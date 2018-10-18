Sempra Energy (SRE) CEO Jeff Martin on Sempra Energy Business Update Call (Transcript)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sempra Energy Business Update Call October 18, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Faisel Khan

Good morning, and welcome to Sempra Energy's call to review our recent strategic updates. We'll be discussing Oncor's agreement to acquire InfraREIT and Sempra's agreement to acquire an interest in Sharyland Utilities, as well as reviewing Sempra's recent sales agreement to sell certain renewable assets.

A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation is available on our website under the Investor section. Several members of the Sempra and Oncor management teams have joined me here today in San Diego including Jeff Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer, Oncor; Don Clevenger, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Oncor; and Matt Henry, General Counsel of Oncor.

Before starting I would like to remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking statements on this call within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in our Company’s most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

It’s important to note that we’ll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the presentation slides that accompany this call for reconciliation to GAAP measures. I'd also like to mention that the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of today, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements in the future.

The format of today's call will be slightly different than what we've done previously. First Jeff will provide a high-level overview of our strategy and the significance of the announcement. Second, Trevor will walk through the transaction details and third, Alan will discuss our growing footprint in the attractive Texas market.

With that please turn to Slide 4, and let me hand the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Martin

Thanks a lot, Faisel, and thank you all for joining us today.

As you recall in June, we announced our strategic vision to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company. We're also committed to executing a disciplined and phased approach to optimize our asset portfolio around what we believe are the most attractive markets right here in North America. In that regard, Oncor and its operations in Texas provide a solid foundation to build on and advance that strategy.

Oncor and Sempra entered into agreements to acquire InfraREIT in a 50% interest in Sharyland respectively. We’re actually quite excited about this Texas T&D transaction for several reasons. First it expands the transmission and distribution platform we created in Texas when Sempra acquired its interest in Oncor back in March.

Second, it adds another avenue for growth through incremental pure play regulated transmission opportunities and Texas is an attractive market where we’re currently seeing over 70 gigawatts of solar and wind and interconnection queue.

Third, it’s a great opportunity to recycle proceeds from the recently announced sale of our U.S. solar portfolio. In fact that's what allows us to do this transaction without issuing any equity. And fourth, it allows us to further increase the percentage of Sempra's earnings from our long-term T&D businesses and strengthens our credit profile while offsetting the slight dilution resulting from the sale of Sempra Renewables business and storage assets.

Next, I'd also like to point out that Oncor is the logical owner of InfraREIT's high quality electric transmission assets. That's because of the significant overlap with Oncor's existing service territory. Furthermore, these assets provide Oncor with additional avenues of growth due to healthy economic fundamentals which are driving transmission infrastructure needs across the region.

In addition, Sempra's investment in Sharyland establishes a partnership in South Texas with the Hunt organization a proven developer in a region with robust growth opportunities. This transaction coupled with the announced sales agreement with ConEd further advances our long-term strategic vision of becoming North America's premier energy infrastructure company.

As you recall, when we spent time with you in June at our Analyst Day we gave you 2019 and 2020 EPS guidance which actually included earnings from renewables. We also said that the sale of these assets would be slightly diluted to earnings and as we made further progress we promised to update you on our forecast.

Today we’re pleased to say that all the recent positive developments just mentioned provide additional visibility to our guidance targets and enable us to affirm our 2019 and 2020 EPS guidance ranges.

Lastly, I like to take a moment to briefly recognize and welcome the two new board members we added to the Sempra Board of Directors and the LNG and Business Development Committee. Both Cynthia Walker and Mike Mears have considerable experience and background in the midstream sector and broader energy industry. Their valuable knowledge and leadership will be integral components in progressing our strategic vision to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company. This is something that is front of mind for all the members of our board and we’re quite focused on executing on that vision.

Now I like to turn the call over to Trevor who will start by going through some of the guidance and transaction details.

Trevor Mihalik

Thanks Jeff.

