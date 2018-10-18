WABCO Holdings Inc.'s (WBC) CEO Jacques Esculier on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jacques Esculier - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Fioroni - Chief Financial Officer

Sean Deason - Vice President, Investor Relations and Controller

Analysts

Justin Long - Stephens Inc.

Jeff Hammond - Keybanc Capital Markets

Alex Potter - Piper Jaffray

Seth Weber - RBC Capital Markets

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the WABCO Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. There will be a question-and-answer session after the presentation. Could you please limit yourself to one question and, if need be a short follow-up question, so that more participants get a chance to engage with management. Thank you.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would now like to turn the call over to Sean Deason, Vice President, Investor Relations and Controller. Sir, you may begin your conference.

Sean Deason

Thank you, Chris. Good morning everyone and welcome to WABCO's quarterly conference call. Today we will present our third quarter 2018 results. With us this morning, we have Jacques Esculier, our Chairman and CEO, and Roberto Fioroni our CFO.

As a reminder, this call, webcast and the presentation that we are using this morning are available on our website, www.WABCO-auto.com under the heading, WABCO's Q3 2018 Results. A replay of this call will be available through October 25.

As shown on Chart 2 in the presentation, certain forward-looking statements that we'll make today are based on management's good faith expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. As you know, actual results may differ materially from these expectations as a result of many factors. Examples of these factors can be found in our Company's Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC this morning.

Lastly, some of our remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are attached in the appendix to this presentation and to our press release from this morning, both of which are posted on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Jacques Esculier.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Sean. Good morning, good afternoon to you all and welcome to our Q3 reporting platform.

Before I jump into the details of our performance for the quarter, let me take a step back and look back at quarter that's actually was very rich events and developments for the industry and obviously also for WABCO. First as we do every two years, the industry has gathered in Hanover, Germany for this truck show that we call IAA, which is the largest most global truck show on - and during the truck - [indiscernible] facts.

First more than ever, it was obvious that the global industry led by all key players are decisively embarking in the development of old technologies that will bring the industry towards this autonomous electrified and connected vehicle world and that's within this environment that WABCO under our new banner our new rank from it's of mobilizing vehicle intelligence has unveiled a remarkable, I would say impressive number of announcements of new technology breakthroughs, initiatives and partnerships that are actually the seeds for medium-term to long-term continuous outperformed capabilities for our companies and we will review those announcements in details obviously later on in the presentation. But I can tell you that our brand was shining in the sky - I would say even over shining our competitors.

The second thing that very obvious is that, whereas after today all key new technologies was rooted in Europe developed with European ease [ph]. This new set of technologies towards these autonomous electrified connected vehicles is actually strongly taking roots in regions beyond Europe. I'm talking about Asia, China in particular or North America. And therefore in anticipation of this new world dynamics as we turn to page I believe to the next chapter of our industry. In anticipation of all this, WABCO has reorganized its company, has moved to a new organization logic that I will describe later on.

In the meantime, the market has become slightly more volatile than it has been so far this year. Particularly relating to those regions of the world that have been impacted or disturbed by what I would call this geopolitical decisions and I'm talking obviously about China, Russia and Turkey was China [ph] by itself dropping their rates of production down by almost 30%. Now in the meantime, the other regions Europe, US, South America, India have continued on their paths towards growth and we believe that this momentum will again extend the sales in the fourth quarter and probably in 2019 as well. But within this environment that I've seen the total number of trucks and buses built globally, dropping by 8.4% as you will see WABCO has once again been able to outperform its market well. However for one of those times, since we shared with you back in 2011 this framework of our incremental margin we have departed from the framework again it's where everything [ph] happens.

And this is due to the convergence of several distinct kind of events that we have signaled to you, during our last communications I'm talking about obviously impact resulting from supply chain constraints particularly in areas of the world where the industry is reaching a very high level of production. I'm talking about the continuous headwinds coming from raw material price increase and I'm still referring what we already had signaled again which is the fact that, the second part of the year particularly Q3 is seeing more engineering expenses and Roberto will later on give you more details on that.

And as it is rare event, I guarantee you that we're all working actively to as soon as possible reconnect to our incremental margin framework. Now in the meantime, also mitigating these headwinds. We're actually generating fairly healthy PS growth and that's obviously helped by a one-time of tax item that again Roberto will explain later. But as we talk about taxes I think it's appropriate that I highlight the fact that we're working on some projects very credible projects that should have a very positive impact on our tax rate and that provide us line of sight on a medium-term to long-term rate that could stabilize a 20% rather than jump to the 25% that we had communicated to you previously.

Now 2018 again should close in a fairly good way providing again another set of nice increases across top line and bottom line metrics, so we updated our guidance for the year. We even upgraded our EPS guidance and when we will share with you the first initial look at the market condition that we could at this time anticipate for 2019, you will see that the market will continue to grow across almost all regions except for China where we again expect a double-digit erosion but overall another good platform for WABCO to provide some further enhancement in its configuration to shareholders.

Now looking at the results, sales were up 13.4% local currency at $915 million. Performance operating income ended up $117.1 million versus $120 million last year. Leading to an EPS performance of $1.78 versus $1.71 a year ago. Remarkable free cash flow of $105.7 million resulting in a conversion rate of 112% returning $90.2 million of cash to shareholders through the repurchasing of 740,000 shares.

