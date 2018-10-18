Luminex Corporation (LMNX) CEO Homi Shamir on Acquisition of MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Portfolio Call - Transcript

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) Luminex Corporation to Acquire MilliporeSigma’s Flow Cytometry Portfolio October 18, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Harriss Currie – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Homi Shamir – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Sung Ji Nam – BTIG

Brian Weinstein – William Blair

Tej Savant – JPMorgan

Brandon Couillard – Jefferies

Daniel Macek – Piper Jaffray

Carolina Ibanez Ventoso – Citigroup Global

Mike Sarcone – Deutsche Bank

Operator

Harriss Currie

Good morning. Thanks for joining us on short notice to discuss another exciting development for Luminex. I’m Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Luminex. And with me today, albeit in a much earlier time zone is Homi Shamir, our President and Chief Executive Officer. As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded and a replay will be available for six months on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Certain statements made during the course of today’s call may not be purely historical, and consequently, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the company claims the protections provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act for such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are detailed in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this morning, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the Amnis and Guava flow cytometry businesses from MilliporeSigma, our long and trusted partner, by the end of this year for cash consideration upfront of approximately $70 million and committed inventory purchases of approximately $5 million, both subject to a purchase price reconciliation subsequent to closing. These businesses will expand Luminex’s diversified business model to include a flow cytometry component in addition to our current Licensed Technologies Group and our Molecular Diagnostics Franchise.

This acquisition, the first in the life science research space, will provide an opportunity for us to go directly to customers who have for so long believe in the power of our xMAP Technology, to provide additional analytical tools in which they can rely that fit within existing customer workflows and to build further trust in the Luminex name for production and delivery of state-of-the-art products. We accomplished a number of objectives with this acquisition.

First, we further diversified our product offerings and add a balanced portfolio of flow cytometry products that provide growth performance and affordability. Probably the most exciting aspects of this transaction is the imaging-based systems that combine high-resolution imaging with flow cytometry. Effectively, the image-based products combine the speed, sensitivity and phenotyping of flow cytometry with the detailed imagery and functional insights of microscopy.

Second, we acquire products residing in attractive growth markets supported by both strong market fundamentals and a global footprint. The product portfolio starts at the entry level with relatively inexpensive flow cytometers and spans all the way up to high-resolution image-based flows cytometers at the top end. It is a diverse product line that is well suited to meet customer needs across the entire market.

Third, we add a new product development pipeline that is strong and supported by a seasoned R&D team focused on innovation and with the opportunity to more fully incorporate customer focus during product development, speed up decision making and accelerate time to market. The pipeline already has exciting ongoing developments currently scheduled through at least 2021 that will allow us to remain at the forefront of innovation in this market for the foreseeable future.

Finally, and probably most importantly, we’ll be bringing into Luminex the quality people and experienced management team who support all of the aforementioned advantages of this acquisition, including a plug-and-play commercial organization with all key marketing and sales roles transferring and a fully functional manufacturing site in Seattle. This team also includes all of the field roles from field service technicians to sales personnel to FAS managers who are fully trained and highly motivated.

As you are aware, Luminex has been an innovator in flow technologies since our inception more than two decades ago. The opportunity to expand our footprint within the flow space is both compelling and exciting. We believe that this acquisition could add between $40 million and $50 million of revenue to our top line next year and be accretive. We look forward to providing more detailed expectations as we get closer to closing.

With that, I’d like to turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Sung Ji Nam with BTIG.

Sung Ji Nam

Hi thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the acquisition. So just starting out with a clarification. Are you acquiring the flow cytometry business from Millipore in its entirety? So does that – I guess, do Amnis and Guava pretty much encompass all of the flow cytometry business from Millipore?

Homi Shamir

That’s correct, Sung Ji. We acquired from them the full flow cytometry line.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay. And then could you talk about – you talked about this research flow cytometry market being around in this kind of multiple billion dollars. Do you have a sense of how fast that market is growing? And then also specifically, how – relative to the market, how fast the Millipore business that you’re acquiring is growing?