Beginning with guidance, I wanted to highlight that our 2019 and 2020 affirmations include annualized earnings projections from the Texas T&D transaction, an expected use of proceeds from all announced asset sales which will be used to fund the Texas T&D transaction, as well as paydown debt. This will be offset by the removal of earnings associated with the Sempra Renewables business and storage assets.

We’re also reaffirming our full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance range. Please refer to the slide for the adjusted earnings per share guidance range and updated GAAP range. We believe our guidance now reflects a higher-quality T&D like earnings mix.

Please turn to Slide 5. I’ll now provide an overview of the transaction. Oncor will purchase InfraREIT for an equity value of $1.275 million or $21 a share. Oncor will also assume InfraREIT's projected debt of approximately $971 million. We expect InfraREIT to have the 2019 rate base of about $1.5 billion and 2019 annualized earnings of approximately $84 million. This implies a 2019 acquisition PE of 15.7 times and a 2019 acquisition enterprise value to rate base of 1.5 times.

Additionally, Sempra is acquiring a 50% interest in Sharyland for $98 million. Sharyland is a privately owned electric transmission utility that is regulated by the PUCT and is projected to have a 2019 rate base of approximately $260 million, as well as 2019 annualized earnings of approximately $11 million.

This implies a 2019 acquisition PE of 17.9 times and a 2019 acquisition enterprise value to rate base of 1.3 times. Sempra share of annualized earnings from the Texas T&D transaction for 2019 is expected to be approximately $65 million to $70 million and we expect to close in mid 2019 subject to PUCT approval.

Please turn to Slide 6. Now I’ll take a minute to review the respective financing plans. Related to the InfraREIT acquisition, Sempra and TTI plan to each make equity capital contributions to Oncor to fund their respective portions of the purchase price amount in line with their ownership interest in Oncor. Sempra will separately fund its acquisition of the 50% limited partnership interest in Sharyland.

On a combined basis we estimate that Sempra's financing needs will total approximately $1,120,000,000 which we expect to find with the portion of the proceeds from our announced asset sales. I think it's important to note that we've had several meetings with the credit rating agencies to discuss this transaction. Overall the feedback we've received has been positive as these acquisitions further increase our U.S. and utility contributions to overall consolidated earnings at Sempra.

Please turn to Slide 7. We strongly believe that Oncor is the logical owner of InfraREIT, and that InfraREIT is an excellent addition to Oncor's long term growth outlook. In fact, approximately 260 miles of InfraREIT's transmission lines were previously owned by Oncor and was swapped in 2017 in exchange for Sharyland's distribution system as part of last year's rate case settlement.

As we discussed at our analyst conference in late June, our focus is on attractive markets and transmission and distribution like businesses with shared growth drivers. InfraREIT fits all of these criteria as a transmission business operating in what is a logical extension of Oncor service territory.

We'll also provide additional details later on in the presentation on how both InfraREIT and Sharyland provides Sempra and Oncor with incremental future growth opportunities in attractive Texas markets.

I'll now turn it over to Allen, who'll go over some of the important data points behind the strong economic and regulatory environment in Texas. Please turn to Slide 8.

Allen Nye

Thanks Trevor.

As Jeff and Trevor have mentioned already, we believe these assets are a logical and strategic fit for Oncor and provide a unique opportunity to expand Oncor's footprint in Texas. As we have discussed in the past, the macroeconomic environment in Texas remains strong with robust projected population and low growth. The state's economy is currently the 10th largest in the world and second largest in the U.S. behind our friends in California.

In addition, the population of the state is expected to grow from approximately 28 million to about 54 million by 2050. Not only are the population and the economy growing, so is ERCOT's electricity demand. Electricity demand growth is expected to outpace the rest of the U.S. and will see additional baseload and renewable projects continue to get built to meet that demand. These macro drivers continue to make Texas an attractive market for transmission and distribution growth and should provide further opportunities for investment.

Please turn to Slide 9, where we will discuss some of these incremental opportunities. There are additional opportunities for public entities to integrate into ERCOT, as we have recently seen with the city of Lubbock and Rayburn Electric Cooperative. Additionally there'll be significant infrastructure investments required to connect new generation under development in the Panhandle and South Plains.