Moving to next page and kind of looking at profile of our growth again 13.4%, 5.4% being purely organic, 8% driven by the US acquisitions we finalized in the rate of part of last year and then some translational headwind of 2.9%, by channel of sales the OE world went up 22%, acquisition contributing 18%. So it was obviously driven by market as I said that dropped 8% volume year-over-year driving by this drop of 27% in China. With strongly outperformed this key market of trailer by 16%, we continue to produce some very nice growth in our sales Off-highway world and we have seen this quarter some erosion in our Car business because of a drop in demand from General Motors in the US for its eight-cylinder motors replacing the vacuum pump by other technologies.

The Aftermarket was up 20%, 16% of which was contributed from acquisitions leaving a meager I would say 4% of organic growth. We are taking still 6% as a reference in objective and the 4% was mostly driven by constraints in the supply chain that obviously had to the favor the OE channel to avoid any disruption in the assembly line of our customers versus the Aftermarket channel. However in the meantime markets were growing everywhere except in Turkey, Russia and the Middle East.

Now looking at the evolution truck and bus market versus our sales by regions starting by Europe. Production was up 3% in Europe, WABCO revenue was down 2% still impacted by this kind of drop in volume from the phase-out of this AMT delivered to a major gearbox supplier. I can tell you that actually this project should be already finished but the demand continues to actually the lift, so unfortunately we will still see next year some remaining kind of drop for about $3.5 million for 2019 as forecasted at this time.

North America production was up 9% and WABCO's revenues' up 48% of which 35% was contributed to acquisition and that's again a very hefty 4% driven by continuous penetration of AMT moving from 30% to 35% of the total truck and bus built as well as some market share gains - Air Compressors because of Cummins increased penetration. South America production was up 21% and we were up 8% more in sales and that's again further penetration of AMT and a favorable mix of vehicle that favored further sales of our air compressors. Japan, Korea, Thailand went down 11% for the quarter and we limited erosion of revenues 2% to 3% and that's the result of the ramp up of series of products and technologies around air disc brakes, electronic air suspension and air dryers in Japan.

China was down at least 27% and we were down 30% and again we continue to face a significant headwind in the shift of ratios between the tractors and non-tractors. I remind you, tractors are used for transportation, non-tractors are mostly used for construction. It happens that, all year long and particularly in this third quarter the tractors have decreased significantly than the more than the non-tractors. Actually tractors dropped by more than 40% and non-tractors only by 8% and we have unfortunately less content, less technology on the construction equipment as compared to transportation equipment.

In India market was up 18%, WABCO was up 7% more because of further gain in market share across many different product lines. We have to highlight also that we have 7% of outperformance in spite of very unfavorable mix in July and August because during summer India introduced a legislation allowing to increase the extra load on heavy duty truck. Meaning that in July, August the production was mostly favoring medium-sized trucks on which again we have much less technology. So in spite of that, again we're happy to end up in this very healthy fast-growing market with a remarkable 7% of our performance.

So let me - now let Roberto bring you through the details of our financial results. Roberto?

Roberto Fioroni

Thank you, Jacques. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining WABCO's Q3 earnings call. I'm pleased to announced that despite headwinds from the global truck and bus production mentioned by Jacques. WABCO has delivered another solid quarter comprising of double-digit revenue growth, earnings per share growth of approximately 4% and a very strong conversion of net income into cash.

If you turn to Slide 5, I will take you through the details. Our revenue grew a healthy 13.4% in local currencies with US acquisitions contributing 8%. We managed to partially mitigate headwinds related to continued capacity shortages at suppliers and high-material inflation pressure resulting in a gross profit of 30.3% on a performance basis. We gained $6.6 million as a result of additional volume and better absorption of our fixed cost, our continued focus on cost efficiencies across WABCO's global value chain added a further $16.6 million in savings through material and conversion productivity.

WABCO's third quarter gross material productivity of 3.8% was below our normal rate of above 5% as we continue to deal with supply constraints. In the third quarter, we also delivered conversion productivity of 7.7% a very strong performance as we continue to benefit from the closure of a European factory at the end of the third quarter of last year. This benefit was partially offset by inefficiencies in WABCO's supply chain as a result of the supply capacity constraints mentioned before. Examples of these inefficiencies are emergency freights [ph] and overtime costs.

As third quarter results, also include OpEx investments of close than $13 million, the majority of which are related to R&D investments accelerating the second half of the year, as pre-empted during our Q2 earnings call in July and as mentioned earlier by Jacques. To give you some more perspective around our R&D investments, on a typical full year we invested between 4% and 5% of revenues. In 2018, there is greater spend in the second half versus the first half as an example in Q3 this ratio was 5.5% of sales. For the full year however, we forecast to end in the middle of that range between 4% and 5%.