Homi Shamir

Yes. I mean, from what we know, the flow business growing an estimate of about 5% to 8% and which we know that’s in the life science industry. Although we know that the clinical market, which we are not going to operate there with this asset, growing faster at 11% to 13%. They’ve been growing very nice business and we are hoping to accelerate. I think in the first year or two, we might be on the upper single-digit number.

Later on, let’s say, maybe even close to double digit. But later on, it’s probably we’ll grow as the market, 5% to 8%. But we are really excited about that. It’s a great business, and as Harriss said, a great team and great technology. So been lucky to get it.

Harriss Currie

Yes, overall, Sung Ji, based on the research that we’ve done, the total cytometry market exceeds $4 billion a year. And of that, the research market is a little less half of that, clinical market is a little more than half of the $4 billion-plus.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay, that’s helpful. And then, finally, could you – I know you talked about this asset being accretive. Could you talk about what the margins look like currently for the business? And also just curious as to why this might be a better fit for Luminex versus Merck Millipore, if you might be able to comment on that. Thank you.

Harriss Currie

Sure. So I’ll talk about the margins and I’ll let Homi talk about the overall logic of better fit for us. So the gross margins today of the business within Merck Millipore are in the 50% range. However, you get all the way down to the bottom line and they generate positive EBITDA. So overall, it’s – within Merck Millipore, it’s a profitable business with moderate gross margins, a little below where our corporate averages are today. Homi?

Homi Shamir

Yes, thanks. Sung Ji, as you know, we’ve been looking all the time for additional acquisition both in molecular diagnostics and life science. This opportunity came to us during the summer and we fell in love with them. And I cannot comment why Millipore decided to sell the business, that’s a question for them. But I must say to you they’ve been outstanding and obviously they’ve been a really good partner for us for the last 20 years or so.

But I also thought that it will be a great fit for Luminex because, again, we are operating in this field of flow cytometry since our inception. So we know the market. And again, here, it can open opportunity to us either to go directly, which we have the sales force now or even some of the partners if they want to service for that, we’ll sit down and talk with them. So I think it really creates a great opportunity. Last night, for example, I had dinner with some of the management team. All of them know Luminex, all of them welcome Luminex all of them to Millipore, but not very well the products. So there is a lot of synergy in this respect to go to market.

As a deal, we don’t have any synergy. Luminex don’t have the sales force to go to the market. We are not acquiring their IT or HR. So it’s a positive contribution in the bottom line and we’re just hoping to make it even better.

Sung Ji Nam

Great, thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Weinstein with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Weinstein

Hey guys good morning, thank for taking my question. Can you talk a little bit about the differentiation of the product line here and the competitive position in these markets? They compete against pretty big players. So how do they win?

Homi Shamir

Harriss, do you want to go ahead or…

Harriss Currie

Yes, really, Brian, the most exciting component of this acquisition comes down to flow cytometry, in some ways, is the flow cytometry, but it’s the imaging-based system that they have developed that is really, really unique that provides microscopic-level insight into the flow stream of the cells that are flowing through that really gives us the big advantage in this.

And today, that imaging market is pretty small because it’s a developing market today. So you’re talking about a less than $100 million market. But with significant opportunities in a variety of research areas like cancer research, for instance, where you can really interrogate the cell flowing through a flow cell and get a lot of meaningful information, and so for us, that really is the most exciting part of this. We acknowledge that there are some really big players out there against which some of the standard flow cytometer instruments may have to compete. But with the imaging offering, we think we have a pretty significant advantage there.

Brian Weinstein

Got it.

Homi Shamir

Brian, also to mention, the imaging technology have substantial IT behind it, okay, that make it very unique offering to customers. And the evidence is the growth in the imaging flow cytometry is – continue to be strong double digit and it’s really a good business in this respect.

Brian Weinstein

Okay. And then just from a strategic standpoint, why move deeper into life sciences now? Is this something that just sort of bubbled to the top? Or is this really a more deliberate move to be closer to customers here, almost like what Tm did for you initially in clinical recognizing that, of course, with TM, they were utilizing your technology. This is a little different. But is this more of just a strategic shift? And do we – should we expect to see more deals like this that bring you closer to your life science customers?