For example, approximately 4.6 gig watts of new generation capacity in the Panhandle has signed interconnection request with ERCOT. We expect this trend to continue over the medium to long term as solar generation becomes increasingly competitive in Texas.

We're witnessing significant load growth in West Texas with increased drilling, production, natural gas processing facilities and pipeline activity. This increased activity is expected to spur incremental investments to support reliability of the West Texas grid.

Notably, InfraREIT's existing presence in the Panhandle and Permian, places it in a unique position to benefit from these trends. And finally, population growth and related economic activity in Texas present additional growth opportunities through interconnections and grid expansions within ERCOT.

We're focused on executing our base plan in capturing these incremental opportunities because as we mentioned earlier, the larger the footprint we have in Texas the more exposure we have to potential transmission investment opportunities.

Please turn to Slide 10. I'll now briefly touch on the anticipated timeline for closing the transaction. For purposes of obtaining PUCT approval, the InfraREIT and Sharyland acquisitions are expected to be filed as a single integrated transaction. We expect to make the necessary filings with the PUCT over the next few weeks following expiration of the go-shop period, and look forward to working collaboratively with all parties to secure regulatory approvals.

The transaction is also subject to review an approval by the FERC and other government agencies and requires customary filings and clearance under the Hart-Scott Act. Oncor's acquisition of InfraREIT is also subject to InfraREIT shareholder approval.

Please turn to the next Slide, where I'll hand the call back to Trevor, to provide further details on Sempra's recently announced sale of certain U.S. renewable assets.

Trevor Mihalik

Thanks Allen.

In June we announced our plan to sell our non-utility U.S. solar and U.S. wind businesses and certain non-utility U.S. midstream gas storage assets. As we briefly touched on, we've already made progress on our plan to sell these assets and recently signed an agreement with ConEd to sell approximately 980 megawatts of Sempra's U.S. renewables portfolio, which includes all of our operational solar assets, as well as one wind project, and additional U.S. solar and battery storage development projects for a total price of about $1.54 billion.

We expect this transaction to close near the end of 2018. We would also anticipate to announce the sale of the remaining renewable assets by year end.

Please turn to the final slide for closing remarks before I open it up to Q&A. I'll wrap up by reiterating that we're very pleased with today's announcements which support our long term strategic vision to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The progress we're making provides us with increased visibility and confidence in our guidance targets and shifts a greater share of our projected earnings to our long term T&D businesses.

We believe that Sempra and Oncor are uniquely positioned to maximize the strategic benefits of this bolt-on transaction of high quality electric transmission assets in the Panhandle and western South Texas, markets with strong macro fundamental.

Importantly, we remain committed to delivering disciplined superior growth with transmission and distribution like risk across our businesses. Our Management team is focused on maximizing shareholder value and will continue to execute on projects and investments that progress this goal.

With that, I'll conclude our prepared remarks and stop to take your questions.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

So perhaps just a little bit more of a housekeeping item just to start off with. How do you think about the long term earnings power of the InfraREIT business? You talk about efficiency through next rate case, just the rate base ROE equity math, just reconciling with the 85 million that you disclosed here, just to kind of kick things off.

Jeff Martin

Like how we just start if you step back from it Julien, remember what we're trying to accomplish, right. I think we've been going through a process over the last several years of repositioning the portfolio away from generation, away from commodities. And trying to focus on assets like transmission, distribution, that give us better visibility to future earnings growth and focusing on our two core markets here in the United States, California and Texas.

So, right up front we see this as a great opportunity to extend Oncor's franchise. You'll recall last summer when we originally kind of under wrote the EFH acquisition, we are looking at a capital plan at Oncor of roughly $7.5 billion, and that was the number that was I talked about as part of their regulatory case last fall. And clearly we've seen significant growth in their CapEx plan since then, which we updated at the analyst conference.

