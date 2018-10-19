Crude Oil Moves Lower On Inventories: An Opportunity

When it comes to analyzing commodities, I find that a combination of supply and demand fundamentals and technical or herd behavior can reveal plenty of clues about the path of least resistance of prices. It is never easy to understand and uncover all of the details about the production, inventories, demand, or the exogenous events that will impact production and consumptions, but the past behavior of buyers and sellers is attainable by looking at one page, a simple price chart.

The crude oil market presents unique challenges when it comes to analysis and understanding the many pieces of the jigsaw puzzle that determine price direction. Aside from wheat, crude oil is the world’s most political commodity. I single out wheat because it is the primary ingredient in bread and provides nutrition to people all over the globe. There is a long history of examples where the price and availability of bread have caused political figures and monarchs to lose their grip on power. The latest case comes from the Arab Spring in 2010 which brought sweeping political change across North Africa from Tunisia to Egypt. The riots and demonstrations that changed governments began as bread riots and protests about rising prices in the streets of those nations.

When it comes to crude oil, more than half the world’s reserves resides in the crust of the earth in the Middle East, a highly turbulent political region. The political element in the crude oil always presents an undercurrent of risk. In 1990, when Saddam Hussein marched into Kuwait, the price of oil exploded higher. In the 1970s, an oil embargo by the Saudis caused gasoline shortages and long waits at filling stations in the United States. The political temperature in the Middle East is a critical input when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of crude oil, and that temperature is rising.

Meanwhile, in response to the unpleasant shortages of the 1970s, the United States has become a world leader in the production of the energy commodity. However, the Middle East continues to be an area of the world where an event can have a dramatic effect on the price of oil. The price of the energy commodity has been making higher highs and higher lows since February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel. Most recently, at the start of October nearby crude oil rose to its most recent peak at $76.90 per barrel while Brent crude oil, the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude, rose to a high of $86.72. The prices of WTI and Brent crude rose to their highest prices since 2014 when both were over the $100 per barrel level. Since the beginning of October, the crude oil market has slipped from those highs and are now trading at below the $70 and $80 per barrel respectively.

Four consecutive weeks of increases from the EIA

When it comes to the supply and demand data for the oil market, production in the United States has been rising. The number of rigs in operation rose to 869 for the week ending on October 12 and was significantly above last year’s level at 743 as output is up to the eleven million barrel per day level. At the same time, stockpiles of crude oil have been rising, and over the last four weeks, the Energy Information Administration reported increases in inventories. Stocks have swelled by 22.4 million barrels over the previous four weeks with the latest increase of 6.5 million barrels coming this week. The rising amount of stocks weighed on the price of crude oil and sent NYMEX futures below the $70 per barrel level last week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the price had declined from a high of $76.72 on October 2 to a low of $68.53 on Thursday, October 18. Rising inventories weighed on the price of the energy commodity, but a correction to the downside was in the cards for a while, and the stockpile data helped to create the conditions for the latest selloff in the futures market.

A strong dollar and higher rates weigh on commodities- Oil lagged

Over the past months, a strong dollar and rising interest rates have been factors that sent the prices of other commodities prices lower. The price of copper fell from over $3.30 per pound in early June to just over $2.50 per pound in August. Copper was trading under $2.74 on October 14 and was a lot closer to the low than the early June peak.

The price of lumber hit an all-time high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May, and on October 18 the price of wood futures was trading at the $322 level, more than half the price just five months ago. Meanwhile, many other raw materials suffered losses over the past months because of the strength in the dollar and rising interest rates that created a potent bearish cocktail for the commodities asset class.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the greenback rose from lows at 88.15 in February to highs of 96.865 in mid-August. Many commodities fell to their most recent bottoms, including copper and gold, when the dollar hit its high.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the chart of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond shows that it has been trading in bearish mode since reaching a high at 177-11 in July 2016. The most recent new low at 136-16 in early October has been a reminder of both a hawkish Fed that continues to hike short-term rates in response to economic growth and the rote exercises of allowing the legacy of QE to roll off the central bank’s swollen balance sheet.

Higher rates and a strong dollar have gone hand-in-hand and have weighed on commodities prices. However, crude oil held up well making its latest new high in early October at $76.90 on nearby NYMEX futures and $86.72 on the nearby Brent contract. Meanwhile, the weight of higher rates, a stronger dollar, trade issues, and a very shaky stock market that threatens a risk-off period in all asset classes became too much for crude oil to handle last week and the price moved into correction mode.

It is not the first time that crude oil has corrected from a new and higher high. Since the February 2016 low at $26.05 per barrel, the energy commodity has been making higher lows and higher highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the trend remains higher. While inventories have weighed on the price and action in the currency and debt markets threaten to push the price of oil lower, factors are facing the oil market that will likely prevent it from falling significantly over the coming weeks.