Homi Shamir

I think so. I don’t want to go to all the detail here. But as you know, in molecular diagnostic, we have a very strong roadmap ahead of us, okay? And we know exactly what we have, what we have to do. And from an acquisition point of view, we’re feeling very good where we are standing there with our internal development, especially with the VERIGENE II and Verigene II-Plus and other things we are doing.

In the life science, it’s a nice business and have been very nice since inception, but yes, we are a little bit isolated from customer. We created a huge brand recognition. Everybody know Luminex. We have 15,000 instruments in the field. We are planning to launch the new instrument end of next year or somewhere during next year. And we felt that we can altogether bring something to the customer that will be closer to them.

Now we are not going to compete with our partner. Again, a partner is a great model. But nothing prevents Luminex to being closer and using the reputation we achieved with the end user and introduce them a new product.

Brian Weinstein

Got it. And last one for me. Is there any large customer concentration among their customers, anything that we need to be aware of?

Homi Shamir

No, Similar like what we have in other businesses.

Harriss Currie

You’re talking, Brian, about a worldwide base that’s obviously modestly concentrated in North America with little more than half of total sales are generated in North American region, but a significant amount of sales across the rest of the world is well. And those are spread. Wrong word to use here, but spread thin right across a whole bunch of customers. No real core customer concentration at all that concerns us.

Brian Weinstein

Perfect thank you guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Tycho Peterson

Hey guys, this is Tej Savant on for Tycho. Congrats on the deal. Could you just give us a sense for the Amnis and Guava sort of product lines in terms of what the competition within each of those niches looks like today and what the share dynamics have been? I know you mentioned that Amnis is sort of a key differentiator and you kind of like leverage that versus some of the larger competitors out there to position the portfolio. But perhaps you can just give us a little bit of a sense of just market share dynamics and – for each of those two niches individually?

Harriss Currie

Sure. So let’s think about the Guava portfolio in the aggregate is a simpler system than is the Amnis system. And so what the Guava system allows you, all by itself, is just a really a nice set of Guava system. That’s a number of them, right? If you look at the website today, there’s a number of that offerings you can get. Of those, that allows people that are either getting introduced to flow cytometry or need a really low-cost flow cytometer to get one easily.

So the advantages there are really cost, ease-of-use, space utilization, all the rest within laboratories that are severely crowded if you’ve been to a laboratory these days and so the size matters in this case. All the way up to the Amnis systems that are a lot more specialized, but have a lot more power, features, benefits, et cetera, to the users. So what the combination of these does is, again, like we have talked about on the other side of our business, it provides you a very broad-based portfolio of flow cytometry options so that it’s easy to meet the needs of a particular customer based on the requirements that they have.

So with that same approach that we’ve executed on the Molecular Diagnostics side of our business, we think, from a competitive standpoint, it gives us a bit of a, I’ll say, an advantage there because we can satisfy all needs with our product line. So separately, they’re probably less compelling than they are combined is the way that we look at those. We look at them together, not individually.

Tej Savant

Got it, okay. And so it’s sort of an integrated go-to-market approach, I’m assuming. And perhaps, I mean, maybe you can talk a little bit about that as well as some of the low-hanging fruit in terms of revenue synergies here or cross-selling into your sort of customer bases?

Harriss Currie

So remember, the – what – I think what I said at the very beginning of the call is what this allows us to do – Luminex has been selling to what amounts to a flow cytometer with our xMAP Technology, which is a flow cell that’s running these through its set cells, right? And so we’ve been dealing with flow technologies for over two decades. Those flow technologies have been taken to the end-user research customers historically through our partners. All big companies that we’ve licensed and Merck – and MilliporeSigma is one of them, right, that it’s taken a number of our systems to the end-user research customers.

What this allows us to do is to actually go to those same customers with a different flow technology that are already familiar with Luminex, already comfortable with the quality of the products that we provide and provide another quality product that actually does different things and does the xMAP Technology. And again, it’s more one-stop shopping for our customers that are already comfortable with the Luminex name.

Tej Savant

Got it, that makes sense. And then one final housekeeping one for me here. Can you give us the sense, Harriss, for the revenue generated by this business in 2017 or what it’s tracking to in 2018 just to give us a sense of how current growth rates look like relative to that 5% to 8% number you mentioned? And how you see that sort of like evolving over the next 12 months or so?