So, I think it's been kind of validated into our same thesis around the InfraREIT assets. You probably have something south of sub 5% growth expected across the North and South assets. We think probably that's conservative when you put that together with the fact that you're moving away from a freestanding public company at InfraREIT, you're moving away from their unique corporate structure and you're adding this asset class right into the growth and operations at Oncor. So, we're quite excited about it.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

And then let me just follow up there with respect to synergies and how you think about some of the benefits here, as well as just in terms of the meat the potato execution timeline for a new rate case and or just the approval time line involved or process involved there?

Jeff Martin

So, obviously we think there's an opportunity. Number one, with the size and scale of Oncor and to kind of continue to add additional CapEx to this business around trying to provide more value to the Texas consumers, and I do think you're on a good point, which is, we think the operations at Oncor have to have a track record of being operated very efficiently.

So, as you move away from InfraREIT's current public structure, their unique corporate structure, and you put this inside of Oncor, we think there's an opportunity to run it more efficiently. But I'll stop and see if I'll pass it to Allen to talk about how you think about going forward with just inside the regulatory process.

Allen Nye

Good morning, Julien. This is Allen. With regards to the regulatory process, we intend to file our change in control proceeding at the Public Utility Commission of Texas in the next 45 days. As we all know having gone through several of these in recent years, it's a 180 day process with the possibility of the commission extending that process up to 240 days.

I think our track record has indicated that we work very effectively in Austin with our stakeholders and with our commission in trying to settle these things. So, we could get it pretty faster than that, but the general timeline is 180 days, mostly extended by the commission.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. Well, thank you very much. Actually just one quick point and clarity to affirm, I know you talked but the credit metrics; but it does affirm your ability to hit your targets by 2020, right? I think you insinuated that.

Allen Nye

Yes, we talked about in my prepared remarks that we were reaffirming our 2019 and 2020 EPS guidance that we laid out at the analyst conference. And with respect to the credit metrics, this is something that you heard Trevor speak to that we've been iterating with the credit rating agencies.

So, we're quite comfortable that you're doing two things here. You're rotating capital away from non-core assets that have less visibility growth in the future and you're doing two things at the same time. You're rotating capital into what we have described as core assets in the top market in the country, at the same time that you're improving your business risk profile.

Our next question will come from Shahriar Pourreza of Guggenheim Partners.

Shahriar Pourreza

So just a quick clarification on the synergy question. The affirmation of 2019 and 2020, does that assume any synergy retentions from the transaction, where would that sort of be coming from and do you see any incremental opportunities? I guess like, how much do you assume call back of the synergies or whether it's a portion of that amount that is going to be retained?

Jeff Martin

Shahriar, thank you for that question. I'll speak to it and ask Allen if he wants to add anything or Don Clevenger, but I think the way how we look at it is, as you can look at the forward guidance that he first provided in the past, and you can look at what we're projecting right now in terms of 2019 annualized earnings. And clearly we think there's an opportunity to do two things.

As you think about this business not in its current format, you notice unique corporate structure, you think about it within the kind of the scale and footprint of Oncor, we think there's opportunities to bring our capital program to it and to run the business quite efficiently and that is really built into how we think about the analysis going forward and I'll stop there and see if Don Clevenger, the CFO of Oncor, like to make any additional comments.

Don Clevenger

Thanks Jeff. I think as we've said, Oncor's size and scale allows us to run this business very efficiently. Just how efficiently will be shown over time, but yes, we do feel there's - there are some efficiencies to begin there.

Shahriar Pourreza

And then just lastly maybe just touch a little bit on sort of the incremental opportunities you see from the JV with Sharyland outside of Texas, right. So you're obviously very active in Mexico and if you're looking at outside of Texas, kind of remind us how you expect to keep the jurisdictional control with the PUCT, assuming you look at interstate wires opportunities?

Jeff Martin

Yes, I would just take a step back Shahriar, and say, look, we've had the opportunity to spend time with the Hunt family. This is an organization that had a lot of success across a lot of different business platforms in the past. I think it's a great credit to them, the quality of businesses they've created and InfraREIT. So, the opportunity for us really in South Texas is to step into the remaining transmission platform down there.

