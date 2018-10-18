Yulong Eco-Materials: 1,000% Stock Returns

The company will need to pay $13.58 million in 2018 and $25.5 million in 2019 and 2020. Yulong Eco-Materials does not seem to have sufficient money to repay its debt.

Since the company is incorporated in Cayman, the rights of shareholders will not be as significant as in the U.S.

Investors should be concerned about the fact that Yulong Eco-Materials very recently changed the auditor. The market usually dislikes unknown small companies which often change the auditor.

Reacting to the acquisition of the Millennium Sapphire, the stock price of Yulong Eco-Materials (YECO) increased, more than 1,000%, to more than $10 per share. YECO seems right now trading at an expensive valuation. The company paid $50 million with 25 million shares for the Millennium Sapphire, which means that the shares were valued at $2 per share. Right now, the shares are worth much more than $10. Additionally, the current market capitalization exceeds $400 million with revenues of $42.64 million in 2016. Finally, investors should be concerned about serious liquidity issues of YECO. The company does not seem to have cash to pay its future obligations.

Business And Business Structure

Source: 10-K

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Yulong Eco-Materials is a vertically integrated manufacturer of eco-friendly building products with assets in Pingdingshan, China. The company produces fly-ash bricks, concrete, crushed construction waste, and bricks made from recycled aggregates.

The business structure is a bit complicated; thus, it should be a concern for investors. The jurisdiction is that of Cayman since Yulong is incorporated in this place. The annual report reads that the sole purpose of this company is having shares of another entity, Yulong BVI, located in British Virgin Islands. In addition, Yulong BVI owns control of another entity, Yulong HK, incorporated in Hong Kong. Finally, Yulong HK owns control of other entities located in China, where the operations are executed. The images below provide further information on this matter:

Source: Form 6-K

Source: 10-K

In China, the company has four subsidiaries responsible for conducting different activities; Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete, Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The image below provides further details:

Source: Form 6-K

Investors from the United States should understand how this business structure affects their interests. Since the company is incorporated in Cayman, the rights of shareholders will not be as significant as in the U.S. Keep in mind that the jurisdiction of Cayman offers less shareholder protection than that in the U.S. But, there is more. Institutions in Cayman and those in the United States may not be able to assess the value of the assets because they are in China. In addition, judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against the Board of Directors of Yulong Eco-Materials. To sum up, the risk on this name seems very significant.

Balance Sheet

With $31.82 million in assets, the company shows $4.63 million in current account receivables and $14.73 million in non-current account receivables. The number of receivables is a bit worrying since the company is being paid late. The amount of cash is not very significant, equal to $1.728 million. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Form 6-K

The list of financial liabilities shows loans worth $5.46 million. In addition, the account payable equals $2.16 million, other payables worth $9.62 million, and other payables with related parties worth $1.394 million. The large amount of payables and debt is also worrying. Yulong Eco-Materials does not seem to generate cash flow to pay its obligations when they are due. With this in mind, the company could have liquidity issues in the future. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: Form 6-K

The company will need to pay $13.58 million in 2018 and $25.5 million in 2019 and 2020. Yulong Eco-Materials does not seem to have sufficient money to repay its debt. The financial risk seems quite significant. Take a look at it in the image below:

Source: 10-K

Additionally, investors will need to get to know, in this case, the interest rates being paid by YECO. The company has to pay interest that, in some cases, is equal to 12% annually. With this in mind, the financial risk does not seem to be low on this name:

Source: 10-K

Income Statement: No Revenue Growth In 2017 And 2016

Growth investors should not expect massive stock price increases in the near future. In the three months ended December 31, 2016, revenues were equal to $42.64 million, 9% more than that in 2017 in the same time period. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Form 6-K

The revenue in 2015 was also larger than that in 2016. The company reported revenues of $42.64 million in 2016. Investors should have concerns about this negative trend in the revenue line. With that, the company is also losing money at the net income level. In 2016, the losses were equal to $49.5 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: Form 6-K

With this in mind, both growth investors and value investors will have difficulties in justifying a large valuation for Yulong Eco-Materials. Declining revenues should be disliked by growth investors who may conclude that the business is not growing. In addition, value investors should dislike the lack of profitability at the income level of Yulong Eco-Materials. Finally, EBITDA does not seem to be positive. Those assessing the valuation of Yulong Eco-Materials should not find beneficial conclusions while making a DCF model.

Valuation - YECO Seems Expensive Right Now

The amount of shares outstanding is 2.385 million shares. As of October 18, 2018, share price is equal to $16 per share; thus, the market capitalization will equal approximately $38 million.

Investors will need to add the new shares that should be issued to acquire Millennium Sapphire. The amount equals 25 million shares as noted in the image below. Please also note that the company expects to change its name to Millennium Enterprises Limited:

Source: Annual General Meeting

Adding 25 million shares at $16 per share, the total market capitalization should be equal to $438 million. Adding $5.67 million in debt and deducting cash of $1.728 million, the enterprise value equals approximately $442 million. Assuming forward revenues of $42.64 million, the EV/forward revenues equal 10.36x, which seem extremely high for a company with no revenue growth.

Other public companies in the building materials industry are not trading at so high valuations. There are many examples. China National Buildings Material (OTC:CBUMF) trades at 1.88x sales and 9.34x EBITDA, LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) trades at 1.82x sales and 9.06x EBITDA, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) trades at 0.73x sales and 6.91x EBITDA.

There is more. Investors need to understand that the company bought the Millennium Sapphire and paid $50 million with 25 million shares. Using the figures from the acquisition, this means that each share was valued at $2. It could make sense that the shares trade a bit above $2. However, investors bought shares at more than $10 after the acquisition was released. Does it make sense? Check the image below for further details:

Source: Seeking Alpha

New Auditor

Investors should be concerned about the fact that Yulong Eco-Materials very recently changed the auditor. The market usually dislikes unknown small companies which often change the auditor. The auditor Centurion ZD CPA Limited seems to be incorporated in Hong Kong. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

To approve and ratify the appointment of Centurion ZD CPA Limited. as the independent registered public accounting firm to audit the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2016 and to review two quarterly financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017" Source: Change Of The Auditor

Recent Reverse Stock Split

There are other features to dislike. In particular, YECO executed a reverse stock split in 2017. The number of shares was reduced from 12.055 million to approximately 2.411 million. With this artificial modification, the share price increased. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Reverse Stock Split

Research shows that reverse stock splits are usually followed by abnormal returns of about -7%. Investors should have concerns about this fact. YECO may have distributed astonishing returns after the acquisition of the Millennium Sapphire. However, market participants should wonder if the shares can be justified at more than $10. The lines below provide information on the stock reaction to reverse stock splits:

Source: JSTOR

Conclusion

YECO seems too expensive with a market capitalization of $438 million. If the Millennium Sapphire was acquired for $50 million or $2 per share, the share price should not go as high as $10. It seems that the market got very excited after the news went out. In this case, savvy individuals should wait a bit before making any transaction on this name. Perhaps, with some more information, the price makes a bit more sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.