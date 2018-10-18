Interactive Brokers - U.S. Fixed Income Calendar: The Week Ahead

Investors will generally be looking for any signs of adverse impacts on earnings and guidance from rising U.S. interest rates, as well as escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs.

Toy-maker Hasbro will be among the names on deck to announce quarterly results, along with Harley Davidson, Caterpillar, Verizon, Ford Motor Co, Microsoft, AT&T, Comcast, Twitter, Amazon, Chipotle and Mattel.

The economic calendar is also filled with fresh updates, including new home sales, durable goods, GDP and personal income and spending.

The week ahead is set to provide non-stop action, as earnings season continues to dominate headlines, while a long list of Fed speakers hit the stage.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the week beginning October 22.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on October 17, 2018.