You'll recall that that distribution platform in the South is operated by Oncor, what we're focused on really is making sure that as there's incremental opportunities around their transmission footprint, we're there in a 50-50 role to be supportive of that. And you do make a good point , right. We are - we have a big investment footprint in Mexico and the Hunt family and the Hunt organization does have a significant business dealings outside the United States. So there maybe other opportunities for collaboration.

Shahriar Pourreza

And then just lastly on InfraREIT, are you assuming that the entities earning it's allowed returns for 2019 and 2020, so what's the level of ROE that you're assuming they're going to earn?

Jeff Martin

Yes, thank you. We are assuming they earn their authorized ROE.

We will now take a question from Ryan Levine with Citi.

Ryan Levine

Is Sempra entering into any growth flows or drag or tag along rights in connection with the remaining Hunt stake in Sharyland?

Jeff Martin

If I understand your question correctly, I think what we're really trying to say here is, this is really a step transaction. So, between the LP's and the GPs, they divide the asset base. Oncor's cleanly participating in the investments in the north and we're stepping into a brand new partnership in the south where we have a limited partner position. But there's no real complexities in terms of earn outs and drag along to reference. I will say all the material transactional documents will be filed as part of Oncor's 8K later today.

Ryan Levine

And then regarding tax implications, what are the expectations for implications for current Sempra shareholders given the way this deal is structured, and is there any cash tax distributions that will be incremental as a result of this transaction?

Jeff Martin

Right, it's a great question and given their unique structure and how we've approached it from a tax standpoint, we will have an opportunity to execute a tax step up in basis. And I'll turn it over to Trevor, our CFO, to address that.

Trevor Mihalik

Yes, based on the structure of the transaction we will be taking a 743 (b) election to step up the basis of the assets. And this results in really the higher tax depreciation which will result in a larger benefit of lower taxes over time. So that is part of the value that we're stepping into.

Our next question will come from Christopher Turnure of JPMorgan.

Christopher Turnure

Could you give us a little bit more detail on the $84 million you mentioned your targeting, I guess, earning your authorized ROE at least in 2019 and 2020, but what's the income tax kind of rate assumption within that and - and would it be possible for you to provide us with an EBITDA as well?

Jeff Martin

Yes, I think I tried to speak to this a little bit earlier Christopher, but I think the goal here really is that, as you move away from their corporate structure and you put this inside of Oncor and you look at the combined benefit of their scale, their capital program, and the types of efficiencies that you can bring to the investment, I think that accounts for majority of it. But Trevor, would you make any other comments in terms of how you think about the assumed tax rate and so forth?

Trevor Mihalik

Yes, absolutely. So, from the tax rate we're just assuming the statutory tax rate of the 21% in that projection that we have laid out there, and then from an EBITDA perspective in 2019, I'd say call it roughly about $230 million for both the north and the south combined in EBITDA. So, call it roughly $200 million in the north and about $28 million, $30 million in the south.

Christopher Turnure

And that incorporates the bases step up and everything there as it would pertain to your GAAP earnings release?

Trevor Mihalik

That's right.

Christopher Turnure

And then - I'm not sure if you can comment on this but is there any way that you can give us a sense as to how the process was run this year by InfraREIT? I guess any other interested parties or anything that could help us kind of frame that that process and how to think about the go-shop?

Jeff Martin

I appreciate the question. Obviously we won't speak on behalf of InfraREIT, but what we would say is that we worked very closely with Allen, I and his team at Oncor, and their Board of Directors. This has been a process in negotiation that's occurred over four to six months period of time and what we try to focus on Christopher is making sure that from a Oncor perspective together with Sempra that we’re in a position to accomplish our strategic objectives in the state.

And secondly that we put together a attractive offer from InfraREIT as viewed through the lens of their conflicts committee. So that was our goal from the offset. And the go-shop I mentioned earlier that all the applicable documents will be filed as part of 8-K but the go-shop is pretty standard and fair for the acquisition of any public company, I think what’s unique in this case is the unique value that Oncor brings to not only the transaction and the growth profile, but the regulatory certainty associated with the transaction.

