock will be in 2021. My bet is that it will be a much more rational level. Given the potential of the overall picture for cannabis, that means the stock will be lower. And, that is when Constellation will have to face the music. The market already let Constellation know what it was thinking when the sold the stock on the day of the announcement of the second purchase. That was a shot across the bow. The next shot may be at the hull itself.

Don't get me wrong. I believe in the cannabis industry. In fact, the deal is a great deal. The price is a terrible price, however. The revenues are not going to be there for these companies. Both stocks are likely to move lower. This stock purchase may go down as a repeat of one of the greatest merger flops in history when Quaker bought Snapple for $1.7 billion only to sell it a few years later for about $300 million.

I trade options as a primary way to trade. I am in the meticulous process of figuring out what is the best put option strategy to get into a synthetic short position. I have already made some decent calls on other cannabis stocks to the short side; I was not exactly kind to Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) just the other day but kindly took out $60.00 on the recent downside move. I am looking to do the same on this stock as well.