In the third quarter, US acquisitions contributed $16 million in performance operating income on $66 million of revenue. All of this flows through performance operating income of 12.8% of sales. Our third quarter US GAAP tax rate is 14.5%, while quarterly performance tax rate is 10%. Let me give you some color on the quarterly performance tax rate. Earlier this week, WABCO received notification of a bilateral arbitration segment resulting in a current year tax deduction related to transfer pricing adjustment of $38.3 million. The full year tax benefit is $11.3 million of which approximately $8.5 million impact of third quarter performance net income.

From a US GAAP perspective the full amount will be treated as a discrete tax benefit during the three-month period ending December 31, 2018. Remaining on the topic of taxes, we're continuing to work on other items that will further have positive impact to our tax rate including the application for the 2013 and 2014 Belgian Patent Income Deduction. Some of these opportunities could crystallize during the fourth quarter of this year, these opportunities have not yet been considered in today's raised EPS guidance.

After exclusion of the non-performance items, our earnings per share are healthy $1.78, up roughly 4% versus the same period last year. On a US GAAP basis, we report an EPS of $1.41. Now let's move to Slide 6 and I will cover the cash flow generation for the quarter. As mentioned before, we are very satisfied with the cash generated this quarter. WABCO delivered a performance free cash flow for the quarter of $106 million resulting in an increase of $35 million over the same period last year.

The third quarter conversion of performance net income to cash of 112% keeps us well on track to deliver on our full year commitment. We have reduced our working capital in Asia following the slowdown of the China market. In other regions we have temporarily increased our inventory to support our sales for the rest of the year. As per WABCO's strategy, we continue to return cash to our investors and we remain on track to buy back up to $300 million during 2018. In the third quarter, we repurchased 740,000 shares at the cost of $90 million bringing our year-to-date purchases to 1.7 million shares and $210 million.

In summary, in a challenging and uncertain global market environment. Amidst continuing headwinds from industry supply chain constraints and raw material inflation. WABCO has successfully delivered another set of quarter by outperforming the market, delivering double-digit revenue growth in local currency, growing our performance EPS and generating a healthy cash flow.

Now, I would like to turn it over back to Jacques to give you an update on our market.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Roberto. And turning to Page 7, I give you some pictorial description of WABCO at work at IAA. On the left side you can have a little glance at the booth that was actually one of the most popular ones I would say in our space as it was described particularly open contemporary technology driven booth. We had close to 20,000 visitors coming converging to the WABCO world. We also showcased our eTrailer's which is new breakthrough idea and technology that we have presented to our customers and that is right now featured on this other picture of the page and then we had, as we have every year a particularly rich set of session at our Test Track locally Hanover including the session with several hundreds of our customers from Asia Pacific and all this again under this new kind of brand positioning around mobilizing vehicle intelligence focusing on this ACE, which stands for Autonomous Connected and Electric.

The next page, we give you a flavor of the richness of the announcement we made. First really to the current portfolio that will have impact in the very short-term, the first two are covering progress around Air Disc Brakes, we signed a joint venture with FAW, which is the leading provider and manufacturer of trucks in China to which by the way we have 60%, so we have the majority of this joint venture to build and obviously provide and support the production of FAW trucks with our Single-Piston Air Disc Brake Technology production should start by the tail end of 2019 and generate about on an ongoing basis at least $10 million of additional revenues and then we unveil our fifth generation air disc brakes we shared - as shared with you before, would be the lightest, the simplest and most cost effective products across the industry.

Then I would also mention briefly that we have actually used this breakthrough approach that we had developed in the last year is for braking systems on trucks, which is this modular braking systems covering ABS and EBS in the same world. For the simplicity of installation on assembly line and we have migrated this concept to cover now the world of trailers and again, it's an industry first.

Now moving into those more future technologies, starting with electric we announced an MoU with Nidec which is the leading provider of electric motors on earth. And we will develop together a concept of electric power train first for the bus world in China that will blend the control of the motor itself with the control of the braking and that could actually bring up to 10% of endless steering [ph] existing solutions, the first application that we would have which is pretty straight forward and could even generate some revenues in the coming three to four years, is to equip the trailer with an electric motor and batteries and the tractor, trailer combination will actually be like a hybrid vehicle meaning that when the tractor brakes, the energy will be absorbed through the trailer and when the tractor accelerates the trailer will actually provide traction as well. And by the way we have enormous amount of interest around this concept at IAA.

On the autonomous driving side, we have actually unveiled a very interesting particularly customer-friendly approach whereby we would build a platform that would be open to our customers to build their own solutions of functionalities and modules that would actually be connected to our world of vehicle dynamic control and provide them access to the autonomous driving capability. So up to level III with in-house to this concept called ADOPT IV in autonomous driving open platform technology and beyond L3 which is the real fully autonomous driving vehicle L4, L5. We have signed an MoU towards a partnership with Baidu particularly in the world of autonomous over artificial intelligence, mapping and so on and we will provide by 2021, a sellable solutions to provide autonomous driving capabilities to hub to hub, highway users trucks.

Then going directly to connected, we have cut a very nice agreement with RIO. RIO is the Fleet Management Solution Arm of this newly named freight group which obviously was the former Volkswagen truck group and we're going to be working together for WABCO to bring a large of our capabilities in that area. As well as announcing some further developments around our transit brand for with a device that is addressing specifically the smaller fleets are offering was mostly aiming the larger fleet so far, we have some up with a reduced scope device that is lot more affordable and certainly incredibly attractive for those smaller fleets.

