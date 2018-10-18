NovaGold's Story Doesn't Hold Water (Video)

NovaGold's market cap implies that minimally 10% of Barrick's market cap comes from Donlin's value.

NovaGold's current market capitalization would be justified if gold prices would be at $2,000 now, not somewhere in the future.

However, if you look at their project, discount rates used, necessary investments, and current gold prices, the story isn't a positive one.

NovaGold is telling a nice story about significant value upside with higher gold prices.

I recently analyzed Newmont Mining (NEM) as I am searching for gold miners to hedge my portfolio against possible future loose monetary policies. One of the stocks that promises leverage to higher gold prices is NovaGold (NG). Their presentation shows a net present value of $27 billion for their Donlin project if gold hits $2,500.

Source: NG

Compare the $27 billion to the current market cap of $1.3 billion and NG looks like a bargain and a great hedge.

However, if you dig a bit deeper, you see that they own just 50% of the Donlin project, the used discount rate is 0% while the higher end of the discount rate used is 5%. Compare that to the minimal internal rate of return on investment of 20% most miners require, and you'll see that NG's story doesn't hold water.

Here is the summary of my video analysis:

(0:00) - NovaGold as a call option on gold

(1:52) - Business overview and portfolio fit (Galore Creek acquisition)

(3:13) - Donlin Gold permitting process, resources, gold grade

(5:00) - Financing the Donlin Gold project

(7:00) - Net present value at different discount rates (5%, 8% and 15%)

(7:41) - NovaGold's value in relation to gold prices ($800 and $2,000)

(9:38) - Discussing the market's perception on Donlin through Barrick's stake

Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.