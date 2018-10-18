Newfield Exploration: Consider Buying One Of The Cheapest Oil Stocks

But the company has a high-quality asset base in Oklahoma, its overall financial health looks decent, and the wastewater issue may not have a major impact on its operations.

Mr. Market has been too harsh with Newfield Exploration (NFX) due to a few negatives but that’s translated into a buying opportunity. The company is well positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the future as it posts strong production growth from SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma. Its financial health also will likely improve in the future. I believe investors should consider loading up on this stock while it's trading just 5.5-times future earnings.

Image: Newfield Exploration Investor Presentation, Q2-2018.

This has turned out to be a good year for many oil producers who have seen their earnings climb significantly following 24% increase in the price of crude oil to $72 a barrel at the time of this writing. Some oil stocks, including Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and ConocoPhillips (COP), have climbed by more than 30% this year. Overall, the exploration and production sector has posted gains of 11%, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). But Newfield Exploration is one of the few oil stocks that have fallen by double-digits this year.

NFX data by YCharts

Newfield Exploration operates mainly in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin, North Dakota’s Williston Basin, and Utah’s Uinta Basin, though a vast majority of the company’s output comes from Oklahoma. The company doesn’t have any exposure to the Permian Basin, and by that extension, the pipeline bottleneck that has pushed the region’s prices lower. However, Newfield Exploration’s reserve and production profile aren’t as heavily tilted to liquids (such as crude oil and NGL) as a typical Permian Basin producer.

Newfield Exploration holds 680 million boe reserves which are 58% liquids (37% crude oil and 21% NGL) and 42% natural gas. By comparison, the reserve mix of most Permian Basin operators is 30% or less natural gas and 70% or more liquids. Newfield Exploration’s production mix also is relatively gassier, though it still mostly produces liquids. In the second quarter of this year, Newfield Exploration produced 17.77 million boe which were 64% liquids (42.1% crude oil, 21.9% NGL) and 36% natural gas.

Newfield Exploration also carries relatively high levels of debt. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $2.14 billion of net debt (total debt minus cash) which translates into a net debt ratio of 56.6%. The leverage metric is substantially higher than most of its large-to-mid-cap peers – such as Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Marathon Oil (MRO) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) - whose debt ratios are less than 50%.

Furthermore, Newfield Exploration also is facing pressure from environmentalists in Oklahoma regarding the flow of water that's used during hydraulic fracturing operations and contains salt and other chemicals. Stricter regulation around the water handling issue can push Newfield Exploration’s drilling and completion costs higher.

In spite of the aforementioned issues, I believe Mr. Market has been too harsh with Newfield Exploration. It's important to remember that although Newfield Exploration is not a Permian Basin operator, it still has a high-quality asset base. The company primarily operates in the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma where it holds 369,000 net acres. Together, they account for around 70% of the company’s proved reserves and domestic production. The SCOOP and STACK are two of the newest, hottest, and one of the lowest-cost shale oil producing regions. The STACK, in particular, competes with the Permian Basin in terms of breakeven costs. In fact, some parts of STACK, such as the over-pressured oil window, have lower breakeven costs than many Permian Basin locations. A number of independent oil producers, including Newfield Exploration, Devon Energy (DVN), and Continental Resources (CLR), have drilled some of their best wells in STACK’s over-pressured window.

Image: Newfield Exploration, Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2018 Presentation.

Newfield Exploration has amassed a ton of inventory in SCOOP and STACK, enough to power its production for decades. The company will be tapping into 700 to 800 gross drilling locations in the region by the end of the decade to deliver double-digit production growth. But this will be just a fraction of more than 14,500 additional risked and unrisked drilling locations Newfield Exploration has so far identified.

As for the company’s financial health, a closer look doesn’t reveal any red flags. The company’s debt levels are high but not facing any near-term maturities. The earliest maturity on its long-term debt is for the 5.75% senior notes worth $750 million due in 2022. Newfield Exploration also generates free cash flows and does not rely on debt to fund its operations. In the second quarter of this year, for instance, the company generated discretionary cash flow from operations of $376 million which fully covered capital investments of $365 million, leading to free cash flows (adjusted) of $11 million ($376Mn-$365Mn). Not surprisingly, the company’s debt levels haven’t risen since the end of last year.

Moving forward, the debt levels could decline if the company continues to generate free cash flows and uses the excess cash to repay some of the debt. Additionally, the company also may sell non-core assets (such as Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma) and use the proceeds to cut down debt.

Meanwhile, Newfield Exploration has played down the possible impact of additional regulation related to wastewater. Note that the company already has spent more than $80 million since 2015 on developing infrastructure to handle the produced water, which includes 75 miles of permanent dual pipeline, 30,000 bpd of recycling and treatment plant, and more than 13 million barrels of water storage capacity. However, if the regulators come down hard on Newfield Exploration (which I believe seems unlikely) then the company has said that it may have to spend “$10,000 to $30,000 per well.” But the company believes that the issue will get resolved soon in the industry’s favor and it likely won’t have any material impact on the company’s operations.

More importantly, Newfield Exploration looks well positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the future as it continues to increase production. In the first six months of this year, the company produced a total of 186,700 boepd from its oil and gas producing fields in the US, depicting a strong gain of 30% from last year. The growth was driven by a 45% increase in output from Anadarko Basin’s SCOOP and STACK plays to 131,000 boepd.

The Anadarko Basin will continue to fuel the company’s growth in the future. Newfield Exploration is working on a three-year plan to deliver a 14% to 18% increase in production from the US oil and gas assets on the back of 20% to 25% increase in output from the Anadarko Basin. By 2020, the company expects to produce around 225,000 to 250,000 boepd, including 175,000 to 200,000 boepd from the Anadarko Basin. At the same time, the company has said that it will continue living within cash flows and work to reduce debt levels. During this period, the company expects to generate a total of $1 billion of free cash flows in a $60 per barrel oil and $3 per mmBtu natural gas price environment.

Source: Newfield Exploration Q2-2018 Presentation.

Newfield Exploration, however, has extensively hedged its future oil production at various prices of less than $57 a barrel. As a result, it can’t fully participate in the oil price rally. Rather, the company has warned during its second quarter presentation that it will book derivative losses in a $60 to $80 a barrel oil price environment ranging from $20 million to $137 million in Q3 2018 and $18 million to $115 million in Q4 2018. The hedging losses, however, are forecasted to be substantially lower in 2019.

Still, even with the hedges, the average realized prices for the third and fourth quarters of this year will be higher than $45.70 per barrel reported in Q3 2017 and $49.60 for Q4 2017. This, combined with double-digit production growth, should allow Newfield Exploration to post higher levels of profits and cash flows for the coming quarters on a year-over-year basis.

For these reasons, I believe Mr. Market has been too harsh with Newfield Exploration. The company’s shares have plunged 22% this year to $25.07. At this price, the stock is trading just 5.5 times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate, which makes it one of the cheapest oil stocks. It's trading at a significant discount against a vast majority of its peers, such as Continental Resources and Oasis Petroleum, which are all priced more than 10 times future earnings. I believe a discount of this magnitude isn’t justified and the weakness could be a buying opportunity. The company’s shares will likely bounce back as the water issue subsides and the company grows production, generates free cash flows, reports earnings and cash flow growth, and cuts down its debt.

