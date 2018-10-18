Turquoise Hill: Is There Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

The company does not have near-term cash problems, but longer-term outlook is a bit worrisome and more funding could be needed.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ), which owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, a huge copper-gold-silver mine in Mongolia, has been plagued by various problems for many years. However, the investment case has always been compelling: a giant copper deposit in a world where big copper discoveries are rare and demand for copper could see an uplift should electric vehicles (and their charging systems) gain steam. As with all such projects, Oyu Tolgoi demanded major upfront investment that should have been paid for once the project reached the full production volume. The case can be briefly summarized by two slides from the company's presentation that was made in June this year:

Source: Turquoise Hill presentation

In short, the company invests in the underground operation to materially increase future production and cash flows while using borrowings and operating cash flow from the open-pit operations to support investment. As a result of these activities, copper production should rise by 340% while gold production should increase by 150% by 2025.

Rio Tinto (RIO) is a majority owner (51%) in Turquoise Hill, so the project is backed by the leading international miner. At first glance, all the key ingredients of success are in place - a big deposit, exposure to a market with a big potential (copper), clear production plans, proximity to the biggest copper customer in the world, expertise of a leading international company… What can go wrong? Location.

Location problems have plagued miners in this decade. When you dig for something in the ground outside of a handful of proven jurisdictions, you'll run into problems - big or small, but a fair share of problems is virtually guaranteed. Many countries (and their politicians) have grasped a simple concept - once a miner has put millions (or billions, in Turquoise Hill case) into the ground, it cannot just walk away from the project. At this point, all kinds of demands start to surface. On the copper front, we've seen it in the continuous saga between Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and the government of Indonesia.

In Turquoise Hill case, the first problem of the year came in January 2018 when the company received a $155 million tax demand for taxes paid between 2013 and 2015. It should be noted that Oyu Tolgoi is 34% owned by the government of Mongolia, so it looked strange right from the start that the government may have missed such an amount of money back in 2013-2015 since they can see all financials as one of the project's owners.

As history tells us, throwing a tax dispute is often a prelude for a bigger play. The second hit came as soon as in February 2018 when the Mongolian government cancelled the Power Sector Cooperation Agreement. The power to Oyu Tolgoi is sourced from China. The result of the cancellation was that the power for the project must be domestically sourced within four years. Importantly, the cost of the power plant was not reflected in the company's capital project estimates.

The idea of the Mongolian government is simple. Mongolia has a huge Tavan Tolgoi mine and wants to develop it - it even considers an IPO (who will put money into such enterprise after all the troubles that Rio Tinto had to go through with Oyu Tolgoi is a question beyond the scope of this work). The power plant, that Turquoise Hill has to build, will take coal from the mine. The building of such a plant could turn into an epic problem, as we've seen in Freeport-McMoRan's case when the company had to build a smelter in Indonesia. The biggest problem is that the plant could require $1 billion or more from the company - and Turquoise Hill already has massive capital commitments to finish the underground part of the operation.

Adding to the mounting problems, the latest production update came with a revised sustainable underground production start from the first quarter of 2021 to late in the third quarter of 2021. It means that the cash flow will come almost 3 quarters later than expected, while Turquoise Hill will also have to build the power plant.

As per the above-mentioned presentation, the underground capital spend profile calls for a $3.3 billion investment in 2019-2021 (without a penny for the power plant). As per the latest earnings call, Turquoise Hill had $1.5 billion of cash and $2.6 billion of project financing available. So far this year, net cash generated from operating activities was about $70 million, with interest payments eating a significant chunk of operating cash flows. If Turquoise Hill was not owned by Rio Tinto, I would have said that the situation was already alarming. However, I would not doubt Rio's ability to raise some money for the project if necessary.

Let's now turn to practical conclusions.

The stock is under pressure and for a good reason. The company will continue to dig billions underground (literally) with unknown outcome. Short-term fluctuations of copper prices due to U.S.-China trade war are a miniscule obstacle compared to the potential problems that a hostile government may bring. I must admit that a few years ago I would have been more positive on Rio's ability to solve the problems, but as I've seen time after time how companies (and their governments) failed to protect their interests abroad in many cases, I'm now giving more weight to jurisdiction risks.

The company is nowhere near bankruptcy (it's always a good idea to check this out for a stock that trades below $2). In this situation, from a practical point of view, 2 kinds of approach make sense - a technical rebound trade once the necessary setup presents itself (there's nothing close to it so far) or a "set and forget", long-term buy with an investment horizon until at least 2022. In my opinion, a "value play" for a year may not work here and would be very similar to casino gambling.

The main long-term risk is the government's action, not copper prices (I'm long-term bullish on copper). No one can guarantee that the game's rules will not be changed once the project reaches full production. Cash flows will increase, and together with this increase, the government's appetite for a bigger share of them will also increase. Proceed with caution.