Moving to next page and talking about re-organization. First, let me remind you that the former organization logic that has prevailed up until couple of weeks ago was based on a world whereby on one hand all new breakthrough technologies were developed connected to the European truck manufacturers and the daily large percentage of our revenues were still generated in Europe. With what I just told you in introduction, there is a shift of our industry whereby all technologies related to autonomous electrification and connected vehicles are now strongly within beyond Europe.

In the meantime, the revenues that we generate in Europe represent now less than 40% of total revenue. So in anticipation of this kind of dynamics of these world of the industry, we have decided to move from Europe [ph] managed by the product business units whereby whereas the other regions were already managed by regional teams driving the P&L focusing on local customers, now this business units that we now move to business hubs will not manage Europe any more, Europe will become the region like other regions and the four regions will be off the P&L, by the way also by early 2019 we will report by region by the way and now those business hubs will be fully focusing at not only developing new technologies connected to European customers but a developing strategies around new technologies connected to all regions. And that will definitely bring us more agility, more market and customer centric activities and strategies, even more global than we've ever been and ultimately will make us even more capable at maintaining WABCO at the cutting edge of new technology development.

Turning to the next page, and now moving towards the way we see the market developing for the remainder of the year as well as some initial view of how 2019 could happen. Starting with Europe, registration and up to August were up 5%, we still expect 3% for full year. Total production was up 3% year-over-year in total Europe down 9% sequentially which is normal because as usual the third quarter is vacation time for Europe. So normal kind of drop sequentially.

Now for the remainder of the year, we're seeing the volume falling in that 2% to 5% up range. As we kind of look ahead and we consider that, GDP forecast for 2019 at this stage is still up 1.9% which is very healthy for Europe. I remind you that this year we had 2% with some very nice growth, so at one point all of you could feel some potentially slightly positive growth and that's why we are looking at initial range in between minus 2.3, with a little bit more weight on the positive side of the range.

Moving to North America, third quarter was solid production level up 9% year-over-year 1% sequentially with plus 8% are still being prominent in production and orders for plus 8% to continuing to actually really see a very, very strong trajectory. For the full year we anticipate the production level to end up in the 12% to 16% range with stronger growth in we're seeing plus 8% and when we look ahead again kind of supported by a forecasted GDP growth at 2.5%, which is still very healthy, a little bit down from the 2.9%, that we should see end up with in the full year 2018, but 2.5% still justify some further growth opportunity particularly given that the average still have six years and could go even further down.

We would anticipate growth between zero to 5%. Going to China again dramatic drop in Q3 year-over-year as well as sequentially and that due to less investment in infrastructure as well as reduced subsidies for those who are building and developing electric bus during the second half, so we think that the production will end up being at minus 13% to minus 8% range which is downgraded for the minus 10% to minus 5%, we had shared with you three months ago. Now looking forward, we see further erosion, GDP growth is only planned at 6.2% which I think has been one of the worse for many, many years down from 6.6%, which was already low in 2018. So that's why we are not very optimistic for the China market next year.

India, healthy 18% year-over-year, down 8% sequentially and we see continuous momentum in the economy. GDP growth should end up 7.3% this year and 7.4% for next year, with continued investment in construction, infrastructures. So this year we'll see the market ending up in a healthy 23% to 28% range and a positive initial outlook in that 5% to 16% range. Going to Japan, Korea very strong slowdown 11% year-over-year, 4% sequentially. Production decline is due to actually lower demand in Japan, lower exports from Japan as well and a very strong slowdown in Korea, so we think this region will end up in that minus 7% to minus 2% range and we are looking at the fairly flattish year 2019 evolution.

Brazil was up very strong 21% this quarter versus last year, obviously we still have plenty of room for further recovery. We're still 50% lower than the peak, the historical peak that happened at 2011. And we will end up the year in that 20% to 25% range. For next year, we believe that even again in fact that GDP is planned at a healthy 2.4%, we will see some further growth. We think flat to 10%. I think we could be positively surprised as we move forward closer to 2019.

Aftermarket was up 4%, again fairly disappointed but it was due to constraint in supply chain and slowdown in some key regions. Our outlook for full year should end up at around 5% and we're looking forward to reconnect in 2019 with healthy 6% plus growth. World of trailers provided with 9% plus in Q3 up 8%, year-over-year with strong demand from America, European and Europe accompanying the growth and demands for trucks. We think that trailer will end up in the flat to 5% range for the full year and initially, we are looking at a market that will be flattish potentially slightly eroding the very high level of production we have reached this year.

Moving to next page and sharing the update of our guidance. We have actually upgraded a little bit our sales growth forecast moving from 13% to 16% up to 14% to 16% range leading to a range of $3.85 billion to $3.9 billion at the updated exchange rate. Performance operating margin, we moved it down slightly from 14.3% to 14.7% previously 14.2% to 14.4% leading to performance EPS upgrade of $7.45 to $7.75 and the new range would be at $7.65 to $7.85 remaining actually committed to deliver a very strong free cash flow conversion. We're having the rights of built up of the guidance versus 2017 and some updates on the assumptions that we make particularly related to what Roberto shared with you, this one-timer that we have benefited from in Q3 that has lowered the tax rate to 17.1%.