Homi Shamir

Yes. I don’t want to get into the numbers of Merck. Again, what was their number until this. In the number is some onetime that they’ve done some OEM product to somebody that we basically will not continue that. But the business been, depend where you look at it, the imaging business was growing, as I said earlier, double digits while Guava end use was relatively flat. And they estimated this year they will be close to EUR 40 million in 2018.

And again, we are looking at those numbers and eventually when we come with the guidance, we will provide exactly what’s the number that we are targeting for the business, but we said it will be anything between $40 million to $50 million. And we need to look at the business and make sure we are putting most of the emphasis on the product that we would like we see the biggest future for them in the market.

Tej Savant

Got it. That’s super helpful guys, thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brandon Couillard with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Brandon Couillard

Thanks, good morning. Homi, valuation for this transaction seems pretty reasonable, less than two times revenue, especially in the context of the $100 million that Millipore paid for Amnis back in 2011. Could you just speak to the competitive dynamics around the deal and just recap for us why Luminex is really the best owner for these assets?

Homi Shamir

I can take this – again, I cannot speak on behalf of Millipore. But as you know, they know us for many years, okay? And they’ve been very good partners. And I think they realized that they rather have a partner than a competitor. Don’t forget, I think a lot – or other company was looking at the business. I bet all of them are their competitors. And they decided that they rather give the business where – to a partner that they can work, they can live together and also they’re just feeling safer for their employees, okay? We, in a business, as I said earlier, we don’t have too much synergy. I mean, that there’s no – I mean, we don’t see any employee leaving us or we are getting the head of team while if it was some other acquirer for the business, it could look differently. So again, I’m speculating here. But that’s really, I think, they like us as a partner.

Brandon Couillard

Pretty good. And could you speak to sort of your scale in the research market? I mean, you’ve spoken to sort of the brand name recognition, but in terms of like the direct product portfolio being somewhat limited to flow as well as the size of the sales force you’re acquiring with the Millipore team and any incremental investments that may be planned perhaps in the commercial organization is you bring the business in-house.

Homi Shamir

Yes. As I said earlier, they have 2/3 of the sales are U.S.A. and 1/3 globally. They have about 30 people reaching the market through sales and they have another 30 people through support – through customer support. So out of 150, 1/3 of the organization is reaching customer on a daily basis. There’s a very good reputation.

As I said earlier, most of them familiar with Luminex and our space there. So I think it will be a nice integration into Luminex and a strong go-to-market with the sales force. I don’t know what else I – we have not started yet running the business. We’ll be running the business from the beginning of next year. So we probably, in the next three months, will learn much more about that and we’d be able to speak.

Brandon Couillard

Helpful. Then, lastly, you think you could tell us about the revenue mix by customer base between academia and pharma? And then, secondly, Harriss, you mentioned some – what sound like pretty interesting developments in the R&D pipeline. Anything you can share with us in terms of impact toward areas of innovation that are planned there?

Homi Shamir

Go ahead, Harriss, because I.

Harriss Currie

Homi, you first.

Homi Shamir

Yes. I cannot recall, Brandon, what is it exactly. We can come back to you with the number.

Harriss Currie

Yes, that means it’s a pretty – when you look at – Brandon, when you look at the revenue breakdown across all the different components of life science research, there is no significant concentration of region. I’m going – I’m trying to find a chart here that we have on this that actually speaks to that. But it’s less than 20% of total revenue derived from any particular market segment within the entire life science research segment. And of that, there is 8 or 10 different components. So there’s no true concentration anywhere, which is actually it reduces the risk as well. But let me – Homi, can you talk about sort of the pipeline maybe?

Homi Shamir

Yes, we have a very strong pipeline. And again, especially in the imaging base and also both in the Guava end use. And we will, starting from the beginning of the year, we will start talking about the time line and et cetera. But obviously, we were impressed with the R&D team and what they’re planning to bring to the market next year and the year after. And those are not long-term plans. Those are short and they show us that they have the capability and the right direction. I’d rather speak about it when they’re more – when we really get the keys and can talk a bit more freely.