Iran provides support

On November 4, the U.S. sanctions on Iran will take effect. The U.S. has been putting pressure on nations around the world to shun Iran to choke their oil exports. However, the ongoing trade dispute with China stands in the way of U.S. efforts. Iran exports 2.7 million barrels of crude oil each day, and China has been a buyer of Iranian crude. Chinese purchases could become a topic of conversation during the upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Argentina along with the trade dispute. Any breakthrough on trade could include Chinese cooperation in putting pressure on the theocracy’s leadership in Teheran, so the situation remains fluid. Iran’s President Rouhani has said that U.S. influence that reduces the demand for Iranian oil could have severe consequences for oil exports from other nations in the Middle East. Twenty million barrels of crude oil exports destined for consumers around the world flow through the Strait of Hormuz each day and any Iranian retaliation that makes the seaway a flashpoint could cause sudden price appreciation in the oil market. Moreover, any retaliation that affects the production, refining, or logistical routes in the area of the world that is home to more than half the world’s crude oil reserves could cause concerns over the future availability of the energy commodity and price spikes to the upside. Therefore, Iran is likely to keep a bid under the price of crude oil over the coming weeks and months. In one sign that concerns continue to grip the oil market is the spread between Brent and WTI crude oil. As the price of crude oil was correcting this week, the Brent premium increased.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, Brent crude oil has risen to over a $10.50 premium to WTI as of October 18, with a new short-term high at $10.77. The premium is approaching the highest level since 2015 which was at the $11.69 per barrel level in late May.

The upcoming sanctions on Iran provide support for the price of crude oil, and another developing problem in the Middle East could exacerbate supply fears and act as a supportive factor for the price of the energy commodity.

Saudi Arabia is in the crosshairs of the world

The gruesome murder of Washington Post journalist and Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in early October has threatened to undermine U.S. and European relations with the Saudi Royal Family. Khashoggi was a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a close ally of President Trump. The latest news report seems to point to involvement by the Crown Prince in the murder. The Trump administration is giving the Saudis time to explain what is starting to look like an unexplainable and brutal approach to crushing dissent on Turkish soil, albeit in the Saudi embassy. If it turns out that MbS has Khashoggi’s blood on his hands, the U.S. administration will find itself in a situation where it may have no choice but to sanction the Saudi Royal Family and the Crown Prince.

With pressure mounting on Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading producer of crude oil could use the energy commodity as a tool or weapon of retaliation. In the 1970s, a Saudi crude oil embargo on the U.S. was the cause of long gasoline lines and prompted the U.S. to become a significant oil producer. While the U.S. is now in a unique club with the Saudis and Russians as one of the three leading producers of oil in the world, any issues that cause the Saudis to stop exporting or producing oil could cause supply fears that will underpin the price of the energy commodity in the coming weeks and months.

Saudi Arabia is currently in the crosshairs of the world over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and the pressure is likely to rise over the coming days and weeks which could be a supportive factor for the price of crude oil.

Higher highs on the horizon- UCO and BNO on the dip

The current correction in the crude oil market could turn out to be another golden buying opportunity. The sanctions on Iran and issues facing Saudi Arabia are likely to continue to provide some degree of support for the price of the energy commodity. Since February 2016, every significant dip in the price of crude oil, whether Brent or WTI, has been a buying opportunity. The critical support level on WTI stands at $62.58 per barrel, the May 2015 high and level that crude oil broke to the upside above in January this year.

The two instruments I favor for buying the dip in the crude oil market over the coming days and week are the United States Brent Oil ETF product (BNO) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO).

For medium-term trades, BNO is a product that reflects price changes in the Brent crude oil futures market. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (“NAV”) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.”

BNO holds futures contracts in nearby Brent Futures:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The nearby Brent contract is likely to be the most sensitive to issues facing the Middle East. If we begin to see concerns over availability and sourcing of crude oil from the region the Brent futures would experience the most volatility. BNO has net assets of $107.08 million and trades an average of just under 200,000 shares each day making it a liquid product.

Source: Barchart

Brent December futures rose from $70.83 per barrel on August 15 to $87.62 on October 3, a rise of 23.7%. Over the same period, BNO moved from $19.72 to $24.41, an increase of 23.8%. During the most recent corrections, Brent fell to lows of $78.69 on October 18, a drop of 10.2% from the high and BNO fell to lows of $22.19 on the same day, down 9.1% from the high. The Brent market is in backwardation, so rolling futures from one nearby futures contract to the next results in a credit rather than a debit in the current environment.

On a short-term basis, UCO is a leveraged product and their fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to provide daily investment results (before fees and expenses) that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The “Ultra” funds seek results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times (2x) the daily performance of a benchmark. It does not seek to achieve their stated objective over a period greater than a single day. The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex is designed to track crude oil futures prices.”

UCO is a twice leveraged product in the oil market the following top holdings:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO generates its leverage through futures and swap positions.

Source: Barchart

While BNO is a Brent ETF, UCO focuses on WTI NYMEX crude oil. On August 16 nearby WTI futures traded to a low of $63.48 and rose to $76.90 on October 3, a rise of 21.1%. UCO moved from $27.16 to $39.36 per share, 44.9% higher. On the downside, at lows of $68.53 on October 18 NYMEX December crude oil is 10.9% off the early October high, and at a low of $31.45 on the same day, UCO has lost just over 20% over the period. Therefore, the product does an excellent job achieving twice the price action in the WTI futures market on a short-term basis. However, on a longer-term basis, the leverage causes UCO to suffer from time decay because of the hedges that create leverage, and in 2008 the reverse-split adjusted price was at $1081.60 per share.

The Middle East should continue to keep a bid under the price of oil over the rest of 2018 and perhaps into 2019. BNO is a product that is appropriate for medium-term positions, while UCO is a short-term instrument that is only appropriate for intraday or overnight positions. I try to keep my positions in UCO to periods of two weeks or less.

Crude oil is currently in correction mode, but the price trend since early 2016 has been higher. Another higher low could lead to some golden opportunities in the oil market over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.