Technically Speaking For October 18

The market continues to pinball as it tries to find a new equilibrium price level.

Both the latest Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes and SF Fed commentary observed that the U.S. economy is doing well.

In its latest Meeting Minutes, the Reserve Bank of Australia observed that the global economy is in decent shape.

The RBA released their latest meeting minutes earlier this week. Because Australia is more export dependent, the RBA is a bit more sensitive to international economic developments. Here is their overview of the global economy:

Members commenced their discussion of the global economy by noting that GDP growth in many of Australia's trading partners had continued at an above-trend pace in the first half of 2018. Although timely measures of global activity had recently eased somewhat, global growth was expected to remain solid over the following couple of years. Members noted that developments in trade policies continued to pose significant risks to this outlook.

There's been a modest decrease in the various Markit indicators over the last few months. All, however, remain solidly in expansion territory. Overall, the global economic environment is still fairly good.

Two Federal Reserve Banks (the Fed and the SF Fed) have released their respective economic analysis over the past few weeks. Both were very positive. The labor market is in its best shape in several decades; prices are slightly above the Fed's 2% inflation target (which is symmetrical); consumer activity is strong; investment is up. There is some modest weakness in real estate, but nothing to be concerned about at this point.

So long as we're talking about central banks, let's look at the 3Q GDP estimates from the Atlanta and NY Fed.

The Atlanta Fed's number has been high for the last two months; it has only dipped down into the upper range of the blue chip forecast once. For the last few weeks, it's been slightly higher than 4%.

The NY Fed's is noticeably lower; it's currently 2.2%. The last time around, the Atlanta Fed's number was actually pretty close to being on target. Obviously, we'll have to wait until the BEA releases its first estimate to see who's closer to the actual number.

Let's place today's price action into a longer term context: after last week's sell-off, prices have rebounded and are now trying to find some kind of equilibrium level. It's best to think of prices as bouncing between several highs and lows, essentially losing momentum.

With that in mind, let's look at today's performance table:

There's lots of red above. The IYT was the worst performer, falling over 2.5%. But the QQQ was down over 2%, with the IWC, IWM, and IJH not far behind. However, losses are relative, as shown in the following 2-week charts:

While the QQQ's sell-off might seem large in a daily context, prices fell to Fib levels that connect the lows of the recent sell-off with the highs of the counter-rally.

And on the daily chart, prices fell to the 61.8% Fib level that connects the lows and highs of the more recent rally.

We see a similar pattern emerge with the IWM:

Prices fell to a key Fib level on the two-week chart.

Prices bounced from the 50% Fib level and are now targeting the 38.2% Fib level.

We see similar patterns emerge on the other charts in multiple time frames.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the chart section above, it's best to think of the current price action as the market losing momentum from the sell-off while trying to find a new equilibrium level. This could take a few weeks to settle down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.