Now to close this presentation, I would say that we have seen lately some slightly more turbulence times in terms of market dynamics and also in terms of supply chain constraints and headwinds from material, but in that environment we have once again been able to demonstrate our very unique ability to continue quarter after quarter to outperform the market and we also, in spite of all the headwinds that we mitigated to a certain extent by not to the full extent, we end up hampered [ph] by this tax one-timers providing a pretty healthy nice growth in the EPS.

Now again looking forward to 2019, we see a market that should be still providing gross across almost all regions except in China and we think it's going to be another great platform for WABCO to further ARPU form it's market and again transformed this top line growth into healthy contribution to the bottom line so that we again actually ultimately deliver very strong and healthy value to our shareholders. So this closes our presentation. Thank you for your attention, we open now this session to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] and our first question from Justin Long with Stephens. Your line is now open.

Justin Long

So I know you aren't giving specific guidance on 2019 at this time but from a high level, could you speak to your comfort level that you'll be within your 6% to 10% outperformance target and back within your incremental margin framework, next year?

Jacques Esculier

Well I would say Justin, it's the framework that we're taking as the reference and that we have taken for now more than seven years, so that's the one we're going to anchoring ourselves. I'm sorry that we're not in a position because we're far from having finalized all the elements that would be necessary to assemble our budget for next year, so I can't really give you a wise answer. The only thing I can you tell is, we will obviously work very work hard to reconnect with the incremental margin model and continue to nicely outperform the market moving forward.

Now by the way, we don't know yet about the material price, we believe that we will have some relief that should be giving us tailwind versus this year. we again would anticipate that the supply chain constraints will end up fading out, we started with fade out faster when we talked to each other in July, we thought that during the second half we would see less impact and we actually still see much less than we had before, but still see a fairly significantly kind of headwind there and ultimately the logic will kind of call for capacity to be added at suppliers and obviously those suppliers being back to a more normal a relationship particularly as really to those productivity programs that is fueling up material productivity line, as you know we end up this quarter this mature productivity that is lower than we have been used to and again, we're really looking forward to rebuilding this productivity beyond the 5% that we have seen consistently in the past.

Justin Long

Okay, thanks and secondly I wanted to ask about China because that seems to be a focus right now. You've previously spoken about Chinese production eventually normalizing around a million units. So there's market risk clearly but at the same time you seemed more optimistic about the content opportunity in China as they become more of a technology leader. When you put it all together and you balance the market risk with the content opportunity, what do you think that means for Chinese revenue over the longer term. Is the content opportunity enough to keep your Chinese revenue flat to up over the longer term five-year planning period?

Jacques Esculier

Justin, that's the key. And I'm absolutely still completely adhering to this approach, which is kind of I would say wise in recognizing the level of production today is probably still excessive the fact there has been some artificial maybe not, but maybe a little bit of strong word, but artificial influx of funds to help the construction world. But more importantly because at the end of the day the reliability and durability of trust would increase and as you keep your trucks longer, you will need less replacement and that will automatically impact the volume. But we think that, again the need for additional technologies and we know for example that AMT, that Air Disc Brakes and many of these EBS, rather than ABS which is going to be a mandate on coaches starting next year that will probably evade the space in the next, in the following two, three years. Those are very strong pillars of additional content which in my opinion will absolutely more than offset is kind of natural potential erosion of the demand for those vehicles in that region and [indiscernible] I'm still very enthusiastic about what's ahead in China.

Justin Long

Great, that's really helpful. Thanks for your time today.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jeff Hammond

Just back on the supply chain constraints, are you - just as you - are you seeing any sequential improvement as you go onto fourth quarter that is abating, I guess as you talk to your suppliers. How confident are you that, these are normalized by beginning in 2019?

Jacques Esculier

Jeff, only one question. And there are several elements in what we call supply chain constraints. First let's kind of address this raw material price increase, indeed we're going to be drive to pay price increases of about 1.5% year-over-year up till the end of the year because we have seen already some easing in the area particularly in aluminum. However, that there is always a delay between what the raw material price does and how it impacts and when it impacts WABCO because that's the setup - with our supply so - we unfortunately will not benefit from that tailwind but probably in the early part of next year, so that's one.

The second one is, really relating to all the additional cost and I'm talking about express freight particularly for incoming goods from our suppliers because that has been the driving factor of the weights of this all situation has driven that should ease up, the capacity at suppliers is starting to really build up and catch up and then the third part is, again what I was mentioning before related to the material productivity level, that has dropped below our historical levels because it's very hard in this kind of environment to ask for suppliers to focus on projects to lower their cost and obviously effective to us. But we receive again, it will come back and we're working actively at that, but we have to refill the pipeline of initiative activities that will continue to drive those material productivity up to 5% and that may take a few months because the pipeline right now has obviously lowered in activities, we have re-prime [ph] it, we're focusing enormous amount of attention and energy particularly within the new organization structure where we have this kind of focus on the European region that is still providing enormous amount of that percentage of opportunities, so that should be allowing us to reconnect to the 5%, I would say fairly rapidly in the coming month.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, that's helpful Jacques. And then just on Europe, it looks like you fully anniversary this AMT, your supplier chain. So kind of what that anniversary and how should we think about our growth going forward in Europe. Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

