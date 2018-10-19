This 8.40% Monthly Yield CEF Is On Sale Now - We Took Advantage

Looking out 1-2 years, we think the shares offer up a total return of 9%-10% per year with the majority of that coming monthly in cash.

Several funds where the NAVs (true value of the shares) were unchanged traded off more than 5% offering up an opportunity.

Last week, the closed-end fund market was hit hard by the increase in rates providing an opportunity for some funds.

The closed-end fund space is unique in that it is a relatively small niche to the overall market.

Closed-end funds have taken a beating in the last couple of weeks as investors, scared of interest rates increasing, have sold positions indiscriminately. The CEF market is characterized by two key factors:

Lower liquidity

Retail shareholders.

The lower liquidity of the space can exacerbate the moves up and down. We like to say that CEFs tend to take the elevator down but the escalator up. It is clearly an inefficient space- one of the few remaining in the markets today. Retail investors are one of the main causes of that inefficiency. While institutional ownership of CEFs has increased in the last few years, all in the hunt for yield, it remains much lower than other asset classes. This is primarily due to the size of the market being inadequate for establishing large institutional-size positions.

Last week, we saw a significant pullback in the markets that was largely driven by a sharp rise in rates- breaking out above the March highs. This caused blanket selling of CEFs and a dearth of buyers. Technicals of most CEFs became broken and some key levels triggered that compounded the selling.

For example, PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) fell over 6% in one day- a truly astonishing move for a bond CEF. But unlike a stock, a CEF has an indicator of its true worth, called the net asset value or "NAV". When a stock falls by 6%, the value as indicated by the market is down by 6%, whether you as the shareholder believes that or not. The NAV is calculated each evening based on various methodologies by a third party.

The fall in price may seem like volatility to those that own it but in reality it is an opportunity. The true value of the fund is that NAV. That value encompasses all the underlying positions including derivatives marked-to-market. If on a particular day the price falls by 6% but the NAV is unchanged, then shareholders simply are discounting that value.

Think of the discount as a coupon in the weekly circular offering a good for 5% off. Even better is when the value of the good is stable in the wake of turmoil in the good's sector. In CEFs, if the value of the NAV is unchanged when the majority of bond funds get clobbered by rising rates, it stands to reason that the portfolio of that CEF is positioned correctly for rising rates.

One such fund that we think is correctly positioned but on sale is.....

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC)

Ares is an alternative investment manager that specializes in niche areas of the debt and equity markets. Their specialty is in the credit, private equity, and real estate markets with an ability to invest in all levels of a company's capital structure. The firm manages in excess of $121 billion in assets.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

ARDC is one of Ares' investment vehicles that invests primarily in first lien term loans, higher quality CLOs, and shorter-term fixed rate financing to high yield companies. The goal of the fund is to provide a strong total return, with income as the main driver of that performance.

A Hedge To Higher Rates

Approximately half of the portfolio is fixed coupon with the other half floating, as of the end of August. As we have been pressing with our members, the floating rate market was realizing a significant amount of repricings (essentially a refinancing at a lower overall rate). This is why senior loan funds have done so poorly. We recently upgraded the sector as we think this is starting to subside.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

ARDC has been adding to their exposure of high yield bonds at the expense of floaters, at least through the end of April (our latest data read). The PMs on the fund have used the bouts of rate volatility that we have seen over the last year to pick up both long- and short-dated bonds at attractive levels.

At the time, they noted, "Our relative weighting to loans may increase going forward as we believe repricing activity has largely run its course." We echo this sentiment as our Core Portfolio now has several of these positions that were extremely attractive from a z-score (valuation) perspective. We continue to add both floating rate and well-run high yield bonds to the portfolio to gain high-single digit yields and potential capital gains from the discount closure.

ARDC is one of those funds. During the downturn, we alerted our members to several funds who's NAV had not declined (or declined only marginally) but where the price was clobbered. This, again, is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

In CLOs, they have kept that positioning stagnant though have opportunistically bought and sold increasing the weighted average coupon in the process. They note that they've been trading around mezzanine and equity tranches taking advantage of strong relative value opportunities. The coupon on the CLO portion of the portfolio is now 10.3%, as of April. This is up from 9.6% six months price and 8.3% a year ago April.

Safe Distribution

The safest distribution is the one that has recently RAISED its distribution! ARDC raised their payout at the start of this year from $0.105 to $0.1075, an increase of 2.4%. We believe the driver of that is the CLO performance (and increasing weighted average coupon mentioned above), which was very strong in 2017 and again in the first half of 2018.