Brandon Couillard

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Macek with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Daniel Macek

Hi, Homi and Harriss, just one question for me. So I’m on for Bill Quirk today. Just kind of given the different customer call point within your flow business versus your existing portfolio, what sort of synergies can we kind of expect from this? Could you guys touch on that?

Harriss Currie

Well, we’re actually, because, as Homi mentioned just a while ago, we’re not running the business yet, we have some thoughts about allowing it to – given that it’s a growing business today, given that we believe once carved out and is part of Luminex and we’ve gotten through integration, it will be accretive, both exhibiting a reasonable revenue growth rate. The one thing that we want to be careful of is not to disrupt either the growth trajectory or the profitability generation of that business.

So when you talk about synergies, a lot of times the first thing people go to is energies and how much more profitable or how you can get it profitable quickly. In our case, it’s already profitable. And so we need to be very careful with any adjustments we make there that they’re thoughtful and that we’re diligent in the process in getting ourselves there. So really methodical about what we’re going to do here. We’ve got to get in there first. We have to own it first. And so I think, right now, talking about the synergy opportunities would be preliminary.

From a revenue standpoint, the call point synergies, as you mentioned, there are none because we don’t have a life science research sales force today. We have a partner management group with our LTG that does sell the raw beads that we have for our xMAP Technology that has been placed at a number of these research institutions that call on customers there for beads. A lot of that’s done via POs that come in either through e-mail or online, and as a result, the relationship that we have with these end users is a secondary relationship.

And so with this acquisition, we now have a life science research sales force. So there are no real initial sales synergies in this. The opportunity is the Luminex name is very well respected in the life science space as a result of the placement of over 15,000 systems over the life of Luminex and significant utilizations of those systems over time. And so there’s a familiarity and a comfort with Luminex, and we believe that by providing yet another high- quality product that revenue synergies, if you will, or uplift could come from that by itself.

And then we have to do the analysis on cost opportunities there that possibly residing in a smaller company like Luminex rather than a bigger company like MilliporeSigma by in and of itself will provide some cost synergies. After that, we’ll have to do a much more detailed analysis once we’re actually in there steering the ship.

Daniel Macek

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Dan Arias with Citigroup Global. Your line is open.

Carolina Ibanez Ventoso

Hello, good morning. This is Carolina Ibanez Ventoso on for Dan. We were wondering how big is the installed base of Millipore system?

Homi Shamir

We have – Millipore have about 5,000 systems. A majority of them – or not 500 – 5,000 customers. Majority of them are in the Guava end use while there is couple of hundred in the imaging. That’s the installed base.

Harriss Currie

Thanks, we move to the next one.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Dan Leonard with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Mike Sarcone

Hi, guys. This is Mike Sarcone on for Dan Leonard. First one, just a clarification. Did you say the flow market broadly is growing 5% to 8% and the Millipore assets are growing kind of high single to low double? Just wanted to make sure I heard that correctly.

Harriss Currie

Yes, so the life science research flow market is a little over $1.6 billion in size and is growing around mid-single digits a year. The Merck’s – the MilliporeSigma business is growing a little higher than that. The clinical flow cytometry market that we don’t play in is a little over $2 billion market and is growing at just over 10%. Does that help?

Mike Sarcone

Got it. Yes, that does. And then just on that topic. Is there any reason why you – or do you plan on maybe targeting the clinical market at some point in the long term? And if not, how come you don’t want to go after that, just north of 10% kind of market growth?

Homi Shamir

Obviously, we will look at that when we start owning the business and running it so while we have capability to go after the clinical market. But we need to learn. I don’t want to speak about now something that we are not clear yet. Running the business we know very well the risk there, but we have the capability or we can get to capability or is so if we need to be in the clinical.

So obviously, it will be in some of our strategic discussions with the new management team of the company. And we’ll take it from there. And on a side note, yes, Luminex partners are also operating through our partnership in the clinical arena. We have like 70 partners and substantial amount of those partners are in the clinical research.

Mike Sarcone

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Homi Shamir.

Homi Shamir

Well, thank you all for joining us for this call in such a short notice. Looking forward to speak with you in the next couple of weeks and especially in our earning call and really appreciate joining us this morning. Thank you.