What happened is - the demand that we had considered or anticipated to stop for those older products that we are actually continuing to deliver, in order to continue to deliver next year. this is lingering a little bit further and longer than we had anticipated and that's why it does impact our ability to outperform this year, when again when we look at the forecast that we are providing with for 2019, by this manufacturer it seems we could have, $3.5 million of tail end impact for next year which is not company role. In the meantime there are all kinds of activities here and there that should fuel a meagre because our performance in Europe has never been gigantic, but I would still think that we could produce this 2% to 3% outperformance in an ongoing basis.

Jeff Hammond

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Alex Potter with Piper Jaffray.

Alex Potter

So I wanted to talk about the incremental margins again. I think obviously up until now most of the focus has been on some of the cyclical issue, so we've got supply chain constraint and raw materials and all of those things and I think that's one thing and clearly cyclical issues tend to fade overtime. I want to just be clear that there has been no structural change because obviously the company has been buying other companies, right? You had the Meritor joint venture acquisition and Off-highway there was Sheppard, all of those companies potentially have a different cost structure than what WABCO historically had and then there is also these R&D pressures now that we have with electrified vehicles and autonomous vehicles. And so I just want to make sure that, that none of those structural changes either within the industry or within the company itself are potentially driving some of the incremental margins headwinds and potential change in the framework going forward.

Jacques Esculier

Very good question, Alex. I appreciate your approach. Well I would say, first of all, no. acquisitions have not fundamentally changed and this is not a major root cause of this kind of departure again with - from the incremental margin framework. I would tell you that Sheppard didn't know probably how to spare material productivity up to its acquisition by WABCO and it would take a little while to build the momentum that we want all our areas of the company to work under, but it's not a major driver at all. The size of what we represent is not kind of material. But there is no opportunities ahead than right now headwind.

What I would say is, again when you look at things. Those two calls of issues that I mentioned are really where the problem is anchored. One is the in efficiencies in the way we operate having to pay excessive express freight as well as having lost some of the normal flow of material productivity coming from our suppliers and I'm not saying that those are easy to resolve. When you're stalking those kind of situation, you need to work hard and as well as obviously be helped by some kind of leveling of activities in the market and at suppliers in terms of adding capacity to resolve them, but those are not insurmountable structural issue, those are issues that you have to very, very seriously and decisively address. But I don't see why we would not be able to resolve them in the coming month.

Now I can't tell you by this month we're going to have to resolve them because again it is a lot of dynamics and lot of situations that for some of them it's not completely under our control, but I'm saying it's something that departs from the logic of where this industry should be operating on an ongoing basis, it's kind of an exceptionally stressed and constrained environment and that will ease up at one point. In the meantime, we're taking very significant actions ourselves to help the mitigation, be exterior rated.

Alex Potter

Okay, very good. Last question on Air Disc Brakes in China. I'm interested to hear what the thinking process was behind addressing that market with a joint venture as oppose to doing it in a wholly owned subsidiary and the expense to which this would end up limiting your ability to felt to other OEMs that you're making Air Disc Brakes with First Auto [ph] with FAW, could you sell brakes from that joint venture to other OEMs or would they be reluctant to support buying content from your competitor.

Jacques Esculier

Good question, Alex. Actually let me reassure you, we do have - actually right now three sources of Air Disc Brakes capability. One which is still ongoing which is this kind of poor capability linked to the FUWA axle manufacturing that's in the South end part of China. One that is anchored into our own facility which is wholly owned and one that is actually linked to again one of two leaders, two major leaders of this industry in China. Well it happens that, as you know the dynamics of this market at least as well as I do, there are some complicated discussions and business models, over there that don't exist to similar extent in our world, but you want to position yourself strongly at FAW, the joint venture is a necessary step and actually the good thing is we're controlling it, the great thing is we have a particularly healthy solid relationship with FAW, you know the CEO of the company was at our booth and we've had several very positive meetings in the last year and what I'm saying is, I see there's a healthy kind of move, a very positive move for WABCO. Obviously it would have been even better if we could have done it on our own, not having to share 40% of the results of this company. But you know what that's the way it is, that's a fact of life and we have to comply with it and I'm very happy that WABCO was the clear winner in the competition around this opportunity.

Alex Potter

Interesting. Thanks. I appreciate it.

Operator

And our next question comes from David Leiker with Baird. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for David. So my question for you is, with the Aftermarket business and your guidance for that business to reaccelerate to approximately 6% growth next year, what is driving that business considering you still have supply chain constraints ongoing at this point.