The fund earned $0.1122 over the trailing fiscal year which means the distribution is covered at 104.3%. The other key variable is UNII which is at 12 cents per share, or just over a month's distribution. Even better is both metrics have been trending "up", a key factor when assessing the health of a closed-end fund.

ARDC is one of the few funds that have seen its net investment income grow over the prior year. That is another good 'signal' to us that management is positioning correctly for the rate environment.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Lastly, the distribution for the next three months has already been announced so it is safe through the end of the year.

Discount Spells Opportunity

One of things most investors in the CEF space have is how their brokerage shows returns. Most online brokerages show only 'capital gain/loss' as opposed to total return. This causes investors to sometimes believe they have a large loss when in fact they may have an overall gain. For many closed-end bond funds, the majority of the total return comes from the distribution, capital gains.

The chart below details that with the price change (blue line) down nearly 6% but the total return on price (orange line) up almost 2%. That is quite a difference. But the brokerage account would show the position being down 6%, not up 2% causing the illusion of a poor investment.

We think this helps to exacerbate some of the selling pressure, especially late in the year when tax loss harvesting can affect prices. This may be happening to ARDC which has seen the price slowly roll over during the summer and then fell more sharply recently. That is presenting us with the opportunity.

The discount on ARDC hit 14.46% last week, which is only surpassed by the late 2015 swoon that smashed all CEFs and provided one of the best opportunities ever for the entire closed-end fund space. At the same time, the NAV has remained relatively stable. We alerted our members last week near the bottom.

The NAV over the last 30 days is essentially flat ($17.64 vs. $17.66 today) net of the distribution. Not many of the funds in the CEF bond space can state that. This is clearly just the lower liquidity CEF market herd selling indiscriminately.

The one-year z-score, a measure of cheapness or expensiveness of a fund, hit a ridiculous -4.40 just over a week ago. Funds that trade at that level have typically chopped the distribution by more than 10%. But as we noted above, ARDC last increased it and is nicely covering the current payout.

The Portfolio

The portfolio, as we discussed above, is primarily built around term loans to middle-market companies. The average coupon on the fixed rate side is now over 8% as new loans that are replacing older ones are priced higher given the increase in rates. Most of the fixed-rate debt is fairly short term. The effective duration of the entire portfolio is just 1.5 years.

The portfolio is levered at 31% and holds 280 positions from 219 issuers for total assets of $591 million. Health care and energy are the top industries with telecommunications (what we believe is one of the riskiest industries today) at just 4%.

The top holdings only make up 11% of the entire portfolio so if any one position gets into trouble it will not effect the NAV materially. The top companies are fairly well-known including Summit Materials (SUM), a picks and shovels company to the construction industry. HCA Healthcare (HCA) is the largest hospital operator in the country and a fairly safe position. Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) is the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world.

One thing to be cognizant about is the recent change to the prospectus allowing for some increase in the ability to take risk by the fund. On March 23rd, they amended the non-fundamental investment policy to increase the fund's ability to invest in CLO securities from 30% to 40%. While they also increased the maximum allocation to subordinated tranche CLOs (equity) to 10% from 7.5%.

While we dislike the equity tranche CLO allocation, the debt CLO allocation is not nearly as worrisome and provides a hedge against higher rates.

Risks

The key risks to this fund would come from a severe slowdown to the economy which would cause highly levered and less profitable companies to struggle meeting their obligations. In other words, this is a credit risk fund, not an interest rate risk position. If the economy were to slow, and defaults among the smaller, less profitable companies rises, then the NAV of this fund is likely to get hit materially.

Currently, we think the current valuation implies that defaults are likely to be much higher than they are forecasted to be in the next 12 months. Right now, defaults are near the post-recession lows though the rising rates could start affecting some of these companies as they are forced to devote more of their operating income to interest expense. This is something we keep an eye on almost daily.

Concluding Thoughts

ARDC is a well-run closed-end fund with a compelling yield. More importantly, it is well positioned for rising rates. The NAV of the fund is basically flat in one of the sharpest moves higher in rates in some time. However, the price is down significantly. We advised our members to get in early last week and on the chat of our marketplace service, participants posted the prices at which they acquired shares. Most were picking up (including us) around $15.09 or less.

Since then, the price has rebounded and has been up three days in a row but we think it is still attractive today. The ex-distribution is coming up (Oct 19) so be aware of that when placing orders. We do not think this pullback in the shares and attractive discount will be available for long.

Note: To receive updates on our latest research and enjoyed the article, click "FOLLOW" near the top of the page.