We will now take a question from Lasan Johong of Auvila Research Consulting.

Lasan Johong

I understand that Sharyland and InfraREIT are going to an asset swap with North and South assets, is that going to trigger any tax consequences or is there any tax consequences?

Jeff Martin

Thanks a lot Lasan, I appreciate you joining the call. So you're thinking about it correctly, you're thinking almost like is a two-part transaction it happens simultaneously. There is the asset exchange between those two entities and there is no expected change in taxes in that exchange. You’ll add anything there Trevor.

Trevor Mihalik

No Jeff, you got it right it’s from the perspective of the exchange it’s just going to be like kind exchange with no impact on taxes.

Lasan Johong

Excellent. The go-shop here is 90 days?

Jeff Martin

No, I’m sorry it's actually 30 days.

Lasan Johong

Oh 30 days. Couple of questions I’ll start with this transaction if you don't mind, does the [Mex] USA trade agreement change your strategy in Mexico at all?

Jeff Martin

Look I think that couple of things, we operated quite effectively in Mexico for a long period of time under the old NAFTA framework and your recall us on that the majority of the business we built down there was built largely even before they had energy reform. So I think what is really viable to us in terms of the new agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico is just the certainty it brings to the regulatory framework I think that's always a friend to business.

So I think we remain quite constructive on that development and we remain quite constructive on the growth opportunities in Mexico. You recall us talk about this at the Analyst Conference but it’s one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the Western Hemisphere. They have been under invested significantly I think from an infrastructure standpoint. And I think we have a scale advantage in the country and we continue to be quite constructive on it.

Lasan Johong

Last question, you’ve done a lot of stuff in transmission and distribution in Texas, but a while ago you did mention something about potentially getting into natural gas transmission. Does this transaction in any way kind of trigger more opportunities in that direction or is it just an independent transaction that is good for shareholders?

Jeff Martin

I would view independently, I think one of the things that Allen's commented on, on this call and in prior calls is it what’s kind of unique about Oncor’s platform is not only they had a track record of providing kind of lowest call service in the state but they really sit on top of more of the faster growing regions in the state of Texas. So Texas itself is a great market but most of the counties that Oncor serve are uniquely in growth mode and I would point to what’s taken place in the Permian.

So, we are seeing the need for more pipelines around the Permian and they are flaring gas there. So there's a lot of opportunities I do think for some midstream opportunities in that region, but more importantly together with InfraREIT and Oncor, we really have an electricity service platform that’s really uniquely positioned to capture a lot of growth we’re seeing in that region.

And with that, that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. And I do apologize we did have someone else in queue. We'll go to Greg Gordon of Evercore ISI.

Unidentified Analyst

It's actually Kevin. If I’m looking at Slide 5, I assume that the earnings is including synergies and then it looks like you're earning north of 12% at InfraREIT and then about 9.4% at Sharyland. Can you just give some color around why ROEs are playing out that way and why there is such a big difference?

Jeff Martin

Yes, I think we talked about this a little bit early on a couple other questions but I think one of the things that you're trying to see here is, as you look at the prior projections of InfraREIT as compared to what we’re focused on for 2019, the real driver there is that you're adding this business number one into the scale advantages of Oncor and you're looking at what Oncor thinks that they can bring to the overall capital plan. I think the real big difference Kevin is InfraREIT is a freestanding public company today with an associated call structure and it has unique corporate structure.

When you move away from that you look at the tax step up that Trevor described, you look at the growth opportunities that Allen outlined and then you bring to bear how efficiently they think they can run that on behalf of consumers, I think that's really reflected in our numbers.

And with that that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Jeff Martin for closing remarks.

Jeff Martin

Look I just want to extend our appreciation for everyone who joined the call today. If you have any follow-up questions per custom feel free to contact the Investor Relations team and we hope everyone has a great day.