Jacques Esculier

First of all again, we should anticipate an credibly things that this supply chain constraint will ease up and we're seeing actually some easing up as we speak, so that's one. Second; as you know we have always for many, many years focused at developing this channel because it's we know more profitable source of revenues and profit. So we have focused a lot on expanding the network, reaching into markets that historically were not properly addressed in developing an extremely interesting actually avant-garde digitalization of the way we fail, address, communicate, connect to the world of customers in the area of business and then as part of the Aftermarket, we also cover today this world of fleet management solution, which as you know offers an amazing level of opportunity not only in Europe, but across the world and we're well positioned in this region and we're also very rapidly kind of establishing very, very strong roots in China and India through the different initiatives that I've shared with you before. So all this for me is kind of pointing finger to a credible continuous growth of this business at least 6%. Again we lost a percent this year, there were some not only unfortunately issues with the supply chain, but there were in some of the markets, unfortunate headwinds that we're imposed artificially by what is going on in the world of geopolitics. But again I would anticipate that at this point, it is very credible kind of improvement to see this rate from 5% going back to 6% plus for next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking that question.

Operator

And our next question comes from Seth Weber with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Seth Weber

I want to go back to your, in your prepared comments. The mention about the auto, the passenger business I think you talked about it being lower with some changes at DM [ph]. I guess, can you just remind us how big the auto business is for WABCO today and maybe just frame what you're thinking about for autos for WABCO for next year. Whether that you think that will be up or down next year?

Jacques Esculier

The revenues represent about 6% and as you know we're present in two segments, one is [indiscernible] the other is this electronic control air suspension that we sell to luxury cars, SUVs and others. We are leader - one of the two key leaders in the second market. We're a strong player, but not a leader in the vacuum pumps. Now the world of vacuum pumps is fading out in certain kind of western world manufacturers, replaced by some other kind of devices and I must admit that I'm not a real specialist in telling you, by what at least I know something it's not something we have in our portfolio, but what we're doing right now, is actively compensating this drop in sales at GM in particular with opportunities that we have worked and actually succeeded with - in India and China because the impact of GM is larger, but it's mitigated by growth in China and India where we believe, there is still some good momentum to be gained.

As you know, this is an opportunistic of our portfolio. We will not invest huge amount of monies to again create new technologies, breakthrough technologies to replace vacuum pumps. We have much better use of our funds to support all these ambition, we have in the world of commercial vehicles, we do maintain obviously the technology that we have, which is differentiating from others. In vacuum pump we do have, if I remember 2% to 3% of fuel saving because vacuum pumps are more efficient than others, but we will not again follow the trend and follow the industry into this new technology, but for the moment it is really contained at some very leading auto manufacturers.

Seth Weber

Okay, so on a net basis, you think auto could be kind of neutral to you, next year?

Jacques Esculier

Well I don't know yet, I hope so because you know if it's an opportunistic segment obviously you don't want to have this kind of element of your portfolio to start providing headwind, so this is the promise that we're trying to support, but I can't tell you yet, given all the elements that are still converging to support budgeting development. I can't tell you where we're going to end up next year. But we'll really update you obviously as we know more about it.

Seth Weber

Okay and then maybe just a question for Roberto, do you think that the engineering expense for next year would be back above, would be above 5% of revenue level or do you think it's kind of back in your traditional, you know 4% to 5% range?

Roberto Fioroni

No, Seth. This year is also going to be in the 4% to 5% range, right. It's just that the third quarter, still a peak.

Seth Weber

Right.

Roberto Fioroni

And next year, we expect to be within that range as well.

Seth Weber

Okay, thank you very much guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Larry De Maria with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Larry De Maria

First just a clarification, you said medium to long-term 20% sustainable performance tax rate, is what you're hoping for. Should we be pencilling that in for 2019 as a best guess to right now?

Jacques Esculier

I think it could be appropriate.

Larry De Maria

Okay, perfect. We'll do that then.

Jacques Esculier

Again, Larry. Let me, it's just a first indication, we don't have yet - it's not an announcement, it's not a commitment, it's just kind of sharing with you that we're driving some activities, some things at WABCO and those things will have an impact on our tax rate and that's why we can't anticipate because we have kind of consistently shared with you, that our medium to long-term tax rate which stabilize at 25%, what I want to tell you is, be ready for us to come back and tell you that actually this 25% is now 20%.

Larry De Maria

Understood.

Jacques Esculier

Including [indiscernible].

Larry De Maria

Okay, thank you. And then Jacques, just maybe a little bit more big picture. You talked about electrification autonomous connected, obviously where the industry is going and where WABCO is going. Do you expect these things to fundamentally change your revenue composition and your margin profile in two to three years from now? And related to that, your principal competitor just went public, are they doing all the same things, do you expect their behavior to change and how do you see them evolving as now that they're public company and maybe the competition stays the same, but just curious how you're keeping an eye on them as it seem to be related to even new technologies moving forward, I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Larry. The first element of the question. This set of technologies will not significantly impact our revenues in the coming two to three years. We continue to make progress in the ADAS which is the first level, L1, L2 of autonomous driving that has five levels. The more advanced capabilities I think will take some additional time to really keep the top line. So we're still obviously relying on the core activities of WABCO that are really addressing this kind of overall the core dynamics control. We have put in place something that is incredibly powerful and unique which is an amazing leadership in the breaking control systems, steering that we're connecting to the breaking and stability control and then we have this pillar around connectivity, fleet management solutions, telematics and all this. So that's the world of WABCO that is essential, as you migrate into this new space of ACE, that we call ACE. And we will be on top of this. The core of WABCO will stay around this very fundamental capabilities, but the core of WABCO will expand to encompass some of the technologies that enable autonomous driving through partnership like Baidu, would give us success again they're very rich and capable artificial intelligence capabilities mapping and others, but we'll adapt to it and that's where we will see, but in few years the first again application was Baidu was planning for 2021, not before and I don't know at what - the time, the momentum we would gain, the first year that's why I said, all those ACE kind of activities for me are more medium to long-term kind of seed that you plant and you will nurture to will fill up the pipeline of our performance because once all trucks in the world will have an EBS and air disc brake not several air disc brakes, AMTs and whatnot. This kind of very fundamental unique organic growth pipeline that we have, then we have to kind of plan today to again plant the seeds for that, for those new technologies to keep feeding that pipeline and continue to allow WABCO to outperform its market, that's what is going on right now. So we have today, we benefit today from this very powerful pipeline and organic gross opportunities.

When you look at the profile of the mandates around the world, whether it's the stability control that will be mandated in more big countries. Whether you're even thinking about ABS, they now mandated in China. India is talking about it. The US is talking about it. You're talking about the side, detection of pedestrians and cyclist that could be mandated as early as 2021 in Europe. There is plenty of things that will come feed the traditional organic growth. Again we're talking about building the organic growth beyond that or actually at least in the medium-term not the short-term. Now the second question, I'm telling you I've enough of managing one company it is very hard for me to kind of anticipate what our competitors will do in terms of managing their relationship, information flow, presentation to the street. I would just only encourage you like we will to obviously monitor what's going on and that's right and I'm just welcoming them to the dynamics that we have now established in the last year 11 years and that allows us to, I think be fairly transparent and fairly efficient at sharing information that allows you guys to forecast and kind of position WABCO in your portfolio.

Larry De Maria

Okay, understood. Thanks and good luck.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Jerry Revich

I'm wondering if you could talk about little bit more of the change in organizational structure Jacques that you pointed out and why the transition at this point in time and what are some near term opportunities that you would like to execute towards by making the shift and do you need changes in performance metrics that you're looking forward for your direct reports, as a result can you just say more about that transition, please?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, when you think about Jerry. Our BU leaders that we're driving the destiny of our products. We're also managing Europe because again that was their territories to connect with those customers to identify technology evolution, strategies and technologies for the future and all this. Now that's the evolution of those the technology breakthrough will root itself beyond Europe. They will see - there will be a lot of activity in Europe but you know very frankly when you look at autonomous driving at electrification you'll know that we could call even China ahead of Europe, then those people cannot manage P&L for Europe in addition to driving the global strategy now, of how the new technology will evolve connected to all the different regions. So we want to pull those people out of the European management, create a very focused team around Europe that will manage the day-to-day P&L activity and productivity to customers and then extract those product people, that we call product hubs, why do we use the words hubs which is not a very conventional word in the world of HR and organization structure. But I want to send a very strong signal that those people are now becoming very global platforms, that they're not driving on their own or only connected to their European peers to kind of develop strategies, they have their hub connecting to all regions to take inputs from all customers to optimize the strategy of our products moving forward. It's a very precious move that obviously was actually not relevant before. Before the model that we have had since 2005 actually has proven to drive pretty strong wealth and health, you know in across our business evolution, but we believe that with this kind of positioning that we see, evolution that we kind of contemplate in the different regions. I think it's absolutely necessary as we always do to anticipate what's next and adapt ourselves to again position, WABCO as the winner, as the leader in taking advantage of all those opportunities ahead.

Jerry Revich

Okay.

Jacques Esculier

Now in terms of metrics obviously we're going to have a team, we have a strategy team build around [indiscernible] with the full P&L of Europe, with the full set of metrics that one would expect to describe customer satisfaction, customer growth and obviously ultimately all the different elements of the service level, we provide to customers as well as the P&L elements, right?

Jerry Revich

And Jacques, this was yours - in terms of outgrowth so big contribution in Americas from AMT for you folks. This year, as we think about the outgrowth opportunities over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, out of all the products that you folks have moving forward, where are you most optimistic on most significant outgrowth drivers when you, when we think of the entire WABCO portfolio as we think about the next 12 to 18 months?

Jacques Esculier

We're still gaining momentum in air disc brakes. I think that probably could be the leading product lines to drive outperformance in that region of the world. We're still at 60% of penetration for AMT, in the heavy duty truck world. I said 35% that's the full population of trucks, 60% is heavy duty because for the moment, we really address only the heavy duty. So there is still room beyond that 60% to move up. Europe is much higher in penetration and then the big question mark is, what about medium size trucks. We know that [indiscernible] is migrating their technology, their part of [indiscernible] for medium-sized truck. I don't know and we're on discussion, but decision is definitely not made yet, whether they will call for our technologies to have them in that segment in the United States, but if they do then it will create another set of momentum for growth and penetration there.

Jerry Revich

Okay, thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, I think that was, go ahead.

Operator

This does concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Jacques Esculier for any further remarks.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, well thank you all for attending this call and looking forward to closing this year in a strong way and looking forward to interface with you at the beginning of next year. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect and everyone have a great day.